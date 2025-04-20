klar10°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Sport-News

Sport-News: US-Frauen holen Hockey-WM-Gold im Final gegen Kanada

Sport-News

US-Frauen holen Hockey-WM-Gold +++ Lewandowski verletzt +++ Rune schlägt Alcaraz

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
20.04.2025, 21:4720.04.2025, 21:47
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
US-Frauen holen WM-Gold
Zum fünften Mal in Folge standen sich an der Eishockey-WM der Frauen die USA und Kanada im Final gegenüber. Wie zuletzt 2023 siegten bei der Austragung 2025 im tschechischen Budweis die Amerikanerinnen. Die USA setzten sich gegen den Rekord-Champion Kanada 4:3 n.V. durch.

Damit sicherten sie sich ihren 11. Titel. Kanada hat bei den bislang 24 WM-Turnieren 13 Mal Gold geholt. Bronze ging an Finnland. Die Schweizerinnen hatten das Turnier im 5. Rang beendet. (ram/sda/apa)
United states players celebrate with a trophy after the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women&#039;s Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, Apri ...
Bild: keystone
Rune bezwingt Alcaraz
Holger Rune hat das ATP-500-Turnier in Barcelona gewonnen. Der Däne setzte sich in 1:39 Stunden gegen den körperlich angeschlagenen Carlos Alcaraz 7:6 (8:6), 6:2 durch.

Rune als Nummer 13 der Weltrangliste gewann den fünften Titel seiner Karriere, den dritten auf Sand. Eine Woche nach seinem Sieg beim Masters-1000-Turnier in Monte Carlo gelang es Alcaraz nicht, das dritte Endspiel nach 2022 und 2023 in Katalonien zu gewinnen, da er ab Beginn des zweiten Satzes nicht mehr fit war. (ram/sda/afp)
Denmark&#039;s Holger Rune lifts the trophy after the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 20, 2025. AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Spain Tennis Barcelona Open
Bild: keystone
Töff-Champ Martin aus dem Spital
Der MotoGP-Weltmeister Jorge Martin hat das Spital eine Woche nach dem Rennunfall in Lusail verlassen dürfen. Wie das Aprilia-Team bekanntgab, bleibt der Spanier zur Stabilisierung aber noch einige Tage in Katar.

Martin hatte in seinem ersten Rennen nach einer Verletzungspause bei dem Crash elf Rippenbrüche und einen Pneumothorax erlitten. Der Titelverteidiger fällt für unbestimmte Zeit aus. (ram/sda/reu)
epa12027679 Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin of Aprilia Racing in action during the Qualifying for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Qatar, in Lusail, Qatar, 12 April 2025. The 2025 Motorcycling Grand P ...
Bild: keystone
Barça wochenlang ohne Lewandowski
Der FC Barcelona muss im Meisterschafts-Endspurt und in den Halbfinals der Champions League ohne seinen Torjäger auskommen. Robert Lewandowski (40 Tore in 48 Saisonspielen) hat sich am Samstag beim 4:3-Sieg gegen Celta Vigo verletzt.

Laut dem Klub zog sich der Pole eine Muskelverletzung am linken Oberschenkel zu. Lewandowski werde wohl rund drei Wochen ausfallen, schreibt Barça. (ram)
Barcelona&#039;s Robert Lewandowski reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at the Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 19, 2025 ...
Bild: keystone
Skjelmose düpiert Pogacar und Evenepoel
Mattias Skjelmose hat überraschend das Amstel Gold Race gewonnen. Der Däne bezwang im Sprint einer Dreier-Gruppe die Topfavoriten Tadej Pogacar und Remco Evenepoel. Zusammen mit dem Gesamtsieg der Tour de Suisse 2023 ist dies der bislang wertvollste Erfolg des 24-jährigen Skjelmose.

Weltmeister Pogacar war auf dem Weg, ein knapp 50 km langes Solo zu krönen. Doch Co-Favorit Evenepoel, dem am Freitag mit dem Sieg beim «Pfeil von Brabant» ein perfektes Comeback nach langer Verletzungspause gelungen war, liess nicht locker und schloss auf den letzten Kilometer zusammen mit Skjelmose auf. «Etwas stimmt nicht. Ich kann es nicht fassen», sagte Skjelmose im Siegerinterview. Der Däne hatte zum Schluss noch extra Ablösungen gefahren, um den dritten Platz vor der herannahenden Verfolgern abzusichern, während sich Pogacar und Evenepoel beäugten. «Ich bin eigentlich ohne Ambitionen mitgesprintet», kommentierte Skjelmose seinen bislang wertvollsten Sieg.

Der Vorjahres-Zweite Marc Hirschi erwischte nicht den besten Tag, er fiel rund 40 Kilometer vor dem Ziel aus der ersten Verfolgergruppe. Schweizer Meister Mauro Schmid hielt etwas besser mit, am Ende wurde er 15. (ram/sda)
Zverev beschenkt sich mit Turniersieg
Alexander Zverev feierte seinen 28. Geburtstag mit dem Gewinn des ATP-500-Turniers in München. Der Deutsche bezwang im Final den US-Amerikaner Ben Shelton 6:2, 6:4. Im Final der beiden topgesetzten Spieler dominierte Zverev (ATP 3) von Beginn an. In beiden Sätzen startete er mit einem Servicedurchbruch und liess selbst keine Breakchance zu. Nach gut 70 Minuten stand sein erster Turniersieg in diesem Jahr fest.

Nach seiner Finalniederlage am Australian Open, durch die er weiter auf seinen ersten Grand-Slam-Titel wartet, hatte Zverev bislang ein Frühjahr zum Vergessen erlebt. An sechs ATP-Turnieren in Folge war er nicht über die Viertelfinals hinausgekommen. Nun setzte der Olympiasieger von 2021 ein starkes Zeichen im Hinblick auf den Höhepunkt der Sandplatzsaison, dem Ende Mai beginnenden French Open in Paris. (ram/sda)
epaselect epa12018116 Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his second round match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the ATP Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, ...
Bild: keystone
42. Pole-Position für Verstappen – Crash von Norris
Max Verstappen sichert sich für den Grand Prix von Saudi-Arabien die Pole-Position. Neben dem Niederländer komplettiert Oscar Piastri die erste Startreihe für das Nachtrennen in Dschidda. Verstappen distanzierte den Australier im McLaren-Mercedes um zehn Tausendstel. Für den Weltmeister im Red Bull ist es in dieser Saison die zweite Pole-Position nach derjenigen in Suzuka.
epa12041366 Pole position Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands (C), second placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia (L) and third placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Brita ...
Bild: keystone
In der zweiten Reihe hinter Verstappen und dem zweifachen Saisonsieger Piastri stehen in der Startaufstellung für den fünften Grand Prix der Saison George Russell im Mercedes und Charles Leclerc im Ferrari.

Hingegen der WM-Leader Lando Norris beeinträchtigte seine Chancen für das Rennen am Sonntag (Start 19.00 Uhr) stark. Der Brite setzte unter Flutlicht auf dem Stadtkurs in Dschidda den McLaren zu Beginn des dritten Teils im Qualifying in die Streckenmauer. Sein Crash führte zu einer knapp 15-minütigen Unterbrechung im Kampf um die Pole-Position. Für Norris, der unverletzt blieb, resultierte wegen seines Fehlers nur Startplatz 10 für den GP – und für seine Mechaniker viel Arbeit, um das Auto wieder auf Vordermann zu bringen.


Die Fahrer des Teams Sauber mussten sich in Saudi-Arabien mit Startplätzen im hintersten Bereich begnügen. Nico Hülkenberg nimmt das Rennen von Position 18 in Angriff. Der Brasilianer Gabriel Bortoleto, der im teaminternen Qualifikationsduell zum vierten Mal in Serie langsamer war als der routinierte Deutsche, wird von Startplatz 20 losfahren. (nih/sda)
Lia Wälti mit Arsenal in der Champions League in Rücklage
Lia Wälti verliert mit Arsenal an ihrem 32. Geburtstag das Halbfinal-Hinspiel in der Women's Champions League. Der Schweizer Nati-Captain kam beim 1:2 im Heimspiel in London gegen den Rekordsieger Lyon ab der 84. Minute zum Einsatz. Kurz zuvor waren die Französinnen durch die Haitianerin Melchie Dumornay ein zweites Mal in Führung gegangen. Das Rückspiel findet am Sonntag, 27. April, statt.

Im anderen Halbfinal stehen sich ab Sonntag Titelverteidiger Barcelona und Chelsea gegenüber. (nih/sda)
Hawks verpassen die Playoffs
Die Atlanta Hawks werden nicht in den Playoffs der NBA antreten. Sie verlieren das entscheidende Spiel im Play-In der Eastern Conference zu Hause gegen Miami 114:123 nach Verlängerung.

Miamis Leistung ist bemerkenswert: Seit der Einführung des Play-In in der Saison 2020/21 ist es das erste Mal, dass sich ein Team auf Platz 10 seiner Conference für die Playoffs qualifizieren konnte. Die Hawks hingegen verpassen zum zweiten Mal in Serie die Postseason.

Im entscheidenden Spiel konnten sich die Heat wieder einmal auf Tyler Herro verlassen. Der Point Guard erzielte 30 Punkte, wobei er in der von seinem Team dominierten Verlängerung zwei entscheidende Dreier erzielte.

Die Hawks, die weiterhin auf den an der Hand verletzten Clint Capela verzichten mussten, hatten sich stark in die Partie zurückgekämpft. Nach einem 17-Punkte-Rückstand im zweiten Viertel (28:45) rettete Trae Young sein Team 1,3 Sekunden vor dem Buzzer in die Verlängerung.


Miami trifft in der ersten Runde der Playoffs auf Cleveland. Im Westen bekommt es Memphis mit dem Gewinner der regulären Saison, den Oklahoma City Thunder, zu tun. Die Grizzlies sicherten sich ihr Ticket durch einen 120:106-Sieg gegen die Dallas Mavericks. (nih/sda/afp)
Beim Ex-Team weinte er – nun ist Luka Doncic der grösste Trumpf in den NBA-Playoffs
Vergé-Dépré-Schwestern scheitern im Achtelfinal
Am Elite16-Turnier in Brasilia ist für das Schwestern-Duo Anouk und Zoé Vergé-Dépré im Achtelfinal Schluss. Die Bernerinnen unterliegen den als Nummer 2 gesetzten Kristen Nuss/Taryn Brasher in drei Sätzen.

In einer engen Partie am Turnier der höchsten Kategorie in Brasiliens Hauptstadt verpassten die Vergé-Dépré-Schwestern bei ihrem erst zweiten gemeinsamen Turnier den Vorstoss in den Viertelfinal nur knapp. Sie unterlagen den Amerikanerinnen 21:18, 16:21, 13:15.

Die Schweizerinnen machten im ersten Satz einen Fehlstart (0:3) wett, mussten nach dem gewonnenen Startsatz das Spieldiktat jedoch abgeben. Sie blieben zwar stets dran an Nuss/Brasher, konnten den Rückstand aber nicht mehr wettmachen.

Auch im Entscheidungssatz hatten die Vergé-Dépré-Schwestern ihre Chancen. Die Amerikanerinnen agierten aber abgebrüht und brachten ihre Führung über die Runde. (nih/sda)
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
1 / 62
60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
7. Februar 1988: Michael Jordan gewinnt beim NBA-All-Star-Game den Slam-Dunk-Contest. Bei seinem letzten Versuch springt er von der Freiwurflinie ab.
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    Zwei gescheiterte Lugano-Trainer im Wallis – kann das funktionieren?
    Sierre meldet die Beförderung von Chris McSorley (63) zum allmächtigen Cheftrainer und Visp wird am Dienstag die Anstellung von Luca Gianinazzi (27) bestätigen. Die beiden ehemaligen Lugano-Trainer haben auf unterschiedliche Art das gleiche Problem.

    Chris McSorley freut sich: «Ich bin jetzt in der gleichen Position wie einst in Genf.» Der charismatische Kanadier hat einst Servette in der zweithöchsten Liga übernommen, als Sportchef und Cheftrainer bis in den Final der National League geführt und eine sehr gut funktionierende Nachwuchsabteilung aufgebaut. Das Fundament für Servettes ersten Titel (2023) und den Triumph der Champions Hockey League (2024) hatte noch er gelegt.

    Zur Story