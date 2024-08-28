Der wahre Grund, warum wir uns auf die Oasis-Reunion freuen: diese Gallagher-Sprüche
Die Gallagher-Brüder, Philosophen der Moderne und einsame Kämpfer für die Schönheit und Reinheit des Lebens – in 21 Zitaten.
Mitbekommen? Gewiss. Oasis hat sich wiedervereinigt und gibt 2025 eine Comeback-Tour.
Freuen wir uns, also!
Und mit «uns» meine ich wirklich «wir alle» – auch die (wie ich, etwa), die nicht zwingend waschechte Oasis-Fans sind. Denn: Ein Oasis-Reunion bedeutet unweigerlich, dass es eine grosse Anzahl von Interviews mit den Gallagher-Brüdern geben wird. Und damit auch eine ganze Ladung urkomischer und zitierfähiger Sprüche.
Deshalb präsentieren wir: Noel und Liam Gallagher, Philosophen der Moderne und einsame Kämpfer für die Schönheit und Reinheit des Lebens – in 21 Zitaten.
Liam, übers Rockstarsein:
«There’s more to being in a band than writing songs, you know. There’s always something that needs throwing out of the window, someone who needs flicking on the nose, and that line’s not going to snort itself.»
Noel dazu:
«What's problematic about playing stadiums and flying around in private jets and drinking champagne at 8 o'clock in the morning? What's wrong with that? I haven't got a problem with that. I can't fathom why people would.»
Noel über Interviews:
«Interviews are an occupational hazard. You’re sat in a room with some guy from Stockholm who you’ve never met, and he’s asking you about your mum. It’s f**king preposterous. Because the honest answer to that is: ‹What’s it got to do with you?› But the smart answer is always: ‹I liked her until she gave birth to Liam.›»
Liam über Chris Martin von Coldplay:
«He looks like a f*cking geography teacher.»
Noel über Lady Gaga:
«Twenty years from now, will we listen to Lady Gaga? No. She might think she is making a stand for the freaks and the weirdos. But the poor sods aren't going to have any decent music to play, are they?»
Liam über ... öh wie heisst der schon wieder?
Noel über Phil Collins:
«Just because you sell lots of records, it doesn't mean to say you're any good. Look at Phil Collins.»
Noel über Justin Bieber:
«My cat's more rock‘n’roll than he is.»
Liam über Bono:
«Rock stars exercising? It’s just wrong. [...] You see pictures of Bono running around LA with his little white legs and a bottle of Volvic, and he looks like a fanny. I mean, maybe if it was a bottle of vodka ...»
Liam, echte Kerle und Blur:
«Being a lad is what I’m about. I can tell you who isn’t a lad – anyone from Blur.»
Noel:
«Jack White has just done a song for Coca-Cola. End of. He ceases to be in the club. And he looks like Zorro on doughnuts.»
Immer noch die beste Liam-Gallagher-Story:
Nein, halt! Dieses Bon-Jovi-Zitat ist die beste Liam-Gallagher-Story:
«Liam Gallagher was giving me nuisance phone calls for over a decade. God knows how he got my number. He would ring at three or four in the morning, just to tell me my music was shit. Sometimes he would call me the bastard son of Richard Branson, other times he would shout ‹LIONHEAD!!› down the phone until I hung up. In the end, I offered him $500'000 and begged him to stop. He told me to ‹Eat shit›.»
Liam über Florence Welch von Florence and the Machine:
«I’m sure she’s a nice girl, but she sounds like someone’s stood on her fucking foot.»
Noel über Liam:
«Liam is the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup.»
Liam über sich selbst:
«I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.»
Mental Health? Liam dazu:
«I suppose I do get sad, but not for too long. I just look in the mirror and go, ‘What a fucking good-looking fuck you are!’ And then I brighten up.»
Noel blickt zurück:
«The 90s was not the beginning of something – it was the end of something. It was the end of the music business as we knew it. We were the last rock stars.»
Noel übers Musikbusiness heute:
«Since the rise of the coffee shop, culture has disappeared. People are horrified that they have to pay for music. But $20 for two coffees, oh, absolutely.»
Liam Gallagher übers Älterwerden:
«I’ve mellowed. But not in the sense of liking Radiohead or Coldplay.»
Liams Wort zum Sonntag:
«If I wasn’t a musician, I don’t know. I’d be God, maybe? That would be a good job.»
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