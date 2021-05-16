Tausende Menschen haben am Samstag in London gegen die Luftangriffe der israelischen Armee auf Gaza demonstriert. Organisiert wurde der Protestmarsch durch den Hyde-Park in der Londoner Innenstadt von verschiedenen pro-palästinensischen Organisationen wie der «Palestine Solidarity Campaign», «Friends of Al-Aqsa», der «Stop The War Coalition» und der «Muslim Association of Britain». Viele Teilnehmer trugen Palästina-Fahnen und «Free Palestine»-Banner. Ein Sprecher der Gruppe forderte die britische Regierung auf, ihre militärische, diplomatische und finanzielle Unterstützung für Israel umgehend einzustellen. Als Redner trat unter anderen der ehemalige Chef der Labour-Partei, Jeremy Corbyn, auf.

Trotz Verbots haben sich auch in Paris zahlreiche Menschen zu einer pro-palästinensischen Demonstration versammelt. Die Polizei setzte Tränengas und Wasserwerfer ein, um zu versuchen, die ersten Gruppen von Demonstranten zu zerstreuen, wie der Sender Franceinfo am Samstagnachmittag berichtete. Rund 4200 Polizisten waren in der französischen Hauptstadt demnach im Einsatz. Bis 19.00 Uhr wurden dort nach Angaben der Polizei 44 Menschen festgenommen, ein Polizist wurde verletzt. Die Menschen demonstrierten in der Hauptstadt vor allem im 18. Arrondissement von Paris - dort hatte die Polizei zuvor Ladeninhaber angewiesen, ihre Geschäfte zu schliessen. Im ganzen Land gingen Tausende auf die Strasse - auch in Städten wie Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon oder Strassburg gab es Demonstrationen.

In Berlin schlugen Demonstranten auf Polizeibeamte ein und bewarfen sie mit Steinen und Flaschen. Auch Feuerwerkskörper wurden geschleudert. Die Polizei setzte Pfefferspray ein. Nach ihren Angaben gab es Verletzte und Festnahmen, konkrete Zahlen lagen zunächst nicht vor. Die Berliner Polizei hatte die Protestaktion zunächst wegen Verstössen gegen die Corona-Hygieneregeln für aufgelöst erklärt. Da sich Demonstrationsteilnehmer aber nicht an die Anordnung hielten, gingen die Beamten im Stadtteil Neukölln gegen sie vor. Aus der Menge heraus wurden Rufe wie «Kindermörder Israel», «Frauenmörder Israel» und «Free Palestine» laut. Insgesamt waren am Samstag drei pro-palästinensische Demonstrationen in Berlin angemeldet. Am Nachmittag zogen nach Polizeiangaben rund 2500 Menschen vom Oranienplatz zum Hermannplatz. Eine Demonstration mit rund 120 Teilnehmern am Mittag vom Hermannplatz zum Rathaus Neukölln war friedlich verlaufen. Im Laufe des Nachmittags verstärkte die Polizei ihre Einsatzkräfte von 360 auf 600 Beamte.