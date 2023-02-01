Das Album «Gloria» des britischen Popstars Sam Smith wurde eben erst veröffentlicht – am 27. Januar 2023. Und bereits jetzt schlägt es hohe Wellen.
Besonders das Musikvideo zum Song «I'm Not Here To Make Friends» sorgt für Unstimmigkeiten. Den einen ist es ein Dorn im Auge, da es zu pornografisch sei. Die anderen kontern, das Video werde bloss als pornografisch kritisiert, weil der non-binäre Smith queer sei und dessen Körper nicht dem gängigen Schönheitsideal entspreche.
Im Verlauf des Videos entblösst sich Sam Smith immer mehr – bis der Popstar bloss noch ein chices Korsett und Nippel-Sticker trägt – während Smith davon singt, einen Liebhaber und keinen Freund zu brauchen:
Doch an genau diesem «Body to love on» (Deutsch: «Körper zum Verlieben») stören sich einige Zuschauer. Während auf YouTube vor allem Kommentare von Smiths begeisterten Fans zu lesen sind, sieht es auf Twitter etwas anders aus. Hier scheint es einige zu irritieren, dass der Popstar die Hüllen fallen lässt und sich selbstbewusst zur Schau stellt:
Sam Smith looks fat and disgusting in that outfit. Sloppy. It’s not fatphobic to say that he looks like a fat sweaty pig https://t.co/38UKvzbR12— Chris M (@CAMaxM2022) January 31, 2023
Sam Smith, ever-desperate for attention, is now trying to be the white Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/WOmfRk4VsH— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) January 29, 2023
People get cancelled for nothing nowadays. And yet that fat blob Sam Smith can parade around in nipple tassels whilst getting a golden shower and the media love him. Make it make sense FFS.— sirfrank (@sir_frankuk) January 30, 2023
Sam Smith went from gay white man to fat white man dressing like a woman.— MidgetTamer (@MidgetTamer) January 25, 2023
The Sam Smith video is hardly shocking, women have made suggestive music videos like this for fucking YEARS. You’re all just homophobic— ⓟⓞⓟⓢ (@Pops__o) January 29, 2023
People are kicking off saying Sam Smith’s video shouldn’t be allowed on YouTube…but millions of people watching Andrew Tate’s misogyny is fine? Make it make sense.— Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) January 30, 2023
I finally watched the Sam Smith video and was like "that's...it?!"— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 30, 2023
Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were in full joyful drag in the I Want To Break Free video almost 40 years ago. In the middle Freddie is writhing with ballet dancers. Ya bunch of prudes.
Sex has always been a running theme in modern pop music, and music videos often flaunt it.— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 30, 2023
But Sam Smith has made the criminal offence of being a) queer and b) not skinny, and in an increasingly anti-LGBTQ culture, that can’t be tolerated.
Einige Menschen, die sich Smiths neues Musikvideo angesehen haben, sind besorgt wegen dessen konkreten Inhalts. Das Video beinhaltet Szenen, die an Sadomaso-Spiele erinnern. Einige sind überzeugt, solch «pornografisches» Material dürfe nicht frei für Kinder verfügbar im Netz stehen gelassen werden. YouTube hat den Musikclip nämlich nicht mit einer Altersvorgabe versehen.
YouTube does not have any age restrictions on Sam Smiths degrading sexualised new music video.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 28, 2023
5 year olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions!
Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous! #SamSmith pic.twitter.com/NoDec6rtEE
I had never heard of #SamSmith and I wish I hadn’t now, but his obscene, debauched pornographic video will be seen by impressionable young children who deserve better role models than him. He should be ashamed of himself seeking publicity in this damaging way. pic.twitter.com/pxT7qHSE9Q— Christine Hamilton (@brit_battleaxe) January 29, 2023
Can someone explain to me why that new video by Sam Smith doesn't carry an age restricted warning on You Tube? It certainly should do.— Drew van Wildgoose (@vanWildgoose) February 1, 2023
(anb)