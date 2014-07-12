bedeckt13°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation

    «My nigga Klose» – the World Cup told in 18 great tweets from Rihanna

    Riris top 5 teams

    «My nigga Klose» – the World Cup told in 18 great tweets from Rihanna

    Rihanna may be the biggest celebrity to get hooked on the world cup. She has been tweeting constantly, giving hints to which team she is supporting. Here is the top list of tweets along with memorable photos from the games.
    12.07.2014, 09:4124.01.2024, 13:13

    In the 5th place of Rihanna's World Cup favourites: The USA

    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Knockout loss to Belgium, but the heroic struggle pays off: Riri loves the U.S. boys.gif: watson/video: srf
    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    «Gestikulator» Juergen Klinsmann is in the singer's good books.gif: watson/video: srf

    4th Place: Holland - «my Dutch Boyz»

    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Oh La La: Riri rewarded the late penalty success for Holland with sexy photos.gif: watson/video: srf
    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Controversial victory against Mexico (See Robben’s dive): But Rihanna still has love for the «Oranje».gif: watson/video: srf

    3rd place: Portugal - «Sweeeeeet ass goal Ronaldo»

    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Ronaldo scores his first and only goal in the World Cup against Ghana: Rihanna honors the goal in her own way.gif: watson/video: srf
    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Pepe's «head-butt» against Thomas Müller. gif: watson/video: srf
    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    «Come on, Pepe!» Portugal against the United States: Rihanna thanks Valera for his equaliser in the 95th minute.gif: watson/video: srf

    2nd place: Brazil - «get this shit started!!»

    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Thiago Silva's early score against Colombia brings them into the lead – Rihanna gets straight to the point.gif: watson/video: srf
    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    David Luiz' curling free kick makes it 2-0. Why not let the baby hold the flag? gif: watson/video: srf

    And 1st place goes toooooo: Germany - «My nigga Klose»

    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Miroslav Klose scores the equaliser and quickly becomes Riri's «nigga». Yo!gif: watson/video: srf
    Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
    Even though Hummels' header secured the mini-victory against France this goal only earned a modest “Congrats” from Riri.gif: watson/video: srf

    And a special award goes to Colombia, for having the best looking fans!

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    0 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Weil wir die Kommentar-Debatten weiterhin persönlich moderieren möchten, sehen wir uns gezwungen, die Kommentarfunktion 24 Stunden nach Publikation einer Story zu schliessen. Vielen Dank für dein Verständnis!