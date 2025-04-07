sonnig13°
DE | FR
burger
Spass
Digital

Die treffendsten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trumps Börsencrash

Die treffendsten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trumps Börsencrash

Das aktuelle, vom orangen, äh, Wirtschaftsgenie geprägte Weltgeschehen lässt sich nur mit viel schwarzem Humor verdauen.
07.04.2025, 15:2507.04.2025, 15:25
Mehr «Spass»

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war dein Wochenstart?

Crash damage. Today’s cartoon by John McKinley. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #tariffs #economy #USA

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. April 2025 um 06:46

Maga Meme
«MAGAs versuchen zu erklären, warum der Zusammenbruch des amerikanischen Aktienmarktes eigentlich ein genialer Schachzug zur Rettung Amerikas ist.»meme: Reddit

Die passende Krawatte zum Börsencrash

Monday’s @theguardian.com cartoon theguardian.com/commentisfre... #trump #tariffs #TradePolicy #tradewar #stockmarketcrash

[image or embed]

— Ella Baron (@ellabaron.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 19:59

Neuer Tag, neuer Bullshit aus dem Weissen Haus vom Golfplatz

Matt @MattCartoonist @Telegraph on #Trump #TrumpTariffs – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 22:40
«Guten Abend und willkommen zu ‹Was hat Trump jetzt getan›?»

Die Trump-Herrschaft in einem Bild*

Putin Trump Meme
*Hieronymus Bosch lässt grüssenScreenshot: bsky.app

«Die völlige, blinde Dummheit eines Mannes wird Amerika in die Knie zwingen»

The utter, blinding stupidity of one man is going to bring America to its knees

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 04:54
«Handelskriege sind gut und einfach zu gewinnen.»

Schnippschnapp

The US breaks away - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 23:30

Wie Strafzölle wirken – für MAGA-Dummköpfe einfach erklärt

Graeme Keyes @KeyesGraeme on #TradeWar #TrumpTariffs #TradePolicy #tariffs #Trump #MAGA - political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 10:44

Der chinesische Künstler Badiucao ahnt, was dahinter steckt

Trump‘s tariff has nothing to do with economy but extortion for power. My cartoon for @theage today. _________ Support my art and get my first graphic novel Badiucao.com/book

[image or embed]

— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 23:30
«Trumps Zölle haben nichts mit Wirtschaft zu tun, sondern mit Erpressung um Macht.»

Schadenfreude für zwischendurch: Es reisen massiv weniger Leute in die Vereinigten Staaten

US tourism is in for some things. (via @jeffasher.bsky.social) 🇺🇸

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 12:59

Bluesky-Kommentar dazu:

«Ich verstehe das nicht. Die Leute wollen nicht in die USA kommen und dort Gefahr laufen, Kugeln auszuweichen oder in ein ausländisches Sklavengefängnis deportiert zu werden? Wo bleibt bei diesen Leuten der Sinn für Abenteuer?»
quelle: bsky.app

Kann bitte jemand mit Verstand die Freiheitsstatue retten

“Stronger, bigger, better”

[image or embed]

— John (repeat1968) Buss (@johnbuss.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 19:36

Wenn du als narzissistscher Einfaltspinsel mit dem globalen Handel Unfug treibst

My cartoon in the weekend's @irishexaminer.bsky.social.

[image or embed]

— Harry Burton (@hbtoons.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 22:57

Wem das «stabile Genie» wohl dieses Mal die Schuld an seinem absehbaren Totalversagen gibt?

Trump Meme
meme: Reddit

Und damit zur Schweiz ...

Endlich reagiert die Bundespräsidentin (Tages-Anzeiger, 5.4.24) #usa #strafzölle #zölle #kks #schweiz #cartoon #tagesanzeiger #ruediwidmercartoons

[image or embed]

— ruediwidmercartoons (@ruewid.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 17:31

Die Demokratiefeinde wollen uns mit ihrem ständigen Getöse und Geschrei entmutigen

Fight fascism. They leave you no choice if you what to be free of their hate, ignorance and tyranny

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 15:52

Ja, Elon, alles kann man sich mit Geld nicht kaufen

4/6/2025- Proof Positive www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/ap...

[image or embed]

— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 23:18

Aufstand der Pinguine

Decomposing Zoolander even found a way to get penguins to turn against him

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 15:19
«Hast du von dem senilen Game-Show-Moderator gehört, der seinen Nazi-Kumpel dazu brachte, eine Wahl für ihn zu stehlen?»

Trump-Meme
meme: bsky.app

Davon träumt (nicht nur) das demokratische Amerika

KI-generiertes Fake-Bild: Trump und Vance
Bild: KI-generiert / Reddit

So dumm kann er echt nicht sein, oder? ODER?!

Please turn. He wouldn't be that stupid, would he? #stocks #stockmarket #tariffs #Trump #America #USA #dollar #trade @CartoonMovement @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social Joop

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 12:23

Bonus

Aktueller denn je ...

Video: YouTube/Smurfstools Oldies Music Time Machine
«Paranoia strikes deep
Into your life, it will creep
It starts when you're always afraid
Step out of line, the man come and take you away»
Buffalo Springfield, For What It's Worth (1966)

PS

Wir bleiben dran!

Antifaschismus Meme
meme: Reddit

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

Amerika ist noch nicht (ganz) verloren – 21+ Karikaturen zu einer verrückten Woche
Amerika hat den Gruppenchat verlassen – 21+ Karikaturen zu einer schrägen Woche
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Hier kommen 38 Memes, die einfach ans Herz gehen ❤
1 / 40
Hier kommen 38 Memes, die einfach ans Herz gehen ❤
Meine Urgrossmutter hat heute geheiratet. Sie sagte zu mir: ‹Ich weiss, ich bin alt, aber er gibt mir das Gefühl, wieder jung zu sein.›
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Schönes Wetter, super Tierbilder und bald Wochenende – was will man mehr?

    Cute News, everybody!

    Zur Story