Auch Queen Elizabeth II ist in heller Aufregung, wenn sie an das Endspiel heute Abend denkt. In einem Brief wünscht die 95-Jährige dem englischen Nati-Team viel Erfolg:«Vor 55 Jahren habe ich Bobby Moore den WM-Pokal überreicht. Dabei habe ich gesehen, was es den Spielern, Funktionären und Betreuern bedeutete, ein internationales Fussball-Turnier zu gewinnen. Meine Glückwünsche und die meiner Familie zum Erreichen des Finals. Ich übersende meine besten Wünsche für das Spiel, in der Hoffnung, dass die Geschichte nicht nur Ihren Erfolg würdigen wird, sondern auch den Geist, die Hingabe und den Stolz, mit dem Sie sich präsentiert haben.»Am Sonntagabend wird die Monarchin nicht im Stadion erwartet, dafür soll aber Prinz William anwesend sein. (ch media)