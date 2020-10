Polizeigewalt eskaliert: Diese Bilder und Videos zeigen, was zurzeit in Nigeria passiert

"@DrNsoha: This is the DPO of Olosan police station in Mushin, Lagos shooting at #Endsars Protesters. His name is SP Ayodele Arogbo A.K.A (Gbakoje). Don't let him go unpunished. #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #Lekki #blacktuesday #Lekkitollgate pic.twitter.com/hPaA8vSj4l