It's England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 who go through to their 49th ESF European Team Championships men's final after beating hosts Switzerland🇨🇭 3-0.



Follow our day three live blog and watch live streaming here: https://t.co/K8h2Veg6Li#EuroSquash #SquashETC2024 pic.twitter.com/SRzjHsI5jz