Die treffendsten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trumps Börsencrash

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
Crash damage. Today’s cartoon by John McKinley. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #tariffs #economy #USA— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. April 2025 um 06:46
[image or embed]
Monday’s @theguardian.com cartoon theguardian.com/commentisfre... #trump #tariffs #TradePolicy #tradewar #stockmarketcrash— Ella Baron (@ellabaron.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 19:59
[image or embed]
Matt @MattCartoonist @Telegraph on #Trump #TrumpTariffs – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 22:40
[image or embed]
The utter, blinding stupidity of one man is going to bring America to its knees— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 04:54
[image or embed]
The US breaks away - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 23:30
[image or embed]
Graeme Keyes @KeyesGraeme on #TradeWar #TrumpTariffs #TradePolicy #tariffs #Trump #MAGA - political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 10:44
[image or embed]
Trump‘s tariff has nothing to do with economy but extortion for power. My cartoon for @theage today. _________ Support my art and get my first graphic novel Badiucao.com/book— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 23:30
[image or embed]
US tourism is in for some things. (via @jeffasher.bsky.social) 🇺🇸— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 12:59
[image or embed]
“Stronger, bigger, better”— John (repeat1968) Buss (@johnbuss.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 19:36
[image or embed]
My cartoon in the weekend's @irishexaminer.bsky.social.— Harry Burton (@hbtoons.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 22:57
[image or embed]
Endlich reagiert die Bundespräsidentin (Tages-Anzeiger, 5.4.24) #usa #strafzölle #zölle #kks #schweiz #cartoon #tagesanzeiger #ruediwidmercartoons— ruediwidmercartoons (@ruewid.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 17:31
[image or embed]
Fight fascism. They leave you no choice if you what to be free of their hate, ignorance and tyranny— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 6. April 2025 um 15:52
[image or embed]
4/6/2025- Proof Positive www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/ap...— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 23:18
[image or embed]
Decomposing Zoolander even found a way to get penguins to turn against him— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 5. April 2025 um 15:19
[image or embed]
Please turn. He wouldn't be that stupid, would he? #stocks #stockmarket #tariffs #Trump #America #USA #dollar #trade @CartoonMovement @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social Joop— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 12:23
[image or embed]
(dsc)