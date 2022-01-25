Berrettini gewinnt Krimi gegen Monfils + Nadal trotzt Magenproblemen + Kyrgios trifft Kind

meldet sich zurück. Die 26-jährige Amerikanerin deklassiert French-Open-Siegerin6:3, 6:2 und zieht erstmals seit vier Jahren wieder in einen Grand-Slam-Halbfinal ein.Letzte Saison bereiteten die miesen Ergebnisse Madison Keys schlaflose Nächte. Drei Jahre lang schaffte sie es an keinem Major-Turnier mehr in die zweite Turnierwoche. 2021 gelangen ihr auf der Tour bloss elf Siege. Im neuen Jahr realisierte Keys elf Einzelsiege schon im Januar mit einem Turniersieg in Adelaide und der Halbfinalqualifikation am Australian Open. «Ich weine vor Freude», so Madison Keys über ihr Comeback als Tennisspielerin mit Ambitionen auf Siege und Titel.Der 26-jährigen Barbora Krejcikova war es auf dem Melbourner Centre-Court zu heiss. Die vierte frühere Top-Spielerin war für die Tschechin in der australischen Mittagshitze eine zu viel. Nach Erfolgen über Andrea Petkovic, Jelena Ostapenko und Viktoria Asarenka lag Krejcikova gegen Madison Keys, die US-Open-Finalistin von 2017 und einstige Weltnummer 7, permanent in Rückstand. (dab/sda)