Der Schweizer Weltklasse-Handballer Andy Schmid wird die Rhein-Neckar Löwen zum Ende der Saison verlassen. Ob er seine Karriere fortsetzt, lässt der 37-Jährige offen.



«Es ist ganz einfach an der Zeit, nach Hause zu gehen. Die Löwen sind mein Herzensverein und werden es immer bleiben. Aber diese Saison ist meine letzte im gelb-blauen Trikot», sagte Schmid im Interview mit dem «Mannheimer Morgen». Seine Söhne sollen auch die Schweiz kennenlernen, begründete der Spielmacher der Löwen seinen Entscheid. Der fünffache Bundesliga-Handballer der Saison steht seit 2010 in Mannheim unter Vertrag und gewann 2016 und 2017 die deutsche Meisterschaft.



Den Sprung in die Bundesliga schaffte der Zentralschweizer via dem dänischen Klub Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, bei dem er in sein Auslandsabenteuer gestartet war. Zuvor hatte Schmid in der Schweiz für Kriens/Luzern, die Grasshoppers und Amicitia Zürich gespielt. Ob er seine Karriere auch in der Schweiz beenden wird, liess Schmid offen. Im Hinblick auf seine Zukunft sagt er: «Handball bereitet mir immer noch eine grosse Freude und ich geniesse die Handball-Bundesliga in vollen Zügen. Aber am Tag nach dem Spiel komme ich die Treppe zu Hause nicht mehr so gut herunter wie vor ein paar Jahren.»



Dem Handball wird der Schweizer Star-Regisseur aber ohnehin erhalten bleiben. Schmid strebt eine Karriere als Trainer an. «Ich habe als Spieler viel erlebt, von den besten Spielern und Trainern gelernt. Ich strebe auch als zukünftiger Coach nach den höchsten Zielen und möchte mein Wissen und meine Erfahrung gerne weitergeben», liess er sich in einer Vereinsmitteilung zitieren. (nih/sda)