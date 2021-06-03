Navigation
wechselnd bewölkt 14°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Tennis

    • French Open: Nadal, Djokovic und Federer alle eine Runde weiter

    Ausgewählte Partien:

    Nadal locker weiter ++ Titelverteidigerin Swiatek brilliert ++ Djokovic siegt

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    03.06.21, 21:40 04.06.21, 06:29

    Mehr «Sport»

    Die Wahrheit über die Schweizer? Pfeffer auf den Tortelloni…

    Link zum Artikel

    U21-EM: Portugal und Deutschland im Final +++ Carolina verkürzt in ihrer …

    Link zum Artikel

    Kanada wirft Russland in der Verlängerung raus – Finnland schlägt Tschechien

    Link zum Artikel

    Cleveland Indians rufen «Beer Night» aus – die endet im totalen Chaos und …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Ich erwarte, dass die Inflation kräftig anziehen wird»

    Link zum Artikel

    Kate Winslet lässt auch bei Nacktszenen nichts mehr retouchieren

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Das Havanna-Syndrom: Die USA rätseln nach «Mikrowellen-Attacken» auf …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    20 Frauen wollen nicht nur die eine! So ist die erste lesbische Datingshow

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    «Abstürzende Adler» – die besten Schweizer seit 1998 sind gescheitert



    Liveticker: 03.06.2021 French Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Rafael Nadal gewinnt an seinem Geburtstag souverän
    Rafael Nadal qualifiziert sich an seinem 35. Geburtstag beim French Open sicher für die 3. Runde. Der spanische Titelhalter schlägt seinen Lieblingsgegner Richard Gasquet 6:0, 7:5, 6:2.

    Zum 17. Mal in ebenso vielen Duellen setzte sich Nadal gegen den fast gleichaltrigen Gasquet durch. Gegen keinen anderen Gegner hat der 13-fache Roland-Garros-Gewinner eine so eindrückliche Bilanz. Überhaupt gibt es in der Geschichte der Open Era nur fünf weitere Duelle, die über die Jahre so einseitig verliefen, darunter zwei mit Roger Federer (17:0 gegen David Ferrer und Michail Juschni).

    Mit Gasquet schied bereits am Donnerstagabend der letzte Franzose aus dem Heimturnier aus. Auch das ist ein Rekord. Noch nie seit Ende der Sechzigerjahre fand die 3. Runde ohne französische Beteiligung statt. Im Tableau der Männer waren 18 Einheimische am Start gewesen, in jenem der Frauen 11.

    Nadal setzt derweil seinen Weg Richtung 21. Grand-Slam-Titel gegen den Briten Cameron Norrie (ATP 45) fort. Dieser stand in den letzten Wochen bei den kleineren Sandplatz-Turnieren in Estoril und Lyon im Final. Gegen Nadal spielte und verlor er in diesem Jahr beim Australian Open und zuletzt in Barcelona.
    Titelverteidigerin Swiatek überzeugt weiter
    Iga Swiatek, die 20-jährige Titelverteidigerin am French Open, überzeugt weiter. Die Polin lässt in der zweiten Runde der Schwedin Rebecca Pettersson (WTA 60) keine Chance und gewinnt mit 6:1 und 6:1.
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 6:3 6:2 6:4
    Novak Djokovic, die Nummer 1 der Männer, bekundete in seinem 350. Grand-Slam-Match nur ganz zu Beginn gegen den Uruguayer Pablo Cuevas (ATP 92) grössere Mühe. Nachdem er den frühen Breakrückstand wettgemacht hatte, marschierte der 34-jährige Serbe sicher zum 6:3, 6:2, 6:4-Sieg. In der 3. Runde trifft Djokovic nun auf seinen Zweitrunden-Gegner aus dem letzten Jahr, auf den Litauer Ricardas Berankis (ATP 93). In drei Begegnungen hat er gegen diesen noch keinen Satz abgegeben. (sda)
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 6:3 6:2*
    Und da ist für Djokovic auch der zweite Satz im trockenen. Der Serbe holt ihn sich mit 6:2.
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 6:3 4:1*
    Langsam wird es bitter für Cuevas. Der Urugayer kassiert gleich das nächste Break und muss damit die Hoffnung im zweiten Satz fast schon etwas aufgeben.
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 6:3 2:1*
    Djokovic legt im zweiten Satz gleich wieder vor und holt sich sogleich wieder ein frühes Break.
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 6:3*
    Novak Djokovic holt sich den ersten Satz. Nach dem Break zum 5:3 erspielt sich Cuevas zwar einen Vorsprung von 40:0, doch kann sich der Serbe fünf Punkte in Folge holen und sich über den ersten Satzgewinn freuen.
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas during their second round match on day 5, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 5:3*
    Der Serbe holt sich das möglicherweise entscheidende Break im ersten Satz. Beim Stand von 4:3 für Djokovic gelingt es ihm, den Service von Cuevas zu brechen. Nun kann er den ersten Satz ausservieren.
    Geheimfavorit Jannik Sinner gewinnt gegen Landsmann Musetti
    Nach dem kraftraubenden Fünfsätzer gegen Pierre-Hugues Herbert muss Jannik Sinner in der zweiten Runde erneut Federn lassen. In vier Sätzen kann er sich gegen seinen Landsmann Gianluca Mager durchsetzen. Der 19-jährige Italiener gewinnt mit 6:1, 7:5, 1:6 und 6:3.
    epa09238846 Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 2:2*
    Die Freude von Pablo Cuevas hält nicht lange. Novak Djokovic gelingt direkt das Re-Break zu 15.
    Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas 1:2*
    Dem Uruguayer gelingt ein frühes Break. Im zweiten Aufschlagsspiel von Novak Djokovic gelingt Pablo Cuevas das erste Game bei gegnerischem Service im Spiel.
    Der Ticker zu Roger Federer – Marin Cilic
    6
    Federer schlägt Cilic und zieht in die 3. Runde ein: «Ich bin ein wenig selbst überrascht»
    Djokovic beginnt gegen Cuevas
    Bevor Roger Federer um 16 Uhr beginnt, legt Novak Djokovic bereits los. Sein erstes Aufschlagspiel gegen Pablo Cuevas bringt er direkt lokcer zu null durch.
    Routinier Kohlschreiber zieht in dritte Runde ein
    Der Deutsche Philipp Kohlschreiber schafft die Überraschung. Nach dem Sieg gegen Fernando Verdasco kann er sich auch gegen Aslan Karatsew durchsetzen. Der Russe war nach seinem Überraschungseinzug ins Halbfinale der Australian Open an Nummer 24 gesetzt. In der nächsten Runde muss der 37-Jährige gegen Diego Schwartzman antreten.
    Ymer schmeisst Monfils raus
    Mikael Ymer kann sich im Duell mit Publikumsliebling Gael Monfils durchsetzen. Der erste Satz ging lediglich 26 Minuten und endete mit 6:0 für den Schweden. Monfils konnte im zweiten Satz zurückschlagen, musste sich nach vier Sätzen aber mit 0:6, 6:2, 4:6 und 3:6 geschlagen geben.
    Schwartzman schlägt Bedene in drei Sätzen
    Diego Sebastian Schwartzman, der Halbfinalist des letzten Jahres, zieht locker in die dritte Runde ein. Der Argentinier schlägt Aljaz Bedene in drei Sätzen und befindet sich damit unter den letzten 32 Spielern. In der nächsten Runde trifft Schwartzman auf Karatsew oder Kohlschreiber.
    Berrettini ohne Probleme in der dritten Runde
    Matteo Berrettini schafft seine Zweitrundenpartie erfolgreich. Gegen den Argentinier Federico Coria gibt der Italiener keinen Satz ab und kann sich in unter zwei Stunden durchsetzen. Die Weltnummer 9 trifft im Sechzehntelfinale auf den Südkoreanaer Kwon Soonwoo oder seinen Landsmann Andreas Seppi.
    Ashleigh Barty muss aufgeben
    Das French Open der Frauen beklagt einen weiteren namhaften Verlust. Nach Naomi Osaka ist auch Ashleigh Barty nicht mehr im Turnier vertreten. Die australische Weltranglisten-Erste muss gegen die Polin Magda Linette (WTA 45) beim Stand von 1:6, 2:2 wegen einer Verletzung aufgeben.

    Grund für Bartys Forfait nach einer Dreiviertelstunde soll ein Problem an der Hüfte gewesen sein. Auch der Knöchel machte der 25-Jährigen zu schaffen. Eine längere Behandlungspause nach dem verlorenen ersten Satz brachte keine Linderung. (nih/sda)
    epa09241221 Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the 1st round match against Bernarda Pera of the US at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 01 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Kenin und Svitolina ziehen in die nächste Runde ein
    Es war ein Morgen der Favoritinnen. Sofia Kenin (WTA: 5) und Elina Svitolina (WTA: 6) konnten sich in ihren Partien relativ locker durchsetzen. Kenin schlug Hailey Baptiste mit 7:5 und 6:3, die Ukrainerin gewann gegen Ann Li mit 6:0 und 6:4.
    Erste Corona-Fälle am French Open
    Das French Open verzeichnet die ersten beiden Corona-Fälle. Wie die Veranstalter mitteilten, wurden zwei Spieler eines Männer-Doppels positiv auf Covid-19 getestet. Das Duo wurde aus dem Turnier genommen und musste sich in Quarantäne begeben.

    Die Namen der betroffenen Spieler machten die Organisatoren nicht publik. Kroatischen und spanischen Medienberichten zufolge handelt es sich indes um die topgesetzten Kroaten Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, die wie ihre Erstrunden-Gegner Feliciano Lopez/Jaume Munar nicht mehr im Tableau figurieren. (sda/dpa)
    Der Court Suzanne-Lenglen heute
    Der Centre Court heute
    Die wichtigsten Männer-Partien
    Federer (8) – Cilic
    Djokovic (1) – Cuevas
    Nadal (3) – Gasquet
    Ymer – Monfils (14)
    Berrettini (9) – Coria
    Schwartzman (10) – Bedene
    Sinner (18) – Mager
    De Minaur (21) – Cecchinato
    Kohlschreiber (24) – Karatsew
    Die wichtigsten Frauen-Partien
    Barty (1) – Linette
    Kenin (4) – Baptiste
    Li – Svitolina (5)
    Peterson – Swiatek (8)
    Karolina Pliskova (9) – Stephens
    Ferro – Brady (13)
    Diyas – Mertens (14)
    Sakkari (17) – Paolini
    Lepchenko – Muchova (18)
    Gauff (24) – Wang
    Kontaveit (30) – Mladenovic

    Henri Laaksonen feiert grössten Sieg und blickt zurück: «Wir spielten auch bei Schnee»

    Link zum Artikel
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021

    1 / 21
    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021
    quelle: keystone / michel euler
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Erinnerst du dich noch daran?

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Donald Trump will im August wieder ins Weisse Haus einziehen
    2
    Das Havanna-Syndrom: Die USA rätseln nach «Mikrowellen-Attacken» auf Diplomatinnen weiter
    3
    20 Frauen wollen nicht nur die eine! So ist die erste lesbische Datingshow
    4
    «Abstürzende Adler» – die besten Schweizer seit 1998 sind gescheitert
    5
    Was mag das wohl sein? 🤔 LG Picdump
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – 20,2 % vollständig geimpft
    2
    Starker Anstieg von brasilianischer Virus-Variante +++ 588 neue Fälle, 0 Tote
    3
    Coronaskeptiker schalten Werbung auf Mega-Screen am HB – und verheimlichen die Kosten
    4
    Nur noch vier Tage bis zum Wochenende – das feiern wir mit 27 Fails!
    5
    F*ck you, Liebeskummer, ich gehe jetzt Bäume umarmen!
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Wie sich die indische Banditenkönigin an den Männern rächte
    2
    Was Kate Winslet Freches tat, als sie von der Nacktszene in «Titanic» erfuhr
    3
    21 Beispiele, wie seltsam Instagram-Influencer von aussen aussehen
    4
    Ausgestorben: 9 Urzeit-Giganten, die es nicht geschafft haben

    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – 20,2 % vollständig geimpft

    Die Datenerfassung und Ausgabe durch die Kantone oder das Bundesamt für Gesundheit hinken den aktuellen Entwicklungen stets einige Tage hinten nach. Deshalb ist es wichtig, dass wir uns nicht auf einen Wert verlassen, sondern uns alle wichtigen Kennzahlen im Verlauf anschauen.

    Die bekannteste Zahl des Bundes ist wohl diejenige der Neuansteckungen, die sogenannte Fallzahl. Sie gibt an, wie viele Neumeldungen von Covid-Infektionen beim BAG eingegangen sind. Hierbei gilt zu beachten, dass die …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel