Wolkenfelder, kaum Regen
DE | FR
    Djokovic vs Australien: Die jüngsten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

    Support für Djokovic in Melbourne ++ Mutter äussert sich ++ Ohne Impfung kein French Open

    17.01.2022, 17:3217.01.2022, 17:34
    Isolation und Quarantäne – so viele Menschen sitzen in ihren Wohnungen fest
    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Feuz ist zum zweiten Mal Vater geworden
    Support für Djokovic in Melbourne ++ Mutter äussert sich ++ Ohne Impfung kein French Open
    Support für Djokovic in Melbourne ++ Mutter äussert sich ++ Ohne Impfung kein French Open
    Nati testet gegen England und Kosovo +++ Aubameyang mit Herzproblemen abgereist
    Darum geht es:

    • Novak Djokovic kann seinen Titel am Australien Open in Melbourne nicht verteidigen. Dem Einspruch der Weltnummer 1 gegen den Visums-Entzug wird nicht stattgegeben. Der Serbe musste Australien verlassen.
    • Nach einer Anhörung über fünf Stunden hatten drei Richter des Bundesgerichts unter dem Vorsitz von James Allsop am Sonntag dieses Urteil verkündet. Der nicht gegen das Coronavirus geimpfte Djokovic muss das Land verlassen; der Entzug des Visums, das er aufgrund einer Ausnahmegenehmigung erhalten hat, ist rechtens.
    • Djokovic war am Freitag zum zweiten Mal das Visum für Australien aberkannt worden. Dagegen hatte er Einspruch erhoben. Ein erster Gerichtsentscheid war zu Gunsten des Serben ausgefallen, daraufhin hatte der 20-fache Grand-Slam-Sieger die Vorbereitung auf das erste Grand-Slam-Turnier der Saison fortgesetzt.

    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022

    1 / 19
    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / hamish blair
    Liveticker: 17.1.2021: Djokovic vs Australien

    Support von Landsleuten Down Under
    Dusan Lajovic spielte sich an den Australian Open in die 2. Runde, er schlug Marton Fucsovics aus Ungarn in fünf Sätzen. Nach der Partie posierte der Serbe mit einer Flagge, die Landsmann Novak Djokovic zeigt und die Worte: «Like it or not – Greatest of All Time».
    Miomir Kecmanovic, ein weiterer Landsmann, wäre Djokovics Gegner in der Auftaktrunde gewesen. Er schlug den Italiener Salvatore Caruso und sagte danach: «Wir sind motiviert, Novak in gewisser Weise zu ‹rächen›, ihn stolz zu machen. Er hat so viel für uns alle getan, es war schwer mit anzusehen, was er durchmachen musste.»
    Keine Medienkonferenz geplant
    Gemäss dem für gewöhnlich gut informierten Tennis-Journalisten Sasa Ozmo wird sich Novak Djokovic nun für einige Tage in Belgrad aufhalten. Ein öffentlicher Auftritt sei nicht geplant, sagte seine Mutter Dijana zur Nachrichtenagentur Tanjug.
    Djokovic schon in der Innenstadt
    Ein Fotograf der Agentur AP hat Novak Djokovic in einem Auto abgelichtet, das sein Bruder Djordje fuhr. Demnach ist der Tennis-Star längst nicht mehr am Flughafen, sondern in Belgrads Innenstadt.
    Novak Djokovic, back, and his brother Djordje are seen inside a vehicle in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, ending his hopes of defending his Australian Open title. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
    Bild: keystone
    A vehicle taking Novak Djokovic, unseen, arrives at an apartment complex in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, ending his hopes of defending his Australian Open title. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
    Bild: keystone
    A dark blue vehicle taking Novak Djokovic, unseen, at an apartment complex in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, ending his hopes of defending his Australian Open title. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
    Bild: keystone
    Viel Betrieb am VIP-Terminal
    Es ist offenbar gerade Schichtwechsel, Bauarbeiter kommen und gehen. Von Novak Djokovic ist noch nichts zu sehen. Die Livestreams übertragen weiter und die Fotografen hoffen, doch noch ein brauchbares Bild knipsen zu können.
    Djokovic nach der Ankunft
    Novak Djokovic schaut nach dem Verlassen des Flugzeugs in Belgrad auf seine Reise-Dokumente. Ein Visum benötigt er für die Einreise in sein Heimatland nicht.
    Novak Djokovic looks as his documents after landing in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic arrived in the Serbian capital following his deportation from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Bild: keystone
    A man takes a selfie photograph with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic after his arrival in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic arrived in the Serbian capital following his deportation from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Bild: keystone
    Djokovic ist angekommen
    Um 12:15 Uhr ist Novak Djokovic in Belgrad gelandet. Der Serbe hat das Flughafen-Terminal verlassen, sich bei den Fans allerdings noch nicht blicken lassen. Diese warten nach wie vor auf die Weltnummer 1.
    Fans with Serbian flag and journalist wait for arrival of Novak Djokovic in front of the VIP terminal at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic is expected to arrive in the Serbian capital following his deportation from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    Bild: keystone
    Warten in Belgrad
    Novak Djokovic reist wohl von Dubai weiter in die Heimat. Auf dem Flughafen der serbischen Hauptstadt Belgrad warten derzeit zahlreiche Journalisten auf den Tennis-Star.
    Journalists wait outside the VIP terminal at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Novak Djokovic is expected to arrive in the Serbian capital following his deportation from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    Bild: keystone
    A barbed wire fence surrounds the VIP terminal at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Novak Djokovic is expected to arrive in the Serbian capital following his deportation from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    Bild: keystone
    Ohne Impfung kein French Open
    Sollte Novak Djokovic sich weiterhin nicht gegen Covid-19 impfen lassen, findet auch das nächste Grand-Slam-Turnier ohne ihn statt. Frankreichs Sportministerin Roxana Maracineanu teilte mit, dass nur geimpfte Spieler an den French Open teilnehmen dürfen.

    In Frankreich soll ein Impfpass eingeführt werden, dank dem man weiterhin am gesellschaftlichen Leben teilhaben kann. «Sobald das Gesetz verkündet wurde, wird der Impfnachweis obligatorisch für den Zugang zu öffentlichen Einrichtungen mit Publikumsverkehr (Stadien, Theater, Messen) für alle Zuschauer, Mitarbeitenden und sowohl französische als auch ausländische Profis», schrieb Maracineanu.

    Sie hatte noch vor wenigen Tagen von der Möglichkeit einer Art Quarantäne-Blase gesprochen. Nun wurde sie möglicherweise von Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron, der eine harte Linie gegen Ungeimpfte fährt, zurechtgewiesen.
    Zeit für die verbliebenen Fans
    Djokovic in Dubai angekommen
    Nach seiner erzwungenen Ausreise aus Australien ist Novak Djokovic von Melbourne nach Dubai geflogen. Dort ist er mittlerweile angekommen. Er habe die Maschine mit zwei Taschen verlassen, berichtete eine Reporterin der Nachrichtenagentur AFP, die im selben Flugzeug unterwegs war. Wohin Djokovic weiterreist, ist unklar.
    Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Bild: keystone
    Djokovic hat Australien bereits verlassen
    Novak Djokovic hat Australien nur wenige Stunden nach dem Gerichtsurteil bereits verlassen.
    Wer Djokovic in den letzten 10 Jahren in Australien alles besiegen konnte
    Mehr zur Causa Djokovic:
    Alle Grand-Slam-Titel von Novak Djokovic

    1 / 22
    Alle Grand-Slam-Titel von Novak Djokovic
    quelle: keystone / alberto pezzali
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Federer Und Nadal Lachen Über Djokovic (Satire - kein Wort ist echt)

