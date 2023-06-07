Navigation
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transferticker: BVB bestätigt: Bellingham für 103 Millionen zu Real

    Transferticker

    BVB bestätigt: Bellingham für 103 Millionen zu Real +++ Michi Frey zurück nach Belgien

    07.06.2023, 17:1007.06.2023, 17:11
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Mehr «Sport»

    avatar
    Bellingham-Wechsel zu Real angeblich fix
    Jetzt kommt Schwung in die Akte Jude Bellingham. Wie Transfer-Guru Fabrizio Romano berichtet, soll der Wechsel von Borussia Dortmund zu Real Madrid beschlossene Sache sein. Die fixe Ablöse soll demnach 103 Millionen Euro betragen. Durch Bonuszahlungen könnten aber noch einmal bis zu 30 zusätzliche Millionen dazukommen.

    Die beiden Klubs seien sich einig und haben alle Papiere unterschrieben. Zugleich soll Bellingham einem Vertrag in Madrid bis 2029 zugestimmt haben. (abu)

    Jude Bellingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 19
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 120 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 42 Spiele, 14 Tore, 7 Assists

    Michael Frey kehrt zu Royal Antwerpen zurück
    Der FC Schalke 04 hat die Kaufoption für den früheren Schweizer U-Nationalspieler Michael Frey nicht gezogen. Somit kehrt der 28-jährige Stürmer nach einem halben Jahr Leihe zu Royal Antwerpen zurück. In 15 Bundesliga-Partien gelangen ihm drei Vorlagen, aber kein Tor.

    Während Frey mit Schalke abstieg, holte sein eigentlicher Verein nach einem dramatischen Saisonfinal den ersten belgischen Meistertitel seit 66 Jahren. (abu/sda)

    Michael Frey 🇨🇭
    Alter: 28
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 38 Spiele, 9 Tore
    epa10566592 Hoffenheim&#039;s Angelino (R) in action against Schalke&#039;s Michael Frey (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04 in Sinsheim, German ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kanté folgt Benzema nach Saudi-Arabien
    N'Golo Kanté folgt ebenfalls dem Ruf des Geldes und unterschreibt bei Al-Ittihad, das bereits Karim Benzema unter Vertrag genommen hat. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet hat, erhält der Franzose in Saudi-Arabien einen Zweijahresvertrag, der ihm 100 Millionen Euro pro Saison einbringen soll. Dieser beinhaltet Bildrechte sowie Werbedeals.

    N'Golo Kanté 🇫🇷
    Alter: 32
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 9 Spiele, 1 Assist
    Chelsea v Lille - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Chelsea s N Golo Kante during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Use subject to restrictio ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Daprelà von Lugano zu Zürich
    Der FC Zürich verstärkt die Abwehr seiner Super-League-Mannschaft mit Fabio Daprelà. Der bisher bei Lugano tätige Innenverteidiger unterzeichnete einen Zweijahresvertrag. Für die Tessiner spielte der 32-jährige Daprelà die letzten sechs Saisons. Im vergangenen Jahr gewann er mit Lugano den Schweizer Cup. (mom/sda)

    Fabio Daprelà 🇨🇭
    Alter: 32
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 200'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 31 Spiele, 1 Assist

    Di Maria verlässt Juventus Turin
    Argentiniens Weltmeister Angel Di Maria verlässt Juventus Turin. «Ich bin am Ende einer schwierigen und komplizierten Etappe angelangt», schrieb der 35-Jährige auf Instagram. Sein auslaufender Vertrag wurde nicht verlängert. Wohin es ihn zieht, bleibt offen. Di Maria hatte erst auf die zu Ende gegangene Saison von Paris Saint-Germain, für das er sieben Jahre gespielt hatte, nach Turin gewechselt. (mom/sda)

    Angel Di Maria 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 40 Spiele, 8 Tore, 7 Assists

    Barça sieht Chancen auf Messi schwinden
    Eine Verpflichtung von Lionel Messi sei für den FC Barcelona sehr schwierig, wie Quellen aus dem Klub gegenüber «Mundo Deportivo» zugaben. Dies liege daran, dass die Katalanen zwar ein Angebot machen dürfen, aber nicht garantieren können, dass der Argentinier bei der Liga registriert werden kann. Zunächst müsste Barça nämlich einige Spieler abgeben, um Probleme mit den Finanzregeln der spanischen Liga zu verhindern. Messi wolle die Entscheidung aber in den nächsten Tagen treffen – zu früh für den FC Barcelona. (nih)

    Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 21 Tore, 20 Assists
    Lionel Messi smiles at the end of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. FC Barcelona had previously announced the negotiations with Lionel Messi had end ...
    Bild: keystone
    Messi schliesst Saudi-Arabien wohl aus – Inter Miami in Pole Position
    Lionel Messi wird nicht zu Al-Hilal und auch sonst zu keinem Klub aus Saudi-Arabien wechseln. Dies berichtet «The Athletic» mit Bezug auf eine Quelle nahe einiger Verantwortlicher der US-Liga MLS. Diesen wurde mitgeteilt, dass sich Messi zwischen Inter Miami und dem FC Barcelona entscheiden werde. Ausserdem berichtet das Portal, dass die Verantwortlichen vorsichtig optimistisch seien, den 35-jährigen Argentinier in die USA holen zu können. Noch am Dienstag wurde berichtet, dass Barça dem siebenfachen Weltfussballer zwar ein Angebot unterbreiten, ihm aber nicht garantieren könne, dass er bei der spanischen Liga auch registriert werden kann. Dies liegt daran, dass die Katalanen zuerst Spieler verkaufen müssen, um nicht gegen die finanziellen Vorgaben von La Liga zu verstossen. Es hänge also alles davon ab, wie lange Messi bereit sei zu warten. Er wolle seine Entscheidung aber spätestens bis zum nächsten Montag und seiner Reise mit der Nationalmannschaft treffen. (nih)

    Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 21 Tore, 20 Assists
    PSG&#039;s Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Eul ...
    Bild: keystone
    YB holt Schweizer U18-Internationalen
    Der Double-Gewinner Young Boys verpflichtet vom Ligakonkurrenten GC ablösefrei den Schweizer U18-Internationalen Malik Deme. Der 18-jährige Flügelspieler durchlief die Nachwuchsstufen bei den Zürchern und kam in der vergangenen Saison mit der U21 in der 1. Liga zum Einsatz. (abu/sda)

    Malik Deme 🇨🇭
    Alter: 18
    Position: Rechter Flügel
    Marktwert: 0,15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Keine Profieinsätze
    Fix: Gerardo Seoane wird neuer Gladbach-Trainer
    Die Schweizer Fraktion bei Borussia Mönchengladbach um Jonas Omlin und Nico Elvedi erhält wieder Zuwachs: Gut acht Monate nach seiner Entlassung bei Bayer Leverkusen findet Gerardo Seoane wieder einen Job in der Bundesliga. Der Luzerner wird ab der nächsten Saison Trainer von Gladbach.

    Seoane unterschrieb beim Klub mit den Schweizer Internationalen Nico Elvedi und Jonas Omlin einen über drei Jahre gültigen Vertrag. Der 44-Jährige folgt bei den Gladbachern auf Daniel Farke, der nach nur einer Saison seinen Posten als Cheftrainer wieder räumen musste. Unter Farkes Führung musste sich die Borussia mit dem 10. Tabellenrang begnügen.

    Für Seoane ist es das zweite Engagement in der Bundesliga. Nach dem Gewinn von drei Meistertiteln mit den Young Boys wechselte er im Sommer 2021 zu Bayer Leverkusen. In seiner ersten Saison führte er den Werksklub in der Meisterschaft auf Rang 3. Der Start in sein zweites Jahr misslang allerdings. Nach dem blamablen Ausscheiden gegen einen Unterklassigen im Cup und nur einem Sieg aus den ersten acht Bundesliga-Spielen wurde Seoane im vergangenen Oktober entlassen. (abu/sda)
    20.08.2022, xblx, Fussball 1.Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TSG Hoffenheim emspor, v.l. Trainer Gerardo Seoane Bayer Leverkusen DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCE ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Barcelona bekommt grünes Licht für Messi-Angebot
    Die spanische Liga hat dem FC Barcelona gemäss «Marca» das grüne Licht für ein offizielles Angebot für Lionel Messi gegeben. Bisher konnten die Katalanen dem Argentinier aufgrund der finanziellen Restriktionen seitens La Liga nur inoffizielle Offerten unterbreiten. Damit dürfte Barça der Verpflichtung des 35-Jährigen ein gutes Stück näherkommen. Vater Jorge Messi erzählte nach dem Gespräch mit FCB-Präsident Joan Laporta, dass sein Sohn gerne zurückkehren würde. (nih)

    Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 21 Tore, 20 Assists
    (150607) -- BERLIN, June 7, 2015 () -- Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona holds the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final match between Juventus F.C. and FC Barcelona in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2015 ...
    Reichmuth und Wallner spielen wieder für den FC Zürich
    Der FC Zürich beendet die Leihgeschäfte mit Nils Reichmuth und Silvan Wallner. Er holt den Mittelfeldspieler und den Innenverteidiger vom Challenge-League-Klub FC Wil zurück. Die beiden 21-Jährigen sind Eigengewächse und sie hatten schon vor dem Wechsel in die Ostschweiz mit dem FCZ in der Super League debütiert. (mom/sda)

    Postecoglou wird Tottenham-Trainer
    Der Australier Ange Postecoglou soll Tottenham Hotspur zurück in die Erfolgsspur bringen. Der 57-Jährige übernimmt das Traineramt bei den Londonern mit einem Vierjahresvertrag.

    Als Nationaltrainer Australiens führte Postecoglou sein Land 2014 und 2018 zur Weltmeisterschaft und gewann 2015 den Asien Cup. In der abgelaufenen Saison in Schottland schaffte er mit Celtic Glasgow das Triple mit Meisterschaft, Cup und Ligacup. Tottenham hingegen kam nicht über Platz 8 hinaus - nach der Entlassung von Antonio Conte Ende März blieben auch die Interimstrainer Cristian Stellini und Ryan Mason ohne Erfolg. (mom/sda/dpa)

    Kanté trifft sich mit Saudi-Verantwortlichen
    Saudi-Arabien will neben Cristiano Ronaldo und wohl Karim Benzema weitere Stars auf die Arabische Halbinsel locken. Nun soll sich N'Golo Kanté in London mit Verantwortlichen der Klubs Al-Ittihad und Al-Nassr getroffen haben, wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet. Demnach würden dem Franzosen bis zu 100 Millionen Euro geboten, wenn er sich einem der Klubs anschliessen würde. Eigentlich wollte Kanté gerne bei Chelsea bleiben, doch noch konnte keine Einigung über eine Vertragsverlängerung erzielt werden. (nih)

    N'Golo Kanté 🇫🇷
    Alter: 32
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 9 Spiele, 1 Assist
    Chelsea v Lille - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Chelsea s N Golo Kante during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Use subject to restrictio ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Messi-Entscheidung bald erwartet
    Gespannt warten nicht nur Fussballfans, sondern vor allem auch der FC Barcelona sowie die weiteren Interessenten Al-Hilal und Inter Miami auf den Entscheid von Lionel Messi darüber, wo er seine Karriere fortsetzen will. Lange müssen sie aber nicht mehr warten, wie Vater Jorge Messi gegenüber dem spanischen Journalisten Carlos Monfort erzählte. Demnach werde der 35-jährige Argentinier seinen Entscheid am Dienstag oder am Mittwoch über die sozialen Medien kommunizieren. (nih)

    Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 21 Tore, 20 Assists
    PSG&#039;s Lionel Messi grimaces during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel E ...
    Bild: keystone
    Messis Vater trifft sich mit Barcelona-Präsident
    Der Vater von Lionel Messi hat sich mit Joan Laporta, Präsident des FC Barcelona, getroffen. Dies zeigt ein Video des katalanischen Journalisten Toni Juanmarti. Jorge Messi und Laporta sprachen über die potenzielle Rückkehr des Argentiniers zu Barça. Die Katalanen sind eine von drei realistischen Optionen für den Weltmeister, dem auch Angebote von Al-Hilal und Inter Miami vorliegen. Jorge Messi machte Barcelona jedoch Hoffnung: «Lionel Messi will nach Barcelona zurückkehren und mir würde das auch gefallen. Es ist eine Möglichkeit.» Noch wartet der Klub aber auf die Freigabe seitens der Liga, damit er Messi ein Angebot unterbreiten kann. Barça hat noch immer Probleme mit den finanziellen Regularien. (nih)

    Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 21 Tore, 20 Assists
    Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats 07 Kylian MBAPPE psg - 30 Lionel Leo MESSI psg during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Strasbourg and Paris at La Meinau S ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Benzema vor Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien
    Was vermutet wurde, seit Karim Benzema seinen Abgang bei Real Madrid verkündet hatte, steht nun kurz vor Abschluss. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet, habe der 35-jährige Franzose sich mit Al-Ittihad geeinigt. Demnach werde Benzema in Saudi-Arabien einen Zweijahresvertrag mit einer Option auf ein zusätzliches Jahr unterschreiben. Benzema spielte seit 2009 bei den «Königlichen» und gewann neben fünf Champions-League-Titeln auch einige nationale Titel. (nih)

    Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 31 Tore, 6 Assists
    epa10673169 Real Madrid&#039;s striker Karim Benzema reacts after his substitution during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Chelsea aus Rennen um Ugarte raus – PSG schlägt zu
    Manuel Ugarte wird Sporting Lissabon im Sommer verlassen und wohl zu PSG wechseln. Dies berichtet Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano. Demnach sei der Urugayer mit den Parisern bereits einig. Angeblich habe Ugarte eine festgeschriebene Ablösesumme in Höhe von 60 Millionen Euro, womöglich können sich die Portugiesen und PSG aber auch auf eine tiefere Ablöse einigen. Zuletzt wurde auch von einem Interesse des FC Chelsea berichtet, doch seien die «Blues» aus dem Poker ausgestiegen, da Ugarte zu viel Geld verlangt hatte. (nih)

    Manuel Ugarte 🇺🇾
    Alter: 22
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 1 Assist
    May 21, 2023, Lisbon, Portugal: Manuel Ugarte of Sporting CP in action during the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and SL Benfica at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on Ma ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Kane soll Benzema bei Real Madrid ersetzen
    Die Entscheidung von Karim Benzema, Real Madrid in diesem Sommer zu verlassen, überraschte die Verantwortlichen bei den «Königlichen», wie Trainer Carlo Ancelotti erzählte. Dennoch läuft die Suche nach einem Nachfolger für den französischen Stürmer bereits. Wie die «Marca» berichtet, sei Harry Kane der Favorit des italienischen Trainers und der spanische Rekordmeister sei optimistisch, den 29-jährigen Engländern verpflichten zu können. Kane erzielte in der abgelaufenen Saison 30 Tore in 38 Premier-League-Einsätzen – nur Erling Haaland war in der englischen Liga häufiger erfolgreich als der Tottenham-Stürmer. (nih)

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 29
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 32 Tore, 5 Assists
    Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday May 28, 2023. (T ...
    Bild: keystone
    Monaco entlässt Trainer
    Breel Embolo wird einen neuen Trainer erhalten. Nach dem schwachen Saisonabschluss entlässt die AS Monaco den Belgier Philippe Clement. Das Team des 49-jährigen Trainers verlor fünf seiner letzten sieben Spiele und verpasste somit die europäischen Plätze. Clement war seit Januar 2022 im Amt und hatte einen Vertrag bis 2024. (abu/sda)
    Monaco&#039;s head coach Philippe Clement yells during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Monaco at the Stade de la Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP P ...
    Bild: keystone
    Borussia Mönchengladbach trennt sich von Trainer Farke
    Der Bundesligist Borussia Mönchengladbach, das Team der Schweizer Jonas Omlin und Nico Elvedi, trennt sich nach nur einer Saison von Trainer Daniel Farke.

    Der 46-Jährige trat im letzten Sommer die Nachfolge von Adi Hütter an, doch musste sich die Borussia auch unter seiner Führung mit dem 10. Tabellenrang begnügen. Ein Nachfolger ist noch nicht bestimmt – als Kandidat gilt der Schweizer Gerardo Seoane. (abu/sda)
    epa10555573 Moenchengladbach&#039;s head coach Daniel Farke reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Cologne, Germany, 02 April 2023. EPA ...
    Bild: keystone
    Real Madrid will Chelsea-Star verpflichten
    Karim Benzema wird Real Madrid im Sommer verlassen, dies gab er am Donnerstag bekannt. Deshalb sind die «Königlichen» nun auf der Suche nach Verstärkungen für die Offensive. Eine Option ist dabei Kai Havertz von Chelsea. Der Deutsche steht seit drei Jahren bei den «Blues» unter Vertrag, habe unter dem neuen Coach Mauricio Pochettiono aber keine hohe Priorität, wie es heisst. Ausserdem würde die Ablösesumme, die der 23-Jährige einbringen würde, Chelsea dabei helfen, trotz der bereits im Verlauf des letzten Jahres horrenden Ausgaben auf dem Transfermarkt erneut zuzuschlagen. Wie spanische Medien berichten, sei auch Havertz sehr an einem Wechsel nach Madrid interessiert. (nih)

    Kai Havertz 🇩🇪
    Alter: 23
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 9 Tore, 1 Vorlage
    Chelsea&#039;s Kai Havertz warms up prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Pho ...
    Bild: keystone
    Wendung in Xhaka-Poker? Bayern soll sich eingemischt haben
    Der Wechsel von Granit Xhaka zu Bayer Leverkusen schien schon so gut wie unter Dach und Fach. Gemäss «Kicker» hatte sich der 30-jährige Nati-Captain bereits mit dem Bundesligisten geeinigt, doch sträubte sich Arsenal noch, ihn ein Jahr vor Vertragsende ziehen zu lassen, bevor ein Ersatz verpflichtet ist. Nun scheint aber ein weiterer Bundesligist dazwischenfunken zu wollen. Dabei handelt es sich um den FC Bayern. Wie 4-4-2.ch berichtet, habe der deutsche Rekordmeister Xhaka ein Vertragsangebot über drei Jahre unterbreitet haben. Doch Xhaka priorisiere demnach immer noch einen Wechsel zu Leverkusen, das ihm einen Fünfjahresvertrag angeboten und ihm zudem eine Anstellung darüber hinaus versprochen habe. Noch hapert es aber an der geforderten Ablösesumme von 25 Millionen Euro. (nih)

    Granit Xhaka 🇨🇭
    Alter: 30
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 9 Tore, 7 Vorlagen
    epa10660856 Arsenal?s Granit Xhaka reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in London, Britain, 28 May 2023. EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONL ...
    Bild: keystone
    Allardyce bei Leeds United schon wieder weg
    Leeds United trennt sich nach nur vier Spielen von Trainer Sam Allardyce. Der 68-Jährige konnte den Abstieg des Traditionsvereins aus der Premier League nicht verhindern.

    Unter der Führung von Allardyce holte Leeds nur einen Zähler und landete mit fünf Punkten Rückstand auf das rettende Ufer auf dem vorletzten Platz. Übernommen hatte er die Mannschaft aus Yorkshire im 17. Rang, direkt vor der Abstiegszone.

    Mit Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia und Allardyce beschäftigte der Absteiger in der abgelaufenen Saison vier Trainer. In den kommenden Wochen will der Klub bekannt geben, wer neuer Cheftrainer wird. (mom/sda)

    Asensio vor Unterschrift bei PSG
    Marco Asensio wird seinen Vertrag bei Real Madrid nicht verlängern. Der Spanier wird wie Transferexperte David Ornstein berichtet in den kommenden Tagen einen Vertrag bei Paris-Saint-Germain bis 2027 unterschreiben. (mom)

    Marco Asensio 🇪🇸
    Alter: 27
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 50 Spiele, 12 Tore, 8 Vorlage

    Benzema verlässt Real Madrid
    Nach 14 erfolgreichen Jahren verlässt Karim Benzema Real Madrid im Sommer ablösefrei. Der Franzose holte in dieser Zeit 24 Trophäen mit dem Klub. Wo es Benzema hinzieht, ist aktuell noch offen, ihm soll ein lukratives Angebot aus Saudi-Arabien von Al Ittihad vorliegen. (mom)

    Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 42 Spiele, 30 Tore, 6 Vorlage

    Tudor hört bei Marseille auf
    Der Kroate Igor Tudor wird in der nächsten Saison nicht mehr Trainer von Olympique Marseille sein. Wie der Präsident Pablo Longoria an einer Pressekonferenz bekannt gab, akzeptiere und respektiere man den Wunsch Tudors, «das Abenteuer in der nächsten Saison nicht fortzusetzen». Der 45-Jährige hatte Marseille erst im vergangenen Sommer übernommen und die Südfranzosen in der Ligue 1 auf den 3. Platz geführt. (nih/sda)
    FILE - Marseille&#039;s head coach Igor Tudor celebrates after the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Marseille at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Marseille is on a ...
    Bild: keystone
    Emini wechselt zu Vaduz
    Lorik Emini wechselt ablösefrei vom FC Luzern zum FC Vaduz in die Challenge League. Der 23-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterschrieb bei den Liechtensteinern einen Vertrag über zwei Jahre. (nih/sda)

    Lorik Emini 🇽🇰
    Alter: 23
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 200'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 8 Spiele, 1 Vorlage

    Nach Pavard: Auch Hernandez will Bayern verlassen
    Dem FC Bayern droht neben Benjamin Pavard ein weiterer Abgang. Lucas Hernandez solle nämlich wie sein französischer Landsmann einen Wechsel wünschen, wie der «Kicker» berichtet. Demnach sei der 27-Jährige bereits mit PSG einig, es sei jedoch noch unklar, ob Bayern den Verteidiger ziehen lässt. Besonders Thomas Tuchel kämpft um den Verbleib von Hernandez. (nih)

    Lucas Hernandez 🇫🇷
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 11 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Vorlage
    ARCHIV - 19.10.2021, Bayern, M�nchen: Fu�ball, Training FC Bayern, Trainingsgel�nde an der S�bener Stra�e: Lucas Hernandez. (zu dpa &quot;Bayern-Profi Hern�ndez muss nicht ins Gef�ngnis - Erfolg mit B ...
    Bild: keystone
    Mount mit Manchester United einig
    Der 24-jährige Mittelfeldspieler soll sich mit Manchester United über einen Vertrag einig sein, wie der «Telegraph» berichtet. Mason Mount darf Chelsea in diesem Jahr verlassen, weil sein Vertrag im nächsten Jahr ausläuft und eine Verlängerung unwahrscheinlich scheint. ManUnited und die «Blues» müssen sich nun aber auf eine Ablösesumme einigen, Chelsea fordere gemäss dem Bericht mindestens 70 Millionen Euro. Chelsea könnte auch Mateo Kovacic, an dem Manchester City interessiert sei, und Ruben Loftus-Cheek, der vor einem Wechsel zu Milan stehe, abgeben. (nih)

    Mason Mount 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 24
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 65 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 3 Tore, 6 Vorlagen
    Chelsea&#039;s Mason Mount reacts after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(AP Ph ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bayern holt wohl Serie-A-Bomber
    Nach der verkorksten Saison, die am Ende dennoch mit dem Meistertitel endete, steht der FC Bayern vor einigen Baustellen. Besonders das Sturmzentrum soll nach dem missglückten Experiment mit Sadio Mané, der Robert Lewandowski ersetzen sollte, wieder mit einem echten Mittelstürmer besetzt werden. Dabei könnte es sich um Dusan Vlahovic von Juventus handeln. Wie die serbische Zeitung «Telegraf» berichtet, stehe der 23-jährige Serbe vor einem Wechsel zu den Münchnern. Demnach habe Trainer Thomas Tuchel bereits mit Vlahovic, der in Turin aufgrund der in seinen Augen nicht ausreichenden Einsatzzeiten unzufrieden sei, gesprochen und stünden die beiden Klubs auch schon in Verhandlungen. Ein erstes Angebot des Bundesligisten über 50 Millionen Euro wurde angeblich abgelehnt, doch dürften weitere Offerten folgen. Aktuell deute alles darauf hin, dass der Stürmer, der im Januar 2022 für 80 Millionen Euro von Fiorentina nach Turin wechselte, nächste Saison in München spiele. (nih)

    Dusan Vlahovic 🇷🇸
    Alter: 23
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 27 Spiele, 10 Tore, 2 Vorlagen
    epa10646598 Juventus&#039;s Dusan Vlahovic in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC in Empoli, Italy, 22 May 2023. EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
    Bild: keystone
    Marc Hornschuh eine weitere Saison beim FCZ
    Marc Hornschuh spielt auch in der kommenden Saison für den FC Zürich. Der 32-jährige deutsche Innenverteidiger hat seinen Vertrag um ein Jahr verlängert. Der frühere Nachwuchs-Internationale war im Sommer 2021 von der zweiten Mannschaft des Hamburger SV zum FCZ gestossen und mit diesem vor einem Jahr Meister geworden. (mom/sda)

    Marc Hornschuh 🇩🇪
    Alter: 32
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 28 Spiele, 1 Tor

    Zakarias Zukunft offen
    Nach einem knappen Jahr in London wird Denis Zakaria Chelsea wieder verlassen und zu Juventus Turin zurückkehren. Die «Blues» werden die in der Leihe verankerte Kaufoption nicht ziehen. Dies habe der neue Trainer Mauricio Pochettino entschieden, wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet. Zakaria kam bei Chelsea nur vereinzelt zum Einsatz und stand nur achtmal in der Startaufstellung. Dabei konnte er die Verantwortlichen wohl nicht ausreichend überzeugen. Beim italienischen Rekordmeister hat Zakaria noch einen gültigen Vertrag bis 2026, ein Wechsel scheint jedoch möglich. (nih)

    Denis Zakaria 🇨🇭
    Alter: 26
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 13 Spiele, 1 Tor
    epa10492385 Denis Zakaria (L) of Chelsea in action against Cristian Romero (R) of Tottenham Hotspur during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC in London, B ...
    Bild: keystone
    Messi-Rückkehr zu Barcelona immer unwahrscheinlicher
    Lionel Messi wird Paris Saint-Germain im Sommer wohl verlassen. Doch wohin geht der 35-jährige Argentinier? Neben einem Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien oder in die USA wurde zuletzt immer wieder über eine Rückkehr zum FC Barcelona spekuliert. Diese scheint aber immer unwahrscheinlicher zu werden. Noch-Sportchef Jordi Cruyff bestätigte nun nämlich, dass Barça weiterhin Probleme mit den finanziellen Bestimmungen der spanischen Liga habe. Solange die Liga den Katalanen das grüne Licht für eine Verpflichtung nicht erteilt, könne der Klub Messi kein Angebot unterbreiten. Den Verantwortlichen um Präsident Joan Laporta rennt also die Zeit davon. Zumal das katalanische Portal «Beteve» zuletzt davon berichtete, dass vor allem Vater Jorge Messi besonders von der dreistelligen Millionensumme, die ein saudischer Klub dem siebenfachen Weltfussballer biete. (nih)

    Lionel Messi 🇦🇷
    Alter: 35
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 40 Spiele, 21 Tore, 20 Assists
    PSG&#039;s Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday, May 2 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Pavard will Bayern verlassen
    Der französische Innenverteidiger Benjamin Pavard möchte den FC Bayern München im Sommer wohl verlassen, dies berichtet unter anderem die «Sport Bild». Bereits im Winter gab es Gerüchte über einen Abgang des Weltmeisters von 2018. Das Interesse am Defensivspieler ist gross, unter anderem der FC Barcelona, Inter Mailand, Real Madrid und Manchester United sollen an ihm interessiert sein. Pavards Vertrag in München läuft noch bis 2024. (mom)

    Benjamin Pavard 🇫🇷
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 7 Tore, 1 Assist
    epa10659551 Bayern Munich&#039;s Benjamin Pavard (R) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrate after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich, in Cologne, Germ ...
    Bild: keystone
    Schmadtke neuer Sportdirektor beim FC Liverpool
    Der FC Liverpool hat den deutschen Jörg Schmadtke als neuen Sportdirektor verpflichtet. Der 59-Jährige war zuvor ausschliesslich in der Bundesliga tätig, dort unter anderem bei Alemania Aachen, Hannover 96, dem FC Köln und dem VfL Wolfsburg. Seit Januar 2023 war Schmadtke ohne Job. (mom)

    Bayern will wohl BVB-Star Guerreiro verpflichten
    Mit Borussia Dortmund verpasste Raphaël Guerreiro am letzten Spieltag die Deutsche Meisterschaft. Jetzt könnte der Defensivmann zum FC Bayern wechseln. Guerreiro verkündete derweil einen Tag nach der Partie seinen Abschied aus Dortmund nach sieben Jahren. Der Portugiese verlässt den BVB ablösefrei. Dieser Umstand ruft laut «Sky» nun ausgerechnet den FC Bayern München auf den Plan.

    Dem Sportsender zufolge habe der amtierende Meister bereits in den vergangenen Wochen positive Gespräche mit dem Management Guerreiros geführt. Ob der Transfer zustande kommt, ist aber noch nicht klar. Das hänge letztlich vom Transferteam um Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ab. (abu/t-online.de)

    Raphaël Guerreiro 🇵🇹
    Alter: 29
    Position: Linker Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 6 Tore
    Quelle: Sky
    epa10515748 Dortmund&#039;s Raphael Guerreiro celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 11 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Seoane bei Gladbach im Gespräch
    Findet der Schweizer Trainer Gerardo Seoane wieder in der Bundesliga Unterschlupf? Seit er bei Bayer Leverkusen entlassen wurde, war der frühere YB-Meistertrainer arbeitslos. Nun steht ein Job bei Borussia Mönchengladbach in Aussicht. Bei den Fohlen will man sich noch diese Woche entscheiden, ob man mit dem bisherigen Trainer Daniel Farke weiterarbeiten will.

    Falls es tatsächlich zur Trennung kommt, soll Seoane als Nachfolger bereitstehen. Wie «Sky» berichtet, soll es bereits Gespräche zwischen dem 44-jährigen Schweizer und Gladbach gegeben haben. (abu)
    20.08.2022, xblx, Fussball 1.Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TSG Hoffenheim emspor, v.l. Trainer Gerardo Seoane Bayer Leverkusen DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCE ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Nach verpasster Meisterschaft – BVB verstärkt sich
    Borussia Dortmund plant kurz nach dem auf dramatische Art und Weise verpassten Titel bereits für die nächste Saison. Weil, wie am Sonntag bekannt gegeben wurde, unter anderem Raphaël Guerreiro den Verein nach sieben Jahren verlassen wird, hat der BVB Linksverteidiger Ramy Bensebaini unter Vertrag genommen. Der Algerier kommt gemäss Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano ablösefrei aus Mönchengladbach – über den Wechsel wurde bereits seit Monaten spekuliert. Ausserdem soll in der kommenden Woche der nächste Neuzugang eingetütet werden. Dabei soll es sich um Ajax-Mittelfeldspieler Edson Alvarez handeln. Der Mexikaner sei von der Möglichkeit, beim Bundesligisten zu spielen, angetan und warte auf das Angebot. (nih)

    Ramy Bensebaini 🇩🇿
    Alter: 28
    Position: Linker Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 30 Spiele, 7 Tore, 1 Assist
    epa10300574 Moenchengladbach&#039;s Ramy Bensebaini celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmu ...
    Bild: keystone
    Edson Alvarez 🇲🇽
    Alter: 25
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore, 3 Assists
    epa10576149 Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Emmen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 16 April 2023. EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN
    Bild: keystone
    Pochettino wird der neue Chelsea-Coach
    Nun ist es fix. Mauricio Pochettino, der bereits seit einigen Wochen mit Chelsea in Verbindung gebracht wird, hat einen Vertrag bei den «Blues» unterschrieben. Dies teilte der Klub am Montagnachmittag mit. Der Argentinier und der Premier-League-Klub haben sich auf einen Zweijahresvertrag geeinigt, Chelsea hat die Option auf ein zusätzliches Jahr. Pochettino folgt somit auf Frank Lampard, der Graham Potter als Interimstrainer abgelöst hatte. Der frühere Tottenham- und PSG-Coach war seit seiner Entlassung in Paris im Juli 2022 ohne Anstellung. Nun kehrt Pochettino nach London zurück. (nih)
    PSG&#039;s head coach Mauricio Pochettino, right, and Manchester City&#039;s head coach Pep Guardiola gesture during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and ...
    Bild: keystone
    Sommer spricht über Zukunft bei den Bayern
    Yann Sommer ist seit Samstag erstmals Deutscher Meister und gewann damit nach neun Jahren in der Bundesliga seinen ersten Titel überhaupt in Deutschland. Zuvor war er mit dem FC Basel viermal Schweizer Meister und zweimal Cupsieger geworden. Rund um die Feierlichkeiten in München sprach der Schweizer Nationalgoalie auch über seine unsichere Zukunft beim FC Bayern, nun da der eigentliche Stammtorhüter Manuel Neuer von seiner im Winter erlittenen Verletzung zurückkehrt. «Ich habe noch zwei Jahre Vertrag und bin noch nicht so lange hier. Aber ich mache mir zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch keine Gedanken», wird der 34-Jährige vom «Kicker» zitiert. Um in der Nati die Nummer 1 zu bleiben, bräuchte er sicher auch im Klub einen Stammplatz, sagt Sommer, doch er sei «noch ganz entspannt. Wir werden sehen.» (nih)


    Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
    Alter: 34
    Position: Goalie
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 45 Gegentore, 12 Spiele zu null
    Yann Sommer FC Bayern Muenchen feiert das erste Tor, 1. FC Koeln vs. FC Bayern Muenchen, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag, Spielzeit 2022/2023, 27.05.2023 DFB regulations prohibit any use of phot ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Luzern verlängert nicht mit Schürpf und Sorgic
    Pascal Schürpf verlässt den FC Luzern per Ende Saison. Der gebürtige Basler ist der gewichtigste von sechs Abgängen, welche die Innerschweizer am Montag bekannt gaben.

    Schürpf wechselte im Januar 2017 zu den Luzernern und trug sich gleich im ersten Spiel in die Torschützenliste ein. Der Stammspieler kam in 198 Einsätzen auf 51 Tore und war vor zwei Jahren massgeblich am Cupsieg der Innerschweizer beteiligt. Wo der 33-jährige Schürpf seine Karriere fortsetzen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.
    Pascal Schuerpf von Luzern beim Super League Meisterschaftsspiel zwischen dem FC Luzern und dem FC Zuerich vom Samstag, 15. April 2023 in Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Bild: keystone
    Der zweite wichtige Wegzug betrifft Dejan Sorgic. Der aus dem eigenen Nachwuchs stammende Zuger gehörte seit seiner Rückkehr im Sommer 2020 von Auxerre zu den zuverlässigen Skorern (32 Tore in 112 Spielen).
    Dejan Sorgic, rechts, von Luzern feiert das Tor zum 2:1 beim Super League Meisterschaftsspiel zwischen dem FC Luzern und dem FC Winterthur vom Donnerstag, 27. April 2023 in Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Urs Fluee ...
    Bild: keystone
    Nicht verlängert wurden auch die Verträge mit dem 23-jährigen Zuger Lorik Emini, dem Tunesier Mohamed Dräger, der zu Nottingham Forest zurückkehrt, sowie Benji Kimpioka, bei dem Luzern die Kaufoption nicht zieht, und dem Malier Mamady Diambou, dessen Leihvertrag nicht verlängert wird. (nih/sda)
    Trio muss FCZ verlassen
    Der FC Zürich meldet einen Tag vor dem letzten Saisonspiel drei Abgänge. Nicht mehr dabei sein werden nächste Saison Ole Selnaes, Roko Simic (Bild) und Ilan Sauter. Das Trio werde vor dem abschliessenden Heimspiel gegen Lugano offiziell verabschiedet, teilt der FCZ mit. (ram)
    Zuerichs Roko Simic reagiert im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Zuerich und BSC Young Boys im Letzigrund, am Samstag, 25. Februar 2023 in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Bild: keystone
    Frei beerbt in Aarau Smiljanic
    Der FC Aarau und Boris Smiljanic gehen getrennte Wege. Der Klub aus der Challenge League uns sein Cheftrainer lösen einen Tag nach dem Saisonende den laufenden Vertrag auf. Smiljanic verpasste das Ziel, den Aufstieg in die Super League.

    Sein Nachfolger steht noch nicht fest. Laut «nau.ch» soll sich der FC Aarau mit Alex Frei einig sein. Offenbar fehlt nur noch die Unterschrift. (ram/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR TRAINERENTLASSUNG BEIM FC BASEL --- L?entraineur du FC Basel Alex Frei, lors de la rencontre de football de Super League entre le Geneve Servette FC et le FC Bale, ce dimanche 16 octobr ...
    Bild: keystone
    Rüegg wieder zu Hellas Verona
    Kevin Rüegg verlässt die Young Boys und kehrt zu Hellas Verona zurück. YB hatte den 24-jährigen Zürcher Verteidiger im vergangenen Sommer von den Italienern ausgeliehen, verzichtete nun aber, die Kaufoption für den früheren Junioren-Internationalen zu ziehen.

    Rüegg kam für die Berner in zehn Super-League-Spielen zum Einsatz. Für das letzte Meiterschaftspiel dieser Saison am Pfingstmontag gegen Winterthur wie auch für den Cupfinal am 4. Juni gegen Lugano wird Rüegg dem Meister nicht zur Verfügung stehen, nachdem er sich am Donnerstag beim Aufwärmen vor dem Auswärtsspiel in Lugano eine Muskelverletzung in der Wade zugezogen hat. (ram/sda)

    Kevin Rüegg 🇨🇭
    Alter: 24
    Position: Rechter Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 17 Spiele, kein Tor
    Young Boys&#039; defender Kevin Rueegg, left, fights for the ball with Servette&#039;s midfielder Dereck Kutesa, right, during the Super League soccer match of Swiss Championship between Servette FC a ...
    Bild: keystone
    Sommer bei den Bayern wohl vor dem Abflug
    Nach einem halben Jahr könnte das Abenteuer beim FC Bayern München für Yann Sommer bereits wieder zu Ende gehen. Wie der Kicker berichtet, ist ein Abschied des Nati-Goalies im Sommer sehr wahrscheinlich. Die Gründe dafür liegen auf der Hand, die Perspektive und die Aussicht auf Einsatzzeiten ist für Sommer nach der Rückkehr von Manuel Neuer nicht gerade rosig. Das Interesse am Bayern-Keeper ist indes gross, die AS Monaco, der FC Villareal, der FC Valencia und Leicester City sollen ihr Interesse bereits hinterlegt haben. (mom)

    Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
    Alter: 34
    Position: Torwart
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 12 ohne Gegentor
    Bayern&#039;s goalkeeper Yann Sommer reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1899 Hoffenheim, at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 20 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Luganos Daprelà kehrt nach Zürich zurück
    Der Innenverteidiger Fabio Daprelà soll im Sommer ablösefrei zum FC Zürich wechseln. Nach sechs Jahren beim FC Lugano habe sich der 32-Jährige nicht mehr auf eine Vertragsverlängerung einigen können, wie der «Tages-Anzeiger» berichtet. Vor seinem Wechsel zu Lugano spielte der GC-Junior unter anderem für Brescia und Palermo in der Serie A und der Serie B, ausserdem absolvierte er sieben Premier-League-Spiele für West Ham. Nun wird er wohl nach Zürich zurückkehren, wo er in der Saison 2007/08 für GC in der Super League debütierte. (nih)

    Fabio Daprelà 🇨🇭
    Alter: 32
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 200'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 31 Spiele, 1 Assist
    Lugano&#039;s player Fabio Daprela, during the Super League soccer match FC Lugano against FC Sion, at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay)
    Bild: keystone
    Hummels bleibt ein weiteres Jahr beim BVB
    Borussia Dortmund und Mats Hummels haben sich auf ein weiteres gemeinsames Jahr geeinigt. Der Innenverteidiger unterschreibt beim Leader der Bundesliga einen bis 2024 gültigen Vertrag. «Jeder weiss, wie viel Spass es mir macht, im Signal Iduna Park mit unseren fantastischen Fans zu spielen», sagt der 34-Jährige, der aber auch betont, dass er sich die Entscheidung nicht leicht gemacht habe. Nun könne er aber sagen: «Ich habe noch richtig Bock auf ein weiteres Jahr.» (nih)

    Mats Hummels 🇩🇪
    Alter: 34
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 6,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 37 Spiele, 1 Tor

