wechselnd bewölkt18°
DE | FR
burger
Spass
International

21+ treffende Memes und Tweets zum Ukraine-Krieg und Putins Erzfeindin

21+ treffende Memes und Tweets zum Ukraine-Krieg und Putins Erzfeindin

Die schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den verbrecherischen Angriffskrieg Russlands im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Sprüchen und Memes.
30.06.2024, 05:02
Mehr «Spass»

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Wenn SVP und AfD «Herr der Ringe» geschrieben hätten

Wenn SVP und AfD «Herr der Ringe» geschrieben hätten.
meme: x.com

Good News für zwischendurch: Europa erhält eine neue Eiserne Lady, die Putin Paroli bietet

Tweet zu Kaja Kallas
Screenshot: x.com
Mutige Frau und Ukraine-Unterstützerin
Estlands Regierungschefin Kaja Kallas wurde diese Woche beim EU-Gipfel in Brüssel als Hohe Vertreterin der EU für Aussen- und Sicherheitspolitik auserkoren und soll den Spanier Josep Borrell als EU-Chefdiplomaten ablösen. Die Ministerpräsidentin des an Russland grenzenden baltischen Landes betonte, sie sei «geehrt», für den Posten nominiert werden zu sein.

Kallas steht seit 2021 als erste Frau in Estlands Geschichte an der Regierungsspitze. Sie gilt als Verfechterin einer resoluten Haltung des Westens gegenüber Moskau. Daran werde sich nichts ändern, sagte sie nach ihrer Nominierung vor estnischen Journalisten in Brüssel. «Schliesslich stehen wir für wichtige europäische Werte ein – Demokratie, territoriale Integrität, Souveränität. Diese Dinge stehen auch im Krieg in der Ukraine auf dem Spiel.» (sda)

Wer fragt ...

«Was kommt Ihnen als erstes in den Sinn, wenn Sie an Russland denken?»
«Was kommt Ihnen als erstes in den Sinn, wenn Sie an Russland denken?»

... muss mit schonungslosen Antworten rechnen

Bild
Screenshot: x.com

Die perfekte Antwort (auf eine dumme pro-russische Frage)

Russland-kritischer Post zur besetzten Krim.
Screenshot: x.com

Meme zum Ukraine-Krieg.
Screenshot: x.com

«Es gibt in Europa keinen Beobachterstatus für die russische Aggression; wir alle sind deren Opfer. Deshalb ist es entscheidend, dass wir der Ukraine weiterhin helfen und unsere kollektive Abschreckung verstärken, denn Russland versteht nur Macht.»

Friedensschwurbler
Screenshot: x.com

Wie «Präsidentschafts-Wahlen» in Russland ablaufen

Putin-Karikatur
Screenshot: x.com

Apropos Olympische Spiele

Russland-Karikatur
«Die weisse Flagge Russlands gehört auf das Schlachtfeld und nicht zu den Olympischen Spielen.»Screenshot: x.com

«Ein urkomischer Streich. Eine Gruppe russischer Antikriegsaktivisten erstellte ein Online-Profil des ‹patriotischen Dichters› Gennady Rakitin mit einem von einer künstlichen Intelligenz generierten Bild als Avatar. Alle seine Beiträge waren Übersetzungen deutscher Nazi-Lyrik. Zu seinen Abonnenten zählten mehr als hundert Politiker, Parlamentsabgeordnete, Putins Kulturberater, prominente Militärblogger usw. Schliesslich erhielt er einen Preis für seine Poesie – also für die deutsche Nazi-Lyrik. Die russischen Faschisten hatten ihren Seelenverwandten gefunden.»

«Wenn Hunderttausende russische Soldaten nach Hause zurückkehren, und das werden sie unweigerlich irgendwann, völlig ohne jegliche Sensibilität, die sie ursprünglich hatten, und sehr daran gewöhnt, Menschen für 2000 Dollar im Monat zu töten, werdet ihr sie nicht dazu bringen, wieder 10-Stunden-Schichten in einer Fabrik für 300 Dollar im Monat zu arbeiten und das zu unterlassen, was ihr ihnen beigebracht habt

(...)

Wenn der Albtraum für die Ukraine endet – was zweifellos früher passieren wird, als ihr erwartet –, beginnt für Russland der wahre Albtraum, und ihr habt verdammt sicher dafür gesorgt, dass es dieses Mal niemanden geben wird, der euch vor euch selbst retten kann oder will.»

Bonus

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

21+ treffende Memes und Tweets zum Ukraine-Krieg und Putins Tête-à-Tête in Nordkorea
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
So sieht der neue «McDonald's» in Russland aus
1 / 10
So sieht der neue «McDonald's» in Russland aus
Menschen stehen im ehemaliges McDonald's-Restaurant in Moskau, an, um ihre Bestellung aufzugeben.
quelle: keystone / maxim shipenkov
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
*Hawk thua*: Warum diese Frau gerade viral geht
2
Ehemann schläft mit bester Freundin: Marie zeigt ihre offene Ehe – und wie diese scheitert
3
Fantastico! Die Schweiz wirft Italien raus und steht im EM-Viertelfinal
4
Evakuierungen und Gefahrenstufe 4 im Tessin ++ Auch Zermatt erneut überschwemmt
5
So kann das UKW-Radio für DAB+ fit gemacht werden
Meistkommentiert
1
Ex-St.Galler Demirovic vor Wechsel nach Stuttgart +++ Nächster Thuram nach Italien?
2
Sexuelle Übergriffe und körperliche Misshandlungen in den Familien der Zeugen Jehovas
3
Saudi-Arabien ruft Landsleute zum Verlassen des Libanons auf
4
Wird Joe Biden jetzt doch noch zurücktreten?
5
Niederlande nominieren Vergewaltiger von 12-Jähriger für Olympia: «Ein Musterprofi»
Meistgeteilt
1
Jugendlicher ersticht in Aesch BL einen 15-Jährigen
2
Das kann Italien: 26 lustige Bilder von unserem südlichen Nachbarn
3
Polizeikommandant Basel-Stadt nach externem Bericht freigestellt
4
Calafiori und sonst niemand – Italiens leidige Suche nach den grossen Talenten
Saudi-Arabien ruft Landsleute zum Verlassen des Libanons auf
Am 7. Oktober 2023 attackierte die Hamas Israel und ermordete 1200 Menschen. Israel reagierte mit Bombenangriffen und die Armee drang in den Gazastreifen ein. Alle News im Liveticker.
Zur Story