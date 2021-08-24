Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
We're keeping our team-mate @johanjacbs in our minds as he had to stay overnight in an Almería hospital following his crash on @lavuelta stage 9.— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) August 23, 2021
The Swiss youngster sustained fractures to his right shoulder blade and one of his ribs, as well as a pneumothorax. Get well soon 😟 pic.twitter.com/bwbT8fEyRH
Der FCL akzeptiert die Busse der Staatsanwaltschaft für die Feier nach dem Cupfinal. Alle Infos gibt's auf unserer Webseite.#FCL #nomeLozärn #seit1901fürimmerhttps://t.co/GVUQwTymK6— FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) August 24, 2021
Great news from Norway: About 5 months after his horrible crash in #Planica, Daniel Andre Tande is now back on the hill!#skijumping #FISskijumping pic.twitter.com/U98sWwpswV— FIS Ski Jumping (@FISskijumping) August 24, 2021