Auf Twitter haben sich gerade zwei Museen gebattelt – und es ist ziemlich ausgeartet

18.09.17, 08:21 18.09.17, 10:23
Hört man das Wort «Battle», denkt man wahrscheinlich an eine Hip-Hop-Gang oder an einen Ego-Shooter. Aber ganz bestimmt nicht an ein Museum.

Doch was sich in England kürzlich zwischen dem «Science Museum» und dem «Natural History Museum» ereignete, würde wohl selbst einem Eminem ein anerkennendes Kopfnicken abverlangen.

Ein User fragte die beiden Museen, wer mit welchen Ausstellungsgegenständen ein Battle gewinnen würde. Er ahnte zu diesem Zeitpunkt wohl noch nicht, was er damit lostreten würde ...

Das «Natural History Museum» antwortete relativ trocken: «Wir haben Dinosaurier. Kein Wettstreit.»

Doch das «Science Museum» gab sich damit nicht geschlagen, man habe Roboter, eine Spitfire und alte Gifte, so die Antwort.

Und dann ging es so richtig los ...

Eine schräge Figur folgte der anderen.

Aber siehe selbst, viel Vergnügen!

(cma)

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Gummibär
    	18.09.2017 10:20 

		
    
			 Highlight
			gebattelt, gebettelt, gebottelt, gebittelt und gebuttelt.
    

    
					
    
        
    
            0
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Calvinandboby
    	18.09.2017 09:41 

		
    
			 Highlight
			So macht man Bildung! Mit Raffinesse, Witz und einer menge interessanter Geschichte. Das Bildungssystem lässt grüßen. 					
    
        
    
            27
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Padi Engel
    	18.09.2017 09:40 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Humorvoll, unterhaltend, bildent und neugierig machend; einfach nur genial :D					
    
        
    
            17
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	meerblau
    	18.09.2017 09:34 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Ahhhhahahahaha science battle at it's beeeest!!!! 
    
Nicht, dass es nötig gewesen wäre, aber ich habe mich tatsächlich erneut in die Museen dieser Welt und die Wissenschaften neu verliebt..! 😍					
    
        
    
            33
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Birdie
    	18.09.2017 09:30 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Genial! Unterhaltsam und gleichzeitig bekommt man Lust auf all die verschiedenen Ausstellungen :D					
    
        
    
            31
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Bonzino
    	18.09.2017 09:21 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Das Wort "gebattelt" gibt es nicht. Auch nicht "der battle". Diese Wörter sind schlecht eingedeutscht. Wir haben in der Deutschen Sprache genug Wörter, die eine Auseinandersetzung umschreiben. Es gibt das Wort "Kampf". Dieses hat mit Krieg zu tun, ebenso das Wort "battle", nur halt auf Englisch. Für den Deutschen ist das möglicherweise eine Verniedlichung des Wortes Krieg.					
    
        
    
            6
            59
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	Androider
    	18.09.2017 09:55 

		
      
			 Highlight
			You must be fun at parties...					
      
        
      
            23
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	User_Dave
    	18.09.2017 10:00 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Zweikampf oder Duell passen in diesem Fall besser würd ich sagen.					
      
        
      
            3
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	outsidecamper
    	18.09.2017 08:59 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Hahaha, wie geil! Der Humor von Nerds ist einmal mehr bestätigt ;-)					
    
        
    
            35
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 
				

				
				

					

						

							

							

							

							

							

							

						

						

							

						

					

				

			

			
		


	
			

	


	
			

	

		


					

				

					

						
