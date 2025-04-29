sonnig15°
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Fan rennt davon – Bienen sorgen für Spielunterbruch

Chat-Futter

Fan rennt davon – der Grund für den Spielunterbruch ist uns neu

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1829.04.2025, 10:39
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Hilfe, die Bienen kommen!
In Indien musste das Fussballspiel zwischen Inter Kashi und Mumbai City wegen einer Bieneninvasion zweimal unterbrochen werden. Einige Fans verliessen das Stadion und ein Linienrichter schmiss sich zu Boden. Die Offiziellen wechselten die Trikots dann von Gelb zu Schwarz, bevor das Spiel weitergehen konnte.
A fan watching the Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City game runs out of the stands after being attacked by bees
byu/CoroIsMyDaddy insoccer
NFL-Draft war gestern – jetzt wird ein Papst gedraftet!
Wann trittst du zurück?
Ben Healy, der Dritte von Lüttich-Bastogne-Lüttich, nach dem Rennen zum Dauersieger Tadej Pogacar:
Kickt Wemby bald im Wembley?
Wie sieht das eigentlich aus, wenn man als 2,21 m grosser Mensch Fussball spielt? NBA-Superstar Victor Wembanyama zeigt es uns. Wenn du ihn nicht kennst, keine Sorge – du wirst ihn erkennen:
Ein Bruchpilot im Glück
Filip Matejec stürzt bei diesem Motocross-Rennen in Tschechien spektakulär ein Wiesenbord hinab. Auf Instagram gibt er Entwarnung: «Alles okay. Ich bin extrem froh, am Leben zu sein und dass nichts gebrochen ist.»
Darum ist die saudische Liga einfach top
Die letzte Aktion des Spiels … klar, dass du in diesem Moment deine Geheimwaffe auspackst:
Wenn du dem Team-Maskottchen so gar nicht vertraust
Hugo Ekitike with Frankfurt's club eagle Atilla.
byu/Sparksquidinstrument insoccer
Die Schiri-Perspektive im deutschen Klassiker
POV: You’re the referee at the match between Bayern and Dortmund
byu/0711Markus insoccer
Den kann man mal so machen
Blöd halt, wenn es das eigene Tor ist …
Messi on Ice 🤩❄️
Wer dieses Tor von Gavin McKenna in der Western Hockey League sieht, wundert sich nicht, weshalb er als wahrscheinlicher Nummer-1-Pick im NHL-Draft 2026 gilt.
Gavin McKenna, future ______ 🔥 Absolutely filthy
byu/EMED-Arcanine26 innhl
Wer ist dabei bei einer Runde Schneefussball?
Am heutigen Donnerstag steht um 18.45 Uhr das Spiel zwischen Bodö/Glimt und Lazio Rom im Europa-League-Viertelfinal auf dem Programm. Das Spiel stand aufgrund des Wetters auf der Kippe – beim Blick auf die Bilder aus dem Stadion wenig verwunderlich. Die Partie wird jedoch stattfinden. Am Nachmittag hat es aufgehört zu schneien und konnte der Kunstrasen von den Schneemassen befreit werden, bei Temperaturen um den Nullpunkt dürften besonders die italienischen Fans trotzdem frieren.

Cömert muss auf der Bank schlichten
Bei Spaniens Schlusslicht Valladolid liegen die Nerven offensichtlich blank. Bei der 0:4-Pleite gegen Getafe will Luis Pérez auf der Ersatzbank auf Teamkollege Latasa losgehen. Der Schweizer Nati-Verteidiger Eray Cömert, der zwischen den beiden sitzt, kann allerdings eine Eskalation verhindern.

Irrer Torklau in München
@magentasport Aufreger zum Start ins Traditionsduell? 🤯 Die Löwen bekommen für diese Situation KEIN Tor zugesprochen. Borgmann klärt für Energie 🫣 Alle Spiele der 3. Liga LIVE bei #MagentaSport ♬ original sound - MAGENTA SPORT
Dieser Schiedsrichter hatte genug
Im Spiel zwischen Huaquilla und Magdalena in der 4. peruanischen Liga kam es zu einem kuriosen Vorfall: Nachdem Schiedsrichter Luis Alegre auf Geheiss seines Linienrichters eine Rote Karte in Richtung der Bank Magdalenas gezeigt hatte, stürmte ein Staff-Mitglied des Teams auf den Platz und wollte den Unparteiischen wohl mit einer Trinkflasche attackieren. Dieser reagierte aber blitzschnell und stoppte ihn mit einem gezielten Tritt Richtung Gesicht und Brust. Sofort kamen Polizeikräfte auf den Rasen, um die angespannte Situation zu befrieden. Das Spiel wurde in der 82. Minute beim Stand von 2:1 für Huaquilla abgebrochen.
Copa Peru: O árbitro Luis Alegre acertou um chute no rosto de um membro da comissão técnica que invadiu o campo para agredi-lo
byu/alreadywakegibbs infutebol
Dieses Tor fällt nicht so, wie du es erwartest
Der Linienrichter hat sich wohl im Sport geirrt
Nach einem Zusammenstoss mit Atlético-Stürmer Giuliano Simeone geht der Linienrichter zu Boden – und zeigt dann seine liebste Turnübung.
Der Grösste seines Sports begegnet Lionel Messi
Die ehemalige Weltnummer 1 im Tennis ist bekannt für ihren Humor, nun bewies Andy Murray, dass er diesen auch nach der Karriere nicht verloren hat. Unter ein Bild mit Fussballer Lionel Messi schrieb der Schotte: «Ich habe ihn gefragt, ob er es auch an einem kalten und regnerischen Abend in Stoke könnte. Er hat mit ‹cállate la boca› geantwortet. Das bedeutet glaube ich ‹Ja› auf Spanisch.» In Wahrheit bedeutet das «Halt den Mund», aber wer wären wir, um Andy Murray die Illusion zu nehmen.

Cool, cooler, Wojciech Szczesny
Die McUltras beim Rivalen KFC
Da kommt was geflogen
So scharf wie Karlyn Pickens hat noch niemand mit einem Softball geworfen. Ihre 78,2 Meilen pro Stunde – 126 km/h – sind ein neuer Weltrekord:
Kann man mal machen
Marta Kostyuk beendet das Spiel gegen Anna Blinkowa mit einem Ass – per Unterarm-Service!
Die italienischste Diskussion, die du heute sehen wirst 🇮🇹
Jasmine Paolini und Sara Errani waren in ihrem Doppel nicht einverstanden mit einer Entscheidung des Stuhlschiedsrichters

When the players dining doesn't have Italian food 😂😤
byu/TennisChannel intennis
Irrsinniges Tor von Jamal Musiala
Im Nations-League-Viertelfinal erzielte Deutschlands Jamal Musiala ein Tor, das man so nicht aller Tage sieht. Während Italiens Defensive noch über die Zuteilung diskutiert, führt Joshua Kimmich bereits den Eckball aus und spielt zum völlig frei vor dem Tor stehenden Musiala, der nur noch das leere Tor treffen muss.
video: srf
Panama bejubelt Sieg gegen die USA – und Thierry Henry ist mittendrin
In der 94. Minute schiesst Panamas Cecilio Waterman Panama gegen die USA zum völlig überraschenden Sieg im Halbfinal der Nations League. Dann springt der ekstatische Stürmer über die Werbebande zum am Spielfeldrand sitzenden TV-Experten Thierry Henry. «Du bist mein Idol», schrie Waterman der französischen Fussballlegende mehrmals ins Gesicht, bald war Henry inmitten der Jubeltraube von Panama. «Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass ich einmal Teil einer solchen Feier sein würde, obwohl ich kein Tor geschossen habe und nicht einmal auf dem Spielfeld war», sagte Henry danach, «ich habe in seinen Augen gesehen, dass er wie in Trance war.»
USA 0-[1] Panama - Waterman 90+4' + celebration with Henry
byu/whiteniteee insoccer
Granit Xhaka ist wieder Papi
Der Captain der Schweizer Fussball-Nati und seine Frau Leonita sind zum dritten Mal Eltern geworden. Laut dem «Blick» kam am Montagmorgen ein Mädchen auf die Welt.

Bemerkenswert: Die Xhakas benötigen für die drei Namen ihrer Kinder nur fünf Buchstaben. Zu Ayana und Laneya gesellt sich nun Neyana.
Granit Xhaka ist zum dritten Mal Papi geworden
Bild: instagram
Wir werden niemals einer Meinung sein
Gennaro Gattuso und dieser Experte im kroatischen TV werden wohl kaum zusammen in die Ferien reisen:
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
