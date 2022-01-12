The maximum penalty for breaching Serbian health regulations is three years prison.https://t.co/mnxQ7lJsHl pic.twitter.com/PcJvmNKaNt— Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) January 12, 2022
Zur Einordnung: Novak Djokovic hat in Serbien gegen Gesetz zum Gesundheitsschutz verstossen. Gemäss Biosecurity Act kann ihm dafür in Australien das Visum entzogen werden, weil ein solches Verhalten die Gesundheit der Bevölkerung gefährden könnte. #Djokovic https://t.co/iu3mnjr3tC pic.twitter.com/yxqjqMcx0o— Simon Häring (@_shaering) January 12, 2022
Now unlikely a decision will be made on Djokovic's visa today. His legal team has filed further legal submissions relevant to the potential cancellation of his visa— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 12, 2022
"Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision," spokesman for Immigration Minister Hawke saya @theage https://t.co/XQPXeafRx0
I have downloaded same test once again (~40 minutes later), QR code and timestamp are changed to new current time 1641919525 (Tue Jan 11 2022 16:45:25 GMT). So, what you wrote doesn't prove anything, it's just time when report is generated. For same test it can be multiple times pic.twitter.com/esZIBMYFl3— Blokovi.com (@blokovi) January 11, 2022
Recherche von @m_hoppenstedt & @meynj zu neuen Ungereimtheiten im PCR-Test von #Djokovic @derspiegel https://t.co/WECrD1S5Qc— Oliver Trenkamp (@otrenkamp) January 11, 2022
Djokovic saga set to extend into Wednesday with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke unlikely to make decision to deport on Tuesday— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 11, 2022
“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," spokesman says#AO2022 starts Mondayhttps://t.co/AEOZBEXXq4 @theage
We can confirm @DjokerNole is ready for @AustralianOpen if possible! pic.twitter.com/q9WJFzBU41— SotoTennis Academy (@SotoTennis) December 31, 2021
NEW:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 11, 2022
More document trouble for Novak Djokovic.
On his Australian Travel Declaration, released by federal court yesterday, Djokovic stated he had NOT traveled in 14 days prior to his Jan 6 arrival here.
In fact, Djokovic had traveled from Belgrade to Spain within that time. pic.twitter.com/Vle7Gg8ycz
SPIEGEL reporters scanned the QR code belonging to #Djokovic’ PCR test. On Monday at 1.19pm German time it said „Test result Negative“. An hour later, after another scan, it said „Test result Positive.“ Story in German @derspiegel @meynj @Peter_Ahrens 👇https://t.co/76oT2k4000 pic.twitter.com/fJUM4fcGjr— Steffen Lüdke (@stluedke) January 10, 2022