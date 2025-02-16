bedeckt-2°
21+ Karikaturen, die zeigen, dass Amerika (und Europa) verloren sind

Amerika verseckelt Europa – 21+ Karikaturen, die eine Höllenwoche gebührend abrunden

16.02.2025, 04:52
Und wie war deine Woche so?

„Trump vereinbart mit Putin sofortigen Start von Ukraine-Verhandlungen“ #ukraine #Trump #putin #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 20:18

Sehr berechtigte Frage: Wird das Gespenst des Appeasement die alte Weltordnung heimsuchen?

Munich Security Conference. Will the spectre of appeasement haunt the old world order? #Trump #Putin #Russia #chamberlain #Ukraine #Germany #Europe #EuropeanUnion #Ukraine #Zelensky #munich Cartoon Movement Cartooning for Peace Joop

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 17:38

Hat er nichts aus den (verhängnisvollen) Ereignissen vor dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gelernt, oder will er sie wiederholen?

Peace in our time by @deAdder Substack: open.substack.com/pub/deadder/...

[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 06:34

Ablenkungsmanöver (so wie es im KGB-Lehrbuch steht)

Christian Adams @Adamstoon1 @Telegraph @TelePolitics #Putin #NATO #MunichSecurityConference #Munich #cartoon – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 18:23

Deal-Maker, my ass



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 20:37

Putin hat Trump in der Hand (und wir haben so eine Ahnung, wie)

The art of the deal.

[image or embed]

— James Mellor (@jamesdfmellor.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 10:45

Sockenpuppe



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 12. Februar 2025 um 20:22

Hoffen wir, dass sich dieser Ausschlag nicht weiter ausbreitet

A nasty rash. Cartoon by Enrico Bertuccioli: www.cartoonmovement.com/cartoon/trum... #Trump #Trumpism #Europe

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 13. Februar 2025 um 16:05

Keine Spezialoperation, sondern eine Immobilien-Operation

Gaza according to #Trump - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, France 👉 www.chappatte.com/en/images/ga...

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 10. Februar 2025 um 09:54

Wo sich Abgründe auftun

Into the void… #trump #gulfofamerica

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 12. Februar 2025 um 22:16

Today's Cartoon- Gulf

[image or embed]

— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 12. Februar 2025 um 00:00

Flieg, Vogel, flieg!

PLUCKED DEMOCRACY

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 17:54

Gewaltenteilung? Können die Amis knicken



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 11. Februar 2025 um 20:58

Die Gamer unter uns kennen es nur zu gut: Looten, was das Zeug hält



[image or embed]

— Fergus (@infiniteguff.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 11:13

Hat irgendjemand etwas von den US-Demokraten gehört?

While Congress sleeps www.politico.com/news/matt-wu...

[image or embed]

— Matt Wuerker (@mwuerker.bsky.social) 10. Februar 2025 um 21:53

Wenn dir der grösste Datendiebstahl aller Zeiten gelingt, und die Öffentlichkeit dabei zusieht

Chappatte in Thursday’s Opinion pages of the Boston Globe @bostonglobe.com @globeopinion.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 11:54

Das Propellergeräusch sind die amerikanischen Urväter, die in ihren Gräbern rotieren

Good news, young Jebediah

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 9. Februar 2025 um 18:34
«Ich hoffe, dass wir eines Tages die Stiefel eines Milliardärs lecken können, während er unsere privaten Informationen stiehlt.»

Das neue Motto der Republikaner



[image or embed]

— Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (@whitehouse.senate.gov) 10. Februar 2025 um 19:50

Elon Biber hatten wir noch nicht, oder? 😅

WOOD CHIPS

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 10. Februar 2025 um 21:35

Aus der Serie «Wie herzlos kann ein Techmilliardär sein«

Are You Not Entertained? #USAID #ElonMusk

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 01:25

Eigentlich ist das ja Zuckerbergs Motto

Today's Cartoon- Breaking Bad

[image or embed]

— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 11. Februar 2025 um 00:16

Und damit zum neuen US-Gesundheitsminister, einem schwurbelnden Impfgegner

Microscopic.

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 23:58

Die Masern sind wieder auf dem Vormarsch in Murica

When your credentials for Health Secretary are “has abs sometimes” and “does his own research”.

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 13. Februar 2025 um 23:48
«Wenn deine Qualifikationen als Gesundheitsminister lauten: ‹Hat manchmal Bauchmuskeln› und ‹Betreibt eigene Forschung›.»

Ohne Worte



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 00:18

Den Bösewicht haben wir. Aber: Wo bleibt der echte Bond?

No time to die, democracy...

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 10. Februar 2025 um 22:01

Die Autokraten in China und Russland haben gut lachen

My cartoon on Trump's USAID shutdown. No dictator around world can beat Trump on killing America's soft power globally. ———— Support my art & Pre-Order my first graphic novel ‘You Must Take Part in Revolution’ 🙏 ：badiucao.com/book

[image or embed]

— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 9. Februar 2025 um 23:03ckquote class="bluesky-embed" data-bluesky-uri="at://did:plc:gqt2i7nfvtbswqoaxjlh2zh2/app.bsky.feed.post/3lbfkl5dvxc25" data-bluesky-cid="bafyreieflld6w6s3472kskbtoyz64pa75e2oia3jkwikwhnvlrvd5re2tu">

😂😂 #NAFO memes are unmatched.

[image or embed]

— Mг Иван Oгcinatoг 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mrorcintor.bsky.social) 20. November 2024 um 19:15

Trumps Gaza-Pläne haben sich im ganzen Universum herumgesprochen

„Krieg in Nahost – Trump bekräftigt Gaza-Pläne: „Wir sind entschlossen, es zu besitzen““ #Gaza #Trump #rivieradesnahenostens #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 11. Februar 2025 um 12:08

Die Hamas hat mal wieder keine Nachwuchssorgen mehr



[image or embed]

— Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) 10. Februar 2025 um 03:21

Hauptsache, es gibt wieder Plastik-Trinkhalme!

Oooo look at the shiny light #plasticstraws #maga

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 00:51



[image or embed]

— Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) 10. Februar 2025 um 03:28

Bonus

Valentinstag verpasst?

Valentine's Day Cow Art

[image or embed]

— amazingnature ☘️ (@amazingnature.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2025 um 07:29

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

21+ Karikaturen, die eine Höllenwoche auf den Punkt bringen

