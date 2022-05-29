Navigation
    Sport
    Tennis

    French Open: Das wichtigste von Tag 8 bei Roland Garros im Liveticker

    French Open, Achtelfinals:

    Nadal folgt Djokovic in fünf Sätzen in den Viertelfinal +++ Teichmann im Achtelfinal out

    29.05.2022, 21:15
    Nadal folgt Djokovic in fünf Sätzen in den Viertelfinal +++ Teichmann im Achtelfinal out
    Nadal folgt Djokovic in fünf Sätzen in den Viertelfinal
    Der Viertelfinal zwischen Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal ist perfekt. Novak Djokovic übersteht die Achtelfinals im Schongang, Rafael Nadal muss über fünf Sätze gehen.

    Während sich Djokovic, der Titelverteidiger und Weltranglisten-Erste, gegen den Argentinier Diego Schwartzman auf souveräne Art 6:1, 6:3, 6:3 durchsetzte und erneut ohne Satzverlust blieb, hatte Nadal gegen den 21-jährigen Kanadier Félix Auger-Aliassime sehr hart zu kämpfen.

    Erst nach 4:21 Stunden stand der 3:6, 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3-Erfolg des 13-fachen Roland-Garros-Siegers fest. Auger-Aliassime bot Nadal mit einer exzellenten Leistung bis zuletzt die Stirn. Nur im ersten Satz profitierte er davon, dass Nadal schwächelte. Nadal, der am Vorabend dem Champions-League-Final zwischen Real Madrid und Liverpool im Stade France beiwohnte, ist an seinem bevorzugten Turnier in 18 Anläufen nur dreimal vor den Viertelfinals gescheitert. Erst zum dritten Mal musste er am Sonntag über fünf Sätze gehen.
    epa09985181 Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their men?s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Teichmann im Achtelfinal out
    Jil Teichmann scheidet am French Open im Achtelfinal aus. Die 24-jährige Seeländerin unterliegt der in der Weltrangliste 40 Plätze hinter ihr klassierten Amerikanerin Sloane Stephens deutlich mit 2:6, 0:6.

    Teichmann hat in Paris zum ersten Mal in ihrer Karriere die ersten drei Runden eines Grand-Slam-Turniers überstanden. Die Siege gegen Bernarda Pera, Olga Danilovic und Viktoria Asarenka, insbesondere der Kraftakt gegen Asarenka über mehr als drei Stunden, hinterliessen ihre Spuren.

    Gegen Stephens, die US-Open-Siegerin von 2017 und French-Open-Finalistin von 2018, wirkte die Schweizerin nach ordentlichem Beginn nicht mehr frisch genug. Ihre letzte Partie dauerte nur etwas mehr als eine Stunde, im zweiten Satz gewann Teichmann nur noch drei Punkte. (sda)
    epa09984992 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's fourth round match of the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Bild: keystone
    Teichmann verliert den ersten Satz deutlich
    Jil Teichmann verliert den ersten Satz gegen Sloane Stephens mit 2:6. Dabei erwischte sie einen Traumstart und führte mit Break 2:0, doch dann spielte plötzlich nur noch die US-Amerikanerin.
    Nadal muss in den fünften Satz
    Rafael Nadal muss in seinem Achtelfinal gegen Felix Auger-Alissime in den fünften Satz. In einer ausgeglichenen Partie hat der Kanadier dank seinem Aufschlag und den starken Grundschlägen wieder etwas die Oberhand bekommen. Kann der Spanier hier noch gewinnen oder kassiert er seine vierte Niederlage in Paris?
    epa09984469 Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their men?s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bild: keystone
    Teichmann gegen Stephens hat begonnen
    Nach dem Sieg von Alexander Zverev ist Jil Teichmann (WTA 24) auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen an der Reihe: Die letzte im Turnier verbliebene Schweizerin bestreitet ihren Achtelfinal gegen die Amerikanerin Sloane Stephens (WTA 64), gegen die sie noch nie gespielt hat. Auf Sand ist Teichmann aber wohl leicht zu favorisieren – wir drücken jedenfalls die Daumen.
    epa09980616 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action during her women's third round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 27 May 2022. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Bild: keystone
    Zverev zweiter Viertelfinalist in Paris
    Alexander Zverev hat sich das Ticket für die Viertelfinal gesichert, sich dabei gegen den spanischen Qualifikanten Bernabé Zapata Miralles aber extrem schwergetan. Der deutsche Olympiasieger setzte sich mit 7:6 (13:11), 7:5, 6:3 durch und bekommt es nun mit dem Sieger der Partie zwischen Shootingstar Carlos Alcaraz und Karen Khachanov zu tun.
    Nadal holt sich den 3. Satz
    Rafael Nadal ist gegen Felix Auger-Aliassime nach drei Sätzen wieder auf Kurs. Der Spanier holt sich den Durchgang mit 6:2, wiederum war es aber kein Spaziergang. Nadal kann aber immer mehr Druck aufbauen und seinen kanadischen Gegner so zu Fehler zwingen. Setzt sich der French-Open-Rekord-Sieger durch, wartet im Viertelfinal Novak Djokovic.
    Spain's Rafael Nadal walks back to the baseline to serve against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal schafft den Satzausgleich
    Rafael Nadal schlägt gegen Felix Auger-Aliassime zurück und holt sich den zweiten Durchgang mit 6:3. Es bleibt ein Duell auf Messers Schneide, der Spanier konnte seine Fehlerquote verringern und schlägt nun auch besser auf. Aber es bleibt spannend.
    Spain's Rafael Nadal choses which ball to serve with against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal gegen Auger-Aliassime im Hintertreffen
    Fehlstart von Rafael Nadal in den Achtelfinal gegen Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 8): Der Paris-Rekordsieger macht im ersten Satz zu viele Eigenfehler und muss den Durchgang deshalb mit 3:6 abgeben. Auger-Aliassime serviert stark und kann auch in den langen Grundlinien-Duellen bislang gut mithalten. Das wird noch ein hartes Stück Arbeit für Nadal.
    epa09984309 Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their men?s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bild: keystone
    Djokovic souverän im Viertelfinal
    Novak Djokovic hat am French Open seinen Teil zum möglichen Viertelfinal-Duell mit Rafael Nadal erledigt. Der Titelverteidiger und Weltranglisten-Erste setzte sich gegen den Argentinier Diego Schwartzman auf souveräne Art 6:1, 6:3, 6:3 durch und ist damit noch ohne Satzverlust im Turnier. Bereits zum 16. Mal steht er in Paris in der Runde der letzten Acht. Damit der vom Publikum herbeigesehnte Viertelfinal-Knüller zustande kommt, muss sich Rafael Nadal noch gegen den Kanadier Félix Auger-Aliassime behaupten, der seit einem Jahr mit Nadals Onkel und langjährigem Mentor zusammenarbeitet.
    Djokovic schafft Wende im 2. Satz
    Novak Djokovic gewinnt gegen Diego Schwartzman auch den zweiten Durchgang. Das 6:3 sieht auf den ersten Blick deutlich aus, war es aber nicht: Der Serbe gerät zu Beginn mit 0:3 in Rückstand und muss später auch beim Stand von 2:3 Breakbälle abwehren. Am Ende gewinnt Djokoivic die wichtigen Punkte und für Schwartzman sieht es düster aus.
    Djokovic gegen Schwartzman auf Kurs
    Novak Djokovic hat in seinem Achtelfinal gegen den Argentinier Diego Schwartzman derzeit alles im Griff. Die serbische Weltnummer 1 diktiert die Ballwechsel nach Belieben und holt sich den 1. Satz deshalb souverän mit 6:1.
    Bencic-Bezwingerin gewinnt nächstes Marathon-Match
    Leylah Fernandez (WTA 18) heisst die Gegnerin von Martina Trevisan im French-Open-Viertelfinal: Die 19-jährige Kanadierin, die in der 3. Runde Belinda Bencic nach hartem Kampf aus dem Turnier warf, setzt sich gegen Amanda Anisimova (WTA 28) nach 1:54 Stunden mit 6:3, 4:6 und 6:3 durch. Für Fernandez ist es der zweite Viertelfinal-Vorstoss bei einem Grand-Slam-Turnier, nachdem sie beim US Open 2021 gar den Final erreicht hat, dort im Teenager-Duell aber gegen die Britin Emma Raducanu verlor.
    Trevisan zum zweiten Mal im French-Open-Viertelfinal
    Die ungesetzte Italienerin Martina Trevisan (WTA 59)hat als erste Spielerin in Paris den Viertelfinal erreicht. Die 28-Jährige setzte sich in einem hart umkämpften Match über 1:59 Stunden mit 7:6 (12:10), 7:5 gegen die Belarussin Aljaksandra Sasnowitsch durch. Trevisan hatte bereits 2020 die Runde der letzten Acht in Paris erreicht, ansonsten aber auf der WTA-Tour noch kaum für Furore gesorgt. Vor einer Woche gewann sie allerdings in Rabat ihr erstes WTA-Turnier.
    Das läuft heute Sonntag in Paris
    Jil Teichmann spielt am French Open am späten Sonntagnachmittag um den Einzug in die Viertelfinals. Die letzte im Turnier verbliebene Schweizerin tritt wohl nach 16.30 Uhr gegen die Amerikanerin Sloane Stephens (WTA 64) an. Die Partie ist als vierte des Tages auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen angesetzt. Teichmann hat zum ersten Mal an einem Grand-Slam-Turnier drei Runden überstanden.

    Bei den Männern liegt der Fokus einmal auf Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal, die beide knifflige Aufgaben vor sich haben. Djokovic muss gegen Diego Schwartzman ran, Nadal kriegt es mit Felix Auger-Alliassime zu tun.

