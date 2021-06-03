French Open: Nadal, Djokovic und Federer alle eine Runde weiter

Don’t EVER count him out.



In his 65th major and his 17th straight #RolandGarros, Philipp Kohlschreiber has upset No.24 seed Karatsev 6-3, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1 to book a spot in R3 here for the first time since 2014. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WWCXFxJZOB