Wimbledon: Der Tagesticker mit Djokovic, Murray und Golubic

A warm welcome back to The Championships to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 👋#Wimbledon | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/i7IjYC3OAe— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021
⏱ 55 minutes later... @iga_swiatek races into the second week of #Wimbledon, defeating Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0 pic.twitter.com/waTzzBa0ot— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021
FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Jabeur vs Muguruza
Evans vs Korda
Shapovalov vs Murray#Wimbledon
FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 Court, FROM 13.00 BST)— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Samsonova vs Stephens
Djokovic vs Kudla
Mertens vs Keys#Wimbledon
What a win for @sorana_cirstea 👏 🇷🇴— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
The Romanian defeats Victoria Azarenka to advance to the third round, matching her best run at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YSf1HPkds7
So slick from Nick 💫@NickKyrgios is into the third round - and it's no surprise with shotmaking like this...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bQFPzp2ifo— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021