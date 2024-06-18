freundlich30°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Starkregen in Dortmund – im Westfalenstadion tropft's

EM-Tagesticker

Hoffentlich haben die Fans in Dortmund die Pelerine dabei ++ Fällt Mbappé doch länger aus?

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
18.06.2024, 16:55
Hoffentlich haben die türkischen und georgischen Fans die Pelerine dabei
Fällt Mbappé doch länger aus?
Unklarheit um Kylian Mbappé. Fest steht bislang: Der französische Starstürmer brach sich bei einem Zusammenprall mit einem Gegner in der Schlussphase des Spiels gegen Österreich die Nase. Doch nachdem es zuerst geheissen hatte, der 25-Jährige könne bald wieder mittun, scheint nun doch ein etwas längerer Ausfall zu drohen. Wie «Le Figaro» berichtet, soll eine bis zu zweiwöchige Pause im Raum stehen. Damit würde Mbappé die beiden Gruppenspiele gegen die Niederlande und Polen definitiv verpassen. Auch ein allfälliger Achtelfinal (29. Juni bis 2. Juli) stünde auf der Kippe.
Kylian Mbappe of France receives a treatment after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 20 ...
Bild: keystone
Drohnenalarm im Nati-Training
Die Schweizer bestritten am Dienstag ihr letztes Training vor dem Match gegen Schottland. Während der Übungseinheit auf dem Trainingsfeld des VfB Stuttgart entdeckten die Team-Verantwortlichen eine Drohne in der Luft, die offenbar nicht zum Bestand des SFV gehörte. Daraufhin wurde die Polizei informiert.

Wer hinter der unbekannten Drohne steckt und ob sie gezielt über das Schweizer Trainingsgelände flog, blieb zunächst unklar. Adrian Arnold, der Kommunikationsverantwortliche des SFV, meinte, die Drohne sei schnell abgezogen und auch nicht wieder aufgetaucht. Der Pilot habe aber nicht ausgemacht werden können. (abu/sda)

EM-Ende für Nikola Vlasic
Nikola Vlasic muss für die Europameisterschaft Forfait erklären. Vlasic verliess das kroatische Quartier wegen einer Muskelverletzung.

Schon im Startspiel gegen Spanien (0:3) gelangte der 26-jährige Mittelfeldspieler vom FC Turin nicht zum Einsatz. Einen Tag vor dem zweiten Gruppenspiel gegen Albanien erfolgte die Einsicht, dass eine Rehabilitation während der Europameisterschaft für den Bruder der ehemaligen Hochsprung-Weltmeisterin Blanka Vlasic nicht mehr möglich ist. (abu/sda)
Croatia&#039;s Nikola Vlasic is tackled by Portugal&#039;s Joao Palhinha during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the National Stadium in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, S ...
Bild: keystone
Nasenbeinbruch bei Mbappé bestätigt
Kylian Mbappé (25) zog sich in der Schlussphase des EM-Spiels Frankreich - Österreich (1:0) wie befürchtet einen Nasenbeinbruch zu. Eine Operation ist nicht notwendig.

Mbappé wurde in der Uniklinik Düsseldorf versorgt. Der französische Fussballverband bestätigte in einer Stellungnahme, dass «eine Maske angefertigt wird, sodass die Nummer 10 der «Equipe tricolore» nach einer Behandlungszeit in Betracht ziehen kann, wieder ins Turnier einzugreifen». Der Stürmer selbst fragte schon nach Spielschluss gegen Österreich nach Masken-Vorschlägen in den sozialen Medien. Frankreich trifft am Freitag (21.00 Uhr) im zweiten Gruppenspiel auf die Niederlande. (sda)

Schottischer Fan berichtet von Horror-Unterkunft
«Normalerweise» sei er keiner, der Beschwerden auf Social Media formuliere, schreibt ein schottischer Fan auf X (vormals Twitter). Bei einem Hotel, das mutmaßlich bei Köln liegen dürfte, sah er sich nun aber offenbar gezwungen, seine Erfahrung mit der Online-Community und der Plattform «Booking.com» zu teilen.

Mit mehreren Fotos dokumentiert der Fan aus Schottland den Zustand des gebuchten Zimmers. Während ein Bett offenbar aus Kartons bestand und mit Klebeband notdürftig zusammengeflickt worden war, bestand die zweite Schlafmöglichkeit in einem Schlafsofa, dessen Zustand er wiederum als «ekelhaft» bezeichnet.

Wegen Sturm: EM-Fanzonen geschlossen
In Deutschland wird es stürmisch: Gerade für das Bundesland Nordrhein-Westfalen wurde auf Dienstagabend eine schwere Unwetter-Warnung herausgegeben. Entsprechend reagierten die Gastgeber-Städte in der Region: Die Fanzonen in Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Köln und Düsseldorf bleiben für heute geschlossen. Auch andere öffentliche Public-Wieving-Bereiche können nicht öffnen.

«Dortmund hat sich auf sehr auf eine grosse Fan-Party mit zehntausenden türkischen und georgischen Fans in der Stadt gefreut und vorbereitet», sagte Martin Sauer, Beauftragter der Stadt Dortmund für die EURO 2024: «Die Sicherheit der Fans in unserer Stadt hat für uns aber Priorität.» Rund 80'000 Türken sollen sich für das Spiel heute Abend gegen Georgien in Dortmund befinden.

Und jetzt: EM-Euphorie auf Rumänisch
Romanian commentary of the 3 goals vs Ukraine (EURO 2024)
byu/MrRobert44 insoccer
Kein Schiedsrichter, keine Party
Schiedsrichter müssen ein dickes Fell haben. Während die Mannschaften von den Fans gefeiert werden, wird die Leistung der Unparteiischen im besten Fall ignoriert, im schlimmsten Fall kritisiert. Beim Vorrunden-Spiel zwischen Frankreich und Belgien erhielt aber für einmal auch der Schiedsrichter Unterstützung in Form eines Mini-Fanklubs. Ihrem Kartonschild nach zu urteilen, wollten die Fans gar das Shirt des Schiedsrichters. Ob der Unparteiische dieser Bitte nachkam, ist nicht überliefert.
epa11418657 Spectators supporting referees hold placards the UEFA EURO 2024 group D soccer match between Austria and France, in Dusseldorf, Germany, 17 June 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Bild: keystone
Die Engländer bereiten sich schon aufs Penalty-Ausscheiden vor 😂
Er bleibt bei Fish and Chips
Und nun: Vorhang auf für diesen England-Fan, der in Deutschland erstmals eine Currywurst isst:
Grösste Überraschung der EM-Geschichte
Der 1:0-Sieg der Slowakei gegen Belgien hat wohl zahlreiche Tippspiele beeinflusst. Wer mutig war, wurde dafür belohnt.

Statistiker haben herausgefunden, dass dies die grösste Überraschung in einem Spiel war, das es je an einer EM gegeben hat. Nämlich dann, wenn die Weltrangliste als Massstab gilt: Dort belegt Belgien Rang 3, die Slowakei findet man erst auf Platz 48.
Wie viele Leichtbier dieser Engländer wohl intus hatte?
Ein englischer Fan ist nach dem Spiel vom Sonntagabend gegen Serbien wohl im Stadion eingeschlafen. Obwohl es in der Gelsenkirchener Arena und der Fanzone nur Leichtbier und Radler gab, erwachte er gemäss eigener Aussage erst um vier Uhr morgens im leeren Stadion.
Schotte Porteous verpasst restliche Vorrunde
Der schottische Verteidiger Ryan Porteous verpasst die restlichen Spiele der EM-Vorrunde am Mittwoch gegen die Schweiz und am Sonntag gegen Ungarn.

Porteous wurde mit zwei Spielsperren belegt, nachdem er in der Eröffnungspartie gegen Deutschland (1:5) kurz vor der Pause für ein Foul an Ilkay Gündogan die Rote Karte gesehen hatte. (nih/sda)
epa11410844 Ryan Porteous (L) of Scotland tackles Ilkay Gundogan of Germany after which he was shown a red card during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A match between Germany and Scotland in Munich, Germany, ...
Bild: keystone
Die rot-weiss-rote Welle rollt an
Austrian fans in Düsseldorf, ahead of their game against France
byu/ViciousNakedMoleRat insoccer
Mais non! Pas la baguette!
Sicher hast du schon die albanischen Fans gesehen, die Italiener zum Weinen brachten, indem sie vor ihren Augen Spaghetti zerbrachen:


Das war am Samstag und nun haben Österreicher vor dem Hit gegen Frankreich am Montag (21 Uhr) nachgelegt. Vor dem Spiel in Düsseldorf musste vor den Augen entsetzter Franzosen ein Baguette dran glauben:


Vor dem Schweizer Spiel gegen Schottland am Mittwoch in Köln fragen wir uns nun, wie gut man Haggis zerbrechen kann …
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Wollte mit Engländern prügeln: Sohn von Serbien-Präsident Vucic mittendrin bei EM-Krawall
Bei einer Prügelei zwischen englischen und serbischen Hooligans in Gelsenkirchen war auch der Sohn des serbischen Präsidenten vor Ort. Er konnte nur mit Mühe zurückgehalten werden.

Stühle flogen. Gegenstände und Fäuste: Im Vorfeld von Englands 1:0-Sieg gegen Serbien in Gelsenkirchen gingen Fans beider Lager aufeinander los. Dabei wollte offenbar auch Danilo Vučić mitmischen, der Sohn von Serbiens Präsident Aleksandar Vučić. Dem Sohn werden enge Verbindungen in die kriminelle Hooliganszene nachgesagt.

Zur Story