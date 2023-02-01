Navigation
wechselnd bewölkt
DE | FR
Abschicken
    4
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Leben
    People-News

    Sam Smiths neues Musikvideo erhält im Netz jede Menge Hasskommentare

    People-News

    So krass sind die Reaktionen auf das neue Musikvideo von Sam Smith

    Zum Release seines neuen Albums hat Sam Smith auch gleich ein Musikvideo veröffentlicht – dieses sorgt für starke Reaktionen im Netz.
    01.02.2023, 14:3101.02.2023, 15:10
    Mehr «Leben»
    Chillets mal, liebe Schweizer – so geil ist Aromat auch wieder nicht
    People-News
    So krass sind die Reaktionen auf das neue Musikvideo von Sam Smith
    4
    Bezahlbare Sportferien: 9 günstige Schweizer Skigebiete, die ins Familienbudget passen
    43
    Auf dieser Karte findest du bestimmt die richtige Fasnacht für dich
    37
    Review
    Pamela Andersons Netflix-Doku ist eine herzzerreissende Liebeserklärung an Tommy Lee
    22
    Promotion
    Weniger Zucker? Mit diesen Selbermachtipps ziehst du's durch

    Das Album «Gloria» des britischen Popstars Sam Smith wurde eben erst veröffentlicht – am 27. Januar 2023. Und bereits jetzt schlägt es hohe Wellen.

    Besonders das Musikvideo zum Song «I'm Not Here To Make Friends» sorgt für Unstimmigkeiten. Den einen ist es ein Dorn im Auge, da es zu pornografisch sei. Die anderen kontern, das Video werde bloss als pornografisch kritisiert, weil der non-binäre Smith queer sei und dessen Körper nicht dem gängigen Schönheitsideal entspreche.

    Damit du dir selbst ein Bild machen kannst:

    Video: YouTube/SamSmithVEVO

    Im Verlauf des Videos entblösst sich Sam Smith immer mehr – bis der Popstar bloss noch ein chices Korsett und Nippel-Sticker trägt – während Smith davon singt, einen Liebhaber und keinen Freund zu brauchen:

    «Everybody's looking for somebody, for somebody to take home. I'm not the exception, I'm a blessing of a body to love on.»

    Doch an genau diesem «Body to love on» (Deutsch: «Körper zum Verlieben») stören sich einige Zuschauer. Während auf YouTube vor allem Kommentare von Smiths begeisterten Fans zu lesen sind, sieht es auf Twitter etwas anders aus. Hier scheint es einige zu irritieren, dass der Popstar die Hüllen fallen lässt und sich selbstbewusst zur Schau stellt:

    Der Hass im Netz

    «Sam Smith sieht in diesem Outfit fett und eklig aus. Schlampig. Es ist nicht fettphob zu sagen, dass er wie ein dickes, verschwitztes Schwein aussieht.»
    «Sam Smith, immer verzweifelt auf der Suche nach Aufmerksamkeit, versucht nun die weisse Lizzo zu sein.»
    «Leute werden heutzutage grundlos gecancelt. Aber dieser fette Klecks, Sam Smith, kann mit Nippel-Klebern herumrennen, während er eine goldene Dusche bekommt. Und die Medien lieben ihn. Macht, dass es Sinn ergibt.»
    «Sam Smith wurde vom schwulen weissen Mann zum fetten weissen Mann, der sich wie eine Frau anzieht.»

    Die Gegenstimmen

    «Das Sam-Smith-Video schockiert wohl kaum. Frauen haben während JAHREN solche suggestiven Musikvideos gemacht. Ihr seid alle einfach homophob. »
    «Menschen sagen, Sam Smiths Musikvideo sollte nicht erlaubt sein auf YouTube ... aber Millionen von Leuten schauen sich Andrew Tates Frauenfeindlichkeit an und es ist in Ordnung? Macht, dass es Sinn ergibt.»
    «Ich habe endlich das Sam-Smith-Video gesehen und fragte mich: Das war's?
    Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor und John Deacon waren von Kopf bis Fuss Drag im Video zu ‹I Want To Break Free›-Video vor knapp 40 Jahren. In der Mitte rekelt sich Freddie mit Ballett-Tänzern. Ihr seid prüde.»
    «Sex war immer schon ein wichtiges Thema in der modernen Popmusik – dies wird in Musikvideos oft zur Schau gestellt.

    Aber Sam Smith hat das Verbrechen begangen, a) queer und b) nicht dünn zu sein. In einer ständig wachsenden Anti-LGBTQ-Kultur kann dies nicht toleriert werden.»

    Sadomaso-Kritik

    Einige Menschen, die sich Smiths neues Musikvideo angesehen haben, sind besorgt wegen dessen konkreten Inhalts. Das Video beinhaltet Szenen, die an Sadomaso-Spiele erinnern. Einige sind überzeugt, solch «pornografisches» Material dürfe nicht frei für Kinder verfügbar im Netz stehen gelassen werden. YouTube hat den Musikclip nämlich nicht mit einer Altersvorgabe versehen.

    «YouTube hat keinerlei Altersrestriktionen für Sam Smiths degradierendes, sexualisiertes Musikvideo. Fünfjährige können danach suchen und es ohne Einschränkung anschauen. Sam Smith, das ist keine Kunst. Das ist nicht trendy. Das ist nicht empowering. Das ist monströs.»
    «Ich habe noch nie etwas von Sam Smith gehört und wünschte, es wäre so geblieben. Aber sein obszönes und verkommenes Video wird von leicht zu beeindruckenden jungen Kindern gesehen, die ein besseres Vorbild verdient haben. Er sollte sich schämen dafür, in so einer Art und Weise für Publicity zu sorgen.»
    «Kann mir jemand erklären, wieso das neue Video von Sam Smith keine Altersempfehlung hat auf YouTube? Es sollte offensichtlich eine haben.»

    (anb)

    Mehr zum Thema Musik:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Herrlich absurde Schlagzeilen aus dem Vereinigten Königreich

    1 / 23
    Herrlich absurde Schlagzeilen aus dem Vereinigten Königreich
    quelle: twitter
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    «Time's Up» bei den Grammy-Awards

    Video: srf

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    4 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    4
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Warum Stormy Daniels ein Comeback feiert
    2
    Von der Zuger Villa in die Monaco-Blockwohnung: Vasellas unglaubwürdige Umzugsgeschichte
    3
    «Die Ukraine ist nur der Anfang»: Julia Timoschenko sagt, was Putin wirklich antreibt
    4
    Bezahlbare Sportferien: 9 günstige Schweizer Skigebiete, die ins Familienbudget passen
    5
    Diese 19-jährige Russin äusserte sich kritisch über den Krieg – mit gravierenden Folgen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Bei der Unterdrückung der Gläubigen sind viele Religionen plötzlich sehr weltlich
    2
    «Ich habe in seinem Handy rumgeschnüffelt …»
    3
    Die E-Auto-Zweifler sind leiser geworden – diese 17 Grafiken zeigen, weshalb
    4
    Deutsche Politikerin definiert «woke» und fängt sich einen riesigen Shitstorm ein
    5
    Hier gibt's die volle Ladung Spass! 28 lustige Fails – nur für dich
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Razzien bei Ukraine-Oligarch ++ Spanien liefert zunächst bis zu 6 Leopard-Panzer
    2
    Diese 7 moralischen Dilemmata werden dein Hirn martern – und dein Gewissen
    3
    Comeback der 0,5-Liter-Flasche: Coca-Cola krebst zurück – so reagiert Coop
    4
    Timo Meier ist offiziell auf dem Markt – so teuer wäre er für sein neues Team
    5
    Schweizer Freiheitstrychler verging sich in Österreich an Buben – verurteilt
    «24»-Star Annie Wersching stirbt mit 45

    Die US-Schauspielerin Annie Wersching ist tot. Sie sei am Sonntag (Ortszeit) im Alter von 45 Jahren gestorben, berichtete der US-Sender CNN unter Berufung auf ihren Ehemann Stephen Full und ihren Publizisten Craig Schneider.

    Zur Story