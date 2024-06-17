freundlich19°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Engländer isst in Deutschland erstmals Currywurst. Sein Fazit

EM-Tagesticker

Und nun: Der Engländer, der erstmals Currywurst isst ++ Fan erwacht morgens um 4 in Arena

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
17.06.2024, 21:35
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
avatar
Er bleibt bei Fish and Chips
Und nun: Vorhang auf für diesen England-Fan, der in Deutschland erstmals eine Currywurst isst:
Grösste Überraschung der EM-Geschichte
Der 1:0-Sieg der Slowakei gegen Belgien hat wohl zahlreiche Tippspiele beeinflusst. Wer mutig war, wurde dafür belohnt.

Statistiker haben herausgefunden, dass dies die grösste Überraschung in einem Spiel war, das es je an einer EM gegeben hat. Nämlich dann, wenn die Weltrangliste als Massstab gilt: Dort belegt Belgien Rang 3, die Slowakei findet man erst auf Platz 48.
Wie viele Leichtbier dieser Engländer wohl intus hatte?
Ein englischer Fan ist nach dem Spiel vom Sonntagabend gegen Serbien wohl im Stadion eingeschlafen. Obwohl es in der Gelsenkirchener Arena und der Fanzone nur Leichtbier und Radler gab, erwachte er gemäss eigener Aussage erst um vier Uhr morgens im leeren Stadion.
Schotte Porteous verpasst restliche Vorrunde
Der schottische Verteidiger Ryan Porteous verpasst die restlichen Spiele der EM-Vorrunde am Mittwoch gegen die Schweiz und am Sonntag gegen Ungarn.

Porteous wurde mit zwei Spielsperren belegt, nachdem er in der Eröffnungspartie gegen Deutschland (1:5) kurz vor der Pause für ein Foul an Ilkay Gündogan die Rote Karte gesehen hatte. (nih/sda)
epa11410844 Ryan Porteous (L) of Scotland tackles Ilkay Gundogan of Germany after which he was shown a red card during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A match between Germany and Scotland in Munich, Germany, ...
Bild: keystone
Die rot-weiss-rote Welle rollt an
Austrian fans in Düsseldorf, ahead of their game against France
byu/ViciousNakedMoleRat insoccer
Mais non! Pas la baguette!
Sicher hast du schon die albanischen Fans gesehen, die Italiener zum Weinen brachten, indem sie vor ihren Augen Spaghetti zerbrachen:


Das war am Samstag und nun haben Österreicher vor dem Hit gegen Frankreich am Montag (21 Uhr) nachgelegt. Vor dem Spiel in Düsseldorf musste vor den Augen entsetzter Franzosen ein Baguette dran glauben:


Vor dem Schweizer Spiel gegen Schottland am Mittwoch in Köln fragen wir uns nun, wie gut man Haggis zerbrechen kann …
Trikot von Torschütze Duah ist gefragt
Derzeit werden besondere Schweizer Nati-Trikots versteigert: solche, die beim 3:1-Sieg gegen Ungarn getragen wurden und vom Spieler unterschrieben sind. Der Erlös fliesst an die UNICEF-Nothilfe für die Ukraine.

Vielleicht weil die Auktion noch bis am 27. Juni dauert, sind die Preise derzeit tiefer, als man meinen würde. Am teuersten ist aktuell (Montag, 16.30 Uhr) das Trikot von Goalie Yann Sommer, für das 303 Franken geboten wird. Mit einem Preis von 302 Franken direkt dahinter folgt dasjenige von Kwadwo Duah, der überraschend in der Startelf stand und das 1:0 erzielte.

Alle anderen Nati-Trikots sind derzeit für zwischen 82 und 202 Franken zu haben. Am günstigsten ist das Trikot von Vincent Sierro.
Schweizer Trikots EM 2024 Auktion
Bild: ricardo
Brauchst du noch einen Tipp, wie du auch heute Fussball schauen kannst?
«Meine Freundin war wütend, dass ich am Montagnachmittag noch immer EM schaue. Also habe ich ihr gesagt, dass Brasilien gegen Italien spielt.»
Ukraine meldet sich vor Partie gegen Rumänien mit emotionalem Video
Auf der Social-Media-Plattform Instagram lud die Ukrajinska Assoziazija Futbolu (UAF), der ukrainische Fussballverband, einen Videobeitrag hoch. Dort zu sehen: mehrere Spieler der Nationalmannschaft des osteuropäischen Landes, die nacheinander ihre Herkunftsorte nannten. Es war demnach ein Aufruf der UAF und der ukrainischen Mannschaft, die grausamen Verbrechen in der Heimat auch in diesen Tagen der eigentlichen sportlichen Ablenkung nicht zu vergessen. (kat/t-online)

Pinkes Deutschland-Trikot sorgt für Rekord
In Deutschland herrscht derzeit ein Trikot-Boom. Wie Sky berichtet, kommt es deswegen sogar zu Lieferengpässen. Beliebt ist dabei nicht nur das klassische Heim-Shirt, sondern auch das pinke Auswärtstrikot, welches im Vorfeld für Diskussionen gesorgt hatte. Wie Hersteller Adidas gegenüber dem «Spiegel» sagt, ist es bereits jetzt das meistverkaufte DFB-Auswärtstrikots der Geschichte. Weiter verrät Adidas, dass Trikots von Toni Kroos derzeit besonders beliebt seien. (dab)
Germany&#039;s Florian Wirtz reacts during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Greece at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, June 7, 20204. (AP Photo/Martin ...
Bild: keystone
Das steckt hinter Depays Stirnband
Beim EM-Spiel gegen Polen überraschte Niederlande-Stürmer Memphis Depay mit einer besonderen Kleiderwahl – der Stürmer von Atlético Madrid lief im Stile eines Basketballers mit einem weissen Frotteestirnband um den Kopf auf. Dieses war mit der Nummer 10 sowie den Worten «Who Cares» bedruckt.

Nach der Partie erklärte Depay die ungewohnte Wahl: «Es hält den Schweiss von meinem Kopf fern und ist daher auch funktionell», wird der 30-Jährige von der «Bild» zitiert. Und verrät: «Meine Freundin sagt, dass sie es hübsch findet, was für mich ebenfalls nicht ganz unwichtig ist.» Depay ist derzeit mit dem spanischen Model Coral Gutierrez liiert.

Der Druck «Who Cares» – «wen interessiert das» – bezieht sich laut niederländischen Medien auf die Reaktionen zum Stirnband. Als er dieses bei einem Testspiel gegen Kanada erstmals getragen habe, wurde er von den Medien darauf angesprochen. Darauf antwortete Depay: «Ich verstehe nicht, warum es jetzt plötzlich wichtig ist. Wen interessiert das?»

Trainer Ronald Koeman gibt derweil zu, zunächst skeptisch gewesen zu sein.: «Ich hatte es zunächst gar nicht gesehen. Erst kurz vor dem Spiel bemerkte ich das Stirnband, als wir nach draussen gingen», so der Bondscoach. Er habe zuerst eine Nacht darüber schlafen müssen, habe dann Depays neue Kleiderwahl akzeptiert. (dab)
epa11415433 Memphis Depay of Netherlands gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 group D match between Poland and Netherlands, in Hamburg, Germany, 16 June 2024. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
Bild: keystone
Youtuber verkleidet sich als «Albärt» und schafft es so ohne Ticket ins Stadion
Für den Youtuber Marvin Wildhage endete das EM-Eröffnungsspiel ungemütlich. Um ohne Ticket ins Stadion zu gelangen, hatte sich der Deutsche etwas Besonderes überlegt. Als Maskottchen «Albärt» verkleidet und mit einer selbstgebastelten Akkreditierung schaffte er es tatsächlich bis auf den Rasen.

Nachdem er jedoch während der Eröffnungszeremonie aufflog, könnte der PR-Stund für Wildhage nun aber rechtliche Folgen haben. Wegen des laufenden Strafverfahrens äussert er sich derzeit nicht weiter zu dem Vorfall. Für Wildhage ist es nicht die erste «Undercover-Aktion». Vor dem Turnier hatte er sich bereits in ein Training der deutschen Nationalmannschaft geschlichen. (kat)
Bis zu 1,15 Millionen schauten Nati-Spiel bei SRF
Grosses Interesse an der Schweizer Nati: Das Auftakt-Spiel gegen Ungarn verfolgten gemäss SRF bis zu 1,15 Millionen Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer am TV. Dies entspricht einem Marktanteil von 84,4 Prozent. (dab)
Xherdan Shaqiri 23 Schweiz jubelt, Ungarn vs. Schweiz, Fussball, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024, Gruppenphase, 1. Spieltag, 15.06.2024 Koeln Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Xherd ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Slowenische Ekstase beim Ausgleich gegen Dänemark
Bei seinem ersten EM-Auftritt seit 24 Jahren holte Slowenien gleich einen Punkt gegen Dänemark. Beim Ausgleich durch Erik Janza gab es bei den slowenischen Kommentatoren kein Halten mehr – aber hört selbst (und passt auf euer Trommelfell auf!). (dab)
Slovenian commentator reacts to Janza's goal
byu/Lambert1551 insoccer
Nati mit erstem Training auf neuem Platz
Weil der Rasen im Waldau-Stadion ersetzt wird, trainiert das Schweizer Nationalteam vorerst auf einem anderen Platz. Davon wollen sich die Spieler nicht aus dem Konzept bringen lassen.

Betont gelassen gab sich zum Beispiel Michel Aebischer, als er auf die andauernden Probleme mit dem Rasen angesprochen wurde. «Wir sind froh, dass eine Lösung gefunden wurde», sagte der 27-jährige Mittelfeldspieler. «Nun freuen wir uns auf einen neuen guten Platz.» Dass der von der UEFA präparierte Ersatzplatz, das Trainingsfeld des VfB Stuttgart, gut 30 Minuten Fahrzeit vom Hotel entfernt ist, sieht Aebischer ebenfalls nicht als Problem.

Geht alles nach Plan, müssen die Schweizer nur zweimal ausweichen. Während die Schweizer am Montag und Dienstag sich auf das zweite Gruppenspiel gegen Schottland vorbereiten, wird im Waldau-Stadion, das sich nur fünf Gehminuten vom Schweizer Hotel entfernt befindet, der Rasen ausgewechselt. Die Schweizer kehren nach dem Match, der erneut in Köln stattfindet, in der Nacht auf Donnerstag nach Stuttgart zurück, wo sie hoffen, auf dem neu verlegten Rasen trainieren zu können. (kat/sda)
epa11417579 The lawn on the training ground of the Swiss team is removed by staff workers at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau&quot; in Stuttgart, Germany, 17 June 2024. The lawn will be replaced in th ...
Bild: keystone
epa11417581 The lawn on the training ground of the Swiss team is removed by staff workers at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau&quot; in Stuttgart, Germany, 17 June 2024. The lawn will be replaced in th ...
Bild: keystone
The lawn on the training ground of the Swiss team is removed by staff workers at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau&quot; in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. The lawn will be replaced in the n ...
Bild: keystone
Mbappé positioniert sich gegen den Rechtsrutsch in der französischen Politik
Anlässlich der Pressekonferenz der französischen Nationalmannschaft vor dem Spiel gegen Österreich (21 Uhr) richtete der Captain Kylian Mbappé deutliche Worte an sein Land. Im Zusammenhang mit der Europawahl, bei der die rechtsnationale Partei Rassemblement National auf über 31 Prozent gekommen war, sagte der Stürmer: «Dies ist ein wichtiger Moment in der Geschichte unseres Landes. Vielleicht ist er so wichtig wie noch nie.» Der 25-Jährige sprach dabei explizit die jüngere Generation und die bevorstehenden Wahlen in Frankreich an: «Wir sind eine Generation, die etwas bewirken kann. Deswegen: Geht wählen!» Die Situation sei «noch wichtiger ist als das Spiel», so Mbappé.

Nicht alle konnten den Sieg der Schweiz gegen Ungarn gleich gut verkraften
UEFA-Disziplinarverfahren gegen Albanien
Die UEFA hat wegen mehrerer Vorfälle ein Disziplinarverfahren gegen den EM-Teilnehmer Albanien eingeleitet. Nach Angaben vom Sonntag hat die UEFA eine Anklage wegen des Werfens von Gegenständen, des Zündens von Pyrotechnik, des unerlaubten Betretens des Spielfeldes und der Verbreitung einer provokativen Botschaft durch albanische Fans erhoben.

Die Kontroll-, Ethik- und Disziplinarkammer der UEFA werde sich in den nächsten Tagen mit den Vorkommnissen bei der 1:2-Niederlage gegen Titelverteidiger Italien am Samstag in Dortmund befassen und über die Angelegenheit entscheiden, hiess es weiter.

Während des Spiels hatten Anhänger der Albaner eine Rauchbombe gezündet. Kurz vor dem Ende der Partie war ein Fan mit einer albanischen Fahne auf das Spielfeld gerannt. Zudem wehten auf den Rängen einige verbotene Grossalbanien-Flaggen. (nih/sda/dpa)
Albanian fans cheer prior to the Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Bild: keystone
Ach Herr Koeman, es hat doch überall Kameras …
… spätestens seit der EM 2016, als die Bilder von Joachim Löw um die Welt gingen, sollte jeder Spieler und Trainer wissen, dass die Kameras auch auf der Ersatzbank alles sehen. Damals wurde Löw gefilmt, wie seine Hand erst in der Hose verschwand und er sich dann an seinen Fingern roch. Nun könnte Bondscoach Ronald Koeman für einen ähnlichen Moment gesorgt haben.
Der Trainingsrasen der Schweizer wird ersetzt
Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft muss für ihre nächsten Trainings umziehen. Weil der Rasen im Waldau-Stadion ersetzt werden muss, steht der Trainingsplatz im besten Fall erst nach der Partie gegen Schottland wieder zur Verfügung.

Die Trainings am Montag und am Dienstag bestreiten die Spieler von Nationalcoach Murat Yakin auf dem Trainingsplatz des VfB Stuttgart, der gut bespielbar ist, wie der Schweizerische Fussballverband mitteilte. Der Ausweichplatz befindet sich rund 25 Fahrminuten vom Teamhotel der Schweizer entfernt, während das Waldau-Stadion in fünf Gehminuten zu erreichen ist.

Nach dem zweiten Vorrundenspiel am Mittwoch gegen Schottland in Köln sollte es wieder möglich sein, auf dem seit der Ankunft der Schweizer als problematisch eingestuften Rasen im Waldau-Stadion zu trainieren. Die Qualität des neu angelegten Rasens wird am Dienstag überprüft werden. (nih/sda)
Switzerland&#039;s assistant coach Giorgio Contini prepares a training session at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau&quot; in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. The Swiss national soccer team is ...
Bild: keystone
In Gelsenkirchen steigt die serbische Party
Serbian fans in Gelsenkirchen
byu/Zepz367 insoccer
avatar
User Input
14:55 Uhr:
von Gattaca
das Video wo Rod Steward bei der Auslosung hilft …. 🤣
Bilder aus dem deutschen Training
Robert Andrich, Joshua Kimmich und David Raum kombinieren herrlich um den Pool – dann versenkt Knipser Niclas Füllkrug eiskalt.
Mitte-Pfister wettert über Sascha Ruefer
Nach dem Sieg gegen Ungarn ist die Stimmung bei den Schweizer Fans hervorragend – zumindest bei fast allen. Mitte-Präsident Gerhard Pfister ist gar nicht zufrieden mit SRF-Kommentator Sascha Ruefer.
Die Niederländer machen Party in Hamburg
Thuram wird mit Mbappé verwechselt: «Ich sehe nicht aus wie ein Ninja Turtle»
Die Pressekonferenz von Frankreichs Stürmer Marcus Thuram vor dem ersten Auftritt der Franzosen an der EM in Deutschland. Zuerst sprach sich der Inter-Stürmer gegen den Rechtsrutsch bei den Wahlen im eigenen Land aus. Dann wurde er auch noch mit Teamkollege Kylian Mbappé verwechselt. Letzteres nahm er allerdings mit viel Humor. Thurams Antwort: «Ich bin viel hübscher als Kylian. Ich sehe nicht aus wie ein Ninja Turtle.»

Del Piero entschuldigt sich bei Deutschland
Vor 18 Jahren traf Alessandro Del Piero in Dortmund beim WM-Halbfinal gegen Deutschland zum 2:0 – und damit ins Herz einer ganzen Nation. Am Samstagabend entschuldigte sich der Ex-Stürmer nun auf Anfrage eines Moderators live im TV bei den deutschen Fans. «Es tut mir leid. Mehr als das», so die Juventus-Legende mit einem breiten Grinsen. Ganz ernst meinte er diese Entschuldigung kaum: Mit dem Sieg gegen Deutschland erreichte Italien 2006 den WM-Final und setzte sich in diesem gegen Frankreich im Penaltyschiessen durch.
Alessandro Del Piero interrupting German TV broadcast to say sorry for 2006
byu/Hic_Forum_Est insoccer
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
Zu viel Leichtbier – Engländer erwacht im Stadion + Ösis zerbrechen Baguette vor Franzosen
2
Cassis: «Wir waren selbst überrascht von dem Erfolg» +++ 84 Länder hinter Schlusserklärung
3
«Unfall mit potentem Feuerwerk» - das wissen wir über die Ursache der Explosion bei Baden
4
Explosion bei Baden mit zwei Toten: Kapo Aargau geht von Unfall aus
5
Federer verrät: Einer seiner Söhne überlegt sich, «ernsthaft» Tennis zu spielen
Meistkommentiert
1
Sion holt Djokic + Hummels vor Wechsel nach Italien + Ramos verlässt Sevilla wieder
2
Aufstand der Klosterfrauen: Sie wollen Missbrauchsstudie nicht mitfinanzieren
3
Trotz Nemo: Mehrheit der Schweizerinnen und Schweizer will kein drittes Geschlecht
4
Putin präsentiert Diktatfrieden kurz vor Ukraine-Konferenz
5
Die Frage, ob es die Pride noch braucht, gehört abgeschafft
Meistgeteilt
1
Golubic in Birmingham im Achtelfinal +++ Neve Bradbury gewinnt Tour-de-Suisse-Etappe
2
Spektakel-Turnier? So viele Tore gab es zu einem EM-Auftakt noch (fast) nie
3
Als ein Burger 15 Cent kostete, und es Pizza bei McDonald's gab
4
Only in Switzerland – 14 (absurde) Dinge, die es so vermutlich nur in der Schweiz gibt
5
Fehler und Beckenbauers an den Körper geklebter Arm sorgen für Jahrhundertspiel
8:1! Edmonton meldet sich mit Gala-Auftritt im Stanley-Cup-Final zurück

Die Edmonton Oilers melden sich im Stanley-Cup-Final zurück – und wie: Nachdem die Kanadier die ersten drei Partien gegen die Florida Panthers allesamt verloren hatten, feierten sie mit dem Rücken zur Wand einen 8:1-Kantersieg. Damit wird die Serie um mindestens eine Partie verlängert.

Zur Story