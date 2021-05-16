Immer mehr Hochhäuser, in denen internationale Medien in #Gaza ihre Büros haben, nimmt Israels Luftwaffe ins Visier...pic.twitter.com/bZQrMU02lf— Christian Sievers (@CHSievers) May 15, 2021
In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday. We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 16, 2021
We warned civilians in the building about our strike out of concern for their safety & gave them enough time to safely evacuate.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2021
Hamas & Islamic Jihad used this time to take items out of the building. We were willing to pay that price to not harm any civilians.
Gerade wurde ein Mann getötet bei Raketenangriffen auf Großraum #Telaviv in Ramat Gan. Schlag u Geschlag #Gaza - #Israel geht auch heute weiter. pic.twitter.com/ukuT0Z2fNb— Mike Lingenfelser (@MLingenfelser) May 15, 2021
Viele junge Männer, kaum Abstand, mehr als Tausend Menschen, jetzt Böller gezündet. Pro-Pälästinenser-Demo in #Berlin Neukölln. #b1505 @welt pic.twitter.com/HgxUSPYPJf— Martin Heller (@Ma_Heller) May 15, 2021
We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 15, 2021
The second tallest building in Gaza was destroyed in an Israeli attack.— Darوesh 🇵🇰🇯🇴 (@P1_09) May 15, 2021
The الجلا Tower housed several media offices, including Al Jazeera and AP, along with residential flats #GazaUnderFire #Gaza_Under_Attack pic.twitter.com/ZcePNlpinO