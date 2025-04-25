Victor Wembanyama playing soccer in Costa Rica 😂😭— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) April 24, 2025
He has to be the tallest human to ever play the sport, at 7’3”.
pic.twitter.com/7eWyoGkwW9
Victor Wembanyama playing soccer in Costa Rica 😂😭— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) April 24, 2025
He has to be the tallest human to ever play the sport, at 7’3”.
pic.twitter.com/7eWyoGkwW9
Most normal play in the Saudi League:— Cowboy_Ruud (@CowboyRuud1021) April 21, 2025
😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4RcogJbwOw
Aldo Florenzi scored probably the worst own goal ever against Brescia— Daniele (@EdenDassidy) April 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/1pqKxrIjSf
Gavin McKenna, future ______ 🔥 Absolutely filthy
byu/EMED-Arcanine26 innhl
La mejor jugada defensiva de Cömert desde que usó un segundo balón para frenar una jugada del Madrid pic.twitter.com/KlpnhK6Ixb— 🦇 𝑶𝒖𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒙𝒕 Milagrencia CF (@MemelenciaFC) April 6, 2025
@magentasport Aufreger zum Start ins Traditionsduell? 🤯 Die Löwen bekommen für diese Situation KEIN Tor zugesprochen. Borgmann klärt für Energie 🫣 Alle Spiele der 3. Liga LIVE bei #MagentaSport ♬ original sound - MAGENTA SPORT
Copa Peru: O árbitro Luis Alegre acertou um chute no rosto de um membro da comissão técnica que invadiu o campo para agredi-lo
byu/alreadywakegibbs infutebol
Absurd scoring! 2-0 til Fredrikstad🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9GyNYPTEr— TV 2 Sport (@tv2sport) March 29, 2025
March 29, 2025
McDonalds at KFC away… pic.twitter.com/ilRJLDc37g— Football Fights (@footbalIfights) March 21, 2025
KARLYN HITS 78MPH🔥🔥🔥🔥 setting the record for the fastest pitch ever thrown in softball history!!!@NCAA @espn @SEC @monicaabbott pic.twitter.com/srlrVfK4Hi— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) March 25, 2025
under arm serve ace? 💁♀️@marta_kostyuk | #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/PCNHpMJilD— wta (@WTA) March 23, 2025
When the players dining doesn't have Italian food 😂😤
byu/TennisChannel intennis
USA 0-[1] Panama - Waterman 90+4' + celebration with Henry
byu/whiteniteee insoccer
Things got heated between Joško Jeličić and Gennaro Gattuso after the match. pic.twitter.com/NZEd6Qe04x— Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) March 16, 2025
Der HC Lugano steigt, wie von watson-Eismeister Klaus Zaugg angekündigt, mit einem schwedischen Cheftrainer in die kommende Saison. Die Tessiner gaben am Donnerstagnachmittag die erwartete Verpflichtung des 44-jährigen Tomas Mitell bekannt. Der Vetrag läuft vorerst ein Jahr. Assistiert wird Mitell vom früheren Lakers-Coach Stefan Hedlund. (abu/sda)