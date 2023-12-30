Lloris kam im August 2012 von Olympique Lyon nach London in die Premier League und absolvierte 447 Pflichtspiele für die Spurs. Nachdem er jahrelang unangefochten die Nummer eins im Tor von Tottenham war, setzte der im Sommer neu gekommene Trainer Ange Postecoglou auf die Konkurrenten Guglielmo Vicario und Fraser Forster. (kat/sda/dpa)
Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷
Position: Torhüter
Alter: 37
Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro
Hugo Lloris Is Black & Gold.— LAFC (@LAFC) December 30, 2023
📝 #LAFC signs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on a permanent transfer from @SpursOfficial to a guaranteed contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026.
