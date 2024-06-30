21+ treffende Memes und Tweets zum Ukraine-Krieg und Putins Erzfeindin

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
Ladies and Gentlemen,— @BrennpunktUA 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@BrennpunktUA) June 27, 2024
The new High Representative of the European Union 🇪🇺 for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy @kajakallas
„Ukraine 🇺🇦 has to win the war and Russia 🇷🇺 must understand they lost. — This is our Plan A, B and C“ pic.twitter.com/RYgUmQrOTf
Russians cryin over Eastern Europeans finally being taken seriously in EU is just beautiful👌— Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) June 28, 2024
Apparently Europe is about to become even more russophobic😏 pic.twitter.com/cb2GFjRKHN
Der Herr links, wertes @ZDFheute. #Putin Und beim nächsten Mal denken wir einfach nach, bevor wir posten, ja? Toll. pic.twitter.com/CKg532SRbV— Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (@MAStrackZi) June 24, 2024
Rambo TikTok warriors are back - shooting at bushes very bravely. No goats were injured in the making of this video.— Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) June 24, 2024
That was done off camera.pic.twitter.com/lFgYGfmT3Z
Russian bots have begun flooding Facebook groups with AI-generated photos of "beautiful and lovely Russia."— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2024
☝️ However, there's a catch. Just take a look at those delightful faces. pic.twitter.com/IUEWyrLzpt
Minister for Foreign Affairs of 🇫🇮@elinavaltonen:— Finland in EU (@FinlandinEU) June 24, 2024
“There is no observer status in Europe for Russia's aggression; we are all victims of it. Therefore it is crucial that we keep on aiding Ukraine and intensify our collective deterrence, because Russia only understands power”#FAC pic.twitter.com/IJha1u54S1
Clown as clown can. Wann holen wir uns das Burgund zurück? pic.twitter.com/JLD9rLcApQ— Langsam wirds ungemütlich (@schlatter_k) June 27, 2024
• „Nach Attacke auf die Krim: Russland droht USA wegen Raketenangriff mit Konsequenzen“— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) June 24, 2024
• „Fabrik-Brand bei Diehl: Russland soll für Anschlag in Berlin verantwortlich sein“#putin #Russland #Weltkrieg #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/L8IvxTHunb
„BSW, AfD und der Krieg gegen die Ukraine:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) June 24, 2024
Die neue Friedensbewegung“#BSW #AfD #frieden #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/GLTpmalGZV
Ukraine has sunk or damaged nearly 60 ships of the Russian Navy. Without a fully functional navy.— Кобзар 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇪 (@CanadianKobzar) June 28, 2024
Let that sink in.
Pun intended. https://t.co/IrJpRXrjU0
Ikea has returned to Russia with online orders.— Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) June 28, 2024
For one product only. pic.twitter.com/woRjGPksof
А hilarious prank. A group of Russian anti-war activists created an online profile of a "patriotic poet" Gennady Rakitin, with AI-generated image as an avatar. All of his posts were translations of the German Nazi poetry. His subscribers included more than a hundred of… pic.twitter.com/FHgMYqaGaY— Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) June 28, 2024
Verstehe nicht warum #assange so kritiklos abgefeiert wird. Bei @heutejournal hörte es sich an als sei Mandela in Freiheit gekommen. Wikileaks hat u.a. dem KGB in Belarus geholfen Oppositionspolitiker zu verhaften. Von einigen fehlt bis heute jede Spur. https://t.co/vIbLGKf1z2— Matthäus Wehowski (@MattheusWehowsk) June 26, 2024
When the hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers return home, and they inevitably will at some point, completely void of whatever sensitivity was there to begin with and very much used to killing people for $2000 a month, you won't get them again to work 10h shifts in a factory… pic.twitter.com/SyDjC4HqPY— Daractenus (@Daractenus) June 23, 2024
He gave his 'seal' of approval pic.twitter.com/Vsxdg45CB6— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 27, 2024
Close your eyes. imagine how you think penguins walk down stairs. wrong. it’s better than that. pic.twitter.com/jnMzIp5JuZ— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 28, 2024
