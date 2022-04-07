Navigation
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen.
    Was macht denn dieser Sprinter?

    Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
    07.04.2022, 13:10
    Chat-Futter
    Was macht denn dieser Sprinter?
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Ragettlis Morgen-Routine
    Zähneputzen, saubere Unterhose anziehen, Frontflip.
    Golf-Spektakel in Augusta
    Vor dem Masters zeigen die Stars im Training, was sie draufhaben. Beeindruckend!
    Wer zieht denn in so einer Lage ab?
    Giuseppe Giovinco.

    Das 2:0 für Taranto gegen Monopoli in der Serie C.
    Ab über die Bande
    Tim Merlier gibt den Scheldeprijs vor der Entscheidung auf und rollt in verkehrter Richtung über die Ziellinie aus. Als das Feld naht, muss er sich blitzschnell aus dem Staub machen.
    Alt, aber gut: Die Eckball-Künste des Gianni I.
    Ein Zufallsfund, das den FIFA-Präsidenten auf dem Platz zeigt:
    Laser-Pässe mit 74
    King Roy halt!
