Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Lacrosse-Goalies prügeln sich während des Spiels

Chat-Futter

Wir haben keine Ahnung von Lacrosse, aber diese beiden Goalies mögen sich wohl nicht 💥

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1822.12.2025, 16:06
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Wer überträgt heute Abend Lacrosse?
Im Spiel der Rochester Knighthawks und den Philadelphia Wings in der nordamerikanischen Lacrosse-Liga NLL kam es zu diesem Highlight:


Rylan Hartley von den Knighthawks darf im Duell gegen Nick Camude wohl als Punktsieger gewertet werden.
Wie Gott ihn schuf
Und ganz, ganz viel Training. Cristiano Ronaldo zeigt sich nach dem Besuch in der Sauna:
Peter Crouch zeigt seine Trinkfähigkeit im Ally Pally
@billynewt1 Peter Crouch absolutely loves the darts! 🎯 #darts #dartscommunity #wcdarts #fyp #petercrouch ♬ original sound - billynewt1
Der wohl beste Walk-On der bisherigen Darts-WM
Motomu Sakai sorgte für ein pures Spektakel bei seinem Walk-On. Nach diesem Auftritt liess er an der Darts-WM in der ersten Runde seinem Gegner Thibault Tricole keine Chance und gewann mit 3:0.


Dieses Tor wurde zum schönsten der Saison gewählt
Der Argentinier Santiago Montiel erzielte für Independiente gegen Independiente Rivadavia ein spektakuläres Tor zum Sieg. Am Montag erhielt er dafür den Puskas-Award für den schönsten Treffer der Saison von der FIFA.

Wer ist schuld? Natürlich das Tischchen
Darts-Profi Cameron Menzies lässt nach der Niederlage in der WM-Startrunde gegen Charlie Manby seinen Frust raus. Dran glauben muss das Tischchen, auf dem die Wasserflaschen der Spieler stehen:
Was für eine Choreo beim FC Twente!
Da ist er in die Falle getappt …
Die Niederlage gegen Roger Federer in Wimbledon im Jahr 2015 beschäftigt den US-Amerikaner Sam Querrey noch immer. «In deinen 20ern wird dich Roger Federer einladen, ans Netz zu kommen», sagt er zu seinem jüngeren Ich und fügt an: «Es ist sehr wichtig, dass du dies nicht tust.» Dazu zeigt der 38-jährige Ex-Tennis-Profi einen Ballwechsel, bei dem ihn Federer mit einem Schlag zwischen den Beinen überlupft.

Querrey trauert dem Punkt natürlich nicht wirklich nach. Vielmehr ist es seine – wie wir finden – sehr lustige Interpretation eines aktuellen Social-Media-Trends.


Hulk hat es auch mit 39 Jahren noch drauf
Der 39-Jährige Hulk ist noch immer im Profifussball aktiv und erzielte am Wochenende in der brasilianischen Liga ein Traumtor für Atlético Mineiro. Der 49-fache brasilianische Nationalspieler pfefferte einen Freistoss aus etwa 30-Meter-Distanz in die Maschen. Dieses Tor erinnert schon fast an den legendären Freistoss von Roberto Carlos.

Hulk with a goal of the week contender
byu/Astronaut_Tall inTheOfficialFNGSub
Kann man das nun verschiessen nennen?
Im Spiel gegen die New England Patriots trat Younghoe Koo, Kicker der New York Giants, beim Stand von 7:17 zu einem Field-Goal-Versuch an – und versagte kläglich:


Kleiner Trost für den 31-jährigen Südkoreaner: Bei der 15:33-Niederlage war sein Kick wohl nicht spielentscheidend.
Das hat sich ja nicht mal Emiliano Martinez getraut
Der argentinische Goalie Emiliano Martinez ist für seine Mätzchen bei Penaltyschiessen bekannt. So weit wie Kieran Baskett vom norwegischen Klub Brattvag in der Relegation ist aber selbst er noch nie gegangen. Vor dem potenziell entscheidenden Penalty von Moss rannte der Kanadier aus dem Tor und kickte den Ball weg. Dafür sah er die Gelbe Karte, den Penalty zum Klassenerhalt verwandelte Moss' Artan Memedov dennoch. Anschliessend brannten bei Baskett wohl alle Sicherungen durch, da er auch noch die Rote Karte sah.
Bei Antony sind sogar die roten Karten ein Highlight
Antony red card vs Girona 90'
byu/977x insoccer
Damit konnte wirklich niemand rechnen
Vor dem KHL-Spiel zwischen Dinamo Minsk und ZSKA Moskau macht ein Polizeihund den Puckeinwurf. Aber bevor er seines Amtes waltet, beisst er Pavel Karnaukhov und schnappt sich den Handschuh von Andrej Stas.
Neymars Tricks gelingen nicht mehr ganz so gut wie früher
Neymar attempts two rainbow flicks in a row against Palmeiras and misses both
byu/gaia012 insoccer
Ein NHL-Foto wie ein Gemälde – mit kuriosem Grund
Im NHL-Spiel zwischen den New York Rangers und den Detroit Red Wings entsteht dieses Bild, das beinahe an ein Renaissance-Gemälde erinnert.


Der Grund für die Massenschlägerei ist kurios: Detroit führte mit 2:1 und Red-Wings-Stürmer Mason Appleton schoss den Puck ins leere Rangers-Tor. Doch die Zeit war da schon für einen Sekundenbruchteil abgelaufen und die Sirene ertönte. Rangers-Goalie Jonathan Quick empfand diesen verspäteten Schuss offenbar als Respektlosigkeit und knöpfte sich Appelton vor, was dann die Rangelei auslöste.

The Red Wings shoot the puck into the empty net after the buzzer angering Jonathan Quick and the benches clear.
byu/catsgr8rthanspoonies inhockey
Einen solchen Touchdown hast du wahrscheinlich noch nie gesehen
… doch, der Freistoss geht in die Hose
Beim australischen Zweitligisten Avondale rennen bei einem Freistoss alle drei Spieler einfach am Ball vorbei – womöglich war dies ja geplant, um den Gegner zu irritieren. Doch weil einer der Spieler dann auch noch ausrutscht, ist die schöne Möglichkeit futsch:
Messi zurück Im Camp Nou
Lionel Messi hat auf Instagram einen Beitrag gepostet, welcher ihn im umgebauten Camp Nou zeigt. Dazu schreibt der Argentinier: «Gestern Abend bin ich an einen Ort zurückgekehrt, den ich mit meiner Seele vermisse. Ein Ort, an dem ich ungemein glücklich war, an dem ihr mich tausendmal als glücklichste Person der Welt fühle. Hoffentlich kann ich eines Tages zurückkommen, und nicht nur um mich als Spieler zu verabschieden, wie ich es nie geschafft habe...» 2021 verliess Messi seinen langjährigen Klub und wechselte zu Paris Saint-Germain. Aktuell steht der 38-Jährige bei Inter Miami unter Vertrag.


Schweizer Darts-Sensation beim Grand Slam
Stefan Bellmont hat beim Grand Slam of Darts die Weltnummer 5 James Wade geschlagen. Der 36-jährige Zuger, der sich dank des Triumphs auf der Challenger Tour qualifiziert hat, setzte sich im ersten Gruppenspiel trotz 0:3-Rückstand 5:4 durch. Die nächsten Gegner sind Ricky Evans und Gerwyn Price, die beiden Bestplatzierten qualifizieren sich für die Achtelfinals.

