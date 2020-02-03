Wissen

«Khanyisa»: Seltener Albino-Elefant mit blauen Augen aus Schlinge gerettet



Ein seltenes Albino-Elefantenjunges mit blauen Augen haben Tierschützer vor einem qualvollen Tod in einer Wildererschlinge bewahrt. Das etwa fünfmonatige Mädchen wurde schwer verletzt ins Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) in Südafrika gebracht.

«Mittlerweile ist er schon seit knapp einem Monat bei uns und hat gute Fortschritte gemacht», sagte Herd-Sprecherin Sue Howells am Montag. Die junge Elefantendame habe besser als erwartet auf ihre Umgebung reagiert; zudem heilten ihre Wunden allmählich.

«Das kleine Mädchen ist unglaublich tapfer», schrieb die Einrichtung für verwaiste Elefanten in einer Erklärung. Unklar ist, wie lange das Elefantenjunge in seiner Verzweiflung versucht hatte, sich aus der Schlinge zu befreien, bevor es am 6. Januar entdeckt worden war.

Die Mitarbeiter der Pflegeeinrichtung gaben ihm den Namen «Khanyisa» – was übersetzt Licht bedeutet. Das Jungtier war in einem Reservat südwestlich vom Krüger-Nationalpark gefunden worden und wog gerade mal 124 Kilogramm. Mittlerweile hat es knapp 20 Kilo zugelegt.

Es soll nach seiner Genesung im Kapama-Tierpark der Organisation ausgesetzt werden. Dort lebt eine aus Simbabwe stammende Elefantenherde, die bereits in der Vergangenheit Jungtiere aufgenommen hatte. (sda/dpa)

