    • Wimbledon: Der Tagesticker mit Federer, Medwedew und Barty

    Ausgewählte Partien:

    Liveticker

    Medwedew und Zverev souverän in Runde 3 +++ Favoritinnen-Sterben geht weiter

    01.07.21, 17:53

    Liveticker: Wimbledon-Tagesticker, 1.7.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Jelena Ostapenko zieht in die dritte Runde ein
    Die Siegerin von Eastbourne setzt ihre Erfolgsserie auch an Wimbledon fort. Ostapenko schlägt Daria Kasatkina in drei Sätzen mit 6:1, 3:6 und 8:6.
    Schnauzträger Thompson haut Nishikori raus
    Eine Enttäuschung setzt es für Kei Nishikori ab: Der Japaner, der zuletzt immer wieder mit Verletzungen zu kämpfen hatte, zieht gegen den australischen Schnauzträger Jordan Thompson den Kürzeren. 5:7, 4:6, 7:5 und 3:6 heisst es am Ende aus Sicht von Nishikori.
    Medwedew gibt nur sieben Games ab
    Auch Daniil Medwedew gibt sich in seinem Zweitrunden-Match keine Blösse: Gegen den spanischen Youngster Carlos Alcaraz setzt sich die russische Weltnummer 2 locker mit 6:4, 6:1 und 6:2 durch.
    Gauff gewinnt – danach kommt Federer
    Cori Gauff gewinnt gegen Elena Vesnina im Eilzugstempo. Gut für uns, denn nun steht Roger Federers Match gegen Richard Gasquet auf dem Centre Court an
    Grosse Enttäuschung für Monfils
    Kurz nachdem seine Verlobte Jelina Switolina rausgeflogen ist, hat es auch Gael Monfils erwischt. Der 34-jährige Franzose muss sich dem Spanier Pedro Martinez in vier Sätzen geschlagen geben.
    Nur noch drei Top-10-Spielerinnen übrig
    «Bei den Frauen kann jede jede schlagen», hatte Belinda Bencic vor dem Start ins Turnier in Wimbledon prophezeit – und dies mit ihrer Erstrunden-Niederlage gegen die Weltnummer 102 Kaja Juvan gleich am eigenen Leib erfahren. Die Statistik gibt ihr aber auch sonst recht: Seit Serena Williams sich nach ihrem 23. Grand-Slam-Titel 2017 in die Babypause verabschiedete, haben bei 15 Major-Turnieren 12 verschiedene Spielerinnen gewonnen.

    Auch in Wimbledon sieht es für die Favoritinnen nicht gut aus. Am Donnerstag verabschiedete sich mit der Ukrainerin Jelina Switolina die Nummer 3 des Turniers. Damit haben von den Top Ten einzig die topgesetzte Weltranglistenerste Ashleigh Barty, die Nummer 2 Aryna Sabalenka sowie Iga Swiatek (WTA 9) die 3. Runde erreicht. (nih/sda)
    Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to Russia's Anna Blinkova during the women's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Berrettini im Schongang weiter
    Wie schon in der 1. Runde kann Queen's-Sieger Matteo Berrettini auch in seinem zweiten Match nicht vollends überzeugen. Die italienische Weltnummer 9 gewinnt aber dennoch in drei Sätzen gegen den niederändischen Lucky Loser Botic van de Zandschulp.
    Die Weltnummer 1 ist durch
    Nicht vom Favoritensterben bei den Frauen betroffen ist Ashleigh Barty. Die australische Weltnummer 1 setzt sich gegen Anna Blinkova souverän in zwei Sätzen durch.
    Norrie wäre Federers nächster Gegner
    Der mögliche Drittrunden-Gegner von Roger Federer steht bereits fest: Es ist der Brite Cameron Norrie. Der Queen's-Finalist setzt sich gegen den Australier Alex Bolt locker in drei Sätzen durch. Federer müsste aber erst noch gegen den Franzosen Richard Gasquet gewinnen, damit es zum zweiten Duell mit Norrie kommt. Das erste entschied Federer am Hopman Cup 2019 mit 6:1, 6:1 für sich.
    Switolina bereits ausgeschieden
    Im Frauen-Tableau hat es die nächste Top-10-Spielerin erwischt. Die an Nummer 3 gesetzte Ukrainerin Jelina Switolina verliert gegen die Polin Magda Linette mit 3:6 und 4:6.
    Bautista Agut gewinnt Marathon-Match
    Roberto Bautista Agut hat sich durchgebissen: Die spanische Weltnummer 10 gewinnt die Fortsetzung die gestern wegen Dunkelheit abgebrochenen Partie gegen den Serben Miomir Kecmanovic. Nach 3:33 Stunden verwertete Bautista Agut seinen Matchball zum 6:3, 6:3, 6:7, 3:6, 6:3. Nächster Gegner des Spaniers ist in der 3. Runde der Deutsche Dominik Koepfer (ATP 62).
    epa09314294 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 30 June 2021. EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    Zverev schlägt Sandgren glatt in drei Sätzen
    Alexander Zverev ist souverän in die 3. Runde eingezogen. Der 24-Jährige bezwingt den US-Amerikaner Tennys Sandgren glatt in drei Sätzen mit 7:5, 6:2, 6:3. Nach einem relativ ausgeglichenen ersten Satz wird Zverev im zweiten Satz immer dominanter. Auch im dritten Durchgang lässt er nicht mehr viel anbrennen und sichert sich nach 1:45 Stunden den Sieg.
    French-Open-Siegerin Krejcikova in Runde 3
    Die tschechische French-Open-Siegerin Barbora Krejcikova setzt ihren tollen Lauf fort: Gegen die Deutsche Andrea Petkvic hat die Weltnummer 17 nur bis zum 5:5 im ersten Satz Mühe. Danach läuft alles nach Plan und sie gewinnt mit 7:5 und 6:4.
    Auch der 2. Satz geht an Zverev
    Alex Zverev bleibt gegen Tennys Sandgren voll auf Kurs. Der Deutsche schlägt hervorragend auf und dominiert meist auch die Ballwechsel von der Grundlinie. Dank zwei Breaks hat er im zweiten Durchgang auch keinerlei Probleme.
    epa09315155 Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his second round match against Tennys Sandgren of the USA at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 01 July 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    Zverev holt sich den 1. Satz
    Der an Nummer 4 gesetzte Alex Zverev bekundet gegen den Amerikaner Tennys Sandgren im ersten Durchgang trotz neun Assen etwas Mühe. Am Ende reicht ein Breakball für das entscheidende Break, mit 7:5 holt er sich am Ende den Satz.
    Germany's Alexander Zverev sits on the courts after a point during the men's singles first round match against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Das heutige Programm
    Roger Federers Zweitrundenpartie in Wimbledon gegen den Franzosen Richard Gasquet ist heute als drittes Spiel auf dem Centre Court angesetzt. Das bedeutet, der Schweizer wird wohl erst am frühen Abend im Einsatz stehen.
    Murray übersteht den nächsten Thriller
    Andy Murray ist nur noch die Nummer 118 der Welt, doch er sorgt noch immer für das grösste Spektakel auf dem Centre Court in Wimbledon. Vier Jahre nach seinem letzten Auftritt beim Heim-Grand-Slam zieht der 34-jährige Schotte spätabends mit einem Fünfsatzsieg gegen den deutschen Qualifikanten Oscar Otte (ATP 151) in die 3. Runde ein. Dort wird die Aufgabe für den zweifachen Wimbledon-Champion gegen den als Nummer 10 gesetzten Kanadier Denis Shapovalov ungleich schwerer. (sda)
    Emma Amour

    Mein Fussball-Märchen mit Kathi-Kate-Cat und Pat

    Shit, ist das krass! Die Schweizer Nati qualifiziert sich nicht nur für das Viertelfinale, nein, die Jungs hauen auch grad noch den Weltmeister aus dem Rennen. Was hab ich die Männer gefeiert. Auch wenn ich am Ende mit einer Frau rummachte.

    Nicht nur, weil die Schweizer Nati Geschichte schrieb, geht der vergangene Montag in die Geschichte ein. Auch für mich war die Nacht nach dem Match gegen Frankreich so ereignisreich, dass ich nie, nie, nie meinen Enkel-Kartoffeln davon erzählen werde.

    Aber von Anfang an. Ich gabs mir ja hart. Hab zuerst das Spiel Kroatien gegen Spanien geschaut. Und zwar beim Public Viewing. Ich war Team Kroatien. Obwohl ich diese Karo-Trikots unmöglich finde.

    Aber da in dieser Gartenbeiz war ein Kroate, der es …

