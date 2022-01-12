Navigation
    Liveticker

    Serbiens Premierministerin: «Wäre ein klarer Regelbruch» +++ Entscheidung am Donnerstag?

    12.01.2022, 08:16
    Serbiens Premierministerin: «Wäre ein klarer Regelbruch» +++ Entscheidung am Donnerstag?
    Darum geht es:

    • Die australische Regierung hat sich bereit erklärt, die Entscheidung über die Annullierung des Visums von Novak Djokovic in der vergangenen Woche zu widerrufen. Das bedeutet, dass das Visum, mit dem er nach Australien gekommen ist, seine Gültigkeit behält und er aus der Haft entlassen wird und seinen Reisepass und andere persönliche Gegenstände zurückerhält.
    • Der Grund dafür ist, dass die Regierung zugegeben hat, dass sie Djokovic nach der Benachrichtigung über die beabsichtigte Annullierung seines Visums nicht genug Zeit gegeben hat, um mit anderen zu sprechen und umfassend zu reagieren.
    • Der Entscheid des Gerichts im Sinne von Djokovic garantiert ihm allerdings nicht die Teilnahme am Turnier. Das letzte Wort hat die Regierung. Denn Einwanderungsminister Alex Hawke kann nun persönlich eingreifen und beschliessen, Djokovics Visum aus völlig neuen Gründen trotzdem zu annullieren.

    Liveticker: 12.1.2021: Djokovic vs Australien

    avatar
    Serbiens Premierministerin: Es wäre eine klare Verletzung der Regeln
    Noch bevor Novak Djokovic selbst zugab, dass er trotz eines positiven Covid-Tests ein Interview und Fotoshooting der französischen Zeitung «L'Équipe» besuchte, sprach auch die serbische Premierministerin Ana Brnabic über den Fall. Obwohl sie versuchte, möglichst nichts zu sagen, was Djokovic am Ende belasten könnte, gab sie gegenüber BBC zu: «An die Öffentlichkeit zu gehen, trotz eines positiven Tests, ist ein klarer Regelbruch.»

    Gleichzeitig versuchte sie zu erklären, dass sie nicht wisse, wann Djokovic sein positives Resultat erhalten habe: «Es gibt da einen Graubereich. Nur Novak kann beantworten, was da wirklich passiert ist.» Mittlerweile hat Djokovic zumindest einen Teil der Antwort gegeben. Er hat die Isolation missachtet, um ein Interview zu geben. Die Maximalstrafe in Serbien für Bruch der Covid-Isolation beläuft sich auf drei Jahre Gefängnis.


    Und gemäss dem australischen Biosecurity Act, könnte Djokovic auch für einen Verstoss gegen das Gesundheitsgesetz eines anderen Landes das Visum entzogen werden. (abu)
    Sponsor zum Fall Djokovic: «Beobachten den Fall kritisch»
    Die momentanen Diskussionen um Novak Djokovics Einreise in Australien beschäftigen auch die Sponsoren des Serben. Die Raiffeisen Bank International teilte auf Anfrage von watson mit, man beobachte die aktuelle Situation «als Sponsor von Djokovic kritisch». Keinen Kommentar wollte hingegen der Schweizer Uhrenhersteller Hublot abgeben, welcher ebenfalls mit Djokovic zusammenarbeitet. «Novak Djokovic ist seine eigene Person. Wir können keine seiner persönlichen Entscheidungen kommentieren», liess Hublot verlauten.
    Entscheidung wohl noch nicht am Mittwoch
    Die definitive Entscheidung, ob Djokovic in Australien bleiben darf oder nicht, dürfte sich weiter verzögern. Der australische Journalist Paul Sakkal schreibt auf Twitter, es sei nach den Ungereimtheiten in Bezug auf Djokovics PCR-Testresultat «unwahrscheinlich», dass die Sache am Mittwoch bereits entschieden wird. Das Anwaltsteam der Weltnummer 1 hat weitere Anträge gegen eine Annullierung des Visums eingereicht. «Das hat natürlich einen Einfluss auf den Zeitpunkt einer Entscheidung», wird ein Sprecher von Migrationsminister Alex Hawke zitiert.
    Zweifel an den Zweifeln
    Der positive PCR-Test von Novak Djokovic wirft nach wie vor Fragen auf. Der «Spiegel» wollte herausgefunden haben, dass der Serbe den von ihm angegeben Test nicht am 16.12., sondern wohl eher am 26.12. gemacht hat (siehe nächster Eintrag). Das Magazin stützt sich dabei in erster Linie auf den einmaligen Zeitstempel in einer URL-Adresse.

    Nun fand ein serbischer IT-Fachmann jedoch heraus, dass dieser Zeitstempel wohl nicht, wie vom «Spiegel» angenommen, dann erstellt wird, wenn der PCR-Test durchgeführt wird, sondern stets, wenn das Resultat heruntergeladen wird. Daraufhin hat der «Spiegel» in seinem Bericht angemerkt, «dass der Zeitstempel möglicherweise anzeigt, wann jemand den Test gezielt vom Server abruft.» (ram)
    Ungereimtheiten rund um PCR-Test
    Der positive PCR-Test von Novak Djokovic weist laut eines Berichts des «Spiegel» und der IT-Experten von «Zerforschung» Ungereimtheiten auf. Der Serbe hatte für seine Einreise nach Australien einen Beleg für eine Infektion vom 16. Dezember 2021 vorgelegt. In den Folgetagen hatte er trotzdem öffentliche Termine besucht.

    Der «Spiegel» fand heraus, dass der Zeitstempel dieses PCR-Tests jedoch vom 26. Dezember ist. Erst an diesem Tag soll das Dokument in die Datenbank eingepflegt worden sein. Djokovic wäre demnach wohl kaum am 16. Dezember positiv getestet worden sein. Denn die Ergebnisse von PCR-Tests, erst recht wenn sie positiv sind, werden binnen mehrerer Stunden oder weniger Tage eingetragen. Auch die Identifizierungsnummer des Dokuments soll darauf hinweisen. Wann genau der Test durchgeführt wurde, ist jedoch unklar.

    Sollte der ungeimpfte Djokovic tatsächlich erst am 26. Dezember positiv getestet worden sein, wären es nur elf Tage bis zu seiner Ankunft in Melbourne am 5. Januar gewesen. Selbst bei einem positiven Test wenige Tage zuvor hätte er die 14 Tage Quarantäne-Zeit unterschritten. (ram/t-online)

    » Zum ausführlichen Twitter-Thread von «Zerforschung»
    Entscheidung fällt wohl erst am Mittwoch
    Obwohl Novak Djokovic mittlerweile schon mehrere Trainings in Melbourne absolviert hat und das Gericht zu seinen Gunsten entschieden hat, ist noch unklar, ob er tatsächlich in Australien bleiben darf. Migrations-Minister Alex Hawke könnte immer noch entscheiden, dass Visum des Serben erneut zu annullieren, wenn er Djokovic als «Gefahr für die Gesundheit der Bewohner Australiens» sieht.

    Doch es scheint mittlerweile unwahrscheinlich, dass heute Dienstag noch ein Entscheid fällt. Wie australische Medien berichten, wolle Hawke die Situation «gründlich prüfen». Mit einer Entscheidung wird erst am Mittwoch (also ab Nacht auf Mittwoch Schweizer Zeit) gerechnet. (abu)
    Immigrationsminister Hawke immer noch unentschlossen
    Während Novak Djokovic in Melbourne bereits wieder trainiert, ist Migrations-Minister Alexander Hawke immer noch unentschlossen, wie er mit der Situation fortfahren soll. Gemäss australischen Medienberichten überlegt sich Hawke immer noch, Djokovics Visum aufgrund «einer Besorgnis über die öffentliche Gesundheit» abermals zu annullieren. (abu)
    Australien prüft, ob Djokovic auf Einreisedokument gelogen hat
    Obwohl die Gerichte in Melbourne gestern zugunsten von Novak Djokovic entschieden haben, ist der serbische Tennisstar noch nicht überall im Reinen. Gemäss jüngsten Berichten prüft die australische Regierung nun mögliche Falschangaben auf Djokovics Reisedokumenten.

    Für die Einreise in Australien muss man angeben, ob man in den 14 Tagen vor der Einreise andere Reisen unternommen hat. Gemäss eines Berichts von «The Age», stehe in Djokovics Dokumenten, dass die Weltnummer 1 zwischen dem 23. Dezember 2021 und seiner Ankunft in Melbourne am 6. Januar nicht gereist sei. Tatsächlich reiste Djokovic in diesem Zeitraum aber von Belgrad nach Spanien.

    Australienreisende werden im Voraus gewarnt, dass «falsche oder irreführende Angaben ein schweres Vergehen» sei, das mit bis zu 12 Monaten Gefängnis bestraft werden könne. Allerdings hat Djokovic den Grenzbehörden bereits die Aussage gemacht, dass er diese Dokumente nicht selbst ausgefüllt hat. Der australische Tennisverband soll sich darum gekümmert haben. (abu)
    ATP kritisiert Anwendung der Einreiseregeln nach Australien
    Die Herren-Profitennisorganisation ATP hat die Unklarheiten bei den Einreisebestimmungen nach Australien kritisiert. Man respektiere die Opfer der australischen Bevölkerung während der Coronapandemie und die strengen Regeln des Landes, teilte die ATP am Dienstag mit.

    Komplikationen in den vergangenen Tagen im Zusammenhang mit der Einreise von Spielern nach Australien hätten allerdings die Notwendigkeit von mehr Eindeutigkeit und einer klareren Kommunikation und Anwendung der Regeln gezeigt.

    Die Ereignisse, die zur Gerichtsverhandlung über Novak Djokovics Einspruch gegen sein entzogenes Visum geführt hätten, seien schädlich für alle Beteiligten und insbesondere für das Wohlergehen des Weltranglistenersten sowie dessen Vorbereitung auf die Australian Open. Grundsätzlich befürworte die ATP eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus und ermutige alle Spieler dazu.

    Djokovic war in der vergangenen Woche die Einreise ins Land verweigert worden, weil der 34 Jahre alte Serbe nicht gegen das Coronavirus geimpft ist und den Behörden die Dokumentation seiner medizinischen Ausnahmegenehmigung nicht ausreichte. Am Wochenende war er deswegen in einem Abschiebehotel in Melbourne untergebracht. Weil die Grenzbeamten ihm allerdings nicht die vereinbarte Zeit zur Klärung zugestanden hatten, wurde die Entscheidung im Laufe der Verhandlung am Montag gekippt.

    Die Australian Open werden vom 17. bis 30. Januar ausgetragen. Djokovic hat das Turnier neunmal gewonnen - so oft wie kein anderer. Ob er allerdings tatsächlich bei dem ersten Grand Slam des Jahres antreten kann ist noch unklar, weil sich die australische Regierung weitere Schritte vorbehalten und darüber noch nicht entschieden hat. (sda/dpa)
    Zuerst negativ, dann positiv
    Spiegel-Reporter scannten den QR-Code, der zu Djokovics PCR-Test gehört. Zunächst hiess es, das Test-Resultat sei «negativ». Eine Stunde später versuchten es die Reporter erneut – plötzlich hiess es, das Test-Resultat sei «positiv». Die serbischen Behörden wollten gegenüber dem Spiegel keine Stellung nehmen.

