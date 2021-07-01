"How about that?!"@JelenaOstapenk8 wowing the crowd en-route to the third round 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/n5rYgAbk8Y— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
First Ruud, now Nishikori 😮@jordanthommmo2 continues his inspired tennis with a 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory to move into the third round.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UBzhZi4FuP— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 1, 2021
Into the third round. Job done. ✅— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
No.2 seed @DaniilMedwed matches his best Wimbledon performance to see off a spirited Carlos Alcaraz - a youngster we’ll be hearing much more about in the coming years#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NR9LwKNcvZ
Two from two on Centre Court 👌@CocoGauff's return to the main stage ends with a win, defeating Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tnMoyMq6o6— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Pedro Martinez's #Wimbledon debut is extended, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) 👏— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
And we were treated to some wonderful points on Court 14 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A8jcKxpF8k
Bravo, Berrettini 👏— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
The Italian progresses to the third round with 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win against Botic Van De Zandschulp#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2PfuEvtV3M
A hard-fought win for the world No.1...@ashbarty overcomes Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/J8HaygDatc— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Cam’s the man!— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Britain’s @cam_norrie will face Roger Federer or Richard Gasquet in the third round after equalling his best Grand Slam performance by beating Alex Bolt#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lhzjnRxLZG
Top-10 toppled 👏@MagdaLinette notches the biggest win of her career, defeating No.3 seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/i3a1Okwd8Y— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Third round bound 💪@AlexZverev defeats Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 as his good form continues #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V4FaaYnEvZ— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova rolls on to a first appearance in the third round with a convincing 7-5, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bjiMLPl44e— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
It just had to be...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
A trademark @andy_murray lob seals his passage into the third round at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CKwUaS5nMi