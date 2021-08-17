Navigation
    Sport-News

    Schweizer Basketballer siegen in WM-Quali +++ Jakobsen gewinnt die 4. Etappe der Vuelta

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    17.08.2021, 21:30
    Sport-News
    Schweizer Basketballer siegen in WM-Quali +++ Jakobsen gewinnt die 4. Etappe der Vuelta
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.08.2021

    20:53
    Wolfsburg nach Wechselfehler im Cup out
    Wolfsburg ist wegen eines Wechselfehlers mit Admir Mehmedi aus dem Cup ausgeschieden.

    Das zuständige Sportgericht erklärte den Regionalligisten Preussen Münster am grünen Tisch zum 2:0-Sieger der Cup-Partie, nachdem Wolfsburg mit der Schweizer Fraktion das Spiel 3:1 nach Verlängerung gewonnen hatte.

    Wolfsburgs Trainer Mark van Bommel hatte in der Begegnung am 8. August in Münster insgesamt sechs Spieler eingewechselt. Dreimal hatte der Niederländer während der regulären Spielzeit ausgewechselt, drei weitere Profis kamen in der Verlängerung hinzu. Dies ist nicht erlaubt. Demnach hätte Admir Mehmedi nicht mehr für Maximilian Philipp getauscht werden dürfen. (sda/dpa)
    Taaramäe gewinnt erste Bergetappe der Vuelta
    Rein Taaramäe aus Estland gewinnt nach zehn Jahren wieder eine Etappe bei der Vuelta und erhält als Lohn das rote Trikot des Leaders. Der 34-jährige Taaramäe holte sich nach 202,8 km bei der Bergankunft auf dem Picon Blanco den Sieg der dritten Etappe, nachdem er sich aus einer Ausreissergruppe gelöst hatte. Primoz Roglic erreichte mit der Favoritengruppe 1:48 Minuten hinter dem Esten das Ziel. Der Tour-Gesamtdritte und Olympiasieger Richard Carapaz aus Ecuador musste dagegen abreissen lassen und verlor rund eine Minute auf Roglic.

    Gino Mäder hingegen zeigte eine starke Leistung und traf mit 2:05 Minuten Rückstand oben auf dem Berg ein. Der Berner liegt im Gesamtklassement auf Platz 11, 40 Sekunden hinter dem drittplatzierten Roglic und 1:10 Minuten hinter Taaramäe. Der Este schüttelte auf dem 7,6 km langen Schlussanstieg mit durchschnittlich 9,3 Prozent Steigung die letzten Begleiter ab und siegte mit 21 Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem Amerikaner Joe Dombrowski. (pre/sda)
    Fiala bleibt bei den Minnesota Wild
    Kevin Fiala hat bei den Minnesota Wild kurz vor dem bevorstehenden Gang vor ein Schiedsgericht doch noch einen neuen Vertrag unterschrieben. Der 25-jährige Ostschweizer bleibt für ein Jahresgehalt von 5,1 Millionen Dollar eine weitere Saison bei der Franchise aus St.Paul, für die er seit Feburar 2019 spielt, und ist danach weiterhin Restricted Free Agent. Das heisst, er darf auch im nächsten Sommer zunächst nur mit den Wild verhandeln. Fiala hätte eigentlich lieber einen langjährigen Vertrag unterschrieben, doch Minnesota war nicht bereit, einen derart langen Kontrakt für einen hohen Cap-Hit auszustellen. (pre)
    Lefort und Monteiro fallen aus
    Die Young Boys müssen mehrere Wochen ohne Jordan Lefort und Joël Monteiro auskommen. Lefort zog sich eine Verletzung an der rechten Wade zu. Der französische Linksverteidiger wird dem Schweizer Meister erst nach der Nationalmannschaftspause Mitte September wieder zur Verfügung stehen.

    Die Ausfallzeit von Monteiro wird auf acht Wochen geschätzt. Der portugiesische Stürmer hat sich am linken Knie verletzt und muss sich einer Operation unterziehen. (nih/sda)
    Young Boys' Jordan Lefort reacts after missing a chance to score during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Ajax and Young Boys at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    Viñales wechselt zu Aprilia
    Nach turbulenten Tagen und einer Suspendierung hat Maverick Viñales einen neuen Arbeitgeber in der MotoGP gefunden. Der Spanier wechselt auf die kommende Saison hin mit einem Einjahresvertrag zu Aprilia. Im neu formierten Werkteam der Italiener wird der 25-fache GP-Sieger den Platz neben Aleix Espargaro einnehmen.

    Viñales war zuletzt in die Schlagzeilen geraten, weil ihn sein Yamaha-Werkteam am letzten Donnerstag unter dem Verdacht suspendiert hatte, er habe am vorletzten Wochenende im ersten von zwei Rennen in Spielberg versucht, aus Frust mutwillig den Motor seines Töff zu beschädigen.

    Obwohl sich Viñales später entschuldigte, ist offen, ob der frühere Moto-3-Weltmeister in diesem Jahr noch einmal für Yamaha fahren wird. Bereits vor der Sommerpause haben die beiden Parteien den für 2022 gültigen Vertrag aufgelöst. (nih/sda)
    Maverick Vinales semble se tourner vers Aprilia.
    Simon Pellaud erhält Vertrag bei Trek-Segafredo
    Der Schweizer Radprofi Simon Pellaud fährt ab der nächsten Saison für das World-Tour-Team Trek-Segafredo. Der 28-jährige Unterwalliser unterschrieb mit der amerikanischen Equipe einen über zwei Jahre gültigen Vertrag.

    Diese Saison steht Pellaud noch beim ProConti-Team Androni Giocattoli unter Vertrag. Mit starken Leistungen machte er sich im Frühling am Giro d'Italia als Ausreisser-König einen Namen und empfahl sich dadurch für höhere Aufgaben. Nachdem er bereits 2015 und 2016 mit der Schweizer Mannschaft IAM auf World-Tour-Ebene gefahren war, erhält er nun eine neuerliche Chance, sich auf höchster Stufe zu beweisen. (nih/sda)
    Simon Pellaud from Switzerland of Swiss Cycling during the fourth stage, a 171 km race from St. Urban to Gstaad, at the 84th Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Schmid kehrt Ende Saison in die Schweiz zurück
    Der Schweizer Weltklasse-Handballer Andy Schmid wird die Rhein-Neckar Löwen zum Ende der Saison verlassen. Ob er seine Karriere fortsetzt, lässt der 37-Jährige offen.

    «Es ist ganz einfach an der Zeit, nach Hause zu gehen. Die Löwen sind mein Herzensverein und werden es immer bleiben. Aber diese Saison ist meine letzte im gelb-blauen Trikot», sagte Schmid im Interview mit dem «Mannheimer Morgen». Seine Söhne sollen auch die Schweiz kennenlernen, begründete der Spielmacher der Löwen seinen Entscheid. Der fünffache Bundesliga-Handballer der Saison steht seit 2010 in Mannheim unter Vertrag und gewann 2016 und 2017 die deutsche Meisterschaft.

    Den Sprung in die Bundesliga schaffte der Zentralschweizer via dem dänischen Klub Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, bei dem er in sein Auslandsabenteuer gestartet war. Zuvor hatte Schmid in der Schweiz für Kriens/Luzern, die Grasshoppers und Amicitia Zürich gespielt. Ob er seine Karriere auch in der Schweiz beenden wird, liess Schmid offen. Im Hinblick auf seine Zukunft sagt er: «Handball bereitet mir immer noch eine grosse Freude und ich geniesse die Handball-Bundesliga in vollen Zügen. Aber am Tag nach dem Spiel komme ich die Treppe zu Hause nicht mehr so gut herunter wie vor ein paar Jahren.»

    Dem Handball wird der Schweizer Star-Regisseur aber ohnehin erhalten bleiben. Schmid strebt eine Karriere als Trainer an. «Ich habe als Spieler viel erlebt, von den besten Spielern und Trainern gelernt. Ich strebe auch als zukünftiger Coach nach den höchsten Zielen und möchte mein Wissen und meine Erfahrung gerne weitergeben», liess er sich in einer Vereinsmitteilung zitieren. (nih/sda)
    epa08985142 Rhein-Neckar Loewen player Andy Schmid in action during the EHF European League handball group match between Kadetten Schaffhausen and Rhein-Neckar Loewen in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, 03 February 2021. EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
    Medwedew lässt Opelka im Final keine Chance
    Der topgesetzte Daniil Medwedew wird der Favoritenrolle im Final in Toronto gerecht. Der 25-jährige Russe lässt Reilly Opelka (ATP 32) in dessen erstem Masters-1000-Final keine Chance und siegt 6:4, 6:3.

    Rund eineinhalb Stunden benötigte Medwedew im Final, um seinen vierten Triumph auf Masters-1000-Ebene zu realisieren. Trotz Problemen mit dem eigenen Aufschlag – Medwedew brachte 50 Prozent der ersten Aufschläge ins Feld – war der Ausgang des Matches nur in der Startphase offen.

    Beim Stand von 2:1 und 40:0 im ersten Satz erspielte sich Opelka bei Aufschlag Medwedew drei Breakchancen, die der Russe mithilfe seines zwischenzeitlich funktionierenden Services alle abwehrte. Im nächsten Aufschlagspiel des 23-jährigen Amerikaners schaffte schliesslich Medwedew den im ersten Satz entscheidenden Durchbruch. «Ich hatte frühe Breakchancen, glaube aber nicht, dass ein Break etwas geändert hätte. Er war in so vielen meiner Aufschlagspiele drin», sagte Opelka nach seiner missglückten Finalpremiere an einem Masters-1000-Turnier.

    Medwedew, die Nummer 2 der Welt, weiss auf dieser Stufe derweil weiter zu überzeugen. In seinem fünften Final eines Masters-1000-Turniers sicherte er sich den vierten Titel. In Toronto trat er mit dem Titelgewinn in die Fussstapfen von Marat Safin, der das Turnier im Jahr 2000 als letzter Russe gewinnen konnte. (nih/sda)
    Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Reilly Opelka, of the United States, 6-4, 6-3 to win the National Bank Open men's tennis final in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Barcelonas Führungsspieler reduzieren Lohn
    Nach Gerard Piqué sollen mit Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba und Sergi Roberto weitere Führungsspieler des FC Barcelona auf einen Teil ihres Lohns verzichten. «Die anderen Captains werden bald das Gleiche tun. Aus Zeitgründen musste ich der Erste sein, damit wir die Spieler anmelden konnten», sagte Piqué nach dem Sieg zum Meisterschaftsstart gegen Real Sociedad am Sonntag. Piqué hatte einer Lohnreduktion zugestimmt, damit die Verpflichtungen von Memphis Depay und Eric Garcia von der spanischen Liga akzeptiert wurden.

    Der argentinische Superstar Lionel Messi hatte die Katalanen verlassen müssen, weil sein neuer Vertrag nicht mit den Statuten des Financial Fairplay der spanischen Liga vereinbar gewesen ist. Barça hat Schulden von rund 1,2 Milliarden Euro. (nih/sda)
    epa09415702 FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets (L) and Gerard Pique(R) react during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 15 August 2021. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
    Balanche auch in Slowenien auf dem Podest
    Camille Balanche schafft es auch im dritten Downhill-Weltcuprennen der Saison auf das Podest.

    Die Weltmeisterin aus Neuenburg wurde in Maribor trotz einer nicht fehlerfreien Fahrt Dritte hinter der Französin Myriam Nicole und der überraschenden Italienerin Eleonora Farina.

    Vor der zweitletzten Station Anfang September in Lenzerheide besitzt Balanche damit noch alle Chancen, als erste Schweizerin den Downhill-Gesamtweltcup zu gewinnen. Nach dem ersten Weltcupsieg beim Saisonauftakt in Leogang und den dritten Plätzen in Les Gets und Maribor liegt die 31-Jährige punktgleich mit Myriam Nicole an der Spitze. (nih/sda)
    Die Weltmeisterin im Downhill Mountain Bike, Camille Balanche, posiert am Mittwoch, 4. November 2020 im Wald bei Magglingen. Die MTB-Fahrerin aus Le Locle NE gewann den Titel am 11. Oktober 2020 an der Mountainbike-WM in Leogang, Oesterreich. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)
    Giorgi triumphiert in Montreal
    Camila Giorgi gewinnt das WTA-1000-Turnier in Montreal. Die 29-jährige Italienerin setzt sich im Final gegen die Wimbledon-Finalistin Karolina Pliskova 6:3, 7:5 durch und feiert den grössten Erfolg ihrer Karriere.

    Für die Weltnummer 71 war es der dritte Turniersieg auf WTA-Stufe und der erste seit fast drei Jahren. Bei ihrem ersten Triumph im Juni 2015 hatte sie im Final von s'Hertogenbosch Belinda Bencic besiegt. Gegen die Tschechin Pliskova hat sie sich bereits an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio in den Achtelfinals behauptet.

    Das Turnier in Montreal diente wie jenes von dieser Woche in Cincinnati als Vorbereitung für das US Open. Das letzte Grand-Slam-Turnier des Jahres beginnt in zwei Wochen in New York. (nih/sda)
    epa09415808 Camila Giorgi of Italy poses with the trophy after winning against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in the final of the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 15 August 2021. EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE
    Lars Forster zum zweiten Mal Europameister – Bronze für Colombo
    In Abwesenheit der ersten Garde glänzen die Schweizer Mountainbiker an den Europameisterschaften in Novi Sad. Lars Forster gewinnt zum zweiten Mal nach 2018 die Goldmedaille im Cross-County.

    Nachdem er nicht für die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio selektioniert worden war, stellte Lars Forster in Serbien seinen gute Form unter Beweis. Der 28-jährige Joner setzte sich im Rennen über acht Runden mit einem knappen Vorsprung von drei Sekunden vor dem Dänen Sebastian Fini Carstensen durch. Unmittelbar dahinter folgte mit Filippo Colombo ein weiterer Schweizer. Bronze ist für den 23-jährigen Tessiner die erste Medaille bei der Elite. (abu/sda)
    Lars Forster vom Schweizer Mountainbike Team, aufgenommen am Montag, 3. Mai 2021, in Landquart. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Nicht einmal der Schwingerkönig ist Giger gewachsen
    Ein Samuel Giger in herausragender Form gewinnt mit sechs Siegen das Bergkranzfest auf der Schwägalp. Im Schlussgang besiegt er früh den aufstrebenden Berner Michael Wiget.

    Auf dem Weg zu seiner vierten Triumph auf der Schwägalp (nach 2016, 2018 und 2019) und seinem insgesamt 21. Kranzfestsieg bezwang der 23-jährige Thurgauer im Spitzenduell des Anschwingens Schwingerkönig Christian Stucki. Obwohl ihm auch später keine Maximalnoten glückten, liess Giger am ganzen Fest keine Konkurrenten aufschliessen, auch keinen aus der starken Berner Gästedelegation.

    Mit nunmehr sechs Festsiegen bei sieben Teilnahmen ist Samuel Giger schon jetzt der einsame Dominator der Schwingsaison 2021. Daran wird sich auch dann nichts ändern, wenn er am Kilchberger Schwinget Ende September, am Höhe- und Schlusspunkt der Saison, nicht gewinnen sollte. (abu/sda)
    Samuel Giger beim St. Galler Kantonalschwingfest, am Sonntag, 1. August 2021, in Kaltbrunn. (KEYSTONE/Christian Merz)
    Totalschaden statt WM-Titel: Mortara verunfallt beim Saisonfinale
    Für Edoardo Mortara endet das Saisonfinale der Formel E in einem Drama. Statt um den WM-Titel mitzufahren, verunfallt der Schweizer kurz nach dem Start. Weltmeister wird Nyck de Vries.

    Nach seinem 2. Platz am Samstag im ersten von zwei Rennen in Berlin durfte Mortara plötzlich wieder mit dem WM-Titel liebäugeln. Der Romand mit italienischen Wurzeln nahm das letzte Saisonrennen auf dem stillgelegten Flughafen Tempelhof als Gesamtzweiter in Angriff. Doch der Showdown endete für ihn nach einem enttäuschend verlaufenen Qualifying mit Startplatz 13 noch vor der ersten Kurve.

    Mortara übersah den auf Startplatz 3 stehen gebliebenen Neuseeländer Mitch Evans und krachte ohne zu Bremsen in dessen Jaguar. Die beiden Autos nahmen beim heftigen Aufprall beträchtlichen Schaden, sodass ein Neustart für die beiden Fahrer nicht mehr in Frage kam. Evans, der nach dem Qualifying als Gesamtvierter als aussichtsreichster Kandidat auf den WM-Titel galt, blieb beim Unfall unverletzt. Mortara musste - obwohl er den Weg zur Box zu Fuss nehmen konnte - mit der Ambulanz zur Kontrolle ins Spital gebracht werden. (abu/sda)
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

