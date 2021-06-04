Navigation
    French Open live: Die dritte Runde mit Laaksonen und Zverev – der Ticker

    Ausgewählte Partien:

    Zverev schlägt Djere in drei Sätzen – Henri Laaksonen muss verletzt aufgeben

    04.06.21, 16:10 05.06.21, 09:07

    Liveticker: 04.06.2021 French Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Ruud scheitert in fünf Sätzen
    Der 21-jährige Alejandro Davidovich Fokina setzt sich in einem Fünf-Satz-Krimi gegen den an Nummer 15 gesetzten Norweger Casper Ruud durch.
    Delbonis haut Fognini glatt in drei Sätzen raus
    Zverev schlägt Djere in drei Sätzen
    Sascha Zverev zieht mit einer starken Leistung gegen Laslo Djere in die Achtelfinals ein. Lediglich im zweiten Satz hatte er eine kleinere Schwächephase, doch insgesamt präsentierte er sich in einer sehr guten Form. Der Deutsche gewinnt mit 6:2, 7:5 und 6:2.
    epa09247460 Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the 3rd round match against Laslo Djere of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Zverev dreht den zweiten Satz nach 2:5-Rückstand
    Alexander Zverev gewinnt auch den zweiten Satz gegen Laslo Djere. Dabei sah es lange nach einem Satzgewinn für den Serben aus. Djere lag mit 5:2 vorne und hatte auch beim Stand von 5:3 noch drei Satzbälle bei eigenem Aufschlag. Diese wusste er aber nicht zu nutzen und liess sich noch breaken. Zverev holte sich fünf Games in Folge und beendete den Satz mit 7:5.
    Henri Laaksonen muss aufgeben
    Beim Stand von 2:2 im ersten Satz hat sich Henri Laaksonen eine Verletzung am linken Oberschenkel zugezogen. Nach einer Behandlungspause versuchte er noch einmal weiterzumachen, doch bewegte er sich nur noch schlecht. Zwar konnte er gegen einen schwachen Gegner zunächst noch mithalten, doch wurde er schlussendlich doch noch gebreakt und musste den ersten Satz nach einer Regenpause abgeben.

    Der 29-Jährige versuchte sogar noch einen Satz zu spielen, merkte dann aber ziemlich schnell, dass es nicht mehr geht. Bei 15:40 bei eigenem Aufschlag gab Laaksonen auf. Seine erste Drittrundenpartie an einem Grand Slam endet mit einer herben Enttäuschung. In der Form, in der sein japanischer Gegner auftrat, hätte er sich im Normalfall wohl keine schlechten Chancen ausrechnen können.
    epa09247221 Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland reacts during the 3rd round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 5:7*
    Auch nach der Regenpause kann sich Henri Laaksonen nicht ohne Probleme bewegen. Kei Nishikori gewinnt den ersten Satz mit 7:5.
    epa09247218 Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during the 3rd round match against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Die Regenpause ist vorbei
    Henri Laaksonen und Kei Nishikori können den Spielbetrieb beim Stand von 5:6 aus Schweizer Sicht fortsetzen.
    Regenpause in Paris – Zverev kann weiterspielen
    Während die anderen Matches allesamt unterbrochen werden mussten, können Sascha Zverev und Laslo Djere weiterspielen, da ihr Platz überdacht ist. Auf dem Court Philippe Chatrier holt sich der Deutsche den ersten Satz mit 6:2.
    Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their third round match on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Alexander Zverev
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 5:6*
    Kei Nishikori schafft ein erneutes Break. Henri Laaksonen hatte grosse Mühe und machte drei Doppelfehler. Die sechste Breakchance war dann eine zu viel und nach über elf Minuten im Game gab Laaksonen seinen Aufschlag wieder ab.
    Auch Nummer 3 bei den Frauen ausgeschieden
    Das Frauenfeld beim French Open in Paris lichtet sich weiter. In der 3. Runde verabschiedet sich mit Aryna Sabalenka auch die Nummer 3 aus dem Sandplatz-Turnier.

    Die 23-Jährige aus Belarus unterlag 4:6, 6:2, 0:6 gegen die Russin Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (WTA 32).

    Damit ist von den ersten vier der Weltrangliste keine Spielerin mehr dabei. Ashleigh Barty musste mit einer Hüftverletzung aufgeben, Naomi Osaka zog sich wegen Depressionen aus dem Turnier zurück und Simona Halep war wegen einer Zerrung in der Wade gar nicht erst dabei. Als Bestklassierte bleibt die Amerikanerin Sofia Kenin. Die Weltnummer 5 und Australian-Open-Siegerin von 2019 spielt ihre 3. Runde am Samstag und ist alles andere als eine Sandspezialistin. (nih/sda)
    Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing a point against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their third round match on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 5:4*
    Laaksonen legt bei eigenem Aufschlag nach und ist wieder in Führung.
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 4:4*
    Laaksonen geht volles Risiko und schafft das Re-Break zu null. Fast aus dem Stand schafft der Schweizer gegen Nishikoris Aufschlag vier Punkte und holt das Game.
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 3:4*
    Das erste Break des Spiels gelingt dem Falschen aus Schweizer Sicht. Laaksonen gibt seinen Aufschlag ohne eigenen Punkt ab. Man kann nur hoffen, dass die Schmerzen nachlassen, denn so ergibt es keinen Sinn, den Match zu Ende zu spielen.
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 3:3*
    Laaksonen bewegt sich sehr wenig. Vor allem aus der Rückhandecke kommt er kaum raus. Es sieht nicht gut aus für ihn.
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 3:2*
    Nach der Behandlungspause holt sich Laaksonen das Game in Bedrängnis. Der Japaner kann sich drei Breakbälle erarbeiten. Henri Laaksonen kann diese aber mit guten Aufschlägen und einem Stoppball abwehren und sich das Game holen. Doch sobald Nishikori ihn bewegen kann, wird es für den angeschlagenen Schweizer extrem schwierig.
    Laaksonen spielt erstmal weiter
    Nach der Behandlung und mit Verband am linken Oberschenkel geht es für Henri Laaksonen weiter. Die Bewegungsabläufe sehen aber nicht gut aus. Wie bitter wäre eine Aufgabe zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt.
    Henri Laaksonen nimmt ein Medical Timeout
    Beim Stand von 2:2 nimmt der Schweizer ein Medical Timeout und muss den Platz verlassen. Laaksonen hat wohl Probleme am linken Oberschenkel.
    Asarenka ohne Probleme gegen Keys
    Die ehemalige Weltnummer 1 und zweifache Grand-Slam-Siegerin Victoria Asarenka gibt sich gegen Madison Keys keine Blösse und zieht mit 6:2 und 6:2 in die Achtelfinals ein.
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 2:1*
    Die ersten drei Games gehen alle an den Aufschläger. Henri Laaksonen gab erst einen Punkt bei eigenem Aufschlag ab.
    Henri Laaksonen – Kei Nishikori 1:0*
    Das erste Spiel in einer dritten Runde an einem Grand Slam für Henri Laaksonen beginnt mit einem erfolgreichen Aufschlagsspiel für den Schweizer.
    Bald ist Laaksonen an der Reihe
    Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (RUS) hat Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) in drei Sätzen geschlagen. Im dritten Satz verpasste die Russin ihrer Gegnerin gleich eine 6:0-Packung. Das nächste Spiel auf dem Court Simonne Mathieu ist jene zwischen Henri Laaksonen und Kei Nishikori.
    Die Spielreihenfolge auf dem Court Philippe Chatrier
    Die Spielreihenfolge auf dem Court Suzanne Lenglen
    Die Spielreihenfolge auf dem Court Simonne Mathieu mit Henri Laaksonen
    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021

    1 / 21
    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021
    quelle: keystone / michel euler
    Dieser Aufschlag sorgt am French Open für Aufsehen

