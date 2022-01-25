Im neuen Jahr beginnt in Europa traditionell wieder das Winter-Transferfenster. In den Topligen des Kontinents, also in England, Deutschland, Italien, Spanien und Frankreich, dauert dieses vom 1. Januar bis zum 31. Januar.
In der Schweiz müssen sich die Teams etwas länger gedulden – hierzulande dauert es vom 16. Januar bis zum 15. Februar.
Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. ⚪️🔴 #Sevilla— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022
Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/a5U392Es3k
⌛️ Il conto alla rovescia è finito! 😅@BogaJeremie è un nuovo giocatore dell'Atalanta! 🤩 Bienvenue, Jérémie! 👋🏾🇨🇮— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) January 24, 2022
⌛️ The countdown is finally over!#Boga is a new #Atalanta player! 🔥 Welcome, Jérémie! 🖤💙#BenvenutoBoga #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/JQiarVouRJ
✍️ 𝑩𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑫𝑶 𝑨 𝑪𝑨𝑺𝑨, Jordi Quintillà 🟢⚪ | 📄 https://t.co/aHxlyKpJsk pic.twitter.com/rnTejEDEbt— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) January 22, 2022
𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒂𝒎’ ! 👋🏼💙— FC Lausanne-Sport (@lausanne_sport) January 22, 2022
𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝘂𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘀 quitte le FC Lausanne-Sport et rejoint l’@UnionStGilloise.
Nous le remercions pour ces années passées au club et lui souhaitons le meilleur pour la suite de sa carrière.#ÀJamaisLausannois
🔴🔵 Valon #Behrami ha risolto il suo contratto con il Genoa.— Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) January 21, 2022
💪 Grazie di tutto, Valon! pic.twitter.com/W6le0WbfVq