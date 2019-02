May will Brexit unter Umständen verschieben

.@theresa_may says she will hold a second vote on her #Brexit deal by 12th March.



If this is rejected, there will be a vote on 13th March on a no-deal Brexit.



If MPs don't support this - there will be a vote on an extension to Article 50.



