EM-Tagesticker

England-Fans feiern deutschen Polizisten – weil er aussieht wie Gareth Southgate

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
10.07.2024, 20:17
avatar
Deutscher Polizist sieht aus wie Southgate – und die Engländer finden das natürlich super
England fans serenading a Southgate doppelgänger/German police officer
byu/BigJohnApple insoccer
Auch einige Legenden sind dabei – also als Statuen
Irland setzt als Nationalcoach auf isländischen England-Bezwinger
Irland hat den Isländer Heimir Hallgrimsson als neuen Nationalcoach verpflichtet. Der 57-Jährige ersetzt den im letzten November ad interim eingesetzten John O'Shea, wie Irlands Fussballverband bekannt gab.

Hallgrimsson hatte von 2013 bis 2018 als isländischer Nationalcoach bemerkenswerte Erfolge gefeiert. Er führte das Team zusammen mit dem gleichberechtigten Schweden Lars Lagerbäck an der EM 2016 bis in den Viertelfinal. Im Achtelfinal wurde England sensationell mit 2:1 bezwungen. In den Monaten danach schaffte Island unter Hallgrimsson auch erstmals die Qualifikation für eine Weltmeisterschaft.

Zuletzt war der Isländer in Jamaika als Nationalcoach unter Vertrag. Nach drei Niederlagen an der laufenden Copa America trat er zurück. (nih/sda/dpa)
Johan Vonlanthen verabschiedet sich von seinem EM-Rekord
Du willst Videos von feiernden Niederländern? Du kriegst Videos von feiernden Niederländern!
In Dortmund stimmen sich bis zu 110'000 Niederländerinnen und Niederländer auf den EM-Halbfinal gegen England im Westfalenstadion ein.

Moratas Finaleinsatz nach misslungener Flitzerjagd fraglich
Der spanische Nationalspieler Álvaro Morata ist nach dem EM-Halbfinale gegen Frankreich (2:1) auf dem Rasen von einem Ordner versehentlich abgegrätscht worden und hat sich dabei leicht verletzt. «Es ist das Knie», sagte Teamarzt Oscar Luis Celada. Laut spanischen Medien war der Schlag aber wohl nicht schwerwiegend. Der Ordner hatte einen Flitzer gejagt, kam dabei aber ins Straucheln und rutschte voll in Morata hinein. Der Offensivspieler von Atlético Madrid knickte mit seinem rechten Knie nach innen weg, konnte sich aber gerade noch so aufrecht halten. Anschliessend hielt er sein getroffenes Bein, humpelte zu seiner Mannschaft und posierte mit schmerzverzerrtem Blick für das Siegerfoto.
Die Sportzeitung «Marca» schreibt, dass es fraglich sei, ob sich der Stürmer von Atlético Madrid bis zum EM-Endspiel am Sonntag (ab 21 Uhr im Liveticker von t-online) wieder erhole.

Bis zu 75'000 Niederländer in Dortmund erwartet
Die Polizei von Dortmund stellt sich auf den bislang grössten Fanmarsch dieser Europameisterschaften ein. Wie niederländische Medien berichten, erwartet die Stadt bis zu 75'000 Oranje-Fans für den Halbfinal heute Abend um 21 Uhr gegen England. Wie viele dieser Fans dann tatsächlich am Umzug teilnehmen, sei noch offen. Der niederländische Fanmarsch startet um 16.30 Uhr von der Kleppingstrasse in Richtung Westfalenstadion.
Netherlands fans celebrate at the city center ahead of a semi final match between Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/M ...
Bild: keystone
Thomas Müller beendet Nati-Karriere
Die Karriere von Thomas Müller in der deutschen Nationalmannschaft ist vorbei. Wie die «Bild» berichtet, hat sich der 34-Jährige zum Rücktritt vom internationalen Fussball entschieden. Schon nach dem Viertelfinal-Aus gegen Spanien an der Heim-EM sagte Müller: «Realistisch betrachtet ist es schon möglich, dass das mein letztes Länderspiel gewesen ist.» Seinen Vertrag bei den Bayern (bis Sommer 2025) werde er aber erfüllen, schreibt die Zeitung.

Thomas Müller absolvierte für Deutschland 131 Länderspiele, und schoss 45 Tore. 2014 führte er Deutschland mit fünf Toren zum WM-Titel in Brasilien.
enttaeuschung bei Thomas Mueller 13 Deutschland mit Traenen in den Augen ueber das Ausscheiden, Spanien vs. Deutschland, Fussball, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024, Viertelfinale, 05.0 ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Unschöne Aktion gegen Kolo Muani
Kurz nach Anpfiff des EM-Halbfinals zwischen Spanien und Frankreich (2:1) ist es zu seiner üblen Szene gekommen. Nach acht Minuten wurde Frankreichs Randal Kolo Muani von Spanien-Abwehrchef Nacho gefoult. Beide Spieler gingen dabei zu Boden. Doch dann stützte sich Nacho plötzlich auf den Kopf des früheren Frankfurter Stürmers auf, drückte ihn dabei zu Boden. Schiedsrichter Slavko Vincic ahndete zwar das Foul, eine Tätlichkeit, die eine Verwarnung nach sich gezogen hätte, sah er in der Aktion jedoch nicht. Kolo Muani krümmte sich danach vor Schmerzen. Kurz darauf konnte es für ihn aber weitergehen.

Dieser Franzose ist bereit fürs Spiel
Ein Fan hat sich vor dem Halbfinal zwischen Frankreich und Spanien die voraussichtliche französische Aufstellung auf den Körper geschrieben – und damit genau richtig gelegen.
Zug verspätet – Pressekonferenz abgesagt
Die Abschluss-Pressekonferenz der Niederlande vor dem EM-Halbfinal gegen England ist kurzfristig abgesagt worden. Grund dafür war «eine signifikante Verspätung» auf der Anreise per Zug vom Teamquartier in Wolfsburg zum Spielort Dortmund, wie die UEFA am Abend bestätigte. Infolgedessen musste die eigentlich für 19.45 Uhr angesetzte Pressekonferenz mit Trainer Ronald Koeman und Verteidiger Nathan Aké gestrichen werden. Keine Probleme mit der Anreise bekundeten die Engländer. Um 18.45 Uhr sprachen Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate sowie Captain Harry Kane in der Interview-Zone des Halbfinal-Stadions, wo am Mittwoch der zweite Finalteilnehmer ermittelt wird.
epa10974462 Netherlands&#039; national soccer head coach Ronald Koeman attends a press conference at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, the Netherlands, 14 November 2023 . The Dutch national team is preparing ...
Bild: keystone
Albanien-Betreuer soll Frau in EM-Hotel vergewaltigt haben
Gegen einen 26-jährigen Betreuer des albanischen EM-Teams wird wegen Vergewaltigungsvorwürfen ermittelt. Eine 18-jährige Frau wirft dem Mann vor, sie am 23. Juni in der Küche des albanischen EM-Hotels in Kamen bei Dortmund bedrängt, geküsst und sexuell missbraucht zu haben. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dortmund hat ein entsprechendes Ermittlungsverfahren bestätigt. Weil bisher kein «dringender Tatverdacht» vorliege, sei kein Haftbefehl ausgesprochen worden, erklärte eine Sprecherin.

Für die Schuldfrage sei nun zu klären, inwieweit der Mann die Ablehnung der jungen Frau habe erkennen können, hiess es. Der Verdächtige befindet sich inzwischen wieder in seiner albanischen Heimat. Obwohl die Staatsanwaltschaft sofort über das angezeigte Sexualdelikt informiert wurde, konnte der Beschuldigte am Tag nach der 0:1-Niederlage gegen Spanien im Achtelfinal unbehelligt nach Hause fliegen. Der Fussballverband Albaniens hat ihn wegen der Vorwürfe suspendiert. (pre)
Bild
England-Stürmer Toney scherzt über Penalty gegen die Schweiz
Bei seinem Penalty gegen die Schweiz schaute Ivan Toney nicht einmal auf den Ball – der 28-jährige England-Stürmer fixierte mit seinen Augen ausschliesslich Goalie Yann Sommer. Dies tut der Brentford-Profi bei jedem Penalty, jedoch war die Aufmerksamkeit bei seinen Schüssen vom Punkt noch nie so gross wie am Samstagabend. In der Folge entstanden viele Memes, auf welche Toney nun reagierte – ausserdem scherzte er selbst, über seinen Versuch. So führte er verschiedene Aktivitäten aus, ohne dabei hinzuschauen. (nih)
So wohnt Breel Embolo
Weltmeister Emmanuel Petit kritisiert Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé zählte zu den Topfavoriten auf den Titel als Torschützenkönig der EM. Doch nach 5 Spielen hat der Franzose, der eine Partie verletzt verpasste, nur einen Treffer auf dem Konto. Aber auch die Leistungen an sich lassen bisher zu wünschen übrig, meint zumindest Emmanuel Petit.

Der Weltmeister von 1998 und Europameister von 2000 kritisierte Mbappé nun in einem Interview mit dem «Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland»: «Momentan ist er eines Kapitäns unwürdig, er übernimmt zu wenig Verantwortung auf dem Platz», so der 53-Jährige. Petit weiter: «Seit Beginn dieser EM ist er nicht auf der Höhe. Er ist körperlich nicht fit, zudem behindert ihn seine gebrochene Nase. Er ist alles andere als effektiv im Abschluss. Ausserdem wissen die Gegner, wie man ihn stoppt.»
France&#039;s Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, July 8, 2024. France will play against Spain during their semifinal soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tour ...
Bild: keystone
Craig Bellamy ist neuer walisischer Nationalcoach
Wales hat einen Nachfolger für den entlassenen Rob Page als Nationaltrainer gefunden. Der 44-jährige Ex-Internationale Craig Bellamy, der zwischen 1998 und 2013 78 Länderspiele für Wales bestritten hat, wird am 6. September in der Nations League gegen die Türkei erstmals auf der Trainerbank sitzen. Zuletzt war er als Assistent von Vincent Kompany in Burnley, beim Klub von Zeki Amdouni, in der Premier League tätig. (kat/sda/dpa)
Burnley assistant manager Craig Bellamy reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Saturday, April ...
Bild: keystone
Wer ist schneller, van de Ven oder Saka?
An der Medienkonferenz der Niederländer fiel die Frage, wer denn schneller sei, Micky van de Ven oder Bukayo Saka. Der für Tottenham spielende Van de Ven antwortete zuerst diplomatisch: «Gute Frage, das ist schwer zu sagen.» Um schliesslich mit einem Grinsen zu ergänzen: «Aber wenn sie sich die Daten anschauen, wissen sie die Antwort, denke ich.» Der Niederländer hatte im Februar mit 37,38 Kilometern pro Stunde einen Premier-League-Rekord aufgestellt. Auch deshalb rief Teamkollege Cody Gakpo von der Seitenlinie herein: «Er ist schneller.»
Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands celebrates after a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ar ...
Bild: keystone
Deschamps kontert Kritik: «Wenn du dich gelangweilt fühlst, schau etwas anderes»
Drei Tore hat Frankreich bei der EM mit Ausnahme des Elfmeterschiessens gegen Portugal erzielt. Zwei davon waren Eigentore, eins ein Penalty. Angesichts der stark besetzten Offensive mit Spielern wie Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé oder Antoine Griezmann eine ernüchternde Ausbeute. Dennoch hat es für den Einzug ins Halbfinale gereicht, da die Defensive stabil steht. Erst ein einziges Gegentor musste Frankreich hinnehmen, was insgesamt zum Halbfinaleinzug reichte.

Trotz des Erfolgs gibt es viel Kritik. Der unattraktive und destruktive Spielstil ist vielen Beobachtern und Fans ein Dorn im Auge. Ein schwedischer Journalist zählt zu diesen Kritikern und sprach Frankreichs Trainer Didier Deschamps darauf an. Dessen Antwort: «Wenn du dich gelangweilt fühlst, schau etwas anderes. Du musst nicht zuschauen.»
France head coach Didier Deschamps gestures during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Marti ...
Bild: keystone
Spanier flogen von Stuttgart nach München
Das spanische Nationalteam sorgt vor dem Halbfinal gegen Frankreich (heute ab 21 Uhr im watson-Liveticker) für einen Umwelt-Aufreger. Die Mannschaft mit Superstars wie Rodri, Nico Williams oder Lamine Yamal hat die Reise von ihrem Basiscamp nach München, wo das heutige Spiel stattfindet, nämlich mit dem Flugzeug zurückgelegt.

Das Camp der Spanier befindet sich in Donaueschingen im Schwarzwald. Um nach München zu fliegen fuhr die Furia Roja zuerst anderthalb Stunden mit dem Bus an den Flughafen von Stuttgart, von dort aus ging die Reise im Flugzeug nach München weiter. Die beiden süddeutschen Städte trennen aber nur rund 190 Kilometer – oder zweieinhalb Stunden Busfahrt. Die direkte Busfahrt von Donaueschingen nach München hätte etwas mehr als drei Stunden gedauert.

