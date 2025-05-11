sonnig22°
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Beim Giro machen seit diesem Jahr auch Ziegen mit

Chat-Futter

Beim Giro machen seit diesem Jahr auch Ziegen mit 🐐

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1811.05.2025, 17:05
avatar
Ziegenalarm beim Giro
video: srf
Die Chicago White Sox haben mit Leo XIV. nun einen Papst als Fan in ihren Reihen
Kanadischer geht nicht: Beim Last-Minute-Playoff-Sieg jubelt sogar der Schiri mit
Wenn die NHL-Playoffs zur gleichen Zeit stattfinden wie ein Spiel deiner Amateur-Hockeyliga. So reagierten die Spieler (und der Schiri) in Winnipeg auf den Ausgleich 2,2 Sekunden vor Schluss in Spiel 7 gegen St.Louis.

A men’s league in Winnipeg was watching the Jets live during their game, and this was their reaction to the game-tying goal. Even the ref joined in on the celly!
byu/homicidal_penguin inhockey
Briten feiern Hockey-Aufstieg mit besonderem Song
Grossbritannien hat den Aufstieg in die Top-Division der Eishockey-WM geschafft und ist dabei nächstes Jahr beim Turnier in Zürich und Fribourg dabei. Sie feiern den Erfolg, indem sie singen: We're shit and we know we are!

Team GB sing “we’re shit and we know we are” as they lift the IIHF D1A trophy
byu/Training_Purchase318 inhockey
Hilfe, die Bienen kommen!
In Indien musste das Fussballspiel zwischen Inter Kashi und Mumbai City wegen einer Bieneninvasion zweimal unterbrochen werden. Einige Fans verliessen das Stadion und ein Linienrichter schmiss sich zu Boden. Die Offiziellen wechselten die Trikots dann von Gelb zu Schwarz, bevor das Spiel weitergehen konnte.
A fan watching the Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City game runs out of the stands after being attacked by bees
byu/CoroIsMyDaddy insoccer
NFL-Draft war gestern – jetzt wird ein Papst gedraftet!
Wann trittst du zurück?
Ben Healy, der Dritte von Lüttich-Bastogne-Lüttich, nach dem Rennen zum Dauersieger Tadej Pogacar:
Kickt Wemby bald im Wembley?
Wie sieht das eigentlich aus, wenn man als 2,21 m grosser Mensch Fussball spielt? NBA-Superstar Victor Wembanyama zeigt es uns. Wenn du ihn nicht kennst, keine Sorge – du wirst ihn erkennen:
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
