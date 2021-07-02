Navigation
    • Wimbledon: Der Tagesticker mit Djokovic, Murray und Golubic

    Kate Middleton gibt sich in Wimbledon die Ehre ++ Swiatek macht kurzen Prozess

    02.07.21, 13:05

    Liveticker: Wimbledon-Tagesticker, 2.7.2021

    Guckt, wer da ist!
    Kate Middleton gesellt sich mit Tim Henman in die Royal Box. Sie wird sich wohl besonders auf das Match von Sir Andy Murray freuen.
    Swiatek gibt nur ein Game ab
    Das ging ganz fix: Iga Swiatek zieht mit einem 6:1, 6:0-Erfolg im Eilzugstempo in den Achtelfinal ein. Die Rumänin Irina-Camelia Begu war wirklich zu bemitleiden, sie hatte nicht den Hauch einer Chance.
    Golubic am späteren Nachmittag
    Die Drittrundenpartie in Wimbledon zwischen der Schweizerin Viktorija Golubic (WTA 66) und der Amerikanerin Madison Brengle (WTA 82) findet am späteren Nachmittag statt. Die Zürcherin dürfte im Anschluss an je ein Spiel der Frauen und der Männer gegen 16.00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit zum Einsatz kommen.
    Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic wins a point against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during the women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Das Programm von heute Freitag
    Das Highlight aus britischer Sicht ist sicherlich das dritte Match von Andy Murray, der gegen Kanadier Denis Shapovalov antreten muss. Auch Novak Djokovic ist heute wieder dran, er spielt gegen den Amerikaner Denis Kudla.
    Nächste Überraschung bei den Damen: Asaranka ist raus
    Die 31-jährige Rumänin Sorana Cirstea bezwingt Wiktoryja Asaranka in drei Sätzen. Die Weltnummer 45 schlägt die ehemalige Nummer 1 mit 7:6, 3:6 und 6:4.
    Nick Kyrgios begeistert die Zuschauer und siegt locker
    Der Australier gewinnt auch sein Zweitrundenmatch gegen den Italiener Gianluca Mager. Nach dem Fünfsatzkrimi gegen Ugo Humbert in der ersten Runde kann Kyrgios dieses Mal Kräfte sparen. In unter zwei Stunden gewinnt er mit 7:6, 6:4 und 6:4.
