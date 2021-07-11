Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    England-Fans rauben den «Azzurri» den Schlaf +++ UEFA prüft EM-Aufstockung auf 32 Teams

    11.07.21, 18:50

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 11.7.21

    England-Fans stören die «Squadra Azzurra» mit nächtlichem Feuerwerk
    Die englischen Fussball-Fans unternehmen vor dem Final gegen Italien wirklich alles, um dem Gegner den Aufenthalt in London so unangenehm wie möglich zu machen. Nachts um 2.30 Uhr wurden vor dem italienischen Teamhotel in der Nähe des Trainingsgeländes von Tottenham Hotspur minutenlang Feuerwerk gezündet. Das Ziel dabei ist klar: Den Italienern möglichst viel Schlaf zu rauben. Nicht gerade die feine englische Art ... Ob es auch etwas genutzt werden, werden wir ab 21.00 Uhr erfahren.
    UEFA prüft EM-Aufstockung auf 32 Teams
    Die UEFA prüft gemäss der Nachrichtenagentur AP zufolge mit einer Machbarkeitsstudie eine mögliche Ausweitung der EM ab 2028 von 24 auf 32 Teams. Die Überprüfung des EM-Formats sei Teil des Bieterprozesses für die Ausrichtung der Europameisterschaft in sieben Jahren. Der Gastgeber soll Ende 2023 bestimmt werden. Die nächste EM findet 2024 in Deutschland statt, dabei werden wie 2016 und in diesem Jahr 24 Mannschaften dabei sein.

    Sollte es eine Ausweitung auf 32 Teams geben, wären mehr als die Hälfte der derzeit 55 UEFA-Mitgliedsverbände bei der EM am Start. Das aktuelle Format stand immer wieder in der Kritik, weil sich aus den sechs Gruppen mit jeweils vier Teams auch vier drittplatzierte Mannschaft für das Achtelfinale qualifizieren. Dies hatte für Gruppendritte zu Wartezeiten geführt, in denen sie nicht wussten, ob sie bei der K.o.-Runde dabei sind oder nicht. Über eine Ausweitung der EM müsste das Exekutivkomitee entscheiden.

    Die WM-Teilnehmerzahl war zuletzt bereits vergrössert worden. In Katar werden im kommenden Jahr noch wie zuletzt 32 Teams dabei sein. Bei der WM 2026 in den USA, Kanada und Mexiko sind es 48 Mannschaften.
    FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, the Euro soccer championships trophy is seen in front of the logo during the presentation of Munich's logo as one of the host cities of the Euro 2020 European soccer championships in Munich, Germany. With 100 days to go, UEFA is pushing ahead with staging the European Championship across the continent. All 12 cities, however, might no longer make the cut. Bilbao, Dublin and Glasgow risk being dropped over the lack of guarantees about the number of fans that could be allowed into stadiums by June 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
    England-Fans ausser Rand und Band
    In ganz London fiebern die englischen Fussball-Fans dem grossen Final gegen Italien vom Abend entgegen. Natürlich fliesst viel Alkohol, der einige der Anhänger der «Three Lions» auf ziemlich dumme Ideen bringt.
    England-Coach Southgate: «Wir müssen liefern»
    Der englische Nati-Coach Gareth Southgate meldet sich vor dem EM-Final mit einer Videobotschaft an die Fans: «Ich wollte mir kurz die Zeit nehmen, um allen für die unglaubliche Unterstützung zu danken, die wir bei diesem Turnier erhalten haben. Wir hoffen, dass wir euch auf die richtige Art repräsentiert haben und dass es euch gefallen hat, uns spielen zu sehen. Aber wir wissen natürlich auch, dass wir jetzt für euch liefern müssen. Also werden wir alles dafür tun, was wir können. Eure Unterstützung und eure Energie haben uns einen grossen Schub gegeben. Und das wird auch heute so sein.»
    Das Wembley vier Stunden vor dem Anpfiff
    Vor dem Wembley-Stadion ist bereits vier Stunden vor dem Anpfiff zum EM-Final die Hölle. Zahlreiche der 60'000 Fans, die am Abend ins Stadion dürfen, sind frühzeitig angereist und genissen die tolle Stimmung vor dem legendären Nationalstadion.
    Sie waren bislang die Besten ihrer Mannschaft
    Italien:
    England:
    England-Trikots auf der Insel komplett ausverkauft
    Wer in England noch ein Trikot der «Three Lions» kaufen möchte, kommt leider zu spät: In sämtlichen Läden und Online-Shops auf der Insel sind die offiziellen Trikots gemäss «The Athletic» komplett ausverkauft. Mit etwas Glück und einem prallgefüllten Portemonnaie besteht immerhin noch die Chance, sich ein Retro-Tirkot auf einer Auktionsplattform zu ergattern. Doch dort stiegen die Preise in den letzten Tagen um gut 75 Prozent.
    Ferrari fragt: «Is it coming home or to Rome?»
    Der heutige EM-Final bewegt. Auch im Formel-1-Zirkus wird fleissig darüber debattiert. Der italienische Automobilhersteller Ferrari sendet dazu einen Tweet an die britische Konkurrenz und markiert dazu McLaren, Williams und Aston Martin: «Is it coming home or to Rome?» Das Ganze wird mit einem Zwinkersmiley versehen und zum Abschluss gibt es ein: «Forza Azzurri!»
    Prinz William mit Videobotschaft: «Bringt den Pokal nach Hause!»
    Nachdem sich bereits Queen Elisabeth II mit einem offenen Brief an die «Three Lions» gewendet hat, doppelt der Enkel, Prinz William, in einer Videobotschaft auf Twitter nach: «Ich möchte euch viel Glück für heute Abend wünschen. Was für eine Teamleistung. Jeder hat seine Rolle erfüllt. Ich kann nicht fassen, dass das gerade passiert. Es ist so aufregend. Wir stehen alle hinter euch, das ganze Land. Bringt den Pokal nach Hause!»
    WM-Helden von 1982 machen «Squadra Azzurra» heiss
    Die italienischen WM-Helden von 1982 motivieren die «Squadra Azzurra» vor dem EM-Final in einem offenen Brief. Die auflagestärkste Sportzeitung in Italien, die «Gazzetta dello Sport», veröffentlicht diesen:

    «In euch erleben wir viel unserer menschlichen und sportlichen Geschichte. In eurem Mut, eurer Leidenschaft, in eurem Teamgeist und eurem Drang nach vorne nach einigen schwierigen Zeiten sehen wir uns selbst wieder. Schöne Geschichten vergisst man nicht, weil sie nie zu Ende gehen. Danke, weil wir uns mit euch wieder jung und ohne Angst fühlen. Danke, weil ihr bewiesen habt, dass hinter jedem Italiener eine tiefe, grosse und oft unerwartete Kraft steckt.»

    Der Brief wird unter anderem von italienischen Legenden wie Dino Zoff, Franco Baresi und Giuseppe Bergomi unterzeichnet. (ch media)
    Treffsichere Engländer
    Wenn die Engländer heute Abend das Tor so regelmässig treffen wie den Korb mit dem Basketball, wird es schwer für die Italiener.
    Roberto Mancini an der Pressekonferenz
    Auszüge aus der PK: «Es wird aus verschiedenen Gründen eine schwierige Partie. Aber wir schauen auf unser eigenes Spiel. England ist gut, aber die Tatsache, dass wir hier sind, heisst, dass wir ebenfalls gut sind.»
    Giorgio Chiellini an der Pressekonferenz
    Auszüge aus der PK: «Ich denke, die beiden Teams im Final haben gezeigt, dass sie die stärksten sind. Bei einem Blick auf die Statistik sieht man, wie stabil die Engländer sind. Physisch stark und mit viel individueller Klasse.»
    Southgate und Kane an der Pressekonferenz
    Auszüge aus der PK:
    Southgate: «Wir sind hier, um zu gewinnen. Wir wollen dir Trophäe für alle nach Hause bringen.»
    Kane: «Wir wissen, wie viel es den englischen Fans im ganzen Land bedeutet. Wir sind stolz, sie zu repräsentieren.»
    Sogar die Queen schreibt einen Brief an die «Three Lions»
    Auch Queen Elizabeth II ist in heller Aufregung, wenn sie an das Endspiel heute Abend denkt. In einem Brief wünscht die 95-Jährige dem englischen Nati-Team viel Erfolg:

    «Vor 55 Jahren habe ich Bobby Moore den WM-Pokal überreicht. Dabei habe ich gesehen, was es den Spielern, Funktionären und Betreuern bedeutete, ein internationales Fussball-Turnier zu gewinnen. Meine Glückwünsche und die meiner Familie zum Erreichen des Finals. Ich übersende meine besten Wünsche für das Spiel, in der Hoffnung, dass die Geschichte nicht nur Ihren Erfolg würdigen wird, sondern auch den Geist, die Hingabe und den Stolz, mit dem Sie sich präsentiert haben.»

    Am Sonntagabend wird die Monarchin nicht im Stadion erwartet, dafür soll aber Prinz William anwesend sein. (ch media)

    Schottische Zeitung wünscht Italien den EM-Sieg
    Mit der Bitte an Italien, das EM-Finale gegen England zu gewinnen, hat eine schottische Zeitung gemischte Reaktionen hervorgerufen. «The National», das die Unabhängigkeit Schottlands unterstützt, zeigte auf der Titelseite seiner Samstagsausgabe den italienischen Nationaltrainer Roberto Mancini als schottischen Freiheitskämpfer William Wallace in einem Bild, das an Mel Gibsons Film «Braveheart» erinnert. «Rette uns, Roberto», schrieb das Blatt aus Glasgow mit Blick auf das EM-Endspiel im Londoner Wembley-Stadion, «du bist unsere letzte Hoffnung. (Wir können nicht weitere 55 Jahre ertragen, in denen sie damit prahlen.)»

    Während viele Engländer es mit Humor nahmen und als gewöhnliche Fussball-Sticheleien verstanden, reagierten andere verärgert und warfen «The National» vor, anti-englische Ressentiments in Schottland zu verstärken. Harry Cole, Redakteur der britischen Boulevard-Zeitung «The Sun», nannte es bei Twitter «traurig». In Italien hingegen sorgte Coach Mancini in Braveheart-Montur für Amüsement. (t-online)

    Grifo über Italien-Star Chiellini: «Wirklich eine Herzensperson»
    Auch der für die Fussball-Europameisterschaft nicht nominierte Freiburger Bundesliga-Profi Vincenzo Grifo schwärmt von seinem Nationalteamkollegen Giorgio Chiellini. «Giorgio ist wirklich eine Herzensperson. Mit mir geht er immer top um und küsst mich immer von rechts nach links und nimmt mich in den Arm», sagte der 28-Jährige vom SC Freiburg am Samstag im ZDF-Sportstudio.

    Vom Kapitän der italienischen Nationalmannschaft könne man «einiges lernen», sagte Grifo. Chiellini sei «einfach ein Idol». Der 36-Jährige verstelle sich «für niemanden, auch nicht für die Kamera.»
    epa08814453 Italy's forward Vincenzo Grifo scores his team's first goal during the friendly soccer match between Italy and Estonia at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 11 November 2020. EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
    Euphorische englische Fans
    England ohne Foden im EM-Final?
    Müssen die Engländer am Sonntag im EM-Final auf ihren Offensivspieler Phil Foden verzichten? Der 21-Jährige von Manchester City verpasst das Abschlusstraining am Samstagmittag der «Three Lions» im St. George's Park. «Phil Foden setzt wegen eines leichten Schlags aus», twittert der englische Verband.

    Ob sein Einsatz in Gefahr ist, bleibt zunächst offen. Foden kam an dieser EM in drei Partien während 159 Spielminuten zum Einsatz. Alle weiteren 25 Spieler sind bei der Trainingseinheit mit dabei. (ch media)
    Seltener «Doppelsieg» Wimbledon/Fussball
    Die Wimbledon-Finals der geraden Jahre pflegen – gleichzeitig oder um eine Woche verschoben – mit den Finals einer WM oder einer EM im Fussball einherzugehen. Welches Land stellt beide Sieger?

    Dass der Wimbledonsieger und der Welt- oder Europameister eines Jahres aus dem gleichen Land kommen, war bisher erst zweimal der Fall: 2008 und 2010 triumphierte Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon, während Spaniens Fussballer beim ersten Mal Europameister und beim zweiten Mal Weltmeister wurden. Die jeweiligen Finals lagen einen Sonntag auseinander.

    Diesen Sonntag – pademiebedingt ausnahmsweise in einem ungeraden Jahr – könnte dieses spezielle Double den Italienern gelingen. Sie schicken dafür Matteo Berrettini und die Squadra Azzurra ins Rennen. Der doppelte Triumph wäre umso denkwürdiger, als er an einem einzigen Tag zustande käme.

    Nebst Spanien und Italien hatten in der Vergangenheit nur die Deutschen Chancen auf das Double. Aber es klappte beide Male lediglich zur Hälfte. 1986 siegte Boris Becker in Wimbledon, aber die Fussballer verloren den WM-Final gegen Argentinien. 1990 lief es umgekehrt: Beckenbauers Mannen wurden Weltmeister, aber Boris Becker musste sich Stefan Edberg beugen. (zap/sda)
    Ungarn zwei Spiele ohne Fans
    Wegen diskriminierenden Verhaltens seiner Fans bei den EM-Spielen gegen Portugal, Frankreich und Deutschland muss Ungarns Nationalmannschaft seine nächsten zwei Heimspiele in offiziellen Wettbewerben der UEFA ohne Zuschauer austragen. Für eine dritte Partie gilt eine Bewährung von zwei Jahren.

    Das entschied die Disziplinarkammer der UEFA. Dazu muss der ungarische Verband eine Busse von 100'000 Euro zahlen und bei den Partien ohne Zuschauer ein Banner mit der Aufschrift #EqualGame präsentieren.

    Wegen des Verhaltens der ungarischen Fans in den drei EM-Spielen hatte die UEFA Ermittlungen eingeleitet. Knapp zwei Stunden vor Beginn des Spiels Deutschland - Ungarn in München hatten ungarische Fans nach Angaben der Polizei homophobe Sprechchöre skandiert. Sie versuchten zudem, «gemeinsam in einen anderen Block überzuwechseln».

    Französische Spieler waren von einigen ungarischen Fans teils wüst und rassistisch beschimpft worden. Wenn der schwarze Stürmer Kylian Mbappé am Ball war, ertönten immer wieder Affenlaute von den Rängen. Dies berichtete ein dpa-Reporter aus dem Stadion. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Czech Republic fans celebrate their 2-0 win in the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between the Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool)
    Vier 66er-Helden noch am Leben
    55 Jahre liegt der erste und bis heute einzige grosse Triumph der englischen Nationalmannschaft zurück. Von der Mannschaft, die 1966 im Wembley den WM-Final gegen Deutschland 4:2 nach Verlängerung gewann, könnten diesen Sonntag noch vier Spieler lebende Zeugen des englischen EM-Titels werden. Dies sind Verteidiger George Cohen, Mittelfeldspieler Bobby Charlton sowie die Stürmer Roger Hunt und Geoff Hurst, damals dreifacher Torschütze und vor allem Schütze des legendären Wembley-Tors in der Verlängerung. Sir Bobby Charlton ist mit 83 Jahren der älteste noch lebende englische Weltmeister.

    Aus der Mannschaft von Nationalcoach Alf Ramsey, die damals - Wechselmöglichkeiten gab es nicht - noch eine echte Elf war und keine Vierzehn oder Sechzehn wie heute, starben allein seit 2018 fünf Spieler: Ray Wilson, Martin Peters, Torhüter Gordon Banks, Nobby Stiles und Jacky Charlton. Captain Bobby Moore war 1993 mit nur 51 Jahren an Krebs gestorben. Alan Ball folgte ihm 2007 mit 61 Jahren. Von der damaligen deutschen Elf sind nur drei Spieler gestorben: Lothar Emmerich, Helmuth Haller und im vergangenen Jahr Torhüter Hans Tilkowski.
    England's soccer captain Bobby Moore, carried shoulder high by his team mates holds aloft the FIFA World Cup in this July 30 1966 file photo. England defeated Germany 4-2 in the final of the 1966 tournament played at London's Wembley Stadium. (KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Str)
