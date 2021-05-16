Navigation
    Liveticker

    Schwere Vorwürfe gegen Israel nach Angriff auf Medienbüro

    16.05.21, 13:23 16.05.21, 13:46

    Liveticker: Die aktuellsten Entwicklungen in Israel (16.05.)

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    13:37
    Papst Franziskus: Waffen im Nahen Osten müssen schweigen
    Papst Franziskus hat zum zweiten Mal in Folge bei seinem Sonntagsgebet das Schweigen der Waffen im Nahen Osten gefordert. Israelis und Palästinenser müssten «gemeinsam an den Tisch der Verhandlungen» zurückkehren, sagte das katholische Kirchenoberhaupt bei seiner Ansprache am Fenster des Apostolischen Palastes. «Hass und Vergeltung können nicht das Ziel sein.» Der Papst forderte am Sonntag auch die internationale Gemeinschaft auf, Friedensbemühungen zu unterstützen. (sda/dpa)
    13:07
    Journalistenverband erhebt schwere Vorwürfe
    Der Journalistenverband Foreign Press Association (FPA) in Israel und den Palästinensergebieten erhebt nach der Zerstörung eines Hochhauses mit Medienbüros im Gazastreifen schwere Vorwürfe gegen Israel.

    Die Entscheidung, das Gebäude zu zerstören, werfe die Frage auf, ob Israel bereit sei, die Pressefreiheit zu beeinträchtigen. «Wir stellen fest, dass Israel keine Beweise vorgelegt hat, um seine Behauptung zu untermauern, dass das Gebäude von der Hamas genutzt wurde», hiess es in einem Schreiben des Verbands von Sonntag. Man habe wegen des Vorfalls um ein Treffen mit israelischen Beamten gebeten. Die FPA hat nach eigenen Angaben 480 Mitglieder, die für internationale Medien arbeiten.

    Bei dem Angriff der israelischen Luftwaffe auf das Gebäude wurden am Samstag unter anderem Büros der amerikanischen Nachrichtenagentur Associated Press (AP) und des katarischen TV-Senders Al-Dschasira (Al-Jazeera) zerstört. Berichten zufolge waren die Bewohner zuvor gewarnt worden. Die AP reagierte entsetzt. Die israelische Armee begründete den Angriff unter anderem damit, dass auch der Militärgeheimdienst der islamistischen Hamas das Gebäude genutzt habe. (sda/dpa)

    11:31
    Sondersitzung der EU-Aussenminister am Dienstag
    Angesichts eines eskalierenden Konflikts zwischen Israel und militanten Palästinenser im Gazastreifen treffen sich die Aussenminister der EU-Länder am Dienstag zu einer ausserordentlichen Videokonferenz. Das teilte der EU-Aussenbeauftragte Josep Borrell am Sonntag auf Twitter mit.

    Borrell verwies in diesem Zusammenhang auch auf eine inakzeptable Zahl ziviler Opfer. Man werde sich abstimmten, wie die EU am besten dazu beitragen könnte, dass die Gewalt ein Ende nehme, so der EU-Chefdiplomat.

    8:23
    Israels bestätigt Angrff auf Haus von Hamas-Chef Al-Sinwar
    Nach massiven Raketenangriffen aus dem Gazastreifen hat Israels Luftwaffe dort das Haus des Hamas-Chefs Jihia al-Sinwar beschossen. Das Gebäude in Chan Junis im Süden des Küstengebiets habe als «militärische Infrastruktur der Terrororganisation Hamas» gedient, teilte die israelische Armee am Sonntag mit. Auch das Haus von Al-Sinwars Bruder Mohammed, ebenfalls ein ranghohes Mitglied der im Gazastreifen herrschenden islamistischen Hamas, sei angegriffen worden.

    Nach Angaben der Armee wurden weitere Büros und Häuser wichtiger Hamas-Mitglieder attackiert. Als Teil der fortwährenden Angriffe auf das unterirdische Tunnelnetzwerk der Hamas, der sogenannten Metro, seien 30 weitere Ziele bombardiert worden. Ausserdem habe die Luftwaffe Dutzende Waffenlager und Raketenabschussrampen beschossen. Binnen 24 Stunden habe die Luftwaffe 90 Ziele militanter Palästinenser attackiert. Nach palästinensischen Angaben waren es die bisher schwersten Luftangriffe im Gazastreifen. In der Stadt Gaza wurden nach Augenzeugenberichten fünf Häuser zerstört. Man befürchte viele Tote und Verschüttete unter den Trümmern.

    6:39
    Israel attackiert Haus des Hamas-Chefs
    An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Yonatan Sindel)
    Nach massiven Raketenangriffen aus dem Gazastreifen hat Israels Luftwaffe dort nach Medienberichten das Haus des Hamas-Chefs Jihia al-Sinwar beschossen. In dem Gebäude in Chan Junis im Süden des Küstengebiets habe sich auch das Büro des Hamas-Chefs befunden, berichteten israelische Medien am Sonntagmorgen. Auch das Haus von Al-Sinwars Bruder Mohammed, ebenfalls ein ranghohes Mitglied der im Gazastreifen herrschenden islamistischen Hamas, sei angegriffen worden.

    Mehr als 150 Ziele seien in der Nacht in dem Palästinensergebiet angegriffen worden, berichtete die «Jerusalem Post». Ein israelischer Armeesprecher sagte, man prüfe die Berichte.

    Militante Palästinenser hatten in der Nacht den Grossraum Tel Aviv sowie weitere israelische Ortschaften erneut massiv mit Raketen beschossen.

    Israels Luftwaffe hatte am Samstag bereits das Haus eines anderen ranghohen Führers der Hamas bombardiert. Das Haus von Chalil al-Haja, Vize-Chef des Hamas-Politbüros, habe als «Terror-Infrastruktur» gedient. Die Armee veröffentlichte ein Video des Angriffs. Nach palästinensischen Angaben hielt Al-Haja sich aber zur Zeit des Angriffs nicht in dem Haus auf. (sda/dpa)
    3:59
    Mehr als 2300 Raketen abgefeuert
    Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
    In der Nacht feuerte die Palästinenserorganisation Hamas nach Angaben des israelischen Militärs weitere Raketen auf Israel ab. Ein «schwerer Hagel von Raketen» sei vom Gazastreifen aus auf die Mitte und den Süden Israels abgeschossen worden, twitterte die Armee. Zuvor hatte ein Sprecher des militärischen Hamas-Arms gedroht, von Mitternacht an erneut Raketen auf Tel Aviv zu feuern.

    Die Hamas hat nach Angaben eines israelischen Luftwaffenoffiziers seit Montag mehr als 2300 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Israel habe im gleichen Zeitraum mehr als 650 Ziele im Gazastreifen angegriffen. (dpa/sda)
    1:11
    UN-Generalsekretär bestürzt über Eskalation
    epa09194929 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, 12 May 2021. U.N. Secretary-General Guterres is on a working visit in Moscow. EPA/MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL
    UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres ist bestürzt über die Eskalation im Gaza-Konflikt und ruft die Konfliktparteien zur Besonnenheit auf. Sein Sprecher Stephane Dujarric teilte am Samstag in New York mit, Guterres sei «zutiefst beunruhigt über die Zerstörung eines Hochhauses in Gaza-Stadt durch einen israelischen Luftangriff, in dem sich die Büros mehrerer internationaler Medienorganisationen sowie Wohnungen befanden».

    Er sei bestürzt über die steigende Zahl von zivilen Opfern, einschliesslich des Todes von zehn Mitgliedern einer Familie, darunter Kinder, nach einem israelischen Luftangriff auf das Flüchtlingslager Schati im Westen von Gaza.

    Guterres erinnere alle Seiten daran, jeder willkürliche Angriff auf zivile und mediale Strukturen verstosse gegen das Völkerrecht und müsse um jeden Preis vermieden werden. (sda/dpa)
    21:24
    Israel Militär droht Hamas-Führungsriege mit gezielter Tötung
    Israels Militär hat der Führungsriege der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Palästinenserorganisation Hamas mit gezielter Tötung gedroht. Armeesprecher Hidai Zilberman sagte dem israelischen Fernsehen am Samstagabend, man werde in der Nacht weiter wichtige Einrichtungen der Hamas und des Islamischen Dschihads überall im Gazastreifen angreifen. Dies gelte auch für die höchste Führungsriege der Hamas.

    Ein Sprecher des militärischen Hamas-Arms drohte, seine Organisation werde von Mitternacht an erneut Raketen auf Tel Aviv feuern.
    21:04
    Netanjahu und Biden sprechen über Gaza-Konflikt
    Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat nach eigenen Angaben mit US-Präsident Joe Biden über den Gaza-Konflikt gesprochen. Er habe Biden am Telefon über Entwicklungen und Massnahmen informiert, die Israel ergriffen habe und noch ergreifen wolle, teilte der israelische Regierungschef am Samstag auf Twitter mit. Er dankte dem amerikanischen Präsidenten zudem für die «bedingungslose Unterstützung» der USA, wenn es um Israels Recht auf Selbstverteidigung gehe. Das Gespräch zwischen Netanjahu und Biden war das zweite offizielle seit Beginn des Konflikts.
    19:36
    Proteste in London, Berlin und Paris
    People gather outside Downing Street to protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, in London, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Tausende Menschen haben am Samstag in London gegen die Luftangriffe der israelischen Armee auf Gaza demonstriert. Organisiert wurde der Protestmarsch durch den Hyde-Park in der Londoner Innenstadt von verschiedenen pro-palästinensischen Organisationen wie der «Palestine Solidarity Campaign», «Friends of Al-Aqsa», der «Stop The War Coalition» und der «Muslim Association of Britain». Viele Teilnehmer trugen Palästina-Fahnen und «Free Palestine»-Banner. Ein Sprecher der Gruppe forderte die britische Regierung auf, ihre militärische, diplomatische und finanzielle Unterstützung für Israel umgehend einzustellen. Als Redner trat unter anderen der ehemalige Chef der Labour-Partei, Jeremy Corbyn, auf.
    epa09202460 Protesters hold the Palestinian flags amid tear gas from riot police during clashes as part of a rally organized by several associations in support of the Palestinian people, in Paris, France, 15 May 2021. The protest was not allowed by the Police Prefecture of Paris but several calls on social networks asked people to gather despite the ban. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Trotz Verbots haben sich auch in Paris zahlreiche Menschen zu einer pro-palästinensischen Demonstration versammelt. Die Polizei setzte Tränengas und Wasserwerfer ein, um zu versuchen, die ersten Gruppen von Demonstranten zu zerstreuen, wie der Sender Franceinfo am Samstagnachmittag berichtete. Rund 4200 Polizisten waren in der französischen Hauptstadt demnach im Einsatz. Bis 19.00 Uhr wurden dort nach Angaben der Polizei 44 Menschen festgenommen, ein Polizist wurde verletzt. Die Menschen demonstrierten in der Hauptstadt vor allem im 18. Arrondissement von Paris - dort hatte die Polizei zuvor Ladeninhaber angewiesen, ihre Geschäfte zu schliessen. Im ganzen Land gingen Tausende auf die Strasse - auch in Städten wie Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon oder Strassburg gab es Demonstrationen.
    People attend a protest rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    In Berlin schlugen Demonstranten auf Polizeibeamte ein und bewarfen sie mit Steinen und Flaschen. Auch Feuerwerkskörper wurden geschleudert. Die Polizei setzte Pfefferspray ein. Nach ihren Angaben gab es Verletzte und Festnahmen, konkrete Zahlen lagen zunächst nicht vor. Die Berliner Polizei hatte die Protestaktion zunächst wegen Verstössen gegen die Corona-Hygieneregeln für aufgelöst erklärt. Da sich Demonstrationsteilnehmer aber nicht an die Anordnung hielten, gingen die Beamten im Stadtteil Neukölln gegen sie vor. Aus der Menge heraus wurden Rufe wie «Kindermörder Israel», «Frauenmörder Israel» und «Free Palestine» laut. Insgesamt waren am Samstag drei pro-palästinensische Demonstrationen in Berlin angemeldet. Am Nachmittag zogen nach Polizeiangaben rund 2500 Menschen vom Oranienplatz zum Hermannplatz. Eine Demonstration mit rund 120 Teilnehmern am Mittag vom Hermannplatz zum Rathaus Neukölln war friedlich verlaufen. Im Laufe des Nachmittags verstärkte die Polizei ihre Einsatzkräfte von 360 auf 600 Beamte.
    18:07
    Ein Toter bei Raketeneinschlag in Tel Aviv
    In Tel Avivs Nachbarstadt Ramat Gan starb nach Angaben von Sanitätern ein etwa 50 Jahre alter Mann beim Einschlag einer Rakete. Immer wieder waren heulende Warnsirenen sowie Explosionen zu hören. Insgesamt acht Angriffswellen erlebte der Grossraum Tel Aviv nun seit Dienstagabend.
    17:46
    Israels Luftwaffe greift Haus eines Hamas-Führers in Gaza an
    Israels Luftwaffe hat nach eigenen Angaben das Haus eines ranghohen Führers der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Palästinenserorganisation Hamas bombardiert. Man habe das Haus von Chalil al-Haja angegriffen, Vize-Chef des Hamas-Politbüros, teilte die israelische Armee am Samstag bei Twitter mit. Das Haus habe als «Terror-Infrastruktur» gedient. Die Arme veröffentlichte ein Video des Angriffs. Nach palästinensischen Angaben hielt Al-Haja sich aber zur Zeit des Angriffs nicht in dem Haus auf. Militante Palästinenser im Gazastreifen hatten zuvor am Samstag die Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv drei Mal mit Raketen angegriffen. Dabei wurde einem Tel Aviver Vorort ein Mensch getötet. Es waren die bisher intensivsten Angriffe auf den Grossraum Tel Aviv. (sda/dpa)
    17:43
    Anti-Israel-Demonstration in Berlin
    17:07
    Nachrichtenagentur AP "schockiert" über Luftangriff auf Büro in Gaza
    A view of a 11-story building housing AP office and other media in Gaza City is seen moments after Israeli warplanes demolished it, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
    Die Nachrichtenagentur Associated Press (AP) hat entsetzt auf die Zerstörung eines Hochhauses mit ihrem Büro im Gazastreifen bei einem israelischen Luftangriff reagiert. «Das ist eine unglaublich beunruhigende Entwicklung», teilte AP-Präsident Gary Pruitt am Samstag in New York mit. «Wir sind nur knapp einem schrecklichen Verlust von Menschenleben entgangen.» Die Nachrichtenagentur sei vorab über den Luftschlag auf das Hochhaus mit den Medienbüros informiert worden. Ein Dutzend AP-Journalisten und freie Mitarbeiter seien rechtzeitig in Sicherheit gebracht worden.

    Pruitt zeigte sich «schockiert» darüber, dass das israelische Militär ein Gebäude mit Medienbüros zerstörte. Die Welt werde nun weniger darüber erfahren, was in Gaza passiert. Der Armee sei bekannt gewesen, dass das AP-Büro in dem Gebäude untergebracht war. «Wir bemühen uns um Informationen von der israelischen Regierung und sind mit dem US-Aussenministerium in Kontakt.»

    Die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, schrieb am Samstag auf Twitter: «Wir haben den Israelis direkt mitgeteilt, dass die Gewährleistung der Sicherheit von Journalisten und unabhängigen Medien eine vorrangige Verantwortung ist.»

    Der katarische TV-Sender Al-Dschasira teilte mit, auch er habe sein Büro in dem Gebäude gehabt. Der Sender zitierte seine Korrespondentin Youmna al-Sayed mit den Worten, dass die Armee dem Besitzer des Hochhauses eine Stunde für die Evakuierung eingeräumt habe. Der Besitzer habe erfolglos um mehr Zeit gebeten. «Die Zerstörung ist gewaltig», sagte sie. «Kein Ort in Gaza scheint jetzt sicher zu sein.»

    Die israelische Armee teilte bei Twitter mit, Kampfjets hätten am Samstag ein Hochhaus angegriffen, in dem der Militärgeheimdienst der islamistischen Hamas über «militärische Ressourcen» verfügt habe. «In dem Gebäude liegen Büros ziviler Medien, hinter denen die Terrororganisation Hamas sich versteckt und die es als menschliche Schutzschilde missbraucht.» Die Hamas positioniere ihre militärischen Mittel absichtlich im Herzen dicht besiedelter Wohngebiete im Gazastreifen. Ein Sprecher des militärischen Hamas-Arms sagte nach der Zerstörung des Gebäudes, Tel Aviv solle sich auf eine «Antwort vorbereiten, die die Erde erschüttern lässt». (sda/dpa)
    15:29
    Israels Luftwaffe zerstört Hochhaus mit Medienbüros in Gaza
    Israels Luftwaffe hat am Samstag nach Medienberichten ein 14-stöckiges Hochhaus im Gazastreifen zerstört, in dem Medienunternehmen wie Associated Press ihre Büros hatten. Berichten zufolge wurden die Bewohner zuvor aufgefordert, das Gebäude zu verlassen. Es ist das fünfte Hochhaus, das Israels Armee seit Beginn der jüngsten Eskalation am Montag zum Einsturz bringt. Den Angaben zufolge hatte auch der katarische TV-Sender Al-Dschasira ein Büro in dem zuletzt zerstörten Gebäude.

    Die israelische Armee teilte bei Twitter mit, Kampfjets hätten ein Hochhaus angegriffen, in dem der Militärgeheimdienst der islamistischen Hamas über «militärische Ressourcen» verfügt habe. «In dem Gebäude liegen Büros ziviler Medien, hinter denen die Terrororganisation Hamas sich versteckt und die es als menschliche Schutzschilde missbraucht.» Die Hamas positioniere ihre militärischen Mittel absichtlich im Herzen dicht besiedelter Wohngebiete im Gazastreifen.

    Ein Sprecher des militärischen Hamas-Arms sagte nach der Zerstörung des Gebäudes, Tel Aviv solle sich auf eine «Antwort vorbereiten, die die Erde erschüttern lässt».

    Militante Palästinenser hatten die Küstenmetropole zuvor am Samstag bereits drei Mal mit Raketen angegriffen. Dabei wurde in dem Tel Aviver Vorort ein Mensch getötet, es gab beträchtlichen Sachschaden. Es waren die bisher intensivsten Angriffe auf den Grossraum Tel Aviv. (sda/dpa)
    14:50
    500 Tonnen Bomben auf Hamas-Tunnelsystem geworfen
    A member of Israeli bomb squad looks at burning cars that were set on fire by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Bei einem massiven Angriff auf ein breites Tunnelsystem der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Hamas hat Israels Luftwaffe nach eigenen Angaben rund 500 Tonnen Munition eingesetzt. An dem Angriff auf das sogenannte Metro-System in der Nacht zum Freitag seien 160 Flugzeuge des Typs F-16 und F-35 beteiligt gewesen, sagte ein ranghoher Offizier der israelischen Luftwaffe am Samstag. Es sei noch unklar, ob und wie viele Hamas-Kämpfer dabei getötet worden seien. «Potenziell sind es aber Hunderte», sagte er.

    Ausländische Medien hatten der israelischen Armee vorgeworfen, sie mit einem Tweet kurz vor dem Angriff absichtlich manipuliert zu haben. «Luft- und Bodentruppen greifen gegenwärtig im Gazastreifen an», hiess es darin in der Nacht zum Freitag, als mit einer Bodenoffensive Israels gerechnet wurde. Dies hatte nach Medienberichten zahlreiche Hamas-Kämpfer dazu bewegt, in das unterirdische Metro-System abzutauchen. Nachdem sie so in die Falle gegangen seien, habe Israels Luftwaffe das Tunnelnetz rund 40 Minuten lang bombardiert. Die Armee dementierte eine gezielte Manipulation der ausländischen Medien und sprach von einem Kommunikationsfehler. Es befinde sich kein israelischer Soldat im Gazastreifen.

    Hamas hat nach Angaben des Luftwaffenoffiziers seit Montag mehr als 2300 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Die Angriffe aus dem Gazastreifen auf Israel seien so intensiv wie nie zuvor. Etwa 20 Prozent der abgefeuerten Raketen schlugen noch in dem Palästinensergebiet selbst ein. Dabei seien auch Kinder getötet worden.

    Die Raketenabwehr Eisenkuppel schaffe es in rund 90 Prozent aller Versuche, die Raketen abzufangen, die bewohnte Gebiete in Israel bedrohen. In der bisher heftigsten Salve seien 140 Raketen gleichzeitig aus dem Gazastreifen abgefeuert worden.

    Israel habe seit Montag mehr als 650 Ziele im Gazastreifen angegriffen, sagte der Repräsentant. Es seien insgesamt 31 Raketenwerkstätten von Hamas und dem Islamischen Dschihad zerstört worden. Hamas habe daher gegenwärtig nicht mehr die Fähigkeit, neue Raketen herzustellen.

    Ziel der Operation sei es, gegenüber der Hamas die Abschreckung wiederherzustellen, sagte der Offizier. «Es ist sehr schwierig, Ziele inmitten eines bewohnten Gebiets anzugreifen. Aber es ist der einzige Weg, Hamas abzuschrecken.» Es dürfe keine einzige Rakete mehr aus dem Gazastreifen auf Israel abgefeuert werden. Bei den Angriffen bemühe die Luftwaffe sich stark, zivile Opfer möglichst zu vermeiden. Ein Ende sei vorerst nicht abzusehen. «Wir sind mitten in einer sehr intensiven Operation.» (sda/dpa)
    13:10
    Wieder Raketenalarm in Tel Aviv
    In der israelischen Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv ist am Samstag zum dritten Mal kurz hintereinander Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden. Es waren heulende Warnsirenen in der Stadt zu hören. Dies war die achte Angriffswelle seit Dienstagabend. Zuvor hatte es am Samstag bereits zwei Mal Alarm und Explosionen im Süden der Stadt gegen. Die Küstenmetropole – Israels Wirtschaftszentrum – war in der Nacht zum Mittwoch so heftig mit Raketen beschossen wie nie zuvor. (sda/dpa)
    In der «Höhle des Grauens» – erstmals seit Jahrzehnten Bibel-Fragmente in Israel entdeckt

