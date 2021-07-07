Navigation
    BAG meldet 295 neue Fälle +++ Impfskepsis bei jungen Schweizerinnen am höchsten

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    07.07.2021, 07:33
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Mittwoch 295 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 24 Stunden Die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests beträgt 1,3 Prozent. 3 Personen sind gestorben, 10 mussten ins Spital.
    • Vom 21. Juni bis 27. Juni sind in der Schweiz 536'087 Impfdosen gegen Covid-19 verabreicht worden – rund 76'500 pro Tag. Im Vergleich zur Woche davor sankt die Impfkadenz um 12 Prozent. 2'943'263 Personen in der Schweiz sind vollständig geimpft, das sind 34,1 Prozent der Bevölkerung.
    • Discos auf, Maskenpflicht draussen weg: Der Bundesrat hat am 23. Juni den nächsten Öffnungsschritt kommuniziert. Die Details findest du hier.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,71 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Das Covid-Zertifikat ist da. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier.
    Liveticker: Corona National+International 07.07.21

    14:11
    Der öffentliche Verkehr ist der Stadtzürcher Corona-Verlierer
    n der Pandemiezeit sondert sich der Mensch ab: In der Stadt Zürich haben «die Individualverkehrsmittel Fuss, Velo und Auto bei der Verkehrsmittelwahl mehr Gewicht erhalten, während der öffentliche Verkehr angesichts möglicher Ansteckungsgefahren weniger gewählt wurde», heisst es in einem Bericht.
    Ein leeres Tram beim Limmatquai in der Neujahrsnacht in Zuerich, aufgenommen am Donnerstag, 31. Dezember 2020. (KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey)
    In den Trams, Bussen und Zügen in Zürich wurden 2020 rund 30 Prozent weniger Passagiere gezählt als im Vor-Coronajahr 2019, wie dem am Mittwoch veröffentlichten Jahresbericht zur städtischen Mobilitätsstrategie «Stadtverkehr 2025» zu entnehmen ist.

    Der motorisierte Individualverkehr nahm über das ganze Jahr 2020 ebenfalls ab; an den verschiedenen automatischen Zählstellen wurden 10 Prozent weniger Fahrzeuge gezählt.
    13:56
    Anerkennung des Schweizer Covid-Zertifikats auf gutem Weg
    Die Anerkennung des Schweizer Covid-Zertifikats durch die EU ist auf «gutem Weg». Das sagte ein Sprecher der EU-Kommission am Mittwoch der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA. Wann dies genau sein wird, liess er sich jedoch nicht entlocken.
    ZUM SCANNEN DES COVID-ZERTIFIKATS MITTELS DER COVID CERTIFICATE APP, STELLEN WIR IHNEN FOLGENDE BILDER ZUR VERFUEGUNG. WEITERE BILDER FINDEN SIE AUF visual.keystone-sda.ch --- Le certificat Covid Suisse est scanne avec un mobile, le mardi 15 juin 2021 a Zurich. Le certificat Covid contient le nom et prenom, la date de naissance, un numero de certificat, les details de la vaccination Covid 19 ou le resultat du test PCR ou du test rapide antigenique. Le code QR rend le certificat infalsifiable et garantit l'authenticite du certificat. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)..Das Covid-Zertifikat Schweiz wird mit einem Mobiltelefon eingescannt, am Dienstag, 15. Juni 2021 in Zuerich. Das Covid-Zertifikat enthaelt neben Name, Vorname, Geburtsdatum und einer Zertifikatsnummer auch die Angaben zur Covid-19-Impfung, zur Genesung oder zum negativen PCR-Test- bzw. Antigen-Schnelltest-Resultat. Der im Covid-Zertifikat angezeigte QR-Code soll das Zertifikat dank einer elektronischen Signatur der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft faelschungssicher machen und die Echtheit des Covid-Zertifikats garantieren. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)
    Man könne aber davon ausgehen, dass die EU-Kommission bald entscheiden werde, sagte der Sprecher weiter. Denn die EU-Mitgliedstaaten seien bereits konsultiert worden. Gemäss einer EU-Diplomatin hatten die EU-Staaten bis Montagabend schriftlich antworten müssen, ob sie mit der Teilnahme der Schweiz am EU-Zertifikatssystem einverstanden sind. Auf Schweizer Seite sind alle Voraussetzung für eine Anerkennung durch die Brüsseler Behörde erfüllt.

    In der EU gilt das EU-Zertifikat bereits seit dem 1. Juli. Damit sollte das Reisen vereinfacht werden. Neben den EU-Staaten sind auch Norwegen, Island und Liechtenstein an das EU-System angeschlossen. Wie die Schweiz warten auch noch San Marino und der Vatikan auf grünes Licht aus Brüssel. (sda)
    13:32
    BAG meldet 295 neue Coronavirus-Fälle und 3 Todesfälle innert 24 Stunden
    Dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) sind am Mittwoch für die Schweiz und Liechtenstein innerhalb von 24 Stunden 295 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen, drei neue Todesfälle und zehn Spitaleinweisungen gemeldet worden. Vor Wochenfrist waren es 129 positive Fälle.

    Von den festgestellten mutierten Varianten des Coronavirus betrafen 28,9 Prozent die Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2). Die Auslastung der Intensivstationen in den Spitälern beträgt zurzeit 68,9 Prozent. Der durch Covid-19-Patientinnen und -Patienten belegte Anteil sinkt weiter und liegt derzeit bei 3,3 Prozent der verfügbaren Betten.

    Insgesamt wurden bis am letzten Sonntagabend 8'133'175 Impfdosen an die Kantone und Liechtenstein ausgeliefert. 3'272'008 Personen sind bereits vollständig geimpft. Bislang wurden 3'787'976 Zertifikate für vollständig Geimpfte, Genesene oder negativ Getestete ausgestellt. (sda)

    13:26
    Neue Methoden, neue Viren – Schub für Impfstoffforschung erwartet
    Pocken sind dank Impfungen ausgerottet, Krankheiten wie Polio und Diphtherie nahezu vollständig zurückgedrängt. Weitere grosse Durchbrüche gab es seitdem aber nur wenige. Dann kam Corona. In nur einem Jahr wurden Vakzine gegen Covid-19 entwickelt und zugelassen – ein Rekord.
    epa09327912 A medical worker prepares a dose of Sinovac vaccine during a mass vaccination for locals in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 07 July 2021. Indonesia has officially recorded 2,345,018 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Indonesian authorities impose tighter restrictions from 03 to 20 July 2021, amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Java and Bali. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
    Diese Erfahrung in der Pandemie wird die teure und riskante Impfstoff-Forschung generell beflügeln, sind sich Expertinnen und Experten sicher. «Die Impfstoffentwicklung hat eine Renaissance erlebt im letzten Jahr, das geht weit über Covid hinaus», sagt der Life-Science- und Transaktionsexperte Alexander Nuyken von der Prüfungs- und Beratungsgesellschaft EY.

    Zum einen ist dank neuer Technologien wie der Boten-RNA (mRNA) eine deutlich schnellere und günstigere Entwicklung als bisher möglich. Zum anderen steigt die Dringlichkeit, weil sich Krankheiten auch wegen des Klimawandels weiter ausbreiten. Zu der überschaubaren Zahl an Erfolgen in den vergangenen Jahren zählen die Zulassung der HPV-Impfung 2006, der erste Dengue-Impfstoff 2018 und der erste Ebola-Impfstoff 2019. (awp/sda/reu)
    12:43
    Tunesien meldet Corona-Rekordwerte
    epa09275463 Tunisian students have their body temperature taken before taking Baccalaureate exams at the Farabi High School in Mornaguia, near Tunis, Tunisia, 16 June 2021. Some 146,129 candidates took the baccalaureate exams. A group of 67 students suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) passed the baccalaureate exams in a compulsory confinement center in Mahdia, south of Tunis. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
    Tunesien hat einen Höchststand bei der Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen registriert. Das Gesundheitsministerium meldete für Dienstag mehr als 7900 neue Fälle – so viele wie noch nie zuvor. 119 Menschen starben zugleich an oder mit dem Virus.

    Seit Wochen verschlechtert sich die Lage in dem nordafrikanischen Land drastisch. Auch Fälle der besonders ansteckenden Delta-Variante wurden bereits registriert. Allein im Juni hatte es mehr als 2000 Corona-Tote gegeben. Die Kliniken arbeiten an der Belastungsgrenze, und es mangelt an medizinischer Ausrüstung. Tunesien hat deshalb bereits aus Deutschland Beatmungsgeräte bekommen. Auch Italien und Frankreich schickten Ausrüstung.

    Mehr als jeder dritte Corona-Test fällt in Tunesien positiv aus. Beim Impfen kommt das Land mit seinen rund 11,5 Millionen Einwohnern derweil nur langsam voran. Knapp zwei Millionen Menschen wurden bislang geimpft, knapp 600'000 von ihnen sind vollständig geimpft. (sda/dpa)
    12:07
    St. Galler Regierung lehnt repetitive Tests in Schulen ab
    Die St. Galler Regierung will in den Schulen keine regelmässigen Tests durchführen lassen. Als Argument werden «die enormen Kosten für den Kanton» und die emotionale Belastung und Verunsicherung von Kindern und Jugendlichen angeführt.
    Die neue Pfalz, ein Teil des St. Galler Regierungsgebaeudes , aufgenommen am 20. Februar 2008 in St. Gallen. (KEYSTONE/Regina Kuehne)
    Die Regierung beurteile das repetitive Testen an den Schulen in der derzeitigen Situation kritisch, heisst es in der Antwort auf einen Vorstoss vom 5. Juli. Die SP-Fraktion wollte unter anderem wissen, ob angesichts der sich ausbreitenden Delta-Virusvariante ein regelmässiges Testen an Schulen nicht angezeigt sei.

    Im Kanton St. Gallen seien mit gezielten Ausbruchstestungen an Schulen gute Erfahrungen gemacht worden, argumentiert die Regierung. Die Entwicklung zeige, dass diese Strategie «zweckmässig, wirksam, wirtschaftlich, pragmatisch und verhältnismässig» sei. (sda)
    11:58
    Schaffhausen spricht über 20 Millionen Franken Corona-Hilfen
    Nach den Corona-Lockerungen gehen die Gesuche um Härtefallhilfen im Kanton Schaffhausen deutlich zurück, wie der Regierungsrat am Mittwoch mitteilte. Von April 2020 bis September 2021 hat er Corona-Unterstützungshilfen von insgesamt 20,45 Millionen Franken gesprochen.

    Beim Grossteil dieses Betrages handelt es sich um Härtefallbeiträge an betroffene Unternehmen: Insgesamt etwas über 16 Millionen Franken hat der Regierungsrat bislang zugesichert und zum grössten Teil auch bereits ausbezahlt. Weitere 4 Millionen hat er als Sport- und Kultur-Zahlungen sowie als Bürgschaften gesprochen.

    Seit Oktober 2020 entschied der Regierungsrat über insgesamt 360 Härtefallgesuche. Lediglich 34 davon – weniger als zehn Prozent – lehnte er ab, wie er in der Mitteilung schreibt. (sda)
    11:42
    EU sieht Wirtschaftsleistung Ende 2021 wieder auf Vorkrisenniveau
    Die Wirtschaftsleistung der EU könnte einer Prognose der EU-Kommission zufolge Ende des Jahres wieder auf Vorkrisenniveau sein. Damit erhole sich die Wirtschaft schneller als zunächst angenommen von den Auswirkungen der Corona-Pandemie, so die Brüsseler Behörde am Mittwoch.

    Es wird von einem Wachstum von 4,8 Prozent in diesem und 4,5 Prozent im nächsten Jahr ausgegangen. Im Vergleich zu früheren Prognosen erhöhte sich die Erwartung damit um rund 0,5 Prozentpunkte.
    Die Wirtschaft der Eurozone ist im dritten Quartal wieder stark gewachsen - im Bild ein Containerschiff im Hamburger Hafen. (Archivbild)
    Dies wird unter anderem auf die voranschreitenden Impfungen sowie eine effektive Corona-Eindämmungsstrategie zurückgeführt, die eine Wiederöffnung der Wirtschaft erlaubt hätten. Risiken durch die neuen Virusvarianten unterstrichen die Bedeutung, die Impfkampagnen weiter zu beschleunigen. In dem Bericht wird zudem eine Inflation von 2,2 Prozent erwartet. Nächstes Jahr könnte die Teuerungsrate mit 1,6 Prozent deutlich niedriger ausfallen. (awp/sda/dpa)
    10:48
    Corona-Tests an Zuger Schulen auch nach den Sommerferien
    Der Kanton Zug hält an den Corona-Reihentests an Schulen fest. Auch nach den Sommerferien werden Schülerinnen und Schüler ab der 4. Primarklasse regelmässig getestet, der Regierungsrat führt das Testregime vorerst bis am 1. Oktober weiter.
    Schuelerinnen und Schueler der Kantonsschule Menzingen bei einem ab heute fuer alle Schueler der Sekundarstufe obligatorischen PCR-Test mittels Speichelprobe, am Donnerstag, 25. Februar 2021, in Menzingen. Der Kanton Zug startet heute mit regelmaessigen Massentests aller Oberstufenschueler, die zweimal woechentlich Speichelproben abgeben muessen.(KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey)
    Wegen der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus und den vielfältigen sozialen Kontakten über die Sommerferien sei ein verlässlicher Überblick über das Infektionsgeschehen zum Schulstart am 16. August besonders wichtig, heisst es in einer Mitteilung der Zuger Gesundheitsdirektion vom Mittwoch. Die Tests stiessen auf sehr grosse Akzeptanz.

    Auch würden die Reihentests ihren Zweck erfüllen. Man könne infizierte Personen früh entdecken und Ansteckungsketten unterbrechen. Bei stabiler Lage oder einer Entspannung der Coronasituation könne das Verfahren bereits vor Oktober angepasst werden. Getestet werden Kinder und Jugendliche ab der 4. Primarklasse bis und mit Sekundarstufe II. Bei Lernenden der Berufsfachschule erfolgten Tests in den Betrieben. (sda)
    9:05
    Starker Anstieg der Neuinfektionen in Deutschland
    Die Gesundheitsämter in Deutschland haben dem staatlichen Robert Koch-Institut (RKI) binnen eines Tages 985 Corona-Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Das geht aus Zahlen vom Mittwochmorgen hervor, die den Stand des RKI-Dashboards von 04.11 Uhr wiedergeben.

    Im Wochenvergleich bedeutet dies einen Anstieg um mehr als 20 Prozent. Am Mittwoch voriger Woche hatte der Wert bei 808 Ansteckungen gelegen. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz gab das RKI mit deutschlandweit 5,1 an (Vortag: 4,9; Vorwoche: 5,2).
    File- In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo, people line up in front of the vaccination center at the Arena Treptow in Berlin, Germany. Germany's health minister Jens Spahn says today the country has now given a first coronavirus vaccine shot to more than half of its population. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
    Warteschlange vor einem Testzentrum in Berlin, Deutschland. (keystone)

    Deutschlandweit wurde nach den neuen Angaben binnen 24 Stunden 48 Todesfälle verzeichnet. Vor einer Woche waren es 56 Tote gewesen. Das RKI zählte seit Beginn der Pandemie 3 732 549 nachgewiesene Infektionen mit Sars-CoV-2. Die tatsächliche Gesamtzahl dürfte deutlich höher liegen, da viele Infektionen nicht erkannt werden. (sda/dpa)
    8:04
    Impfskepsis in der Schweiz bei jungen Frauen am höchsten
    Rund ein Drittel der 15- bis 34-jährigen Frauen ist laut einer Umfrage des BAG skeptisch gegenüber einer Corona-Impfung, wie SRF News berichtet. Das sind deutlich mehr Personen als in jeder anderen Altersgruppe. Das Hauptargument der jungen Frauen hierzulande: Bedenken, die Impfung könne ihre Fruchtbarkeit beeinträchtigen. Die Wissenschaft erklärt aber, diese Behauptung sei unbegründet. Das BAG versuche nun, mit zusätzlichen Informationen Verunsicherungen und Ängste abzubauen, berichtet SRF weiter.
    Eine junge Frau erhaelt im Impfzentrum von Giubiasco am Dienstag, 29. Juni 2021 ihre Corona-Impfung. Im Tessin werden zurzeit junge Leute in zwei Gruppen fuer unter 16-Jaehrige und ueber 16-Jaehrige geimpft. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari)
    7:31
    Lockdown in Sydney wird verlängert
    Der Lockdown in der australischen Metropole Sydney wird wegen der Ausbreitung der hochansteckenden Delta-Variante um eine Woche verlängert. Die Corona-Zahlen seien immer noch «höher, als wir es uns gewünscht hätten», sagte die Premierministerin des Bundesstaates New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, am Mittwoch. Die Botschaft sei deshalb: «Verlassen Sie ihr Haus nicht.» Gleichzeitig betonte Berejiklian, die Regionalregierung habe die feste Absicht, die Einschränkungen am 16. Juli aufzuheben.

    Sydney an der australischen Ostküste ist seit dem 26. Juni im Lockdown. Die Bürger dürfen nur noch in Ausnahmen ihre Häuser verlassen, die Schulen sind geschlossen. Im internationalen Vergleich sind die Zahlen aber weiter sehr niedrig: In New South Wales wurden am Mittwoch 27 Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Neun Fälle stehen aber nicht in Verbindung mit den bisher bekannten Corona-Clustern, was den Behörden Sorgen bereitet. (sda/dpa)
    6:29
    EU-Gesundheitsbehörde: 2500 Corona-Fälle in Verbindung mit EM
    Die Zahl der Corona-Fälle in Verbindung mit der Fussball-EM ist nach Daten der EU-Gesundheitsagentur stark angestiegen auf 2500 Fälle. Fans aus sieben Teilnehmerländern sind demnach bisher betroffen. Auch Schweizer Fans haben sich angesteckt.

    Die europäische Gesundheitsbehörde ECDC hat im Zusammenhang mit der Fussball-EM bislang mehr als 2500 Corona-Fälle gezählt, teile die EU-Agentur auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur dpa mit. In der dritten Turnierwoche der Europameisterschaft sei ein erheblicher Anstieg im Vergleich zur Woche davor zu verzeichnen gewesen. Infektionsfälle in sieben Ländern liessen sich mit der EM in Verbindung bringen, sagte die zuständige Direktorin Vicky Lefevre.

    Schottland sei mit 1991 Fällen dabei am weitaus stärksten betroffen. Die schottische Mannschaft trug ihre EM-Gruppenspiele in Glasgow und im Londoner Wembley-Stadion aus. In Grossbritannien breitet sich die als ansteckender geltende Delta-Variante des Virus stark aus.

    436 Fälle seien zuletzt in Finnland registriert worden, vor allem nachdem Finnlands Fussballer in St. Petersburg spielten und Fans offensichtlich das Virus aus Russland mitbrachten. Einige Fälle wurden auch aus Dänemark, Frankreich, Schweden, Kroatien und den Niederlanden gemeldet. (sda/dpa)
    22:14
    Biden: Kampf gegen Virus noch nicht vorbei
    Angesichts der Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus hat US-Präsident Joe Biden die Amerikaner erneut eindringlich zum Impfen aufgerufen. Die potenziell gefährlichere Delta-Variante sei in manchen Teilen der Vereinigten Staaten bereits für die Hälfte aller Infektionen verantwortlich, sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus. «Unser Kampf gegen dieses Virus ist nicht vorbei.» Biden kündigte neue Massnahmen seiner Regierung an, um die Impfquote zu erhöhen. So sollen unter anderem Helfer in Gemeinden von Tür zu Tür gehen, um über Impfungen zu informieren. Auch mobile Kliniken sollen verstärkt zum Einsatz kommen.

    Biden hatte als Ziel ausgegeben, dass bis zum Unabhängigkeitstag am vergangenen Sonntag 70 Prozent aller Erwachsenen in den USA mindestens einmal geimpft sein sollten. Dieses Ziel wurde knapp verfehlt. Der US-Präsident kündigte am Dienstag an, dass bis Ende dieser Woche 160 Millionen der rund 330 Millionen Amerikaner vollständig geimpft sein würden. «Das Virus ist auf der Flucht, und Amerika kommt zurück, wir kommen gemeinsam zurück.» Dafür müsse aber jeder seinen Teil beitragen und sich impfen lassen. «Es ist gratis. Es ist nie einfacher gewesen. Und es ist nie wichtiger gewesen.»

    Biden sagte: «Eine Studie nach der anderen hat gezeigt, dass seit Anfang Mai praktisch jede Krankenhauseinweisung und jeder Todesfall wegen Covid-19 in den Vereinigten Staaten unter Ungeimpften zu verzeichnen war.» Bidens Corona-Berater Anthony Fauci hatte am vergangenen Sonntag im Sender NBC gesagt: «Wenn man sich die Zahl der Todesfälle ansieht, sind etwa 99,2 Prozent von ihnen ungeimpft und 0,8 Prozent geimpft.» Kein Impfstoff sei perfekt, aber die meisten schweren oder tödlichen Krankheitsverläufe seien vermeidbar. (sda/dpa)

    21:51
    WHO empfiehlt Roche-Medikament für schwere Corona-Fälle
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) empfiehlt das Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab für schwer an der Lungenkrankheit Covid-19 leidende Patientinnen und Patienten. Mit Corticostereoiden kombiniert, verringere das Mittel die Sterblichkeit und die Notwendigkeit künstlicher Beatmung.

    Tocilizumab ist damit das zweite Medikament zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Erkrankungen, welches die WHO zulässt. Bis anhin empfahl die Organisation Dexamethason zur Behandlung schwerer Krankheitsverläufe.

    Gemäss am Dienstag veröffentlichten Daten zu fast 11'000 Fällen vermindern das Mittel von Roche und das nicht vom Basler Pharmakonzern produzierte Sarilumab in Kombination mit Corticostereoiden die Todesfälle um 20 Prozent gegenüber Behandlungen nur mit Corticostereoiden. (sda)
    20:37
    Miss México wurde trotz Corona-Ausbruchs gekrönt
    Fast die Hälfte der Teilnehmerinnen beim Schönheitswettbewerb «Miss México» ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Bei 15 der 32 Kandidatinnen sowie einem Mitarbeiter seien Infektionen nachgewiesen worden, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium des Bundesstaates Chihuahua am Montagabend (Ortszeit) mit.

    In der gleichnamigen nordmexikanischen Stadt war die 24 Jahre alte Vertreterin des Bundesstaates Michoacán, Karolina Vidales, vergangenen Donnerstag zur Siegerin gekrönt worden. Damit darf sie beim Wettbewerb «Miss World» im Dezember in Puerto Rico antreten.

    Das Gesundheitsministerium war den Angaben zufolge einen Tag zuvor in einem anonymen Anruf darüber informiert worden, dass elf Menschen Symptome der Krankheit Covid-19 hätten. Daraufhin seien zunächst Schnelltests, die negativ ausgefallen seien, und dann PCR-Tests angeordnet worden. Die Stadtverwaltung widerrief die Genehmigung für die Veranstaltung der Zeremonie, die zunächst für Samstag vorgesehen war. Die Organisatoren führten diese dennoch durch – zwei Tage früher als geplant. Eine der Anwärterinnen nahm nicht teil.

    Nach einem Bericht der Zeitung «Reforma» hatte es in den Tagen vor dem Wettbewerb Veranstaltungen mit den Teilnehmerinnen gegeben, als manche von ihnen bereits Symptome hatten. Unter anderem hatten sie demnach ein Waisenhaus besucht. (sda/dpa)
    17:56
    Corona-Neuinfektionen in Griechenland steigen stark an
    Die Zahl der täglichen Corona-Neuinfektionen in Griechenland hat sich innerhalb einer Woche mehr als verdoppelt. Am Dienstag meldete die griechische Gesundheitsbehörde 1797 Neuinfektionen binnen 24 Stunden für das Land mit seinen rund 11 Millionen Einwohnern. Vergangene Woche waren noch zwischen 600 und 700 Neuinfektionen täglich gemeldet worden.

    Gut die Hälfte aller Neuinfektionen beträfen junge Menschen unter 30 Jahren, teilten die Experten mit. Es wird vermutet, dass der Anstieg auf das Nachtleben zurückzuführen ist – Griechenland hatte erst Anfang vergangener Woche die nächtliche Ausgangssperre aufgehoben, die von 1.30 Uhr bis 5.00 Uhr galt. Als weiterer Grund für den Anstieg gilt die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante.

    Griechische Medien berichteten am Dienstag, die Regierung erwäge erneut Massnahmen wie nächtliche Ausgangssperren und Reiseverbote – allerdings sollen Massnahmen künftig nur für ungeimpfte Bürger gelten. Gleichzeitig soll die Impfkampagne noch stärker vorangetrieben werden, unter anderem mit mobilen Impf-Stationen an Urlaubszielen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09186816 People enjoy a sunny day at the beach at a resort near Athens, Greece, 08 May 2021 (issued 09 May 2021). Equipped beaches charging entrance fees reopened on 08 May based on safety protocols. EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS
    17:20
    Katalonien schränkt Nachtleben stark ein
    Zur Eindämmung der seit Tagen rasant steigenden Infektionszahlen schränkt der spanische Corona-Hotspot Katalonien das Nachtleben stark ein. Man werde eine Schliessung der Innenbereiche aller nächtlichen Vergnügungslokale anordnen, teilte die Regionalregierung am Dienstag in Barcelona mit. Die Massnahme solle am Freitagabend in Kraft treten. Über die Details werde noch gesprochen, sagte Regierungssprecherin Patricia Plaja. «Die Pandemie ist nicht zu Ende. Es gibt neue Varianten, die sehr ansteckend sind. Und viele sind noch nicht geimpft», warnte sie.

    So schlimm wie in der beliebten Urlaubsregion an der Grenze zu Frankreich ist die Corona-Lage derzeit nirgendwo in Spanien. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen pro 100'000 Einwohner binnen sieben Tagen kletterte dort zuletzt auf gut 253. Vor einer guten Woche lag dieser Wert noch bei 55.


    Ungeachtet der besorgniserregenden Lage sind die Strände, aber auch Hotels, Kneipen und Läden in Barcelona und anderen Küstengemeinden Kataloniens dieser Tage zum Teil total überfüllt, wie Medien berichteten. Unter den Besuchern gebe es «viele Touristen aus anderen Ländern Europas, die einräumen, sie seien vom pulsierenden Nachtleben angezogen» worden, schrieb die Zeitung «El Periódico». (sda/dpa)
    People talk and drink in downtown Barcelona, Spain, early Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
    15:50
    Schweizer Fans steckten sich an EM-Spielen mit Coronavirus an
    Mehrere Schweizer Fussballfans haben sich offenbar im Ausland im Zusammenhang mit Spielen der Europameisterschaft mit dem Coronavirus angesteckt. Dies sagte die Berner Kantonsärtzin und Vizepräsidentin der Vereinigung der Kantonsärztinnen und Kantonsärzte, Linda Nartey, am Dienstag vor den Medien in Bern.

    In verschiedenen Kantonen gebe es einzelne Meldungen von infizierten Leuten, die von EM-Spielen zurückgekommen seien, sagte Nartey. Im Kanton Bern hätten eine oder zwei solcher Meldungen verifiziert werden können.

    Das genaue Ausmass der Ansteckungen aufgrund der Fussball-Europameisterschaft und der Fanreisen war zunächst unklar. Verlässliche Daten dazu lägen noch nicht vor, sagte Nartey. (sda)
    15:47
    Maas für baldiges Ende der Corona-Einschränkungen in Deutschland
    Der deutsche Aussenminister Heiko Maas (im Bild rechts) hat sich für eine Aufhebung aller Corona-Einschränkungen ausgesprochen, sobald alle Menschen in Deutschland ein Impfangebot bekommen haben.
    «Damit ist im Laufe des August zu rechnen», sagte Maas der Deutschen Presse-Agentur und der «Süddeutschen Zeitung». «Wenn alle Menschen in Deutschland ein Impfangebot haben, gibt es rechtlich und politisch keine Rechtfertigung mehr für irgendeine Einschränkung.»

    Für den Vorstoss bekam Maas viel Zustimmung aus der CDU/CSU und der FDP. Zuvor hatte sich schon der Vorstandsvorsitzende der Kassenärztlichen Bundesvereinigung (KBV), Andreas Gassen, so ähnlich wie Maas geäussert. Nach einer Umfrage des Meinungsforschungsinstituts YouGov befürwortet eine knappe Mehrheit der Deutschen eine Aufhebung aller Corona-Massnahmen für vollständig Geimpfte ab September. (sda/dpa)
    15:36
    Basel-Stadt ermöglicht spontane Corona-Impfung ohne Voranmeldung
    Im Kanton Basel-Stadt können sich Interessierte künftig auch ohne Anmeldung gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen. Am Mittwoch wird am Impfzentrum bei der Messe Basel erstmals ein sogenannter Walk-In-Nachmittag durchgeführt.

    Möglich sind Erstimpfungen ohne Vorabregistrierung, weil am Mittwoch mehr Impfstoff zur Verfügung steht als Termine vergeben wurden, wie das Gesundheitsdepartement am Dienstag mitteilte. Spontan impfen lassen können sich Personen ab 18 Jahren mit Wohnsitz im Kanton Basel-Stadt, die noch nicht auf einer Warteliste für einen Impftermin stehen.
    Aussicht auf die Stadt vom Roche Buerohochhaus Bau 2 in Basel, am Freitag, 11. Juni 2021. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Nach Angaben des Gesundheitsdepartements kann es am Walk-In-Nachmittag zu Wartezeiten von bis zu einer halben Stunde kommen. Im Gegensatz zur ersten kann die zweite Impfung nicht spontan durchgeführt werden. Vielmehr wird dafür im Impfzentrum ein Termin bekannt gegeben. Gemäss Mitteilung sind weitere Walk-In-Tage geplant. (sda)
    15:13
    Die Medienkonferenz ist beendet
    Die Medienkonferenz ist damit beendet.

    Die nächste Point de Presse findet in 14 Tagen statt.
    15:11
    Wie schätzen Sie das Risiko der Sommerferien ein?
    Masserey sagt dazu: «Deshalb soll man sich zweimal impfen lassen, dann ist die Gefahr tiefer, das Virus im Gepäck wieder mit nach Hause zu nehmen.» Sie vertraue der Schweizer Bevölkerung, das Risiko abschätzen zu können.
