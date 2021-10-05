Daswird in Bestbesetzung zum Finalturnier des, des früheren Fedcups, antreten. Captain Heinz Günthardt selektionierte für die vom 1. bis zum 6. November stattfindende Veranstaltung in Prag(WTA 10),(WTA 39),(WTA 46) und(WTA 120).«Es sind einerseits unsere besten zur Verfügung stehenden Spielerinnen, und andererseits arbeiten wir seit Jahren daran, an dieser Finalphase teilzunehmen», sagte Heinz Günthardt laut einem Communiqué von Swiss Tennis.In ihrer Dreiergruppe werden die Schweizerinnen auf Deutschland und Tschechien treffen. Die Siegerteams der insgesamt vier Gruppen gelangen in die Halbfinals. «Wir sind sicher in einer schwierigen Gruppe», so Günthardt. «Aber unsere Gegnerinnen dürften wohl das Gleiche denken.» (abu/sda)