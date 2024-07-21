averses modérées20°
Divertissement
Joe Biden

Présidentielle américaine: les réseaux sociaux s'enflamment

La décision du président américain Joe Biden de se retirer de la course à la Maison-Blanche titille les réseaux sociaux. On pourrait pas avoir un dimanche tranquille? Souvenez-vous, last week, c&#039; ...
Bye bye bye, comme disent les *NSYNC.Image: watson / dr

Les réseaux sociaux se moquent de l'abandon de Biden

La décision du président américain Joe Biden de se retirer de la course à la Maison-Blanche titille les réseaux sociaux. Dites, on ne pourrait pas avoir un dimanche tranquille? Souvenez-vous, last week, c'était l'oreille de Trump. Whatever. Voici un florilège des bêtises qui ont suivi l'annonce de Biden.
21.07.2024, 22:2222.07.2024, 09:04
Margaux Habert
Plus de «Divertissement»

Time to shiiiiine ✨✨

Calmos:

Non mais vraiment, CALME. Ça va cramer des têtes cette histoire.

Le genre de tocard qui porte des doudounes sans manche:

Image
Image: instagram @bouffonnades

Ça aurait pas été pire piiiire digne comme annonce, mais ça aurait eu de la gueule:

Manu, LÂCHE L'AFFAIRE on a dit.

Pour de vrai, c'était quand même marrant, son coup à Barcelone...

Peter Maudet au rapport!

Image

«Et roule ma poule», disent-ils.

Lana à la Maison-Blanche, on en pense quoi?

A propos de Lana...

67 000 personnes en larmes devant Lana Del Rey en Italie: on y était

Toujours plus crédible que Manuel Valls, hein.

From Maison-Blanche to maison de retraite?

OUT, pas coming out on a dit 🥲

Aaaah, la laitue is BACK!

Souvenez-vous... 👇🏽

Cette laitue humide est plus forte que Liz Truss

«Pourquoi?» «Parce que»:

Toute cette violence... C'est triste...

Quel enfer!

Image
Image: instagram @bouffonnades

PARDON? Le mec n'a aucun respect pour les glaces.

Encore cette écharde...

Il jette les gants (et l'éponge), elle enfile le casque:

Ça aiguise les appétits, cette annonce...

Allez, bonne ambiance en tout cas!

«Maintenant que Trump est officiellement le candidat à la présidentielle le plus âgé de tous les temps, je m’attends à ce que les médias passent des semaines à se concentrer sur son âge et ses capacités mentales.»

Fun fact: dimanche dernier, à la même heure, je fouillais les internets à la recherche de tweets à la gloire (ou pas) de l'oreille de Trump.

Les réseaux n'ont pas raté Trump

J'aimerais pouvoir mater The Devil Wears Prada pour la 17e fois en paix, merci aux (ex-)présidents américains d'arrêter de créer de l'actu le week-end merci.

Bisous à eux.

