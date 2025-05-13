Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Alter: 40
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele, 33 Tore
Nach knapp 2½ Jahren und der erfolgreichsten Zeit in unserer Vereinsgeschichte wird unser Cheftrainer @XabiAlonso #Bayer04 zum Saisonende verlassen. pic.twitter.com/ErPeNP1bE7— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) May 9, 2025
After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025
This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.
I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0
🔴🏁 #MUFC https://t.co/9bYHmspdP9— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2025
Virgil van Dijk has today signed a new contract with the Reds to extend his time with the club beyond the 2024-25 season 🙌😀— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2025
Nach 20 Jahren beim FC Liverpool verlässt Trent Alexander-Arnold den Klub im Sommer. Dies teilte der Rechtsverteidiger der Welt in der letzten Woche mit. Am gestrigen Sonntag stand er im Spiel gegen Arsenal nun zum seither ersten Mal auf dem Platz – und wurde von vielen Liverpool-Fans gnadenlos ausgebuht.
