freundlich
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transfer-News: Lloris wechselt nach Los Angeles

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2023

    1 / 82
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2023
    Andi Zeqiri, 24: Der Nati-Stürmer wechselt von Brighton zu Genk nach Belgien.
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilenWhatsapp sharer
    Transferticker

    Hugo Lloris wechselt nach Los Angeles ++ Neuer Angriff auf Mbappé – Real stellt Ultimatum

    30.12.2023, 22:19
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Folge mir
    Mehr «Sport»

    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Lloris wechselt nach Los Angeles
    Der frühere französische Weltmeister-Torhüter Hugo Lloris wechselt von den Tottenham Hotspur zum Los Angeles FC in die USA. Der 37-Jährige erhält beim MLS-Klub einen Einjahresvertrag mit Option für 2025 und 2026.

    Lloris kam im August 2012 von Olympique Lyon nach London in die Premier League und absolvierte 447 Pflichtspiele für die Spurs. Nachdem er jahrelang unangefochten die Nummer eins im Tor von Tottenham war, setzte der im Sommer neu gekommene Trainer Ange Postecoglou auf die Konkurrenten Guglielmo Vicario und Fraser Forster. (kat/sda/dpa)

    Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷
    Position: Torhüter
    Alter: 37
    Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro


    Athekame spielt ab kommender Saison für YB
    Die Young Boys verpflichten Zachary Athekame von Neuchâtel Xamax. Der Abwehrspieler erhielt beim Schweizer Meister einen Vertrag bis in den Sommer 2028, die laufende Saison wird er noch mit den Neuenburgern beenden.

    Der 19-jährige Genfer gab vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr in der Challenge League das Profi-Debüt als 17-Jähriger. YB-Sportchef Steve von Bergen attestiert Athekame viel Potenzial, zumal er als 18-Jähriger bereits fünf Länderspiele mit der U21-Nationalmannschaft absolviert hat. (kat/sda)


    Zachary Athekame🇨🇭
    Position: Rechter Verteidiger
    Alter: 19
    Marktwert: 400'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 18 Spiele, 1 Tor


    Neuer Angriff auf Mbappé – dieses Mal stellt Real Madrid ihm aber ein klares Ultimatum
    Obwohl der Franzose sie bereits zweimal hat abblitzen lassen, ist Real Madrid weiterhin an einer Verpflichtung von Kylian Mbappé interessiert. Scheinbar haben die Königlichen aber aus ihren bisherigen Versuchen gelernt, gerade im Jahr 2022 schien ein Wechsel Mbappés nach Madrid kurz bevorzustehen. Doch dann entschied er sich doch für eine Vertragsverlängerung bei Paris Saint-Germain. Damit dies nicht erneut der Fall ist, hat Real Madrid dem 25-Jährigen gemäss Informationen von «The Athletic» ein Ultimatum gestellt. Bis Mitte Januar müsse er sich entscheiden, ob nach Ablauf seines Vertrags im nächsten Sommer zum spanischen Rekordmeister wechseln wolle. Sollte er dies tun, müsse er wohl auf Gehalt verzichten, da Real Madrid ihm kein Angebot in den Sphären seines aktuellen Gehalts machen werde. Angeblich verdiene Mbappé in Paris jährlich über 200 Millionen Euro. (nih)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 180 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 22 Spiele, 21 Tore, 2 Assists
    epa11039378 Paris Saint Germain&#039;s Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and FC Metz in Paris, France, 20 December 2023. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bild: keystone
    GC stellt neuen Trainer für Frauenfussball-Team vor
    GC hat einen Nachfolger für die im Oktober entlassene Trainerin Anne Pochert gefunden. Wie der Zürcher Klub mitteilt, wird Gabor Gallai das Frauenfussball-Team übernehmen. Gallai, der wie seine Vorgängerin aus Deutschland stammt, war zuletzt zwischen Sommer 2020 und Dezember 2022 bei der TSG Hoffenheim in der Bundesliga der Frauen angestellt. General Managerin Lara Dickenmann freut sich über die Verpflichtung eines «auf verschiedenen Ebenen kompetenten Trainer, der mit einer klaren Spielidee und viel Offensivdrang zu begeistern weiss». Pochert hatte ihren Posten nach sechs Spieltagen in der laufenden Saison auf Platz sieben stehend räumen müssen. Mittlerweile steht GC auf Platz 6, was sich in der Rückrunde jedoch noch verbessern soll. (nih)
    Lara Dickenmann Gabor Gallai GC
    Bild: Grasshopper Club Zürich
    Doch nicht Brasilien – Ancelotti verlängert überraschend bei Real Madrid
    Es galt als so gut wie fix, selbst Brasiliens Verbandspräsident sprach bereits davon, dass Carlo Ancelotti im Sommer 2024 Nationaltrainer der Seleção werde. Angeblich hatte der Italiener mündlich zugesagt, da ihm noch nicht erlaubt war, einen Vertrag zu unterschreiben. Nun gab es jedoch eine überraschende Wende. Ancelotti hat seinen im nächsten Sommer auslaufenden Vertrag bei Real Madrid nämlich bis 2026 verlängert. Dies teilten die Königlichen am Freitagnachmittag mit. (nih)
    epa11038226 Real Madrid&#039;s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, addresses a press conference after the team&#039;s training session held at the team&#039;s sports city in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain, 20 Dec ...
    Bild: keystone
    Elmas von Napoli zu Leipzig
    Der nordmazedonische Mittelfeldspieler Eljif Elmas wechselt von Napoli zum deutschen Pokalsieger und Champions-League-Achtelfinalisten RB Leipzig. Der 24-Jährige, der seinen Stammplatz beim italienischen Meister zuletzt verloren hatte, unterschrieb beim Bundesligisten einen Vertrag bis 2028. Die Ablösesumme soll knapp 25 Millionen Euro betragen. (ram/sda/dpa)

    Eljif Elmas 🇲🇰
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 24 Jahre
    Marktwert: 24 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 16 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Fatih Terim neuer Coach bei Panathinaikos Athen
    Fatih Terim ersetzt überraschend Ivan Jovanovic als Cheftrainer bei Panathinaikos Athen. Der 70-jährige Türke übernimmt den griechischen Hauptstadt-Verein, der in der Meisterschaft nur einen Zähler hinter Tabellenführer PAOK Saloniki auf Rang zwei liegt. Der Serbe Jovanovic hatte die Athener im Vorjahr zum Cupsieg geführt.

    Terim hat in der Vergangenheit mit Galatasaray Istanbul acht Meistertitel, drei Cupsiege und einen UEFA-Cup-Triumph (2000) gefeiert und war insgesamt mehr als zehn Jahre lang türkischer Nationaltrainer. (nih/sda/apa)
    epa04789904 Turkey&#039;s head coach Fatih Terim watches the international friendly soccer match between Turkey and Bulgaria in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 June 2015. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
    Bild: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA/KEYSTONE
    FCB verstärkt sich mit Kololli
    Der FC Basel verstärkt sich auf die Rückrunde hin mit dem Mittelfeldspieler Benjamin Kololli. Der schweizerisch-kosovarische Doppelbürger war in den letzten zwei Jahren in der zweithöchsten japanischen Liga bei Shimizu S-Pulse unter Vertrag.

    In der Super League hatte der 31-jährige Waadtländer zuvor bereits für Sion, Lausanne-Sport und den FC Zürich gespielt. Für das kosovarische Nationalteam erzielte Kololli in 24 Länderspielen vier Tore. (nih/sda)

    Benjamin Kololli 🇽🇰
    Position: Linkes Mittelfeld
    Alter: 31
    Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 17 Spiele, 3 Tore, 1 Assist
    Dubasin nicht mehr beim FCB
    Der Spanier Jonathan Dubasin kehrt in die Heimat zurück. Nach einem halben Jahr beim FC Basel wird er an Zweitligist Real Oviedo ausgeliehen, der im kommenden Sommer eine Kaufoption besitzt. Dubasin wechsle in erster Linie aus privaten Gründen, teilt der FCB mit. In der Super League schoss er zwei Tore. (ram)

    Jonathan Dubasin 🇪🇸
    Position: Sturm
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 11 Spiele, 3 Tore
    Basels Jonathan Dubasin beim Testspiel zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und SL Benfica im Stadion St. Jakob-Park in Basel, am Sonntag, 16. Juli 2023. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
    Luis Suárez wechselt zu Inter Miami
    FILE - Uruguay&#039;s Luis Suarez waves from the bench during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Argentina at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 16, 2023. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Stürmer Luis Suárez spielt kommendes Jahr für Inter Miami in der nordamerikanischen Major League Soccer. Das teilte der Klub am Freitag mit. Der Uruguayer, der für eine Saison unterschrieb, wird damit erneut mit seinem ehemaligen Teamkollegen Lionel Messi vom FC Barcelona auf dem Platz stehen. Zuletzt hatte der 36-Jährige für Gremio Porto Alegre in Brasilien gespielt. Bei Miami kicken auch die Ex-Barça-Profis Sergio Busquets und Jordi Alba. (hah/sda/apa)
    Terzic bleibt Trainer beim BVB
    Die Verantwortlichen von Borussia Dortmund halten weiterhin an ihrem Trainer fest. Dies hat die Krisensitzung zwischen Geschäftsführer Hans-Joachim Watzke, Sportdirektor Sebastian Kehl, Vereinsberater Matthias Sammer und Edin Terzic ergeben. So soll Terzic das Team im neuen Jahr aus der Krise führen. Die Klub-Führung gab der Kritik von aussen – und angeblich auch einiger Spieler – also nicht nach. Vielmehr sieht diese die Profis in der Bringschuld, die Leistungsschwankungen abzustellen und wieder erfolgreichen Fussball zu spielen. (nih)
    epa11037803 Dortmund&#039;s head coach Edin Terzic reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FSV Mainz 05 in Dortmund, Germany, 19 December 2023. EPA/CHRISTOPHER ...
    Bild: keystone
    Basel und Servette nehmen Kontakt mit Nsame auf
    Zuletzt hat sich YB-Stürmer Jean-Pierre Nsame verärgert über seine Situation geäussert. Ein Spieler seiner Qualität dürfe nicht so häufig auf der Bank sitzen, sagte er nach dem letzten Spiel vor der Winterpause. Nun hätten zwei Liga-Konkurrenten Kontakt mit dem 30-jährigen Kameruner aufgenommen. Wie das Westschweizer Magazin «KMedia» berichtet, seien der FC Basel und Servette an einer Verpflichtung des dreifachen Torschützenkönigs der Super League im Winter interessiert. (nih)

    Jean-Pierre Nsame 🇨🇲
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 30 Jahre
    Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 25 Spiele, 12 Tore, 3 Assists
    YB&#039;s Jean-Pierre Nsame, right, hugs former YB player Guillaume Hoarau, left, prior to a training session at Etihad stadium in Manchester, Great Britain, Monday, November 6, 2023. Manchester City ...
    Bild: keystone
    Lausanne verliert einen Flügelspieler
    Der Japaner Toichi Suzuki wird Lausanne-Sport im Winter verlassen. Der 23-jährige Flügelspieler, der in dieser Saison nur selten in der Startformation stand, wird in seine Heimat zurückkehren. Dies bestätigte Lausannes Kaderplaner Tony Chauvat gegenüber dem Blick. Die Gründe dafür seien familiär, Suzuki werde Vater. Angeblich wechsle er dann zu Kyoto Sanga. (nih)

    Toichi Suzuki 🇯🇵
    Position: Linkes Mittelfeld
    Alter: 23 Jahre
    Marktwert: 700'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 12 Spiele, 2 Assists
    Le milieu lausannois Toichi Suzuki en action lors de la rencontre du championnat de football de Super League entre le FC Lausanne-Sport et le Grasshopper Club Zuerich le samedi 29 juillet 2023 au stad ...
    Bild: keystone
    Stojilkovic leihweise zu Kaiserslautern
    Der Bundesligist Darmstadt hat den 23-jährigen Schweizer Stürmer Filip Stojilkovic bis zum Saisonende an den Zweitligisten 1. FC Kaiserslautern ausgeliehen. Stojilkovic stammt aus dem Nachwuchs des FC Zürich und wechselte in der Winterpause der letzten Spielzeit vom FC Sion zu Darmstadt. In dieser Saison kam er beim Bundesliga-Aufsteiger nur zu sieben Teileinsätzen.

    Filip Stojilkovic 🇨🇭
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 23 Jahre
    Marktwert: 1.7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 6 Spiele



    (kat/sda)
    Liverpool v SV Darmstadt, Pre Season Friendly Match, Deepdale Stadium, Preston, UK - 7th August 2023 Filip Stojilkovic of SV Darmstadt 98. - Liverpool v SV Darmstadt, Pre Season Friendly Match, Deepda ...
    Bild: imago
    Nuno Espirito Santo neuer Coach von Nottingham Forest
    Der Premier-League-Verein Nottingham Forest hat am Tag nach der Entlassung von Steve Cooper den neuen Trainer präsentiert. Nuno Espirito Santo unterschrieb beim ehemaligen Verein von Remo Freuler einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2026. Wie der Klub aus den Midlands bekannt gab, wird der 49-jährige Portugiese schon am Samstag im Spiel gegen Bournemouth auf der Bank sitzen.

    Nottingham Forest hat fünf der letzten sechs Spiele verloren und wartet seit Anfang November auf einen Sieg. In der Premier League ist die Mannschaft auf den 17. Platz abgerutscht und liegt nur noch fünf Punkte vor dem ersten Abstiegsrang. (nih/sda/apa)

    Thomas Müller bleibt ein Bayer
    Nach dem Vertrag von Manuel Neuer Ende November wurde nun auch jener von Thomas Müller beim FC Bayern verlängert. Der Klub bestätigte, dass Müller einen neuen Vertrag bis 2025 unterschrieben hat. Zuletzt hatte es Spekulationen gegeben, dass Müller mit seiner Joker-Rolle in München nicht ganz zufrieden sei und einen Wechsel in Betracht ziehe. Mit dem neuen Vertrag konnte zumindest ein ablösefreier Abgang im nächsten Sommer verhindert werden. Erfüllt der 34-jährige Mittelfeldspieler diesen, hätte der Ur-Bayer 17 Jahre als Profi beim Rekordmeister verbracht. (nih)

    Thomas Müller 🇩🇪
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Alter: 34 Jahre
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 18 Spiele, 2 Tore, 5 Assists
    Juventus an ManCity-Profi Phillips interessiert
    Seit seinem Wechsel zu Manchester City im Sommer 2022 konnte sich Kalvin Phillips nie wirklich etablieren. In dieser Saison kommt er in der Liga bisher erst auf vier Kurzeinsätze, nur im unbedeutenden letzten Gruppenspiel der Champions League, in dem er sein erstes Tor im City-Trikot erzielte, sowie im EFL Cup stand der 28-Jährige zweimal in der Startformation. Deshalb soll der Mittelfeldspieler offen sein für einen Wechsel, dem sein Klub ebenfalls nicht abgeneigt ist. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet, gebe es bereits Verhandlungen zwischen den «Cityzens» und Juventus. Demnach seien die Turiner an einer Leihe mit Kaufoption interessiert, Manchester City wolle jedoch eine Kaufpflicht festlegen. Die Gespräche dauern an. (nih)

    Kalvin Phillips 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 28 Jahre
    Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 9 Spiele, 1 Tor
    epa11027412 Manchester City&#039;s Kalvin Phillips celebrates after scoring the 1-3 goal during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City in Belgrade, Serbia, ...
    Bild: keystone
    ManUnited-Flop vor Wechsel in die Bundesliga
    Für 39 Millionen Euro wechselte Donny van de Beek im Sommer 2020 zu Manchester United. In dreieinhalb Jahren bei den «Red Devils» wusste der Niederländer aber kaum zu überzeugen und kam bereits in der letzten Saison nur noch zu wenigen Einsätzen. In der laufenden Kampagne kommt der 26-jährige Mittelfeldspieler auf insgesamt 21 Einsatzminuten in zwei Spielen. Van de Beeks Zeit in der Premier League neigt sich aber dem Ende zu. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet, sei der 19-fache Nationalspieler bereits in Frankfurt, um den Medizincheck zu absolvieren. Die Eintracht hat sich mit Manchester United vorerst auf eine Leihe geeinigt, besitze aber eine Kaufoption in Höhe von elf Millionen Euro, zu denen Bonuszahlungen in Höhe von vier Millionen Euro dazukommen könnten. (nih)

    Donny van de Beek 🇳🇱
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 26 Jahre
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 2 Spiele
    epa09630282 Manchester United&#039;s Donny van de Beek in action during the UEFA Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester United and Young Boys Bern in Manchester, Britain, 08 December ...
    Bild: keystone
    Tunahan Cicek verlässt Vaduz
    Der FC Vaduz verliert mit Tunahan Cicek seinen erfolgreichsten Torschützen der letzten Jahre. Der 31-jährige Thurgauer wechselt nach 53 Toren in 183 Spielen für die Liechtensteiner zum türkischen Zweitligisten Boluspor. (kat/sda)
    Vaduz? Tunahan Cicek reacts after the Europa Conference League soccer match of Group E between Liechtenstein?s FC Vaduz and Cypriot?s Apollon Limassol FC at the Rheinpark stadium in Vaduz, Thursday, S ...
    Bild: keystone
    Leela Egli wechselt zum SC Freiburg
    Die Schweizer Nationalspielerin Leela Egli wechselt per sofort vom FC Zürich in die Bundesliga zum SC Freiburg. Die 17-jährige Offensivspielerin stiess als 11-Jährige zum FCZ und debütierte schon mit 15 in der Champions League. Im September wurde sie erstmals für das Nationalteam aufgeboten. (nih/sda)
    Sheffield wechselt den Trainer
    Aufsteiger Sheffield United, Tabellen-Schlusslicht in der Premier League, wechselt nach 14 Runden den Trainer. Paul Heckingbottom, der Sheffield letzte Saison in die Premier League zurückführte, muss als erster Trainer der Premier League in dieser Saison sein Büro räumen. Letzten Samstag verlor Sheffield United bei Burnley, einem anderen Aufsteiger, 0:5 und fiel in der Tabelle mit nur einem Sieg und zwei Unentschieden aus 14 Runden auf den letzten Platz zurück. Auf Heckingbottom folgt Chris Wilder (56), der Sheffield schon von 2016 bis 2021 trainierte. Wilder erhielt einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2025. Das erste Spiel unter Wilder bestreitet die United am Mittwoch daheim gegen Liverpool.
    Chris Wilder File Photo File photo dated 11-07-2020 of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Sheffield United have announced the appointment of Chris Wilder as their new manager. Issue date: Tuesday ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Malen in Dortmund unglücklich – Wechsel im Winter oder Sommer möglich
    In der letzten Saison schien er endlich den Tritt in der Bundesliga gefunden haben, nun soll Donyell Malen aber nicht mehr wirklich glücklich in Dortmund zu sein. Gemäss Informationen von «Sky» wolle der Niederländer den BVB im Winter oder im Sommer verlassen und eine neue Herausforderung suchen. Zuletzt kam der 24-Jährige hauptsächlich auf dem rechten Flügel zum Einsatz, was ihm weniger liege als die Position des Stürmers oder des Linksaussen. Die Dortmunder seien ebenfalls offen für einen Wechsel, sollte ein Klub bereit sein, eine Ablöse von mindestens 30 Millionen Euro zu bezahlen. Für diese Summe wechselte Malen im Sommer 2021 von PSV Eindhoven zum BVB. Vor allem aus England solle es nun Interesse am 28-fachen Nationalspieler geben. (nih)

    Donyell Malen 🇳🇱
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 24 Jahre
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 18 Spiele, 5 Tore, 2 Assists
    epa10994820 Dortmund&#039;s Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring the 4-2 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund, Germany, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Unterschreibt de Gea wieder bei einem Premier-League-Klub?
    Nach der Verletzung von Nick Pope, der rund vier Monate ausfallen wird, sucht Newcastle nach einem neuen Goalie. Ein Kandidat ist gemäss der «Times» David de Gea. Der Vertrag des Spaniers bei Manchester United wurde im Sommer nicht verlängert, seither ist er ohne Verein. Nun könnte der 33-Jährige bei einem anderen Premier-League-Klub unterschreiben. De Gea sei offen dafür, bei den «Magpies» zu unterschreiben. Als Alternative prüfe Newcastle auch Aaron Ramsdale, der bei Arsenal unter Vertrag steht. Für den Engländer wäre jedoch anders als für De Gea eine Ablöse fällig. (nih)

    David de Gea 🇪🇸
    Position: Goalie
    Alter: 33 Jahre
    Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 58 Spiele, 61 Gegentore, 25 Spiele zu Null
    Manchester United&#039;s goalkeeper David de Gea reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday ...
    Bild: keystone
    Valverde verlängert bei Real Madrid bis 2029
    Der uruguayische Nationalspieler Federico Valverde hat seinen Vertrag bei Real Madrid vorzeitig um zwei weitere Jahre bis 2029 verlängert. Gemäss übereinstimmenden spanischen Medienberichten soll im neuen Kontrakt des 25-jährigen Mittelfeldspielers eine Ausstiegsklausel in Höhe von 1 Milliarde Euro verankert sein. Schon bei den jüngsten Vertragsverlängerungen mit Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior und Rodrygo hoben die «Königlichen» die Ausstiegsklauseln in diese Sphären. (nih/sda/afp)

    Federico Valverde 🇺🇾
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 25 Jahre
    Marktwert: 100 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 16 Spiele, 1 Tor, 3 Assists
    Napoli&#039;s Mario Rui, right, challenges Real Madrid&#039;s Federico Valverde during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in ...
    Bild: keystone

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt

    1 / 53
    Das sind die 50 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt
    Platz 50: Kaká (BRA), offensives Mittelfeld. Wechselte im Juli 2009 für 67 Millionen Euro von der AC Milan zu Real Madrid.
    Quelle: transfermarkt.ch (Stand 12.6.2023)
    quelle: ap / philippos christou
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Video: watson
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    359 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Die beliebtesten Kommentare
    avatar
    Nelson Muntz
    18.08.2022 17:21registriert Juli 2017
    Kenn ich, mir gehts wie CR7! Ich will auch zu diversen Clubs die in der CL spielen, nur wollen die mich auch nicht.
    1756
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Norenthal
    10.06.2022 20:52registriert September 2020
    Immer wenn ich den Namen "Nunez" lese erinnere ich mich daran, dass GC Anfang der 00er wirklich noch etwas von einer Institution hatte.
    17414
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Bratansauce
    14.06.2022 09:50registriert Juni 2018
    Die dämlichen Willkommensvideos gehen mir so auf den Keks.
    14717
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    359
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Der US-Waffenlobby laufen Mitglieder und Geld davon – die NRA ist in «desolater Lage»
    2
    Drogenboss gefasst ... und seine Luxusautos zu Polizeiwagen umgerüstet
    3
    Schon wieder wird Trump disqualifiziert – acht Fragen, acht Antworten
    4
    Darum stecken sich manche Menschen nicht mit Corona an
    5
    «Möglicherweise sind wir in der besten aller Welten gelandet»
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Neuer Angriff auf Mbappé – Real stellt Ultimatum +++ Athekame ab kommender Saison bei YB
    2
    Deutliche Mehrheit will lautes Feuerwerk für Private verbieten – «das wäre unser Ende»
    3
    Saras Geschichte zeigt, was in der Schweiz in puncto Familie alles falsch läuft
    4
    Erbschaftssteuer von 50 Prozent? Juso-«Initiative für eine Zukunft» kommt zustande
    5
    Big Vorsätze von Big Ben
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Von der Mutter sexuell missbraucht – ein Mann schildert das Undenkbare
    2
    Nach russischem Grossangriff: Toteszahl steigt + Belgorod: Tote durch ukrainischen Angriff
    3
    Andres Ambühl: «Mit Arno habe ich seit seinem Rücktritt nie mehr gesprochen»
    4
    Migros und Coop lehnen Deklarationspflicht für eingeflogene Lebensmittel ab
    5
    27 lustige Tierbilder zum Jahresende
    Gisin fährt aufs Podest, Shiffrin siegt überlegen – Good holt Top-10-Ergebnis
    Michelle Gisin fährt beim Slalom in Lienz wie schon in den Jahren 2019 und 2021 auf das Podest. Sie klassiert sich hinter der überragenden Mikaela Shiffrin und der deutschen Lena Dürr im 3. Rang.

    Michelle Gisin verneigt sich im Ziel in Lienz. Vor Mikaela Shiffrin, ein wenig aber auch vor sich selbst. Während die beste Skifahrerin der Geschichte soeben die Ziellinie überquert hat und auf der Anzeigetafel die Zahl 2,34 aus dem leuchtenden Grün ins Auge sticht, feiert Gisin ihren dritten Podestplatz in Lienz. Bereits 2019 und 2021 stand sie in Osttirol, wo alle zwei Jahre Rennen gefahren werden, als Dritte auf dem Treppchen. Nun wiederholte sie diesen Coup.

    Zur Story