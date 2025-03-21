wechselnd bewölkt11°
Chat-Futter: Panama in Ekstase – und TV-Experte Thierry Henry mittendrin

«Du bist mein Idol!»: Plötzlich schreit Panamas Held TV-Experte Thierry Henry an

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
21.03.2025, 11:16
avatar
Panama bejubelt Sieg gegen die USA – und Thierry Henry ist mittendrin
In der 94. Minute schiesst Panamas Cecilio Waterman Panama gegen die USA zum völlig überraschenden Sieg im Halbfinal der Nations League. Dann springt der ekstatische Stürmer über die Werbebande zum am Spielfeldrand sitzenden TV-Experten Thierry Henry. «Du bist mein Idol», schrie Waterman der französischen Fussballlegende mehrmals ins Gesicht, bald war Henry inmitten der Jubeltraube von Panama. «Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass ich einmal Teil einer solchen Feier sein würde, obwohl ich kein Tor geschossen habe und nicht einmal auf dem Spielfeld war», sagte Henry danach, «ich habe in seinen Augen gesehen, dass er wie in Trance war.»
USA 0-[1] Panama - Waterman 90+4' + celebration with Henry
byu/whiteniteee insoccer
Granit Xhaka ist wieder Papi
Der Captain der Schweizer Fussball-Nati und seine Frau Leonita sind zum dritten Mal Eltern geworden. Laut dem «Blick» kam am Montagmorgen ein Mädchen auf die Welt.

Bemerkenswert: Die Xhakas benötigen für die drei Namen ihrer Kinder nur fünf Buchstaben. Zu Ayana und Laneya gesellt sich nun Neyana.
Granit Xhaka ist zum dritten Mal Papi geworden
Bild: instagram
Wir werden niemals einer Meinung sein
Gennaro Gattuso und dieser Experte im kroatischen TV werden wohl kaum zusammen in die Ferien reisen:
Es wird nie langweilig, Lionel Messi zuzuschauen
Beim 2:1-Sieg von Inter Miami gegen Atlanta trug Lionel Messi dieses traumhafte Tor bei:


Und noch eine weitere Perspektive
Ullmark zum Puck: Du kommst hier net rein!
Von Buzzerbeatern kann man einfach nicht genug kriegen
Beim Stand von 111:113 aus Sicht seiner New York Knicks 3,4 Sekunden vor Ende der Verlängerung wirft Mikal Bridges den Ball ins Feld, erhält ihn gleich wieder zurück und versenkt ihn bei ablaufender Uhr von hinter der Dreierlinie spektakulär im Korb – die Knicks siegen in Portland auch dank Bridges' 35 Punkten 114:113. Begleitet vom legendären «Bang» von Kommentator Mike Breen ein absolutes «Must-See» für jeden NBA-Fan.

Wenn Strava sich irrt
Demi Vollering hat am Samstag das Eintagesrennen «Strade Bianche» gewonnen. Ihre Fahrt lud sie danach auf Strave hoch – das ein Problem meldete. Offenbar glaubte das Tool, sie habe beschissen und sei nicht mit dem Velo, sondern mit dem Auto unterwegs gewesen.
Demi Vollering bei Strade Bianche: Strava glaubt, ihre Fahrt sei mit dem Auto aufgezeichnet worden
Bild: instagram/demivollering
100 Jahre Olympiakos Piräus müssen schon anständig gefeiert werden
At the stroke of midnight, Olympiakos fans light up Piraeus to celebrate the club's 100 year anniversary.
byu/Kalavrios insoccer
Wenn du erst auf dem Platz merkst, dass du etwas ganz Wichtiges vergessen hast
Was haben Charles Gamel Seigneur und Katzen gemeinsam?
Sie landen immer auf den Füssen.

Hugo Gaston, mamma mia!
Unser neuer Lieblingstrainer
Segundo Castillo vom SC Barcelona aus Ecuador steht im Smoking an der Linie:
DIESER Dreier von Steph Curry 🥰
NBA-Star Stephen Curry hat in seiner Karriere schon viele spektakuläre Dreier verwandelt – der beim knappen Sieg seiner Golden State Warriors gegen die Brooklyn Nets gehört aber sicherlich zu den besten. Sekunden vor Ende der ersten Halbzeit bekam Curry den Ball mit dem Rücken zum Korb und einem Fuss im Mittelkreis-Logo, drehte sich und warf sofort Richtung Korb.

Noch ehe der Ball sein Ziel erreichte und die Uhr ganz abgelaufen war, joggte der 36-Jährige – 0,3 Sekunden vor der Halbzeitsirene – vom Feld. Begleitet wurde er von stehendem Applaus der Zuschauer. Am Ende gewannen die Warriors 121:119. Curry traf insgesamt sieben Dreier und kam auf 40 Punkte. (ram/sda/dpa)
Brock wird noch Boeser, wenn John Gibson seinen Abschluss SO pariert
Dieses unfassbare Traumtor meldet das Team sofort für den Puskas-Award* an
*eigentlich haben die Frauen mittlerweile einen eigenen Award für das schönste Tor des Jahres: Der Marta Preis.

Seltener als ein Yeti: Der Schnee-Messi
Ein fabelhaftes Tor von Neymar
Viel hielt der Pokal nicht aus
Federica Brignone gewann den Super-G von Kvitfjell und durfte sich dementsprechend über den Siegerinnenpokal freuen – lange hielt diese Freude aber nicht an.
Gut-Behrami in Kvitfjell starke Zweite hinter Brignone – und regt sich trotzdem auf
video: srf
So langsam ist ja nicht einmal Sauber
Auch am letzten Tag ging es an den Formel-1-Testfahrten in Bahrain kurios zu. Ein Bus auf der Strecke sorgte für einen kurzen Unterbruch. Das weisse Shuttle-Gefährt tuckerte mit niedriger Geschwindigkeit auf dem Bahrain International Circuit, wie TV-Bilder zeigten.

Am Morgen hatte bereits eine Glasscheibe, die sich aus der Halterung gelöst hatte und auf dem Boden zersprungen war, für eine Rot-Phase gesorgt. Dies, nachdem es am Mittwoch zum Auftakt der einzigen offiziellen Testrunden für die neuen Autos vor dem WM-Auftakt am 16. März in Melbourne einen längeren Stromausfall gegeben hatte. (nih/sda/dpa)
Duplantis veröffentlicht Debüt-Single
Den Weltrekord im Stabhochsprung hat Armand Duplantis in immer luftigere Höhen geschraubt. Nun versucht sich der Schwede auch am Mikrofon. Duplantis reiht sich in die lange Liste der Sportstars ein, die sich auch als Sänger versuchen. Unter seinem Spitznamen «Mondo» veröffentlichte der 25-jährige Schwede nun seine Debüt-Single «Bop». (ram/sda)

» Hier kannst du den Song bei Spotify hören
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, reacts after setting a new world record in the men&#039;s pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Arma ...
Bild: keystone
Shaedon Sharpe bewirbt sich für den Dunk des Jahres
Diese Tauben sind wirklich überall
Ein ganz rüdes Foul von Kevin Mbabu
Im Spitzenkampf der dänischen Liga zwischen dem FC Kopenhagen und Kevin Mbabus Midtjylland ging es hoch zu und her. In der Nachspielzeit gab es gleich sechs Gelbe Karten – unter anderem für den 29-jährigen Genfer, der Gegenspieler Marcos Lopez ganz übel umschubste:
Reporter kassiert Puck ins Gesicht
Mac McClung brilliert mal wieder
Zum dritten Mal schon heisst der Sieger des Slam-Dunk-Contests beim All-Star-Game der NBA Mac McClung – und das völlig zurecht:


Bonus: Steph Curry trifft mal rasch mit dem Rücken zum Korb von der Mittellinie …
Plötzlich ist der Fussballer Linienrichter
Schaue das Video mit Ton, um das Gelächter der Fans zu hören!
Neulich beim Derby in Daisy Town
Die Daltons haben genug von Lucky Luke – jetzt sind sie Fussball-Schiedsrichter.
Celtics Edelfan unterhält alle bestens
Musik-Legende Rod Stewart ist ein riesiger Celtic-Fan. Vor dem Champions-League-Spiel gegen Bayern München (1:2) gibt der Schotte dem US-Sender CBS ein unterhaltsames Interview. Die Höhepunkte:

- «Shut up!» in Richtung des Stadionsprechers
- Die ehrliche Aussage: «Ich hatte schon einige Bier.»
- «Big Knees?» – Stewart kennt Micah Richards nicht. Oder doch: «Ah ja, dieser Micah … Dings!»


Unvergessen ist die Episode, als Rod Stewart uns die beste Cup-Auslosung der Geschichte bescherte:
«Goalie-Goal» – aber leider in das falsche Tor

Und plötzlich klingelt Bencics Telefon
Belinda Bencic lässt sich beim WTA-Turnier von Abu Dhabi durch nichts aus der Ruhe bringen: Beim 3:6, 6:3, 6:4-Erfolg im Halbfinal gegen die Weltnummer 5 Jelena Rybakina klingelt im dritten Game des zweites Satzes plötzlich ihr Telefon. Ziemlich peinlich! Sofort eilt Bencic zur Bank, stellt den Ton aus und entschuldigt sich unter den Lachern des Publikums für den Faux-Pas.
Dieser Ukrainer darf im Super-G gleich zweimal innert wenigen Momenten starten
video: srf
Neymars erste Ballberührung in Brasilien ist eine Ball-Berührung
Neymar's First ball in his Santos debut
byu/BugHorse101 insoccer
So gratulierte «die Fussballwelt» Cristiano Ronaldo zum 40. Geburtstag
