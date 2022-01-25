Navigation
Nebelfelder
    Australian Open: Der erste Viertelfinal-Tag im Liveticker

    Australian Open, Viertelfinals
    Frauen:
    Barty (1) – Pegula (21) 6:2, 6:0
    Keys – Krejcikova (4) 6:3, 6:2
    Männer:
    Nadal (6) – Shapovalov (14) 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 4:6, 6:3
    Berrettini (7) – Monfils (17) 6:4, 6:4, 3:6, 3:6, 6:2
    Rafael Nadal litt im Spiel gegen Denis Shapovalov unter Schmerzen – trotzdem steht er im Halbfinal.
    Rafael Nadal litt im Spiel gegen Denis Shapovalov unter Schmerzen – trotzdem steht er im Halbfinal.

    Berrettini gewinnt Krimi gegen Monfils + Nadal trotzt Magenproblemen + Kyrgios trifft Kind

    25.01.2022, 14:53
    Liveticker: 25.1.2022 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Berrettini gewinnt doch noch
    Matteo Berrettini steht nach einem Krimi doch noch im Halbfinal der Australian Open. Der Italiener rang Gael Monfils nach vergebener 2:0-Satzführung noch mit 6:4, 6:4, 3:6, 3:6, 6:2 nieder. Damit ist der Römer der erste Italiener überhaupt, der in Melbourne unter den letzten vier steht. Dort trifft er auf Rafael Nadal, der gegen Denis Shapovalov ebenfalls fünf Sätze brauchte.

    Berrettini plötzlich voll auf Kurs
    Geht es jetzt plötzlich ganz schnell? Matteo Berrettini nimmt Gael Monfils auch in dessen zweiten Aufschlagspiel im fünften Satz den Service ab. Doppelbreak für den Italiener, der nun alle Vorteile auf seiner Seite hat.
    Berrettini schlägt zurück
    Das Momentum schien nach aufgeholtem 0:2-Satzrückstand auf Seiten von Monfils zu sein – doch es ist Berrettini, der sich im entscheidenden Durchgang einen ersten Vorteil erspielt. Der Italiener breakt gleich im ersten Anlauf und hält den Aufschlag zum 2:0.
    Monfils zwingt Berrettini in einen Entscheidungssatz
    Der zweite Viertelfinal der Herren droht tatsächlich zu kippen: Gael Monfils holt sich gegen Matteo Berrettini auch den vierten Durchgang und erzwingt so einen entscheidenden fünften Satz. Der Franzose ist plötzlich der deutlich bessere Spieler und konnte Aufschlag-Spezialist Berrettini gleich zweimal den Service abnehmen.
    Gael Monfils of France reacts during his quarterfinal match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Bild: keystone
    Kyrgios trifft Kind
    Beim Viertelfinal-Sieg im Doppel für Nick Kyrgios und Thanasi Kokkinakis kam es zu einem unglücklichen Zwischenfall: Kyrgios smashte einen Ball nach einem ungültigen ersten Aufschlag derart hart ins Feld, dass dieser daraufhin ins Publikum flog und ein Kind traf. Dieses begann zu weinen, das Spiel wurde so kurz unterbrochen. Als Trost brachte Kyrgios dem Jungen dann sein Racket, was das Publikum mit frenetischem Jubel feierte.

    Monfils erzwingt vierten Satz
    In Melbourne ist schon nach 23 Uhr, doch der Tennis-Tag ist noch nicht vorbei: Gael Monfils hat sich gesteigert und Matteo Berrettini den dritten Satz verdient mit 6:3 abgenommen. Dabei gelang es dem Franzosen, die Weltnummer sieben zum ersten Mal in diesem Spiel zu breaken.
    epa09707836 Gael Monfils of France plays a shot during his Men?s singles quarterfinal match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Berrettini holt auch den zweiten Durchgang
    Matteo Berrettini steht vor dem Einzug in den Halbfinal. Der Italiener holte gegen Gael Monfils auch den zweiten Satz mit 6:4 – erneut reichte Berrettini dazu ein Break. Der Römer ist bislang der klar bessere Spieler – er schlug einerseits mehr Winner als sein Gegenüber (29:18) und beging gleichzeitig weniger Fehler (21:25).

    Berrettini gewinnt den ersten Durchgang
    Matteo Berrettini hat den ersten Satz gegen Gael Monfils mit 6:4 für sich entschieden, nachdem er im letzten Game noch einen Breakball abwehren musste. Dem Italiener reicht damit ein Servicedurchbruch zum Gewinn des Satzes.

    Nadal mit Magenproblemen
    Nach seinem Sieg wurde Rafael Nadal gefragt, worunter er genau gelitten habe. «Ich habe mich nicht gut im Magen gefühlt», erklärte der 20-fache Grand-Slam-Champion. Er habe das Glück gehabt, hervorragend zu servieren. So konnte er sich trotz seiner körperlichen Probleme doch noch durchsetzen.
    epa09707483 Rafael Nadal of Spain is attended to during a medical time out in his quarter final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Das letzte Einzel läuft
    Nach dem glatten Sieg von Barty hat in der Rod Laver Arena nun das letzte Einzel des Tages begonnen. Der Italiener Matteo Berrettini hat gegen Gael Monfils aus Frankreich vorlegen können und führt 3:2 mit Break.
    epa09703959 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their 4th round match on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Lockerer Sieg für Barty
    Ashleigh Barty hat nur eine Stunde und vier Minuten gebraucht, um in den Halbfinal einzuziehen. Die Weltnummer 1 liess Jessica Pegula aus den USA nicht den Hauch einer Chance und gewann locker mit 6:2, 6:0. Im Halbfinal trifft die Einheimische mit Madison Keys erneut auf eine Amerikanerin.

    Barty hat alles im Griff
    Der zweite Viertelfinal der Frauen scheint eine ganz klare Sache zu werden. Ashleigh Barty hat den ersten Satz klar mit 6:2 gewonnen und führt im zweiten Durchgang 3:0, ebenfalls mit Doppelbreak. Jessica Pegula findet kein Mittel gegen die Favoritin und begeht deutlich mehr Fehler als Barty.
    Ash Barty of Australia plays a backhand return to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Ash Barty
    Bild: keystone
    Jetzt spielt Barty
    Nach dem Sieg von Nadal ist die Bühne der Rod Laver Arena nun frei für die beste Frau der Welt: Ashleigh Barty trifft auf die US-Amerikanerin Jessica Pegula (WTA 21). Der Lokalmatadorin ist der Start nach Wunsch geglückt: Barty realisierte gleich bei erster Gelegenheit ein Break und führt mittlerweile mit 3:1.
    Ash Barty of Australia serves to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal steht im Halbfinal
    Nach einem Fünf-Satz-Krimi steht Rafael Nadal doch noch im Halbfinal der Australian Open. Der Spanier setzte sich gegen den Kanadier Denis Shapovalov mit 6:3, 6:4, 4:6, 3:6, 6:3 durch. In der Runde der letzten vier trifft Nadal entweder auf Matteo Berrettini oder Gael Monfils. (dab)

    Nadal fehlt nur noch ein Game
    Trotz seiner Probleme verteidigt Nadal im fünften Satz seinen Break-Vorsprung gegen Shapovalov. Der Spanier führt im Entscheidungssatz mit 5:2 und steht so kurz vor dem Einzug in den Halbfinal. (dab)
    Kyrgios/Kokkinakis im Halbfinal
    Grosse Freude bei den australischen Fans: Das Duo Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis schlägt Tim Puetz und Michael Venus 7:5, 3:6, 6:3 und steht überraschend im Halbfinal der Doppel-Konkurrenz. Und dabei soll es nicht bleiben: «Jetzt will ich das Ding hier gewinnen», so Kyrgios nach dem Sieg zum Publikum.

    Break für Nadal
    Unglaublich: Rafael Nadal ist körperlich angeschlagen, schafft im Entscheidungssatz aber das Break zum 2:0. Dabei bekommt er gütige Mithilfe von Denis Shapovalov – der Kanadier machte in seinem Aufschlagspiel gleich drei unerzwungene Fehler.
    Nadal verhindert Fehlstart in den fünften Satz
    Rafael Nadal startet mit einem äusserst wichtigen Game in den entscheidenden Satz. Der Spanier muss beim Stand von 30:40 einen Breakball abwehren, tut dies aber mit einem Ass überzeugend. In der Folge holt sich Nadal zwei weitere Punkte und schliesst das Game mit einem herrlichen Volley ab.
    Shapovalov schafft den Satzausgleich
    Nach 0:2-Satzrückstand hat Denis Shapovalov das Spiel gegen Rafael Nadal ausgleichen können. Dem Kanadier reichte im vierten Durchgang ein Break, womit er sich den Satz mit 6:3 sicherte. Nadal scheint weiterhin Probleme haben zu können. Nach einem absolut überzeugenden Beginn hat er immer weiter abgebaut,
    epa09707428 Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Rückschlag für Kyrgios/Kokkinakis
    Australiens Publikumslieblinge Nick Kyrgios und Thanasi Kokkinakis sind noch nicht durch. Im Doppel-Viertelfinal mussten sie nach gewonnenem Startsatz den zweiten Durchgang gegen Tim Puetz und Michael Venus mit 3:6 abgeben.
    Probleme bei Nadal
    Nach den ersten zwei souveränen Sätzen ist Nadal nun im Schwierigkeiten. Der Spanier liegt auch im vierten Durchgang mit Break hinten und scheint körperliche Probleme zu haben. Beim Stand von 1:4 ruft er den Physio und deutet auf seinen Magen.
    Rafael Nadal of Spain talks to medical staff during a break in his quarterfinal match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Rafael Nadal
    Bild: keystone
    Shapovalov erzwingt vierten Satz
    Im dritten Satz gelingt Denis Shapovalov endlich sein erstes Break – und dies genau beim Stand von 5:4. Damit holt sich der Kanadier den dritten Durchgang gegen Rafael Nadal. Für den Spanier ist es erst der zweite Satzverlust bei diesem Turnier.

    Shapovalov pöbelt gegen Schiedsrichter
    Gleich zu Beginn des zweiten Satzes verlor Denis Shapovalov im Spiel gegen Rafael Nadal etwas die Nerven. Der Kanadier beschwerte sich bei Schiedsrichter Carlos Bernardes darüber, der Spanier nehme sich zu viel Zeit. Als der Unparteiische nicht auf die Proteste des Kanadiers einging, verstand dieser die Welt nicht mehr. «Ist das ein Scherz?», fragte Shapovalov und fügte an: «Ihr seid alle korrupt!»

    Kyrgios/Kokkinakis auf dem Weg zur nächsten Überraschung
    Die Publikumslieblinge Nick Kyrgios und Thanasi Kokkinakis stehen vor der nächsten grossen Überraschung. Im Viertelfinal des Doppels gewannen die beiden Australier gegen das an Nummer sechs gesetzte Duo Tim Puetz/Michael Venus den ersten Satz mit 7:5. In der zweiten Runde hatten Kyrgios und Kokkinakis bereits das topgesetzte Doppel Mektic/Pavic überraschend eliminiert. (dab)

    Nadal gegen Shapovalov auf Kurs
    Rafael Nadal hat im ersten Herren-Viertelfinal bisher alles im Griff. Der 20-fache Grand-Slam-Sieger führt gegen den Kanadier Denis Shapovalov 6:3, 6:4. Dabei reichte Nadal in beiden Sätzen ein Service-Durchbruch, Shapovalov kam noch zu keinem einzigen Breakball. (dab)
    Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Rafael Nadal
    Bild: keystone
    Keys überrascht auch gegen Krejcikova
    Madison Keys meldet sich zurück. Die 26-jährige Amerikanerin deklassiert French-Open-Siegerin Barbora Krejcikova 6:3, 6:2 und zieht erstmals seit vier Jahren wieder in einen Grand-Slam-Halbfinal ein.

    Letzte Saison bereiteten die miesen Ergebnisse Madison Keys schlaflose Nächte. Drei Jahre lang schaffte sie es an keinem Major-Turnier mehr in die zweite Turnierwoche. 2021 gelangen ihr auf der Tour bloss elf Siege. Im neuen Jahr realisierte Keys elf Einzelsiege schon im Januar mit einem Turniersieg in Adelaide und der Halbfinalqualifikation am Australian Open. «Ich weine vor Freude», so Madison Keys über ihr Comeback als Tennisspielerin mit Ambitionen auf Siege und Titel.

    Der 26-jährigen Barbora Krejcikova war es auf dem Melbourner Centre-Court zu heiss. Die vierte frühere Top-Spielerin war für die Tschechin in der australischen Mittagshitze eine zu viel. Nach Erfolgen über Andrea Petkovic, Jelena Ostapenko und Viktoria Asarenka lag Krejcikova gegen Madison Keys, die US-Open-Finalistin von 2017 und einstige Weltnummer 7, permanent in Rückstand. (dab/sda)

