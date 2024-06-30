21+ treffende Memes und Tweets zum Ukraine-Krieg und Putins Erzfeindin

Mutige Frau und Ukraine-Unterstützerin

Estlands Regierungschefin Kaja Kallas wurde diese Woche beim EU-Gipfel in Brüssel als Hohe Vertreterin der EU für Aussen- und Sicherheitspolitik auserkoren und soll den Spanier Josep Borrell als EU-Chefdiplomaten ablösen. Die Ministerpräsidentin des an Russland grenzenden baltischen Landes betonte, sie sei «geehrt», für den Posten nominiert werden zu sein.



Kallas steht seit 2021 als erste Frau in Estlands Geschichte an der Regierungsspitze. Sie gilt als Verfechterin einer resoluten Haltung des Westens gegenüber Moskau. Daran werde sich nichts ändern, sagte sie nach ihrer Nominierung vor estnischen Journalisten in Brüssel. «Schliesslich stehen wir für wichtige europäische Werte ein – Demokratie, territoriale Integrität, Souveränität. Diese Dinge stehen auch im Krieg in der Ukraine auf dem Spiel.» (sda)

