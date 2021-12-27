Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Sport-News

    Drei nächste HCD-Spiele verschoben +++ Hintermann dominiert zweites Bormio-Training

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    27.12.2021, 14:21
    Mehr «Sport»
    Das sind die Top-11 der fünf grossen europäischen Ligen – auch ein Schweizer ist dabei
    Cowboys zünden Feuerwerk, irre Burrow-Show und 7 weitere Highlights des NFL-Weekends
    1
    Sport-News
    Drei nächste HCD-Spiele verschoben +++ Hintermann dominiert zweites Bormio-Training
    «Es wird nicht aufhören» – Tuchel, Klopp und Co. attackieren die Premier-League-Bosse
    20
    Ex-Kickbox-Weltmeister (41) stirbt an Corona – zuvor leugnete er das Virus
    130
    Erkennst du diese Skigebiete, wenn du nur den Pistenplan siehst?
    33
    Saudi Arabien hat eine Frauenfussball-Liga? Sag du es mir!
    4

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 27.12.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Drei nächste HCD-Spiele verschoben
    Spielplan-General Willi Vögtlin ist im Stress, denn nun beginnt das Verschieben in der National League. Die Meisterschaft wird am 2. Januar vorerst ohne den HC Davos fortgesetzt. Wegen der Isolation nach inzwischen 22 Covid-Fällen müssen die Partien gegen Biel (h) vom 2. Januar, gegen Servette (a) vom 7. Januar und Langnau (h) vom 8. Januar verschoben werden.

    Etwas vereinfacht formuliert: Zwar ist die Praxis so, dass eine Mannschaft unter bestimmten Impfbedingungen bei einzelnen Covid-Fällen nicht in Quarantäne muss. Aber die Kantonsärzte entscheiden von Fall zu Fall, ob eben doch eine Quarantäne verhängt wird.

    Damit steht die Fortsetzung der Meisterschaft auf dünnem Eis: Es ist möglich, dass in den verschiedenen Kantonen Fälle unterschiedlich beurteilt werden. Die höchste Liga wird in den Kantonen Bern, St.Gallen, Zürich, Freiburg, Tessin, Waadt, Genf, Graubünden, Zug und Jura ausgetragen, in der zweithöchsten kommen noch Solothurn, Neuenburg, Wallis und Thurgau dazu. (kza)
    Enttaeuschte Davoser nach dem 1:5 verlorenem Spiel, im Eishockey-Qualifikationsspiel der National League zwischen dem HC Davos und den ZSC Lions, am Sonntag, 19. Dezember 2021, im Eisstadion in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Juergen Staiger)
    Bild: keystone
    Hintermann mit Bestzeit in Bormio
    Die Schweizer sind für die Weltcup-Abfahrt vom Dienstag in Bormio bestens gerüstet. Im zweiten Training fahren fünf Swiss-Ski-Athleten unter die ersten 15. Niels Hintermann war schon am Sonntag im ersten Training mit Platz 6 der schnellste Schweizer. Am Montag fuhr er im zweiten Training auch der internationalen Konkurrenz davon. Und wie: Den zweitklassierten und mit Marco Odermatt zeitgleichen Österreicher Daniel Hemetsberger distanzierte er um 1,53 Sekunden. Der Italiener Matteo Marsaglia, der im ersten Training Bestzeit aufgestellt hatte, handelte sich als Sechster einen Rückstand von über zwei Sekunden ein.

    Von den Schweizern steigerten sich im Vergleich zum Vortag nicht nur Hintermann und Odermatt, der am Sonntag auf Platz 35 gefahren war. Mit Gilles Roulin (10.), Beat Feuz (12.) und Urs Kryenbühl (15.) klassierten sich drei weitere Swiss-Ski-Athleten in den Top 15. In Bormio finden nach der Abfahrt vom Dienstag am Mittwoch und Donnerstag noch zwei Super-G-Rennen statt. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland's Niels Hintermann speeds down the slope during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Bormio, Italy, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    Bild: keystone
    Shiffrin positiv auf Corona getestet
    Mikaela Shiffrin wurde positiv auf Covid-19 getestet. Dies gibt die Amerikanerin auf Twitter bekannt. Shiffrin dürfte dadurch in den nächsten Tagen einige Rennen verpassen. Es gehe ihr gut, aber leider habe sie «einen positiven Covid-Test», schrieb Shiffrin auf Twitter. «Ich befolge das Protokoll und isoliere (mich), und ich werde Lienz vermissen.»

    Die Rennen der Technikerinnen in dieser Woche in Österreich, den Riesenslalom vom Dienstag und den Slalom vom Mittwoch, wird sie auf jeden Fall verpassen. Aufgrund der mehrtägigen Isolation sind aber sicher auch der Slalom in Zagreb (4. Januar) sowie der Riesenslalom und der Slalom in Maribor (8./9. Januar) in Gefahr. Shiffrin führt derzeit die Weltcup-Gesamtwertung an und liegt auch im Riesenslalom-Weltcup auf Platz 1. Sie hat in dieser Saison drei von sechs Rennen bei den Technikerinnen gewonnen. Und wenn sie nicht siegte, fuhr sie immerhin auf Platz 2. (pre/sda)
    Hischier wieder einsatzfähig
    Der Walliser Nico Hischier ist nach rund zwei Wochen aus dem sogenannten Covid-19-Protokoll der NHL entlassen worden. Damit steht der Captain den New Jersey Devils ab sofort wieder zur Verfügung. Der bald 23-jährige Hischier hatte wegen einer Corona-Erkrankung seit dem 11. Dezember nicht mehr gespielt und sieben Partien verpasst. Die NHL nimmt den Spielbetrieb nach der durch Corona verlängerten Pause über die Weihnachtstage in der Nacht auf Mittwoch wieder auf. Hischier und New Jersey stehen in der Nacht auf Donnerstag auswärts gegen Buffalo Sabres wieder im Einsatz. (pre/sda)
    Auch Rublew positiv geteste
    Die Corona-Fälle unter den Tennisspielern kurz vor Beginn der neuen Saison mehren sich. Auch der Russe Andrej Rublew wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet, wie die Nummer 5 des ATP-Rankings via Twitter mitteilte. Er weise leichte Symptome auf und habe sich in Barcelona in Isolation begeben. Rublew gehört zu denjenigen, die Mitte Dezember in Abu Dhabi eine Exhibition bestritten haben. Auch Belinda Bencic, Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Denis Shapovalov und Ons Jabeur wurden danach positiv getestet. (pre/sda)
    NHL will Spielbetrieb wieder aufnehmen
    Die NHL will nach einer kurzen Zwangspause über Weihnachten aufgrund diverser Corona-Fälle den Spielbetrieb am Dienstag wieder aufnehmen. Neu ist es den Teams bis zum Allstar-Wochenende Anfang Februar erlaubt, ein sogenanntes «Taxi Squad» zu haben. Diese Gruppe von maximal sechs Leihspielern soll garantieren, dass Partien nicht wegen Mangel an einsatzfähigen Spielern verschoben werden müssen. (pre/sda)
    Sousa vor dem Absprung als Polens Nationaltrainer
    Der Portugiese Paulo Sousa will seine Funktion als polnischer Nationaltrainer aufgeben. Polens Verbandspräsident Cezary Kulesza bestätigte am Sonntag entsprechende Medienberichte, will den ehemaligen Trainer des FC Basel aber nicht ziehen lassen. Laut dem TV-Nachrichtensender TVN24 hat Sousa ein Angebot des brasilianischen Klubs Flamengo Rio de Janeiro.

    Sousa ist erst seit Januar 2021 polnischer Nationaltrainer. An der EM im Juni schieden die Osteuropäer nach zwei Niederlagen und einem Unentschieden nach der Vorrunde aus. In der Qualifikation für die WM in Katar zog Polen als Zweiter in die Playoffs ein und trifft dort im Halbfinal auf Russland. Sousa gilt als Wandervogel. Nach seinem Engagement beim FC Basel in der Saison 2014/2015 trainierte der frühere Weltklasse-Mittelfeldspieler Fiorentina, Tianjin und Girondins Bordeaux, ehe er das polnische Nationalteam übernahm. (pre/sda)
    epa09576750 Poland's national soccer team head coach Paulo Sousa attends a press conference in Andorra la Vella, Andora, 11 November 2021. Poland will face Andora (12 November) in their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying group I soccer match. EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Zwei weitere Spielverschiebungen wegen Corona
    In der Premier League wurden zwei weitere Partien wegen Corona verschoben. Die Spiele zwischen Leeds United und Aston Villa sowie zwischen Wolverhampton Wanderers und Arsenal können am Dienstag nicht stattfinden. Insgesamt sagte die Premier League in den letzten zweieinhalb Wochen 15 Spiele wegen Corona-Fällen in verschiedenen Teams ab. (abu/sda)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Hintermann und Rogentin bestklassierte Schweizer im Abfahrts-Training
    Niels Hintermann und Stefan Rogentin sind im ersten Training für die Weltcup-Abfahrt vom Dienstag in Bormio die bestklassierten Schweizer. Der Zürcher und der Bündner belegen die Plätze 6 und 9.

    Hintermann bleibt auch über die Festtage im Hoch. Eine gute Woche nach Rang 3 in der Abfahrt in Val Gardena deutete er erneut seine Ambitionen an. Dass ihm die Piste «Stelvio» liegt, bewies der Zürcher schon vor zwei Jahren. Damals war er in der zweiten Abfahrt Sechster geworden. In Val Gardena hatte auch Rogentin sein Erfolgserlebnis. Mit Rang 5 im Super-G steigerte er sein Bestergebnis im Weltcup deutlich.

    Weitere Schweizer schafften es im Training in Bormio nicht unter die ersten 20. Beat Feuz fand sich im Klassement auf Platz 22 wieder. Bestzeit fuhr der Italiener Matteo Marsaglia, der allerdings einen Torfehler beging.
    Steven Gerrard und Patrick Viera positiv getestet
    Aston Villa muss mindestens zwei Partien auf seinen Trainer Steven Gerrard verzichten. Der 41-Jährige, der vor gut sechs Wochen das Team übernommen hatte, wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet und musste sich in Isolation begeben.

    Das gleiche widerfuhr Patrick Vieira, der am Sonntag ein positives Testergebnis erhielt. Wie Gerrard fehlte auch der französische Trainer seinem Team Crystal Palace am traditionsreichen Boxing Day.

    Aston Villa traf am zweiten Weihnachtsfeiertag zuhause auf Chelsea, Crystal Palace gastierte bei Tottenham Hotspur.
    Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard before the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Östberg verzichtet auf Olympia
    Die Norwegerin Ingvild Flugstad Östberg verzichtet aus gesundheitlichen Gründen auf einen Start an den Olympischen Spielen in Peking (4. bis 20 Februar). Die 31-jährige zweifache Olympiasiegerin muss laut einer Mitteilung des norwegischen Verbandes erneut eine längere Pause einlegen.

    Flugstad Östberg hatte wegen eines Fussbruchs die komplette letzte Saison verpasst und im November ihr Comeback gefeiert. Beim Weltcup vor zwei Wochen in Davos klassierte sie sich über 10 km im 8. Rang.
    epa09606738 Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway in action during the women's 10km Interval Start Classic at the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 27 November 2021. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
    Bild: keystone
    Niederlage für Atlanta bei Capelas Rückkehr
    Die Atlanta Hawks kassieren bei der Rückkehr von Clint Capela eine Niederlage. Die Hawks verlieren an Weihnachten im Madison Square Garden gegen die New York Knicks 87:101.

    Aufgrund einer Corona-Erkrankung hatte Capela zwei Partien verpasst. Die Rückkehr des Genfer Centers verlief harzig, die ersten fünf Wurfversuche Capelas verfehlten alle ihr Ziel. Er beendete die Partie mit sechs Punkten und neun Rebounds.

    Für Atlanta war es die 17. Niederlage im 32. Spiel. Nach gut einem Drittel der Saison liegt das Team aus dem Bundesstaat Georgia in der Eastern Conference drei Ränge hinter einem Playoff-Platz. (sda)
    New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Skylar Mays during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in New York. The Knicks won 101-87. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Evan Fournier
    Bild: keystone
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Diese fünf Lebensmittel haben ihren guten Ruf nicht verdient
    2
    Infektiologe Fehr: «Es ist nicht das Virus, das mir dieses Jahr am meisten Sorgen macht»
    3
    Er konsumierte ein Jahr nur Flüssignahrung – so geht es ihm heute
    4
    Omikron ist in der Schweiz bald dominant – und trotzdem gibt es einen Hoffnungsschimmer
    5
    Ex-Kickbox-Weltmeister (41) stirbt an Corona – zuvor leugnete er das Virus
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    China meldet höchste Corona-Zahl des Jahres + Ermutigende Zahlen aus Dänemark
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Vor einer Woche erlitt W. einen Herzinfarkt – seither geht er durch die Hölle
    4
    Radikale Impfgegner – oder warum friedliche Festtage gerade wirklich schwierig sind
    5
    «Meine Mutter glaubt, dass die Impfung uns tötet» – wenn Beziehungen an Corona zerbrechen
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Kein Spengler Cup – nun verliert der HCD mehr als zwei Millionen
    2
    HCD-Boss Gaudenz Domenig: «Ohne Hilfe der öffentlichen Hand werden wir nicht überleben»
    3
    Die Fallzahlen steigen wieder leicht an – so sieht's in deinem Kanton aus
    4
    Die lustigsten Memes und Karikaturen, die Impfgegner besser nicht anschauen sollten
    5
    Zürcher Contact-Tracing überlastet – Insider warnt wegen Omikron
    Die U20-Nati steht an der WM in Kanada vor einer schwierigen Aufgabe
    Heute Abend startet die Schweiz mit dem Spiel gegen Russland in die U20-WM in Edmonton und Red Deer. Das Team von Trainer Marco Bayer tut dies unter schwierigen Voraussetzungen.

    Vor einem Jahr verloren die Schweizer sämtliche vier Vorrundenspiele mit einem Torverhältnis von 5:20 und verpassten die Viertelfinals – einen Absteiger gab es nicht. «Wir wussten damals, dass alles zusammenpassen muss, damit wir reüssieren. Dies war nicht der Fall», blickt A-Nationaltrainer Patrick Fischer zurück. Mehr als die Hälfte der damaligen Mannschaft ist erneut dabei, aufgrund der gemachten Erfahrungen wären die Voraussetzungen diesmal also deutlich besser.

    Zur Story