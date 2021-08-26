Navigation
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021

    1 / 64
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021
    Transferticker

    PSG fordert 220 Millionen für Mbappé +++ Kutesa wechselt von Reims zu Zulte Waregem

    26.08.21, 08:17
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion

    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator

    Link zum Artikel

    Das Sommer-Transferfenster 2021:

    England: offen bis 31. August
    Deutschland: offen bis 31. August
    Spanien: offen bis 31. August
    Italien: offen bis 31. August
    Schweiz: offen bis 31. August
    Frankreich: offen bis 20. September

    Liveticker: Transferticker: ab 24.08

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    PSG will offenbar 220 Millionen Euro für Mbappé
    PSG-Sportchef Leonardo bestätigte am Mittwoch, dass Kylian Mbappé den Verein verlassen und zu Real Madrid wechseln möchte. Nur mit der angebotenen Ablösesumme von rund 160 Millionen Euro war der 51-jährige Brasilianer nicht zufrieden. Man werde den französischen Starstürmer nicht für weniger als 180 Millionen Euro ziehen lassen. Wie «Le Parisien» nun berichtet, fordert PSG nicht weniger als 220 Millionen für Mbappé – nur zwei Millionen unter dem Transfer-Weltrekord von Neymar also. (pre)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Kutesa wechselt von Reims zu Zulte Waregem
    Der Mittelfeldspieler Dereck Kutesa wechselt leihweise von Reims zu Zulte Waregem in die höchste belgische Liga. Der 23-jährige Genfer, vor seinem Wechsel nach Frankreich vor zwei Jahren beim FC St. Gallen unter Vertrag, kam beim Ligue-1-Verein in dieser Saison (auch) wegen einer Adduktorenverletzung nicht zum Einsatz. (pre/sda)

    Dereck Kutesa 🇨🇭
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2020/21: 31 Spiele, 1 Tor, 3 Vorlagen
    Delaney wechselt von Dortmund zu Sevilla
    Der dänische Internationale Thomas Delaney verlässt Borussia Dortmund nach drei Jahren und schliesst sich mit einem Vierjahresvertrag dem FC Sevilla an. Der Vierte der letztjährigen spanischen Meisterschaft soll für den 29-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler sechs Millionen Euro nach Dortmund überwiesen haben. (jaw/sda)

    Thomas Delaney 🇩🇰
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 29
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    Ronaldo statt Kane zu ManCity?
    Nach dem geplatzten Wechsel von Harry Kane von Tottenham zu Manchester City wird wieder vermehrt über einen Transfer von Cristiano Ronaldo zu den «Citizens» spekuliert. CR7 könnte beim Team von Trainer Pep Guardiola zu einer Art luxuriöser Übergangslösung werden. Sein Agent Jorge Mendes soll laut «The Athletic»-Reporter Sam Lee bereits nach Manchester gereist sein und Ronaldo direkt bei ManCity angeboten haben. Bislang winkten die «Skyblues» wegen des zu hohen Gehalts aber ab.

    Sein aktueller Arbeitgeber Juventus Turin ist gemäss «Tuttosport» bereit, den portugiesischen Superstar abzugeben. Beim Saisonauftakt gegen Udinese sass CR7 nur auf der Bank, was die Spekulationen zusätzlich anheizte. Die Ablösesumme würde sich auf rund 25 Millionen Euro belaufen. Die Suche nach einem möglichen Nachfolger soll bereits laufen: Offenbar kommen Mauro Icardi von PSG, Anthony Martial von Manchester United und Gabriel Jesus von Manchester City infrage. (pre)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    Bild: keystone
    PSG-Sportchef bestätigt, dass Mbappé zu Real will
    PSG-Sportdirektor Leonardo hat gegenüber «RMC Sport» bestätigt, dass Kylian Mbappé den französischen Hauptstadtklub verlassen und zu Real Madrid wechseln möchte. Ausserdem verifizierte er Berichte, wonach PSG ein Angebot über ungefähr 160 Millionen Euro der Königlichen abgelehnt habe. «Kylian will sich Real Madrid anschliessen und wir werden ihn nicht daran hindern», so Leonardo. «Aber wenn uns ein Spieler mit laufendem Vertrag (bis 2022, Anm.d.Red) verlassen will, dann geschieht das zu unseren Konditionen. Wir werden ihn sicher nicht für weniger als die 180 Millionen Euro, die wir 2017 an Monaco gezahlt haben, ziehen lassen.»

    Ausserdem kritisierte der Brasilianer die Königlichen scharf: «Es scheint eine Strategie von Real Madrid zu sein, ein Nein von uns zu erhalten. Seit zwei Jahren verhält sich Real Madrid uns gegenüber falsch, illegal, kontaktiert Mbappés Entourage. Das ist inakzeptabel und überhaupt nicht korrekt. Unmissverständlich stellte Leonardo klar: «Ob er bleibt oder geht, es wird immer zu unseren Bedingungen geschehen. Wenn er gehen will, wird er gehen, aber zu unseren Bedingungen wie jeder andere Spieler auch.» Real muss also nachbessern, wenn man Mbappé noch vor Ende des Transferfensters am 31. August verpflichten will.

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Kane bleibt bei Tottenham
    Eines der grossen Transfer-Dramen dieses Sommers ist zu Ende. Harry Kane wechselt nicht zu Manchester City, sondern bleibt bei Tottenham Hotspur. Dies teilt der Stürmer selbst auf Twitter mit: «Es war unglaublich, den Empfang der Spurs-Fans am Sonntag zu sehen. Ich werde diesen Sommer bei Tottenham bleiben und mich zu 100 Prozent darauf konzentrieren, der Mannschaft zu helfen.» City gemäss Medienberichten ein Angebot von 150 Millionen Euro für Kane vorbereitet haben. (abu)

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 28
    Marktwert: 120 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Fix: Cunha wechselt zu Atlético Madrid
    Was schon tagelang gemunkelt wurde, ist jetzt bestätigt. Der frühere Sion-Stürmer Matheus Cunha wechselt von Hertha Berlin zu Atlético Madrid. Der Brasilianer unterschreibt bei den Spaniern gleich einen Vertrag über fünf Jahre. Die Ablösesumme soll rund 30 Millionen Euro betragen – noch nie hat Hertha für einen Spieler so viel Geld erhalten. (abu)

    Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Delaney schon auf dem Weg nach Spanien
    Der Wechsel von Dortmunds Thomas Delaney zu Sevilla steht kurz bevor. Gemäss spanischen und deutschen Medienberichten, befindet sich der 29-jährige Mittelfeldspieler bereits auf dem Weg nach Spanien. Der BVB kassiert demnach für den Dänen rund acht Millionen Euro. (abu)

    Thomas Delaney 🇩🇰
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 29
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    Dortmund's Thomas Delaney, right, reacts after Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic scored his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Dortmund at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Tom Weller/Pool via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Real gibt Megaofferte für Mbappé ab
    Die Vertragsverhandlungen zwischen Stürmer Kylian Mbappé und Paris Saint-Germain stocken gewaltig. Der junge Franzose möchte den Klub verlassen – und Real Madrid hat bereits Interesse angemeldet. Nun machen die Spanier Nägel mit Köpfen und haben bei PSG Berichten zufolge ein Wahnsinnsangebot abgegeben. Demnach sollen die «Königlichen» 160 Millionen Euro für Mbappé bieten – die zweithöchste je für einen Fusballer gebotene Summe nach Neymar (für 222 Millionen Euro zu PSG).

    Mbappé würde damit auch seinen eigenen Rekord überbieten. Er lag mit seinem Wechsel von Monaco zu PSG (145 Millionen Euro) bereits an zweiter Stelle in der ewigen Transferrekord-Liste. Nun würde er diese Marke noch einmal um 15 Millionen übertreffen. Gemäss Le Parisien hat PSG Stand Mittwochmorgen aber noch nicht auf das Angebot reagiert. Über einen Transfer Mbappés würde sich auch Monaco freuen. Wenn der Stürmer PSG noch vor 2022 verlässt, erhalten die Monegassen noch einmal 35 Millionen Euro.

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a French League One soccer match between Brest and PSG at the Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Kylian Mbappe
    Bild: keystone
    FCZ leiht Romas Ante Coric aus
    Der FC Zürich leiht von der AS Roma bis Ende Saison den offensiven Mittelfeldspieler Ante Coric aus. Die Römer verpflichteten den 24-jährigen Kroaten 2018 von Dinamo Zagreb, setzten ihn in der Serie A aber nur während 22 Minuten ein. Der Leader der Super League ist bereits der vierte Verein, an den Coric von der AS Roma ausgeliehen wird. In der letzten Saison spielte Coric zunächst für Venlo in den Niederlanden und später für Olimpija Ljubljana in Slowenien. Für die kroatische Nationalmannschaft absolvierte er vier Spiele – das letzte vor etwas mehr als vier Jahren.

    «Mit seinen Fähigkeiten soll er uns weitere Optionen für unser Offensivspiel geben und sich beim FCZ weiterentwickeln», sagte der Zürcher Sportchef Marinko Jurendic. (zap/sda)

    Ante Coric 🇭🇷
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 0,7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: keine Spiele
    Hertha sichert sich wohl Stuttgarts Kempf
    Der VfB Stuttgart scheint Innenverteidiger Marc-Oliver Kempf an Hertha BSC zu verlieren. Die «Stuttgarter Nachrichten» schreiben, dass es «weitgehend gesichert» sei, dass der Deutsche im Sommer 2022, nach Ablauf seines Vertrags in Stuttgart ablösefrei nach Berlin wechsle. Eine andere Möglichkeit wäre, dass Kempf noch in dieser Transferperiode zur Hertha wechsle – so könnte Stuttgart noch eine Ablöse generieren. (zap)

    Marc-Oliver Kempf 🇩🇪
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 26
    Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 2 Tore
    epa08833882 Marc-Oliver Kempf of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Germany Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart at PreZero-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, 21 November 2020. EPA/Matthias Hangst / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Shaqiris Wechsel ist perfekt
    Xherdan Shaqiri setzt seine Karriere in der Ligue 1 fort. Der Transfer des 29-jährigen offensiven Mittelfeldspielers zu Olympique Lyon nach drei Jahren beim FC Liverpool ist perfekt. Der 96-fache Schweizer Internationale einigte sich mit dem Tabellenvierten der letzten Ligue-1-Saison auf einen Dreijahresvertrag. Laut Medienberichten steigt der dreifache EM-Torschütze Shaqiri bei Lyon zum bestbezahlten Spieler auf, nachdem der Niederländer Memphis Depay den Klub Richtung Barcelona verlassen hat.

    Die Ablösesumme für Shaqiri, der bei Liverpool noch einen Vertrag bis Juni 2022 besass, soll sich auf umgerechnet knapp zwölf Millionen Franken belaufen. Der Schweizer hatte 2018 zu den «Reds» gewechselt, kam in der Mannschaft von Jürgen Klopp aber nie über die Rolle des Reservisten hinaus. 2019 gewann Shaqiri mit Liverpool die Champions League, 2020 den Meistertitel, den ersten nach 30 Jahren.

    Vor seinem Engagement in Liverpool hatte Shaqiri für Basel, Bayern München, Inter Mailand und Stoke City gespielt. Mit Bayern München hatte der Basler ebenfalls einmal die Champions League gewonnen (2013). (sda)


    >>> Mehr dazu erfährst du hier.
    Kimmich verlängert bei Bayern
    Bayern München hat den Vertrag mit dem deutschen Internationalen Joshua Kimmich vorzeitig um zwei Jahre bis 2025 verlängert. Der 26-jährige Mittelfeldspieler war 2015 von RB Leipzig zum deutschen Rekordmeister gewechselt und hat sich dort zum Weltklasse- und Führungsspieler entwickelt.

    Kimmichs Vertragsverlängerung soll ein Signal sein. Der Vorzeigeprofi gilt als Leader auch für die Zeit nach den Ü30-Leitfiguren Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski und Thomas Müller. Erwartet wird, dass bald auch Kimmichs Mittelfeldpartner Leon Goretzka seinen 2022 auslaufenden Vertrag verlängern wird. (sda/dpa)
    Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, right, and Cologne's Jan Thielmann vie for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Cologne in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Seferovic-Konkurrent Waldschmidt kehrt in Bundesliga zurück
    Luca Waldschmidt kehrt in die Bundesliga zurück. Der 25-jährige Stürmer unterschrieb bei Wolfsburg einen Vertrag bis 2025.

    Zuletzt stand Waldschmidt bei Benfica Lissabon unter Vertrag, wo er im Angriff Konkurrent des derzeit verletzten Schweizer Internationalen Haris Seferovic war. Der siebenfache deutsche Internationale war vor Jahresfrist vom SC Freiburg in die portugiesische Topliga gestossen und erzielte für Benfica in 43 Spielen 12 Tore. (abu/sda/dpa)

    Luca Waldschmidt 🇩🇪
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Transfer-Wirrwarr um Ronaldo geht weiter
    Erst gestern Mittag verkündete Juventus-Trainer Massimilliano Allegri, dass Cristiano Ronaldo beim italienischen Rekordmeister bleiben würde. Doch nun scheint sich schon wieder einiges verändert zu haben. Der Portugiese sass beim Sonntagsspiel gegen Udinese Calcio zu Beginn nur auf der Bank – gemäss dem italienischen Transfer-Guru
    Fabrizio Romano auf eigenen Wunsch.

    CR7 möchte nämlich den Klub in den nächsten Tagen doch noch verlassen. Das Problem: Bei Juventus Turin sind bislang noch keine Angebote für den 36-Jährigen eingetroffen. (abu)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 44 Spiele, 36 Tore
    Laut Juve-Trainer Allegri bleibt Ronaldo in Turin
    epa09366780 Juventus' player Cristiano Ronaldo at J Medical Center of Juventus, in Turin, Italy, 26 July 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Laut Trainer Massimiliano Allegri wird Cristiano Ronaldo auch in dieser Saison bei Juventus Turin spielen. «Mir hat er gesagt, dass er bleibt», sagte der 54-jährige Allegri, der nach zweijähriger Auszeit zum italienischen Rekordmeister zurückgekehrt ist.

    In den letzten Wochen gab es diverse Gerüchte, dass Ronaldo ein Jahr vor Ablauf seines Vertrages Turin verlassen könnte. Der 36-jährige Stürmer spielt seit Sommer 2018 bei Juventus, das am Sonntag in Udine in die neue Saison startet. (sda/ans/afp)
    Europameister Florenzi von der AS Roma zu Milan
    Der italienische Internationale Alessandro Florenzi wechselt leihweise für die laufende Saison von der AS Roma zur AC Milan. Danach besitzen die Mailänder eine Kaufoption für den 30-jährigen Aussenverteidiger, der im Juli mit Italien Europameister wurde. (sda/afp)
    epa09338930 Alessandro Florenzi of Italy celebrates winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, 11 July 2021. EPA/Paul Ellis / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Bild: keystone
    Benzema ein weiteres Jahr bei Real
    Der Stürmerstar Karim Benzema verlängert seinen Vertrag bei Real Madrid frühzeitig um ein Jahr und bleibt damit bis Sommer 2023 beim spanischen Rekordmeister.

    Der 33-jährige Franzose wechselte vor zwölf Jahren von Lyon zu Real und gewann seither unter anderem dreimal die Meisterschaft und viermal die Champions League. (abu/sda/afp)

    Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 33
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 2 Tore
    Inter will Gladbachs Thuram
    Marcus Thuram will in der Champions League spielen und deshalb Borussia Mönchengladbach verlassen. Ein erster Interessent soll in Inter Mailand gefunden worden sein. Doch der Serie-A-Champion sei mit seiner Offerte bei Gladbachs Sportchef Max Eberl abgeblitzt. Demnach fordere der Bundesliga-Klub mindestens 30 Millionen Euro für den Französischen Stürmer.

    Marcus Thuram 🇫🇷
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Quelle: transfermarkt.de
    epa09412840 Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram (L) in action against Bayern's Dayot Upamecano (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Muenchen in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 13 August 2021. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
