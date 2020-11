Tamy Glauser und Dominique Rinderknecht geben Trennung bekannt

View this post on Instagram

hey lovies 💕 we wanted to inform you that from now on #Tamynique will go through life as best friends and not as a couple anymore. We love each other, we‘re still a team 👉 in private but also in public where we still stand for our values such as #LGBTQIA+ or #femaleempowerment 🌈✊ we will continue as a DJ duo and working on different other projects, so no worries 😉 it’s more like Tamynique is „Tam Y Nique“ from now on 😝 #LoveWins • \\ Please understand that we are not available for further questions regarding our personal decision concerning our relationship. 😉 For business requests please continue to contact our management AVAlutions via contact@avalutions.ch ✌️