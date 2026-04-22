[SPOILER] la page de la Suisse dans l'album Panini de la CDM 2026 pic.twitter.com/VrPiVs7Dli— Regor (@Regor_02) April 22, 2026
Und hier noch das ganze (leere) Panini-Album durchgeblättert:
[SPOILER] la page de la Suisse dans l'album Panini de la CDM 2026 pic.twitter.com/VrPiVs7Dli— Regor (@Regor_02) April 22, 2026
MORGAN GEEKIE CHIPPED THE PUCK IN AND IT BEATS UPL OH NO 😵😵💫 pic.twitter.com/1Gv3XkQ6zS— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 22, 2026
Joshua Jackson won the Deleware Marathon this weekend in dramatic fashion— passing the 1st place runner (who eased up to celebrate) one step from the finish line.🏁— Josh Chambers (@JoshChambers) April 20, 2026
Nothing is done, until it's done. Never let up.
Sometimes belief closes the gap that logic says shouldn't exist. pic.twitter.com/Vn5iNZx6Fc
الدوري الاسترالي في عالم اخر😂 pic.twitter.com/iRi8SYBnzH— عمر مشعل ⚡ (@omar_alzhra) April 17, 2026
Incredible scenes in Egypt 😂😂😂— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) April 14, 2026
He kissed the referee on the head after confirming the goal decision pic.twitter.com/VfKGAh9b0u
⚽️Franco Fragueda le atajó el penal a Sebas Ferreira, pero en el despeje de Chapa Martínez... 😅¡¡¡LE REBOTÓ POR LA CARA!!!😅— Tigo Sports (@TigoSportsPY) April 12, 2026
📺Tigo Sports+
▶️Viví el #AperturaAPF2026 por https://t.co/pGNhXoLRh7 pic.twitter.com/YTd0Xzc0eX
Lance Stroll joins the Wolfpack?— Domestique (@Domestique___) April 12, 2026
Chaos in the caravan at 🇫🇷 Parijs-Roubaix with some aggressive driving from Soudal Quick-Step and NSN Cycling sports directors.
🎥 solowattaggio pic.twitter.com/hKp3hnkZQw
Lo de Medvedev con la raqueta qué coño ha sido JAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/xlzZ5jHFye— Cristian / Kache 🔴⚪🎾🥎 (@Sevillismo99) April 8, 2026
Chris Bedia of Young Boys vibing with the choir of opposition fans before realising that the camera is on him.
by
u/Sparky-moon in
soccer
This tennis place is already a classic! 😎#BastideUTSNîmes 2026 pic.twitter.com/toh2ScFS8M— UTS Tour (@uts_tour_) April 4, 2026