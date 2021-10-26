Navigation
    Hazard schiesst Dortmund in den Pokal-Achtelfinal +++ United hält wohl an Solskjaer fest

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    26.10.2021, 22:03
    Sport-News
    Hazard schiesst Dortmund in den Pokal-Achtelfinal +++ United hält wohl an Solskjaer fest
    Liveticker
    Baltisberger gleicht in letzter Minute für den ZSC aus – auch SCB und LHC wieder dran
    Weiterhin makellos – die Schweiz kantert Kroatien dank furioser Schlussphase nieder
    Trotz doppelter Impfung: Strengstes Testregime für Olympia-Teilnehmende
    Mini-Sieg in Aarau – der erste Cup-Viertelfinalist dieser Saison heisst Lausanne-Sport
    Du willst das Wissens-Zertifikat? Dann musst du die Erde kennen
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 26.10.2021

    22:00
    Dortmund dank Thorgan Hazard weiter
    Borussia Dortmund übersteht die Sechzehntelfinals im deutschen Cup ohne grössere Probleme. Der Zweite der Bundesliga schlägt den Letzten der 2. Bundesliga Ingolstadt mit 2:0.

    Bis eine knappe Viertelstunde vor Schluss ging die defensive Taktik des Aussenseiters auf. Dann stach aber der Dortmunder Joker Thorgan Hazard gleich zweimal: Der kurz zuvor eingewechselte Belgier traf in der 72. und in der 81. Minute jeweils nach Vorlage von Julian Brandt.

    Bereits ausgeschieden ist der Dortmunder Erzrivale Schalke. Der Absteiger aus der 1. Bundesliga unterlag dem Drittligisten 1860 München mit 0:1 durch einen frühen Treffer des früheren Bundesliga-Stürmers Stefan Lex. (dab/sda)
    epa09547718 Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard (R) celebrates with his teammate Marius Wolf (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt in Dortmund, Germany, 26 October 2021. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    20:47
    Solskjaer darf wohl vorerst bleiben
    Trotz der 0:5-Pleite gegen Liverpool bleibt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer voraussichtlich Trainer von Manchester United. Dies berichtete Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano auf Twitter. So soll der Norweger zumindest am kommenden Wochenende gegen Tottenham noch eine Chance erhalten. Entscheidend soll dabei auch die Meinung von Ex-Trainer Sir Alex Ferguson gewesen sein, welcher sich für einen Solskjaer-Verbleib ausgesprochen haben soll.

    Sollte Solskjaer in den nächsten Tagen oder Wochen aber dennoch weichen müssen, stünde ein möglicher Ersatz aber wohl schon bereit. Wie Romano ebenfalls berichtet, soll Antonio Conte Interesse daran haben, die Red Devils noch in der laufenden Saison aus der Krise zu führen. (dab)
    Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the field at halftime during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    18:20
    Wolfsburg verpflichtet Kohfeldt als Trainer
    Der neue Trainer der Schweizer Renato Steffen und Kevin Mbabu beim Bundesligisten VfL Wolfsburg heisst Florian Kohfeldt. Der 39-Jährige erhält bei den Niedersachsen einen Vertrag bis 2023, wie der Verein mitteilte. Er wird Nachfolger von Mark van Bommel, der am Sonntag nach der vierten Niederlage in Serie in einem Pflichtspiel entlassen worden ist.

    Wolfsburg ist für Kohfeldt die zweite Station in der Bundesliga nach Werder Bremen. Bei den Norddeutschen, bei denen er zuvor als Jugendtrainer und Assistent gearbeitet hatte, war er von Ende Oktober 2017 bis Mitte Mai 2021 Cheftrainer. Seither war er ohne Job. (dab/sda/dpa)
    16:35
    Das Olympia-OK zeigt seine Medaillen für 2022
    Das Organisationskomitee für die Olympischen Spiele 2022 hat am Dienstag, also genau 100 Tage vor dem Start der Spiele, seine Medaillen für Peking vorgestellt. Die begehrten Preise tragen den Namen «Tong Xin», was so viel wie «zusammen als Einheit» bedeutet. Das Design basiere auf demjenigen von antiken chinesischen Anhängern aus Jade, so das OK.

    Die Spiele in Peking beginnen am 4. Februar und dauern bis am 20. In dieser Zeit werden in der chinesischen Hauptstadt 109 Medaillensätze vergeben. Genau einen Monat nach dem Beginn der Olympischen Spiele finden dann auch die Paralympics statt. (dab)

    Basels Esposito fällt aus
    Der FC Basel muss erneut verletzungsbedingt auf seinen Offensivspieler Sebastiano Esposito verzichten. Wie der Klub mitteilte, zog sich der 19-jährige Leihspieler von Inter Mailand am Sonntag beim 2:0-Sieg gegen Lugano eine Muskelverletzung zu.

    Wie lange Esposito ausfällt, ist nicht bekannt. Sechs Pflichtspiele hat der italienische U21-Internationale aufgrund von Verletzungen in den letzten Wochen bereits verpasst. (ram/sda)
    Basels Sebastiano Esposito, rechts, jubelt nach seinem Freistosstor zum 1:1 im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem BSC Young Boys im Stadion St. Jakob-Park in Basel, am Sonntag, 29. August 2021. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
    Neue Mixed-Formate werden im Langlauf getestet
    In der kommenden Langlaufsaison werden im Hinblick auf künftige Weltmeisterschaften und Olympische Spiele zwei neue Formate getestet.

    Der Skiweltverband FIS testet in der kommenden Saison zwei neue Langlauf-Formate. Beim Weltcup in Falun wird es eine Mixed-Staffel über 4 x 5 Kilometer geben, dazu einen Mixed-Team-Sprint. Die beiden Formate, die dem Biathlon angelehnt sind, sollen bei erfolgreichen Tests künftig auch im Programm von Weltmeisterschaften und eventuell auch Olympischen Spielen auftauchen.

    Die FIS, die ihren Beitrag zum Umweltschutz nach eigenen Angaben auch mit kurzen Anreisen von Weltcuport zu Weltcuport leisten will, hat in ihrem Langzeitkalender jeweils Termine ohne konkreten Veranstaltungsort gelassen. (abu/sda/apa)
    Tour de France wieder in Grossbritannien
    Grossbritannien will den Start der Tour de France 2026 ausrichten. Dabei sind ausser dem sogenannten Grand Départ auch Etappen in England, Wales und Schottland vorgesehen, wie das Finanzministerium in London ankündigte.

    Ressortchef Rishi Sunak will bei der Vorstellung seines Haushaltsplans am Mittwoch insgesamt 40 Millionen Pfund für Sport-Bewerbungen zur Verfügung stellen. Nebst dem Tour-Start bemüht sich Grossbritannien auch um die Ausrichtung der Rugby-Weltmeisterschaft der Frauen 2025. Ein Teil des Geldes fliesst in die Kampagne für die gemeinsame Bewerbung mit Irland für die Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft der Männer 2030, wie das Ministerium weiter mitteilte. Der Schritt ist Teil des Regierungsvorhabens, die Infrastruktur ausserhalb Londons und des relativ wohlhabenden Südostens aufzupeppen. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.4 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in Chatou and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France,Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    Bild: keystone
    FCSG mit kleinem Gewinn
    Sportlich läuft es dem FC St.Gallen nicht wunschgemäss. Finanziell trotzt der Klub aus der Ostschweiz der Corona-Pandemie erfolgreich. Trotz entgangener Zuschauer-Einnahmen im mittleren siebenstelligen Bereich aufgrund der Geisterspiele weist der FCSG für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 einen Gewinn von 880'000 Franken aus.

    Ohne das positive Zusammenspiel unterschiedlicher Faktoren hätte sich ein Verlust von rund 10 Millionen Franken ergeben, teilte der Klub um Präsident Matthias Hüppi (Bild) mit. Verhindert hätten dies unter anderem eine breite «grünweisse» Solidarität von Fans, Donatoren und Sponsoren, Lohnverzichte und Kurzarbeit sowie Transfereinnahmen von 3,2 Millionen Franken und ein A-fonds-perdu-Beitrag des Bundes über 3 Millionen Franken. Im ersten Halbjahr hatte St.Gallen noch ein Minus von einer Million Franken notiert. Für das laufende Geschäftsjahr erwartet der FCSG ein ausgeglichenes Ergebnis. (ram/sda)
    St. Gallens Praesident Matthias Hueppi waehrend dem Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC St. Gallen und dem FC Zuerich, am Samstag, 28. August 2021, im Stadion Kybunpark in St. Gallen. (KEYSTONE/Christian Merz)
    Bild: keystone
    Capela bei Hawks-Sieg unauffällig
    Die Atlanta Hawks feiern den zweiten Saisonsieg. Gegen die Detroit Pistons setzte sich das Team um den Schweizer Center Clint Capela in der NBA mit 122:104 durch. Der Genfer zeigte für einmal eine unauffällige Leistung. In knapp 26 Minuten auf dem Parkett steuerte der 27-Jährige vier Punkte und acht Rebounds bei. (ram/sda)
    Seoane muss mehrere Wochen auf Schick verzichten
    Bayer Leverkusens Schweizer Trainer Gerardo Seoane muss mehrere Wochen auf seine beiden Offensivspieler Patrik Schick und Karim Bellarabi verzichten. Die beiden Torschützen beim 2:2 am Sonntag gegen den 1. FC Köln zogen sich in jenem Spiel Verletzungen zu.

    Schick, der in neun Bundesligaspielen achtmal getroffen hat, fällt mit einem Bänderriss im linken Sprunggelenk aus, Bellarabi mit einem Muskelfaserriss im rechten Oberschenkel. Beide dürften erst nach der kommenden Länderspiel-Pause Mitte November wieder fit sein. (sda/dpa)

    Vögele wieder früh out
    Die WTA-Premiere im italienischen Courmayeur wird für Stefanie Vögele nicht in besonders guter Erinnerung bleiben. Die 31-jährige Aargauerin zog am Hallenturnier im Duell mit der Dänin Clara Tauson (WTA 49) mit 2:6, 2:6 den Kürzeren. Für die im Ranking knapp 80 Ränge schlechter klassierte Vögele war es die vierte Erstrundenniederlage in Folge. Seit Mitte April landete sie im Haupttableau eines WTA-Turniers nur einmal (am Heimturnier in Lausanne) einen Sieg. (abu/sda)
    epa09348833 Stefanie Voegele from Switzerland returns a ball to Maryna Zanevska of Belgium during the round of 16 match at the WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 16 July 2021. EPA/GABRIEL MONNET
    Bild: keystone
    Jil Teichmann scheitert an Qualifikantin
    Jil Teichmann scheidet am WTA-250-Turnier in Cluj-Napoca bei erster Gelegenheit aus. Die als Nummer 4 gesetzte Schweizerin unterliegt der russischen Qualifikantin Anastasia Gassanowa 6:4, 0:6, 5:7.

    Teichmanns Erstrunden-Auftritt im Nordwesten Rumäniens war ein einziges Auf und Ab. Nach gewonnenem Startsatz baute die Nummer 39 der Welt stark ab, liess sich von der über 100 Positionen schlechter klassierten Qualifikation vier Mal in Folge den Aufschlag abnehmen.

    Im dritten Satz drehte Teichmann einen 0:2-Rückstand in ein 5:3, ehe sie das Spiel erneut aus der Hand gab. Nach etwas über zwei Stunden musste sich die 24-jährige Linkshänderin der zwei Jahre jüngeren Aussenseiterin schliesslich geschlagen geben. (abu/sda)
    Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, reacts in her match against Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the women's single final of the Western &amp; Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Bild: keystone
    Sneaker von Michael Jordan für 1,5 Mio. versteigert
    Ein Paar gebrauchte Turnschuhe von Michael Jordan haben bei einer Auktion einen Rekordpreis erzielt. Die «Nike Air Ships» aus dem Jahr 1984, welche die Basketball-Legende während seiner ersten Saison bei den den Chicago Bulls getragen hatte, wurden für fast 1,5 Millionen Dollar versteigert, wie das Auktionshaus Sotheby's bekannt gab.

    Der Markt für seltene Sportschuhe ist in den vergangenen Jahren rasant gewachsen. Was früher als Nischenmarkt galt, erregt heute das Interesse der Öffentlichkeit und zahlreicher Sammler. Den bisherigen Rekordpreis für ein Paar Turnschuhe erzielte Sotheby's in New York im letztes Jahr, als ein Paar Schuhe von Jordan für 615'000 Dollar verkauft wurden. (abu/sda/dpa)
