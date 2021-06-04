French Open live: Die dritte Runde mit Laaksonen und Zverev – der Ticker

Alejandro with the UPSET 💥— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021
🇪🇸@alexdavidovich1 struts his way to a R4 debut at #RolandGarros with a showstopping 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(6), 0-6, 7-5 win over No.15 seed Ruud. Delbonis next. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/06A7pkNQu1
Delbonis gets it done 💪@FedeDelbonis overcomes Fognini 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 and punches his ticket to the #RolandGarros 4R for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/ylLnwSNGw5— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021
Power moves 💥— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021
Into the 3R for the first time since 2015, @vika7 marches on past Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2. The No.15 seed faces Pavlyuchenkova next.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/THNnAyA2Z8
Power ⬆️@NastiaPav scores the 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 upset of No.3 seed Sabalenka in her 37th(!!) career win over a top 10 player. She plays the winner of Keys/Azarenka in R4. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/UbSdFLJMB3— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021
Quite a day on Chatrier 🤩— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021
Full Day 6️⃣ OOP 👉 https://t.co/h2XZx3f2wR#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/2CgEsKI3GB
Plenty to get excited for on Lenglen 🙌#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/2ToKkS53qi— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021
Tomorrow's action on Simonne-Mathieu 👀👌#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/trcANMIH2z— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021