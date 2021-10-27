Navigation
    Sport-News

    Keine Ausnahme: Ungeimpfte Tennisprofis nicht am Australian Open +++ Dean Kukan fällt aus

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    27.10.2021, 10:04
    Sport-News
    Keine Ausnahme: Ungeimpfte Tennisprofis nicht am Australian Open +++ Dean Kukan fällt aus
    Coming-out von australischem Profi: «Will zeigen, dass im Fussball alle willkommen sind»
    Josi führt Nashville zum Sieg gegen San Jose – aber auch Meier skort munter weiter
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 27.10.2021

    Rathgeb für ein Spiel gesperrt
    Der Verteidiger Yannick Rathgeb, mit Biel am Dienstagabend Sieger im Spitzenkampf gegen Fribourg-Gottéron, wird wegen eines Stockstichs gegen Christopher DiDomenico mit einer Spielsperre belegt. Die Szene ereignete sich kurz vor Schluss der Partie. (abu/sda)
    Kukan fällt zwei Monate aus
    Die Columbus Blue Jackets müssen rund zwei Monate auf Dean Kukan verzichten. Der 28-jährige Verteidiger brach sich am Montag beim 4:1-Sieg gegen die Dallas Stars das Handgelenk. Für Kukan war es erst der zweite NHL-Einsatz in dieser Saison gewesen. (abu/sda)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, checks Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Dean Kukan,Miro Heiskanen
    Bild: keystone
    Ungeimpfte Spieler erhalten keine Ausnahmebewilligung
    Nur geimpfte Tennis-Profis spielen das Australian Open. Dieses Szenario wird immer wie wahrscheinlicher und lässt sich kaum mehr umstossen. Der australische Bundesstaat Victoria hat am Mittwoch ausgeschlossen, ungeimpften Spielern eine Ausnahmegenehmigung für die Teilnahme am Australian Open in Melbourne im Januar zu erteilen.

    «Wir schliessen ungeimpfte Menschen von Kneipen, Cafés, Restaurants, dem MCG und allen möglichen anderen Veranstaltungen aus», sagte Daniel Andrews, der Premierminister Victorias. «Wir werden keine Ausnahmegenehmigung beantragen. Die Angelegenheit ist also im Grunde genommen erledigt», sagte er.

    In einer Anfang Woche durchgesickerten Nachricht der WTA wurde vorgeschlagen, dass Spielerinnen, die nicht gegen das Coronavirus geimpft sind, am Turnier teilnehmen können, sofern sie eine vierzehntägige Quarantäne einhalten. Der australische Premierminister Scott Morrison erklärte daraufhin, dass nicht geimpfte Spieler in das Land einreisen dürfen, wenn sie eine Ausnahmegenehmigung erhalten, die der gastgebende Bundesstaat Victoria in ihrem Namen beantragen muss. Victoria hat dies jedoch ausgeschlossen. (abu/sda/afp)
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Bild: keystone
    Atlanta Braves siegen zum Auftakt der World Series
    Die Atlanta Braves haben die erste Partie der World Series für sich entschieden. Der Sieger der National League setzte sich zum Auftakt der Finalserie der Major League Baseball auswärts gegen die Houston Astros mit 6:2 durch.

    Bereits nach drei Innings lagen die Gäste aus dem US-Bundesstaat Georgia mit 5:0 in Front, wobei Jorge Soler als erst fünfter Spieler der Geschichte gleich bei seinem ersten Auftritt auf der Platte im ersten Inning einen Homerun erzielte. Pech bekundete Atlantas Pitcher Charlie Morton, der im zweiten Inning von einem Ball getroffen wurde und sich das Wadenbein brach.

    Die Braves gewannen bislang drei Mal die World Series, zuletzt 1995, die Astros einmal 2017. Die zweite Partie der Best-of-7-Serie findet in der Nacht auf Donnerstag erneut in Houston statt. (abu/sda)
    Dortmund dank Thorgan Hazard weiter
    Borussia Dortmund übersteht die Sechzehntelfinals im deutschen Cup ohne grössere Probleme. Der Zweite der Bundesliga schlägt den Letzten der 2. Bundesliga Ingolstadt mit 2:0.

    Bis eine knappe Viertelstunde vor Schluss ging die defensive Taktik des Aussenseiters auf. Dann stach aber der Dortmunder Joker Thorgan Hazard gleich zweimal: Der kurz zuvor eingewechselte Belgier traf in der 72. und in der 81. Minute jeweils nach Vorlage von Julian Brandt.

    Bereits ausgeschieden ist der Dortmunder Erzrivale Schalke. Der Absteiger aus der 1. Bundesliga unterlag dem Drittligisten 1860 München mit 0:1 durch einen frühen Treffer des früheren Bundesliga-Stürmers Stefan Lex. (dab/sda)
    epa09547718 Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard (R) celebrates with his teammate Marius Wolf (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt in Dortmund, Germany, 26 October 2021. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Solskjaer darf wohl vorerst bleiben
    Trotz der 0:5-Pleite gegen Liverpool bleibt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer voraussichtlich Trainer von Manchester United. Dies berichtete Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano auf Twitter. So soll der Norweger zumindest am kommenden Wochenende gegen Tottenham noch eine Chance erhalten. Entscheidend soll dabei auch die Meinung von Ex-Trainer Sir Alex Ferguson gewesen sein, welcher sich für einen Solskjaer-Verbleib ausgesprochen haben soll.

    Sollte Solskjaer in den nächsten Tagen oder Wochen aber dennoch weichen müssen, stünde ein möglicher Ersatz aber wohl schon bereit. Wie Romano ebenfalls berichtet, soll Antonio Conte Interesse daran haben, die Red Devils noch in der laufenden Saison aus der Krise zu führen. (dab)
    Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the field at halftime during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Wolfsburg verpflichtet Kohfeldt als Trainer
    Der neue Trainer der Schweizer Renato Steffen und Kevin Mbabu beim Bundesligisten VfL Wolfsburg heisst Florian Kohfeldt. Der 39-Jährige erhält bei den Niedersachsen einen Vertrag bis 2023, wie der Verein mitteilte. Er wird Nachfolger von Mark van Bommel, der am Sonntag nach der vierten Niederlage in Serie in einem Pflichtspiel entlassen worden ist.

    Wolfsburg ist für Kohfeldt die zweite Station in der Bundesliga nach Werder Bremen. Bei den Norddeutschen, bei denen er zuvor als Jugendtrainer und Assistent gearbeitet hatte, war er von Ende Oktober 2017 bis Mitte Mai 2021 Cheftrainer. Seither war er ohne Job. (dab/sda/dpa)
    16:35
    Das Olympia-OK zeigt seine Medaillen für 2022
    Das Organisationskomitee für die Olympischen Spiele 2022 hat am Dienstag, also genau 100 Tage vor dem Start der Spiele, seine Medaillen für Peking vorgestellt. Die begehrten Preise tragen den Namen «Tong Xin», was so viel wie «zusammen als Einheit» bedeutet. Das Design basiere auf demjenigen von antiken chinesischen Anhängern aus Jade, so das OK.

    Die Spiele in Peking beginnen am 4. Februar und dauern bis am 20. In dieser Zeit werden in der chinesischen Hauptstadt 109 Medaillensätze vergeben. Genau einen Monat nach dem Beginn der Olympischen Spiele finden dann auch die Paralympics statt. (dab)

