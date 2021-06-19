Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Schottische Fans «fötzeln» in London +++ De Bruyne ohne Gefühl in linker Gesichtshälfte

    19.06.21, 09:04

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 19.06

    Eine ganz andere Herausforderung für Frankreich
    Frankreich hofft, den Achtelfinal-Einzug bereits gegen Ungarn perfekt zu machen. Es wäre ein gutes Omen für den Weltmeister.

    Die Franzosen sind ideal in das Turnier gestartet. Die Sorge, die Solidarität und defensive Sicherheit könnte nach der Rückkehr von Karim Benzema in die Mannschaft verloren gegangen sein, erwies sich als unbegründet. Es war in München beim 1:0 gegen Deutschland nicht die gefürchtete Offensive mit Kylian Mbappé, Benzema und Antoine Griezmann, die den Unterschied machte, sondern die Abwehrarbeit.
    France's Kylian Mbappe, centre, salutes the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. France won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)
    Gegen Ungarn im mit 61'000 Zuschauern gefüllten Budapester Stadion wird die taktische Vorlage des Gegners eine ganz andere sein als noch im ersten Spiel. Frankreich wird das Spieldiktat gegen den Aussenseiter übernehmen müssen. Es wird ein Test für die Mannschaft von Didier Deschamps, der es einfacher fällt, kreativ zu sein, wenn Räume für die schnellen Stürmer vorhanden sind.

    Bei erwarteten 35 Grad Hitze werden die Ungarn wohl ähnlich auftreten wie gegen Portugal (0:3), als sie erst in den letzten knapp zehn Minuten die Gegentore kassierten. Mindestens einen Punkt benötigen die Co-Gastgeber, um noch mit seriösen Ambitionen ins letzte Gruppenspiel zu gehen. Frankreich hofft derweil nach zwei Partien schon qualifiziert zu sein, so wie bei den zwei EM-Titeln (1984 und 2000) sowie den beiden WM-Titeln (1998 und 2018). (abu/sda)
    epa09274115 Players of Hungary applaud fans after the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. EPA/Laszlo Balogh / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Schottische Fans «fötzeln» in London
    Rund 30'000 schottische Fans waren gestern nach London gereist, um das Spiel ihrer Nationalmannschaft gegen England mitzuverfolgen – entweder in den zahlreichen Pubs oder live im Stadion. Vor dem Anpfiff zogen bereits tausende Fans durch die Strassen der britischen Metropole und hinterliessen dabei auch eine Menge Abfall.

    Das passte einigen Schotten überhaupt nicht, und so begannen sie, den auf den Strassen liegenden Abfall aufzusammeln und zu entsorgen. In Trikots oder Kilts gekleidet und mit Bannern und Flaggen über den Schultern sorgten sie dafür, dass die Strassen wieder sauberer wurden.
    A Scotland fan helps clean up after fans gathered in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    England v Scotland - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirstyxO Connorx 60435173
    England v Scotland - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirstyxO Connorx 60435173
    England v Scotland - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirstyxO Connorx 60435173
    Eriksen aus Spital entlassen
    Der dänische Internationale Christian Eriksen konnte sechs Tage nach seinem Herzstillstand in der EM-Auftaktpartie von Dänemark gegen Finnland das Spital verlassen. Wie der dänische Fussballverband in einer Mitteilung auf Twitter schrieb, ist Eriksen auf dem Weg nach Hause im Camp des Nationalteams in Helsingör zu Besuch gewesen. «Es war grossartig, das Team wiederzusehen, nachdem sie eine fantastische Partie gespielt haben», sagte der 29-Jährige.

    In den kommenden Tagen wird sich der Spieler von Inter Mailand im Kreis der Familie weiter von einer fällig gewordenen Operation erholen. Eriksen war nach seinem Kollaps am Samstag ein Defibrillator eingebaut worden. «Die Operation ist gut verlaufen, und ich fühle mit den Umständen entsprechend gut», liess er dazu verlauten. (zap/sda)
    De Bruyne spürt noch immer die Folgen des CL-Finals
    Bei seinem Zusammenprall mit Antonio Rüdiger im Champions-League-Final zog sich Kevin de Bruyne Brüche des Nasenbeins und der Augenhöhle zu. Der Belgier verpasste deshalb das erste EM-Spiel gegen Russland, in der zweiten Partie gegen Dänemark wurde der offensive Mittelfeldspieler dann zur Halbzeit eingewechselt und sorgte mit einem Tor und einem Assist für die Wende. Dennoch weist De Bruyne darauf hin, dass er weiterhin nichts fühle in seiner linken Gesichtshälfte: «Es ist wie nach einem Zahnarztbesuch. Meine Nerven sind sehr schwer betroffen, das kann bis zu 6 Monaten dauern. Es ist kein angenehmes Gefühl, aber das wichtigste ist, dass ich spielen kann.»
    Ein Senioren-Match in dieser Hitze
    Das Durchschnittsalter der Startaufstellungen zwischen Schweden und der Slowakei beträgt 30 Jahre und 125 Tage. Es ist damit das Spiel mit dem zweithöchsten Altersschnitt der EM-Geschichte. Noch älter waren die Teilnehmer nur in der Partie zwischen Griechenland und Schweden 2008. (zap)

    Sergio Busquets nach Corona-Erkrankung zurück im Kader
    Vor der EM wurde bei Sergio Busquets eine Corona-Infektion festgestellt. Daraufhin musste er aus dem spanischen Teamhotel abreisen. Nach überstandener Krankheit durfte der Mittelfeldspieler am Freitag wieder zurückkehren und steht Trainer Luis Enrique wieder zur Verfügung.

