Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series— Joe Binder (@JoeBinder) May 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/VGSqkRFsSB
Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series— Joe Binder (@JoeBinder) May 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/VGSqkRFsSB
A men’s league in Winnipeg was watching the Jets live during their game, and this was their reaction to the game-tying goal. Even the ref joined in on the celly!
byu/homicidal_penguin inhockey
Team GB sing “we’re shit and we know we are” as they lift the IIHF D1A trophy
byu/Training_Purchase318 inhockey
A fan watching the Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City game runs out of the stands after being attacked by bees
byu/CoroIsMyDaddy insoccer
Who’s watching the Pope Draft?!? pic.twitter.com/tGuasAxhgC— Chris Barnes (@ChrisBarnes) April 27, 2025
We’ll ask you again in 2030 then @TamauPogi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9Wdt6yZHEy— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) April 27, 2025
Victor Wembanyama playing soccer in Costa Rica 😂😭— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) April 24, 2025
He has to be the tallest human to ever play the sport, at 7’3”.
pic.twitter.com/7eWyoGkwW9