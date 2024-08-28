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Oasis-Reunion – 21 der besten Liam- und Noel-Gallagher-Zitate

Der wahre Grund, warum wir uns auf die Oasis-Reunion freuen: diese Gallagher-Sprüche

Die Gallagher-Brüder, Philosophen der Moderne und einsame Kämpfer für die Schönheit und Reinheit des Lebens – in 21 Zitaten.
28.08.2024, 20:4730.04.2026, 09:14
Oliver Baroni
Oliver Baroni

Mitbekommen? Gewiss. Oasis hat sich wiedervereinigt und gibt 2025 eine Comeback-Tour.

«Die Kanonen sind verstummt.
Die Sterne haben sich ausgerichtet.
Das lange Warten hat ein Ende.
Kommt und seht.
Es wird nicht im Fernsehen übertragen.»

Freuen wir uns, also!

Und mit «uns» meine ich wirklich «wir alle» – auch die (wie ich, etwa), die nicht zwingend waschechte Oasis-Fans sind. Denn: Ein Oasis-Reunion bedeutet unweigerlich, dass es eine grosse Anzahl von Interviews mit den Gallagher-Brüdern geben wird. Und damit auch eine ganze Ladung urkomischer und zitierfähiger Sprüche.

Deshalb präsentieren wir: Noel und Liam Gallagher, Philosophen der Moderne und einsame Kämpfer für die Schönheit und Reinheit des Lebens – in 21 Zitaten.

Liam, übers Rockstarsein:

«There’s more to being in a band than writing songs, you know. There’s always something that needs throwing out of the window, someone who needs flicking on the nose, and that line’s not going to snort itself.»
«In einer Band zu sein bedeutet mehr, als nur Songs zu schreiben. Es gibt immer etwas, das aus dem Fenster geworfen werden muss, jemanden, dem man auf die Nase hauen muss, und diese Linie wird sich nicht von selbst schnupfen.»
Animiertes GIFGIF abspielen
Bild: giphy

Noel dazu:

«What's problematic about playing stadiums and flying around in private jets and drinking champagne at 8 o'clock in the morning? What's wrong with that? I haven't got a problem with that. I can't fathom why people would.»
«Was ist problematisch daran, Stadien zu bespielen, in Privatjets herumzufliegen und um 8 Uhr morgens Champagner zu trinken? Was ist daran falsch? Ich habe kein Problem damit. Ich kann mir nicht erklären, warum Leute das haben würden.»

Noel über Interviews:

«Interviews are an occupational hazard. You’re sat in a room with some guy from Stockholm who you’ve never met, and he’s asking you about your mum. It’s f**king preposterous. Because the honest answer to that is: ‹What’s it got to do with you?› But the smart answer is always: ‹I liked her until she gave birth to Liam.›»
«Interviews sind ein Berufsrisiko. Da sitzt du in einem Raum mit einem Typen aus Stockholm, dem du noch nie zuvor begegnet bist, und er fragt dich über deine Mutter aus. Es ist verdammt lächerlich. Denn die ehrliche Antwort wäre: ‹was hat das mit dir zu tun?› Aber die schlaue Antwort ist immer: ‹Ich mochte sie, bis sie Liam zur Welt brachte.›»
Noel und Liam: Eine Oase in der Wüste des Rock&#039;n&#039;Rolls. https://styles.redditmedia.com/t5_2sic7/styles/image_widget_mssmvjbe5ga61.jpg?format=pjpg&amp;s=080d2abb3ffc9f8c33a2de73f93208ad5b3bf3 ...
Bild: reddit

Liam über Chris Martin von Coldplay:

«He looks like a f*cking geography teacher.»
«Er sieht aus wie ein verdammter Geografielehrer.»
Liam Gallagher Chris Martin
Bild: wikicommons

Noel über Lady Gaga:

«Twenty years from now, will we listen to Lady Gaga? No. She might think she is making a stand for the freaks and the weirdos. But the poor sods aren't going to have any decent music to play, are they?»
«Werden wir in zwanzig Jahren noch Lady Gaga hören? Nein. Sie mag denken, dass sie sich für die Freaks und Verrückten einsetzt. Aber die armen Kerle werden keine anständige Musik zum Spielen haben, oder?»

Liam über ... öh wie heisst der schon wieder?

Liam Gallagher – gesammelte Weisheiten.
«Wäre eh ein besserer Scheissname.»

Noel über Phil Collins:

«Just because you sell lots of records, it doesn't mean to say you're any good. Look at Phil Collins.»
«Nur weil du viele Platten verkaufst, heisst das noch lange nicht, dass du gut bist. Schau dir nur schon Phil Collins an.»

Noel über Justin Bieber:

«My cat's more rock‘n’roll than he is.»
«Sogar meine Katze ist mehr Rock'n'Roll als er.»
Noel Gallagher über Justin Bieber
Bild: imago/wikicommons

Liam über Bono:

«Rock stars exercising? It’s just wrong. [...] You see pictures of Bono running around LA with his little white legs and a bottle of Volvic, and he looks like a fanny. I mean, maybe if it was a bottle of vodka ...»
«Rockstars beim Fitness? Das geht nicht. [...] Da sieht man Bilder von Bono, wie er mit seinen weissen Beinchen und einer Flasche Volvic durch L.A. rennt, und er sieht aus wie eine Tussi. Ich meine, vielleicht wenn es eine Flasche Wodka wäre. ...»
Bono from U2 running in Los Angeles.
Bild: imago

Liam, echte Kerle und Blur:

«Being a lad is what I’m about. I can tell you who isn’t a lad – anyone from Blur.»
«Ein Kerl zu sein, ist das, worum es bei mir geht. Ich kann dir sagen, wer kein Kerl ist – jeder von Blur.»
Blur: To lad or not to lad - that is the question. https://blur-band.fandom.com/wiki/Blur
Bild: blur-band.fandom

Noel:

«Jack White has just done a song for Coca-Cola. End of. He ceases to be in the club. And he looks like Zorro on doughnuts.»
«Jack White hat soeben einen Song für Coca-Cola gemacht. Aus und Ende. Er ist nicht mehr im Club. Und er sieht aus wie Zorro auf Donuts.»
Noel Gallagher über Jack White
Bild: imago

Immer noch die beste Liam-Gallagher-Story:

Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney und ein paar Margaritas. https://www.instagram.com/lookatthesebrits/
«Ich habe ihn [Paul McCartney] ein paar Mal getroffen und er war ein absoluter Traum. Das Letzte Mal war in der Royal Albert Hall. Er sagte, ‹Weshalb bist du immer im Stress? Setz dich, setz dich.› Ich setze mich und er fragt, ‹Magst du Margaritas?› Ich sagte, ‹Ja, aber ich hatte eben vorher was. Um diese Uhrzeit esse ich nicht.› Er: ‹Das sind verdammte Drinks, du doofer P****l.› Ich dachte, er würde mir eine Pizza anbieten.»Bild: instagram/lookatthesebrits

Nein, halt! Dieses Bon-Jovi-Zitat ist die beste Liam-Gallagher-Story:

«Liam Gallagher was giving me nuisance phone calls for over a decade. God knows how he got my number. He would ring at three or four in the morning, just to tell me my music was shit. Sometimes he would call me the bastard son of Richard Branson, other times he would shout ‹LIONHEAD!!› down the phone until I hung up. In the end, I offered him $500'000 and begged him to stop. He told me to ‹Eat shit›.»
«Liam Gallagher belästigte mich über ein Jahrzehnt lang mit Anrufen. Gott weiss, wie er meine Nummer herausbekommen hatte. Er rief um drei oder vier Uhr morgens an, nur um mir zu sagen, dass meine Musik scheisse sei. Manchmal nannte er mich Richard Bransons Bastard, manchmal schrie er ‹LIONHEAD!!› ins Telefon, bis ich auflegte. Am Ende bot ich ihm 500'000 Dollar und flehte ihn an, aufzuhören. Er sagte mir, ich solle ‹Scheisse fressen›.»
jon bon jovi liam gallagher
Bild: wikicommons

Liam über Florence Welch von Florence and the Machine:

«I’m sure she’s a nice girl, but she sounds like someone’s stood on her fucking foot.»
«Bestimmt ist sie ein nettes Mädchen ist, aber sie klingt, als wäre ihr jemand auf den verdammten Fuss getreten.»
epa10834701 Florence Welch, singer of the British band Florence and the Machine, performs live in concert on the second day of the Meo Kalorama Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, 01 September 2023. EPA/FIL ...
Bild: keystone

Noel über Liam:

«Liam is the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup.»
«Liam ist der wütendste Mann, den du je treffen wirst. Er ist ein Mann mit einer Gabel in einer Welt von Suppe.»
Q AWARDS 2005 Noel left and Liam Gallagher of Oasis arriving for the 2005 Q Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Date:10.10.2005, Credit:Photoshot / Avalon United Kingdom, London PUBLICATION ...
Bild: imago

Liam über sich selbst:

«I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.»
«Ich bin ein zärtlicher, schöner und liebevoller Typ, der einfach gelegentlich einem Fotografen eins auf die Nase gibt, weil er mir im Weg steht.»

Mental Health? Liam dazu:

«I suppose I do get sad, but not for too long. I just look in the mirror and go, ‘What a fucking good-looking fuck you are!’ And then I brighten up.»
«Ich denke, auch ich werde manchmal traurig – aber nicht für allzu lange. Ich schaue einfach in den Spiegel und denke: ‹Was für ein verdammt gut aussehender Scheisskerl du bist!› Und dann werde ich wieder munter.»

Noel blickt zurück:

«The 90s was not the beginning of something – it was the end of something. It was the end of the music business as we knew it. We were the last rock stars.»
«Die 90er Jahre waren nicht der Anfang von irgendetwas – sie waren das Ende von etwas. Das Ende des Musikbusiness, wie wir es bis anhin kannten. Wir waren die letzten Rockstars.»
Oasis, damals in den 1990ern: &quot;The last real rock&#039;n&#039;roll band.&quot; https://styles.redditmedia.com/t5_2sic7/styles/image_widget_5bgbwn1p6ga61.jpg?format=pjpg&amp;s=174d32072a0110b29838 ...
Bild: reddit

Noel übers Musikbusiness heute:

«Since the rise of the coffee shop, culture has disappeared. People are horrified that they have to pay for music. But $20 for two coffees, oh, absolutely.»
«Seit dem Aufkommen von Coffeeshops ist die Kultur verschwunden. Die Leute sind entsetzt, dass sie für Musik bezahlen müssen. Aber 20 Dollar für zwei Kaffees? Aber sicher!»

Liam Gallagher übers Älterwerden:

«I’ve mellowed. But not in the sense of liking Radiohead or Coldplay.»
«Ich bin milder geworden. Aber nicht in dem Sinne, dass ich nun Radiohead oder Coldplay mögen würde.»
Isle of Wight Festival 2021 - Day 1 Liam Gallagher performs live on Day 1 of the Isle of Wight Festival 2021, Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight. Picture date: Friday 17th September 2021. Photo cre ...
Bild: imago

Liams Wort zum Sonntag:

«If I wasn’t a musician, I don’t know. I’d be God, maybe? That would be a good job.»
«Wäre ich nicht Musiker ... ich weiss nicht. Ich wäre Gott, vielleicht? Das wäre ein guter Job.»
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
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Weil wir die Kommentar-Debatten weiterhin persönlich moderieren möchten, sehen wir uns gezwungen, die Kommentarfunktion 24 Stunden nach Publikation einer Story zu schliessen. Vielen Dank für dein Verständnis!
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Sasa Freya
28.08.2024 21:24registriert Februar 2022
Lebe aktuell nur für die Memes und ich muss sagen, die Briten liefern in gewohnter Manier 😂 Samstag, they said maybeeeeeee...
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Rantaplan
28.08.2024 21:28registriert August 2020
Gestern auf BNC wurde vorgerechnet, dass ihre Tour rund 500 Mio £ generieren könnte und sie beide je davon 75 Mio verdienen würden...
Die machen das doch aber sicherlich nicht nur fürs Geld....
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James McNew
28.08.2024 22:16registriert Februar 2014
Gegenüber dem Gesocks, mit dem sich die Beatles in ihrer Jugend und in Hamburg buchstäblich rumschlagen mussten, sind Oasis Chorknaben, da hat McCartney sicher kein Problem damit…
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Forscher knacken den Code für einen Sieg am ESC – doch es gibt Ausnahmen
Eine Studie hat den Code für einen Sieg am Eurovision Song Contest geknackt: Englisch, Pop und tanzbare Rhythmen sind der Schlüssel. Allerdings garantiert auch dieses Erfolgsrezept keinen Sieg.
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