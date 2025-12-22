The gloves (and a lot of pads) are OFF! pic.twitter.com/uckhCsreKS— NLL (@NLL) December 21, 2025
Rylan Hartley von den Knighthawks darf im Duell gegen Nick Camude wohl als Punktsieger gewertet werden.
The gloves (and a lot of pads) are OFF! pic.twitter.com/uckhCsreKS— NLL (@NLL) December 21, 2025
@billynewt1 Peter Crouch absolutely loves the darts! 🎯 #darts #dartscommunity #wcdarts #fyp #petercrouch ♬ original sound - billynewt1
Motomu Sakai with one of the all-time great World Championship entrances 😭🇯🇵pic.twitter.com/qz3hi3zm8t— Live Darts (@livedarts) December 18, 2025
Menzies punching the shit out of the drinks table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bWlUfTfONZ— Astonish Jxck (@Unionstreaming) December 15, 2025
🇳🇱😍 FC Twente fans unveiled what might be the biggest banner ever made in Europe (correct me if I’m wrong) during their home match last weekend — using 2,500 liters of paint and covering a massive 18,000 m²! pic.twitter.com/q7JaJQ2fXx— 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) December 15, 2025
Hulk with a goal of the week contender
byu/Astronaut_Tall inTheOfficialFNGSub
Koo’s body powered down wth pic.twitter.com/pmFaVOwQSW— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 2, 2025
Man har sett många målvakter försöka psyka straffskyttar, men frågan är om inte detta tog priset inför Moss avslutande straff? pic.twitter.com/X3a4k3SdQm— Niclas Alexandersson (@NiclasAlex) November 30, 2025
In Belarus, a police German shepherd bit the hockey players— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 21, 2025
At the KHL match between Dinamo Minsk and CSKA, an Interior Ministry service dog disrupted the ceremonial puck drop.
The dog was supposed to accompany a police lieutenant, but instead it bit CSKA captain Karnaukhov and… pic.twitter.com/aQuB1eM2u9
The Red Wings shoot the puck into the empty net after the buzzer angering Jonathan Quick and the benches clear.
byu/catsgr8rthanspoonies inhockey
Watch out for @AvondaleFC84's new free-kick routine 😅#AusChampionship pic.twitter.com/fsCstUXR7F— Australian Championship (@AusChampionship) November 10, 2025